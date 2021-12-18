byakkaya/E+ via Getty Images

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:IOO) is an exchange-traded fund that provides exposure to the 100 largest public companies; "100 of the largest global stocks in a single fund", "in developed and emerging markets". The United States unsurprisingly features at the top of the list of geographic exposures, but other geographies that feature include the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Japan, Germany, and South Korea.

(iShares)

Using data from iShares themselves, the table below shows the top 10 holdings as of December 16, 2021, which together represented over 50% of the fund's overall portfolio.

That seems like a lot, but it is actually less than I expected. In any case, the fund is concentrated, not just in 100 stocks, but in 10 stocks, in particular, most of which are U.S. technology stocks. Sector exposures for the fund are illustrated below. Technology makes up 31% of the fund (as of December 16, 2021), followed by Consumer Discretionary at 14%.

(iShares)

Tech stocks are economically sensitive but can outperform throughout the cycle, whereas Consumer Discretionary stocks are often viewed as "Cyclical" and can be expected to potentially outperform on that basis (toward the end of the economic cycle, Consumer Staples might outperform Discretionary stocks, although that is usually only for short periods). Health Care is viewed as "Defensive" typically, but because of ongoing R&D and technological advancements especially among larger health care businesses, Health Care in my view could be viewed as a potential outperformer. Consumer Staples and Financials, which together make up 20% of the fund, are more likely to underperform (Staples are often invested in mature, slow-growth segments of the economy, while Financials can struggle in a world of low interest rates).

(IOO's sector exposures, segmented. Data: Morningstar.)

Overall, IOO's sector exposures are mostly balanced and there are no nasty surprises. The benchmark index of the fund is S&P Global 100 Index, which is good because not only are S&P a reputable benchmark index provider, but they also provide factsheets with "unadjusted" valuation ratios.

The most recent factsheet for IOO's benchmark reveals a trailing price/earnings ratio of 22.19x, a forward price/earnings ratio of 18.47x, and a price/book ratio of 3.82x (all as of November 30, 2021). The indicated dividend yield was 1.86%, as compared to the current prevailing calculation of iShares on a 30-day SEC yield basis, of 1.33%. Basically, IOO is not a high-yielding instrument, but the yield is on par with most other major index funds. The largest companies are usually the largest because their businesses have some economies of scale that have enabled the justification of CAPEX and/or external growth (acquisitions), so, when there are opportunities to deploy capital, you retain more of it (as opposed to paying dividends).

The price/book ratio on the forward price/earnings ratio would imply a forward return on equity of 20.68%, which is high and enabled mostly by the tech companies at the top of the fund's highest exposures. The forward price/earnings ratio implies a forward earnings yield of 5.4%, which is actually not too bad in a world where we have the U.S. 10-year (probably the best choice for the local risk-free rate, for equity investors) of just 1.407% at the time of writing. The implied one-year "equity risk premium" (in a sense) is therefore the balance, of 3.993%, which is not too low. However, we do need to take into account IOO's alternative, non-U.S. allocations.

In the table below, I use data from Professor Damodaran (for ERP and country risk premium estimates) and World Government Bonds to compute a fair cost of equity for IOO investors of 5.97%.

Using data from Morningstar, for three- to five-year earnings growth rate expectations (on average), I try to assume an average earnings growth rate of about 14%.

This simple model would suggest large, global stocks are undervalued, fairly significantly, which is a surprising result. This valuation is helped by low interest rates globally, which brings down the cost of equity a little bit, but even if we stripped out the country risk premium of just 8 basis points on a weighted basis, and replaced our risk-free rate with the U.S. 1.41% 10-year, the valuation would not budge too much (with upside of over 40% still implied). I think IOO's "under-valuation" probably stems from the combination of more mature and cheaper stocks (both internationally and in the U.S.; in the latter case, especially Financials) being bundled together with the high-ROE earners that are overrepresented at the top.

Still, my valuation result seems very constructive to me, since we would be using a similar cost of equity for those tech companies. I think most of the value here comes from international stocks, but since most large-cap stocks are positively correlated these days (since large institutions dominate the larger-cap stocks, and often rotate in/out internationally in a fairly coordinated fashion), I think what's good for international stocks is probably good for U.S. stocks. IOO and global equity markets look well-positioned on a valuation basis.

To bring my model to indicate zero upside, by adjusting the cost of equity alone, we would need to raise the cost of equity from 5.97% (as calculated above) to 8.54%. So, by implication, IOO is offering a return potential of over 8%, which is not incredibly exciting but still nevertheless strong. I suppose if stocks do remain positively correlated, and IOO does continue to march higher, we might see a bubble develop in more expensive markets like the U.S. At that point, it may be important to start breaking down the portfolio. Yet, at this juncture, given IOO's already-high weighting to the United States, I do not see much reason to suspect bubble-like valuations. The equity risk premium seems to remain well-priced, and I would remain bullish on large-cap global stocks.