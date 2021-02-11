Endeavour Mining plc (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) is the largest gold producer in West Africa, with seven operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
1 - Q3 results snapshot
The company released its third-quarter 2021 results on November 11, 2021. It was an excellent quarter that beat analysts' expectations. The company is now expecting to beat full-year 2021 guidance. In the press release:
2 - Investment Thesis
The investment thesis is quite simple when looking at the solid balance sheet. I believe EDVMF is an excellent long-term investment, and nothing has changed from my preceding article.
One subject of slight concern is that West Africa is not a totally safe jurisdiction for gold mining, and we should factor in an additional risk due to the location. However, the threat should not be overblown, and we can see that the company managed its business pretty well.
Thus, I recommend trading short-term LIFO about 30%-40% of your total position and using your short-term gains to increase your core long-term position for a much higher target while enjoying the dividend.
3 - Stock Performance
EDVMF performed reasonably well on a one-year basis compared to a few of its peers and is down only 11%.
CEO Sebastien de Montessus said in the conference call:
2021 is shaping up to be a tremendous year for Endeavour, and it was particularly pleasing earlier this week to be able to host our Board members on-site to show them the progress being made. I would note 4 recurring themes, which I believe are the hallmark of us becoming a resilient and reliable business.
|Endeavour Mining
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|434.84
|553.37
|635.79
|753.43
|691.71
|Net Income in $ Million
|61.13
|22.33
|89.57
|126.78
|113.59
|EBITDA $ Million
|200.92
|199.52
|332.41
|359.90
|341.85
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.32
|0.29
|0.43
|0.50
|0.45
|Operating Cash flow in $ Million
|201.19
|364.36
|197.94
|300.48
|311.91
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|49.24
|81.61
|113.70
|144.04
|132.47
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|151.96
|282.75
|84.24
|156.44
|179.44
|Total Cash $ Million
|523.32
|644.97
|868.20
|832.88
|760.37
|Total Long term Debt in $ Million
|720.26
|688.27
|1,044.81
|929.76
|850.43
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|162.99
|163.23
|209.21
|253.43
|252.13
|Production Au Oz
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|Total Production Gold
|243.6
|343.6
|346.8
|409.0
|382.2
|AISC (co-product) from continuing operations
|881
|803
|868
|853
|904
|Gold Price realized
|1,840
|1,841
|1,749
|1,791
|1,763
Source: Company release. Fun Trading files.
1 - Quarterly revenues were $691.71 million in 3Q21
Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $691.71 million, up from $434.84 million in 3Q20 and down 8.2% sequentially.
The group production increased due to higher output at Ity, Houndé, and Boungou, as well as the Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines acquired on 10 February 2021. These increases were offset by decreased production at Mana due to the expected lower grades from the open pit.
The adjusted net earnings were $152.964 million, or $0.61 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to adjusted net earnings of $80.547 million, or $0.49 per share, in 3Q20.
2 - Free cash flow was $179.44 million in 3Q21
Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash generated from operating activities minus CapEx. The company uses a slightly different way of calculating FCF.
Free cash flow from the third quarter of 2021 was $179.44 million, and the trailing twelve-month free cash flow was $702.87 million.
The dividend yield is now 2.64%, or a total of $0.56 per share. The company has a very generous program:
Source: Presentation
3 - Debt situation. Excellent profile.
Note: Endeavour Mining completed the acquisition of Teranga Gold on February 11, 2021.
The company reduced its debt significantly. Endeavour had net debt of $70 million in 3Q21, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.05x, which is excellent.
The details are shown below:
Source: Presentation
4 - Quarterly gold production analysis
3Q21 consolidated production from all operations amounted to 382,273 Au ounces, up from 243.217K Oz in 3Q20. The company sold 392,432 Au Oz this quarter.
Below are the details that explained the significant increase year-over-year.
Source: Presentation
Note: Karma mine is an asset held for sale.
AISC for all operations increased slightly this quarter to $904 per ounce, which is still excellent.
5 - Full-year 2021 guidance
Total production for 2021 is expected to be between 1,365K Oz and 1,495K Oz at an AISC of $850-$900 per ounce.
Source: Presentation
EDVMF forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $21.50 and support at $20.0.
The trading strategy is to gradually sell about 30%-40% of your EDVMF position between $21.5 and $22.93 and accumulate again below $20.2. The best-adapted approach is to sell short-term LIFO while keeping a core long-term position for the "big payday."
However, depending on the gold price strength and the cautiousness/hawkishness of the Fed, EDVMF could cross the resistance and retest $24.55. Conversely, EDVMF could drop quickly below $20.
Watch the gold price like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
