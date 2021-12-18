metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The last quarter of 2021 is the exact right time to pick up growth software stocks at a much steeper bargain than they've traded at in years. As the broader market is shunning growth stocks and adopting a risk-off attitude, investors who have a long-term mindset can pick up out-of-favor names, potentially those with slight fundamental hiccups this year, and sit tight for the eventual rebound.

One of my favorite rebound growth plays, meanwhile, is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). The content delivery network stock has been crushed this year, giving up more than half of its value as growth decelerated post-pandemic and the company suffered a temporary blackout in June that caused customer defections and loss of revenue. Given how fragile most growth stocks' sentiment is, even the slightest thing that goes wrong can trigger a massive selloff - and even today, when Fastly is nearly two quarters past that incident, the stock has still been unable to shake off the correction has now plunged this stock to nearly value levels.

Data by YCharts

Taking a fresh look at the bullish thesis for Fastly

The market was quick to sing its praises for Fastly when it was rallying in 2020, but this stock's positive momentum has eroded as quickly as it was built up. Nevertheless, I think it's a great time to take a fresh second look at the bullish thesis for Fastly while the market is looking the other way.

Fastly remains a core holding in my portfolio for one simple reason: Fastly's business is aligned to the internet. When you surf a website, load a video, and scroll through items on an online store, a middleman is sitting between your computer and that content owner's servers, and that's a content delivery network like Fastly.

In short, who doesn't believe that internet usage is exploding? That's relatively obvious to say of developing countries, where millions of people are connecting to the internet for the first time - but it's also true of developed markets, where since the pandemic people have gotten more and more comfortable going online for all of their needs (going as far as to buying homes sight unseen).

As a refresher, Fastly is priced based on usage. The more content that Fastly delivers through its "cloud edge" platform, the more it gets paid. And it's nearly indisputable that our internet usage climbs year after year.

Here, in my view, are the key bullish drivers for Fastly:

Fastly's usage-based business model opens the door to tremendous growth. Fastly, alongside other software/technology peers like Twilio (TWLO), were among the companies that could fully take advantage of the pandemic and the increase in internet traffic that came with it. Because Fastly's pricing is based on volumes of content delivered, as the underlying customers continue to grow their websites and traffic, Fastly's revenue will also grow proportionally. Fastly's net revenue retention rates recently clocked in at 118%, indicating that the average Fastly customer increases their usage by 18% in the following year.

Fastly, alongside other software/technology peers like Twilio (TWLO), were among the companies that could fully take advantage of the pandemic and the increase in internet traffic that came with it. Because Fastly's pricing is based on volumes of content delivered, as the underlying customers continue to grow their websites and traffic, Fastly's revenue will also grow proportionally. Fastly's net revenue retention rates recently clocked in at indicating that the average Fastly customer increases their usage by 18% in the following year. Greater customer diversification. Fastly continued to add customers at a fast pace throughout 2020, and though investors were disappointed by TikTok's gradual pull away from Fastly, the company's continued ~40% revenue growth (pre-outage impacts) shows that Fastly can grow without depending too much on a single large client.

Fastly continued to add customers at a fast pace throughout 2020, and though investors were disappointed by TikTok's gradual pull away from Fastly, the company's continued ~40% revenue growth (pre-outage impacts) shows that Fastly can grow without depending too much on a single large client. Best of breed. Though CDN is not a new technology category, with companies like Cloudflare and Akamai preceding Fastly by several years (and in Akamai's case, decades), Fastly is one of the most highly regarded CDN vendors. Fastly's addition of Signal Sciences and its web application firewall (WAF) tools also flesh out Fastly's offering.

Though CDN is not a new technology category, with companies like Cloudflare and Akamai preceding Fastly by several years (and in Akamai's case, decades), Fastly is one of the most highly regarded CDN vendors. Fastly's addition of Signal Sciences and its web application firewall (WAF) tools also flesh out Fastly's offering. Scalability. Fastly's mid-60s pro forma gross margin profile and the fact that the typical customer spends tremendously more in the years following initial deployment justifies the initial outlays that Fastly may spend to acquire customers. Fastly is already near-breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and once it has a more established customer base with consistent expansion deals in place, it can generate substantial profitability.

Note as well that the company has an ambitious goal of hitting $1 billion in revenue by 2025 (about triple the 2021 revenue scale), and specifically one of the key areas it will look to expand significantly in is the security layer of its platform.

Valuation still opportunistic; I'm banking on 30%+ gains in 2022

With Fastly moving further past the June 8 blackout (we'll go through commentary around this event and the company's latest quarterly results next), I think there's a good shot for Fastly to see its valuation multiples expand closer to historical levels.

But currently, where Fastly is trading still represents a great entry point in my view. At current share prices near $40, Fastly trades at a market cap of $4.78 billion. After we net off the $1.07 billion of cash and $932.3 million of debt on Fastly's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $4.64 billion.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are pegging next year's revenue at $419.4 million, representing 20% y/y growth. Considering the "easy" comp against this year's blackout fiasco, and the fact that Fastly is currently growing at a 23% y/y pace against last year's pandemic-boosted revenue, I think there's probably upside room versus next year's consensus numbers. Nevertheless, at this revenue outlook, Fastly trades at 11.0x EV/FY22 revenue.

Now, that's certainly not exactly a bargain-basement valuation multiple, but considering Fastly's high net revenue retention rates, the horizontal and broadly applicable nature of its product, and the fact that its valuation multiple used to sit north of 20x revenues, I think there's room for upside here.

In my view, I see Fastly going to $55 by end of 2022, representing a ~15x forward revenue multiple and ~35% upside from current levels.

Q3 download

Fastly exceeded expectations in Q3 and showed resilience in the wake of its Q2 debacle. Take a look at the Q3 earnings summary in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. Fastly Q3 results

Source: Fastly Q3 shareholder letter

Fastly's revenue in Q3 grew at a 23% y/y pace to $86.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $83.5 million (+18% y/y) by an impressive five-point margin. Revenue growth also accelerated substantially versus 14% y/y growth in Q2, which was impacted by the customer credits and usage interruptions brought on by the June 8 blackout.

It's worth noting especially that CEO Joshua Bixby, on the Q3 earnings call, called out that top customers have returned to normal usage patterns:

Now that you have a context for our path forward, let me walk you through our third quarter results. Following the average in Q2, and over the course of Q3, our top customers return traffic and continue to ramp falling significant stability and resiliency work for our infrastructure and engineering teams. And alongside this return, we successfully executed, I guess, our go-to-market motion and had the largest organic quarter over quarter increase single enterprise and total customers since IPO. We saw great traction in edge computing and security over the quarter with broader customer adoption across all geographies and industries, their innovative use of our security edge computing platform is defining the future."

Evidently as well, the service outage had little lasting impact to the company's reputation, as Q3 represented a record quarter for customer adds.

The only potential black mark in the quarter was profitability, though this was a known challenge. Fastly's acquisition of Signal Sciences and taking on its headcount has led to some margin erosion; pro forma gross margins fell roughly two points to 57.5% while pro forma operating loss margins widened to -14.9%, versus -6.3% in the year-ago quarter. Still, the company's pro forma EPS of -$0.11 in the quarter dramatically outpaced Wall Street's -$0.18 expectations, and I expect economies of scale will help the company build up and improve margins in 2022.

Key takeaways

In my view, Fastly has tremendous upside momentum heading into 2022. The company is finding its footing after a temporary outage scare, and is executing well toward a goal of hitting $1 billion in revenue within four years. Stay long here.