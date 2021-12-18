Alex Wong/Getty Images News

"Own more of what's working and less of what isn't."- a trader adage

In his 2013 Annual Shareholder Letter Warren Buffett revealed that he had left instructions that 90% of his bequest to his wife was to be invested in the Vanguard S&P 500 Index implying the Vanguard Large Cap Fund (VFIAX) or ETF (VOO). My first thought at the time was that he saw the S&P 500 index as ideal in its diversification as well as the fact that management of the index is more or less passive and mechanical. It also shows Buffett's preference for large cap and predominantly domestic stocks (presently at least 13.1 billion in market cap) which meet certain criteria for trading volume, public float, listing on major exchanges, and amount of business in the U.S, while excluding certain categories such as limited partnerships. Ironically Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) itself would be denied inclusion today (if it had not been grandfathered) because of a recently adopted rule concerning dual share classes (its A and B shares do not have equivalent voting rights).

As a conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway itself is diversified, although obviously not as completely as the S&P 500. Buffett must also have appreciated the assurance that its basic construction assured that it would remain diversified and representative of the U.S. market. Those reasons seemed to me good enough in 2013. Having thought about it over the years, however, I have come to realize that the core principle of a cap weighted index provides a very powerful principle hidden in plain sight: the mechanical process by which cap weighted indexes refresh and renew themselves, adding to winners while shrinking losers into insignificance. Who wouldn't want this principle automatically applied in their portfolio?

The mechanical process of cap weighting has the effect of regularly updating the ranking and weights of its components, thus assuring that it reflects the shifting importance of various components and industry groups. Total market cap serves this purpose well because the overall market opinion sums up all available information, at least in theory. The basic truism of cap weighting is that winners rise in their relative impact on the index while less successful companies (relatively) shrink. Their rising price means rising capitalization and they move up in the rankings by the pure mechanics of cap weighting. This doesn't necessarily harm the stocks which are demoted because their price has no reason to fall. They may continue to do quite well. It just happens, again mechanically, that their influence on the index is reduced.

Most of the time the impact of this process is that over time cap weighted indexes renew and update themselves. Young, vital, and rapidly growing companies rise to displace the influence of older, mature, and slower growing businesses. Most of the time this process is gradual, smooth, and clearly constructive. Looking backward over decades you can see the evolving list of top index positions. Many sites on the internet contain lists providing company rankings which also provide a snapshot of change and growth in the U.S. economy. For a quick glimpse of the way this has worked in the long run, here's a list of the top five S&P index stocks ranked by market cap every five years since 1980 through 2015. For longer lists see this source).

1980: IBM, ATT, XON (now XOM), Std. Oil of Indiana, Schlumberger

1985: IBM, XON, GE, ATT, GM

1990: IBM, XON, GE, PM, RD

1995: GE, ATT, XON, KO, MRK

1999: MSFT, GE, CSCO, WMT, XOM

2000: GE, XON, PFE, CITI, CSCO

2005: GE, XOM. MSFT, CITI, PG

2010: XOM, AAPL, MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway, GE,

2015: AAPL. GOOG, MSFT, XOM, WFC

The overall picture shows the gradual evolution away from old economy stocks with a bit of a mini-bubble in energy stocks in the early eighties and a pop in pharma in the nineties. Banks rallied just before they crashed in 2007-2008. Apple began its rise early in the past decade while Berkshire Hathaway chugged along and rose into the top ten. And a note: I threw in 1999, the year before the dot.com crash, just to show that I'm not making up what I am about to tell you about the dot.com bubble. Summing it all up, you have to give the cap weighted index at least four and half stars for keeping up with the evolution of the economy. There's a little lead time from initial success to a rise in the index but being a little late is probably more positive than negative.

The core principle seems almost magical in providing participation in new growth areas. It's important to remember, however, that the upside comes with an inevitable downside. You'll note that the title of this article includes the description "two-edged," as in the proverbial "two edged sword." That's a fair description of the impact of cap weighting. Although it's a good thing most of the time, the market occasionally hits air pockets with most of the damage in the popular leaders. This often happens following periods in which the market temporarily loses its mind. It must then correct and sometimes over-correct. There's some evidence that we are now in such a period..

A Forever Bull Market Comes With Air Pockets

While ongoing market cap weighting adjustments work pretty well in the long run there are periods when the market gets it very wrong. Such periods in my investing lifetime include the "Nifty Fifty" blue chip growth bubble of the late 1960s and early 1970s and the dot.com bubble preceding the 2000 crash. Starting in 1998 popular dot-com stocks and a number of other large growth stocks reached price levels which in retrospect were absurd. Market opinion got it so wrong in the late 1990s that a leader in that era, Cisco Systems (CSCO) which was ranked number one in market cap in March 2000, has yet to recapture its March 2000 high. That's despite the fact that its business performance has been pretty good. Other #1 ranked stocks in the last days of the 2000 bubble include the more seasoned tech leader Microsoft (MSFT) and blue chip fellow traveler General Electric (GE).

Microsoft finally passed its 2000 high in 2016 and recently reclaimed its former position as #1 in market cap. I should add that it once again looks a bit expensive with its 37 price earnings ratio notwithstanding great business results. GE fell apart both as a business and as a stock.

GE is now ranked #75 in the S&P by market cap and nevertheless seems very expensive at its current P/E ratio of 47. Cisco, in the meantime, despite continued earnings growth does not appear among the top 20 of either the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund or the Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VIGAX). With its relatively cheap P/E of about 17 it is, however, #15 on the Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund (VMVLX). The problem with holding Cisco in the year 2000 was that at its peak it was selling at about 30 times sales. That number put it in the same basic category as current market high growth favorites (although Cisco at least had earnings). It would have been extraordinary for Cisco to be a profitable investment over the following 20 years despite excellent operating results.

Cisco, Microsoft, and GE, all of which were #1 by market capitalization at some point around the year 2000, are concrete examples of what can happen when the market loses its mind and gets it wrong in a big way. Their places in the index fell and kept falling as the market corrected the excesses. Microsoft managed against heavy odds to rise again. You just have to wonder how many Microsoft buyers from the year 2000 held on until its price recovered to the breakeven point in 2016.

There's another side to the cap weighted principle that's much more positive. In recent years a number of innovative companies have risen once again to dominate the top ten companies in the index. Quite a few articles have talked about this fact. It's hard not to notice when the five largest stocks in the index - Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), Meta Platforms (FB), and Tesla (TSLA) - contributed a massive 37% of the market's returns as they did in 2020. This year the same group, with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) replacing Meta/Facebook, have contributed only a single digit amount, with only Alphabet and Apple outperforming the market as a whole. Nevertheless, the same six stocks plus Nvidia (NVDA) are still the top seven stocks in the S&P index and still represent about 26% of its value. Think about it. When you buy the S&P 500 index more than a quarter of your investment is concentrated in these seven stocks.

While the trajectory of these stocks has many parallels to the Nifty Fifty and dot.com bubbles their histories also show the positive flip side of owning companies which grow rapidly and gain ground on previous market leaders. Of the seven current top companies only four even existed in 2000 (Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia). For those who bought them at that time Nvidia is now a 100 bagger (100 times original investment), Apple is roughly a 350 bagger, Amazon is a 70 bagger, and Microsoft, which didn't break even with its 2000 price until 2016, is now a 7 bagger - all numbers without dividends included. Those which weren't even in the index at the time did almost as well. Tesla, which entered the index last year, is a 185 bagger since it began trading in 2011. Facebook/Meta is a 40 bagger since it started trading in 2012 while Alphabet is a 10 bagger since 2012.

Very few investors held all or even one or two of these companies from the year 2000 or the date at which they entered the index. I know that I did not. The reality is that they were spectacular winners at almost any point until slowing down as a group in February of 2021. Investors in funds or ETFs based on the S&P 500 index were among those who did quite well. What the cap weighted index is required to do is buy into the stock when it meets the basic criteria and becomes an index component and buy more to reflect its market cap weight as the company grows and the stock price climbs. I think of this as "active" passive investing or "passive" active investing, whichever you prefer. You get the winners in your portfolio with a little time lag without taking any action yourself. What Buffett saw and chose for his wife was a system that's hard to beat. What it does, in fact, is pretty close to what he has done for many decades with active choices.

Berkshire Has Parallels To The S&P 500 Index

Buffett's two Berkshire portfolios, publicly traded stocks and wholly or largely owned subsidiaries, often seem to be largely opportunistic, reflecting good or great businesses which happen to be available at a particular moment. That is probably true to some degree, but I would argue that beneath the surface one can discern a pattern similar to the pattern of the continuous evolution and upgrading of the S&P 500 market cap index.

It's easier for the index, in part because of its larger scale and in part because any positions it needs to initiate or add to are right there in the market to buy. The index by its very structure will carry out mechanically the process by which Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett rarely sells long term positions, preferring to let his less successful positions shrink in relative importance as his big winners surpass them. Here's a look at the top five holdings of Berkshire's publicly traded portfolio at five year intervals starting with the year 2000 as presented in Buffett's Annual Shareholder Letters of the dates given:

2000: KO, WFC, AMEX, Gillette (later part of PG), Washington Post

2005: KO, AMEX, WFC, PG, MCO

2010: KO, WFC, AMEX, PG, KFT (later KHC)

2015: WFC, KO, IBM, AMEX, PG

2020: AAPL, BAC, KO, AMEX, VZ

In the beginning Berkshire's portfolio was mainly a way to deploy insurance float for its large insurance holdings which were at the beginning and continue to be today the largest sector of Berkshire holdings. As a result the portfolio focused on regular dividends along with a growth factor stemming from internal reinvestment ("look through earnings" as Buffett calls it). This enables Berkshire, thanks to its strong balance sheet, to greatly outperform the float in other insurance companies which are required to own mainly bonds.

American Express (AXP) and Coca-Cola (KO) were early major growth vehicles, coming in that order. KO, surprisingly, ran up to an extreme multiple along with the dot-coms, leading Buffett to say on one occasion that he should probably have sold. For some years thereafter he sought publicly traded stocks in hopes of finding one that could excel and surpass KO and AMEX in value. Market valuations and his confessed lack of expertise in technology were obstacles. Wells Fargo (WFC) appeared a possibility for a while after surviving the 2008 crisis but the series of revelations about unethical practices such as manipulating client accounts led him to reduce and then eliminate his WFC position. IBM (IBM) proved to be a flop, demonstrating that the way to go with tech was not buying yesterday's stars on the cheap. As has almost always been the case with acquisitions it's necessary to pay up for future stars. This is the approach that cap weighted indexes are compelled to take daily.

Having at times paid up for KO during its 1980s rise he chose Apple as his vehicle in 2016. His cost basis at this point is about $31 billion while the current market value of Berkshire's position is around $160 billion. That's a five bagger in five years, enough to keep it ahead of his second largest holding, Bank of America, which he initially acquired as part of a bailout preferred stock which included a long term call. After additional purchases his cost basis in BAC is around $14 billion and its current value approximately triple that. Apple and Bank of America, in short, accomplished what KO and AMEX earlier did, surpassing other holdings and shrinking them into relative insignificance.

Berkshire's Acquisitions Also Reflect This Core Principle

The path in the case of acquisitions is even less smooth. There's a similar underlying trend in Berkshire's purchases of wholly or largely owned subsidiaries and it corresponds the cap weighting ideal . One of Berkshire's first big winners was See's Candy, bought for only $25 million in 1972, a high profit margin company with very little need for capital. So what's wrong with that? The great virtue of See's also imposed a limitation. There was no internal way to reinvest its cash flow so that See's, and other Buffett stocks before the late 19990s, threw off cash that imposed a continuing pressure to reinvest at a similar or greater return. Insurance subsidiaries, the largest part of Berkshire by a huge margin, created an analogous problem as their cash float needed to be reinvested at a good rate, and ideally at something other than another insurance company.

By about 1998 Buffett realized that this was impossible to do by finding high return/low fixed asset companies and began a search for companies that could reinvest profitably or even benefit from additional capital. What Buffett did from that point forward is obscured to some degree by the large number of medium sized purchases some of which were simply targets of opportunity. I will therefore emphasize the two largest acquisitions and the way they helped shrink the problem created by companies with good cash flows but no place to reinvest it - MidAmerican Energy and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Both were large, and growing to be huge.

Berkshire bought 90% of MidAmerican in 1999 for $2.15 billion cash for equity and the assumption of $7 billion of debt. One of its virtues was the ability to reinvest its own cash flow and make use of added capital with a guaranteed solid return as a public utility. In the years since, MidAmerican has grown internally but also served as a platform for further acquisitions, Pacificorp for $9.4 billion in 2006 and NV Energy for $5.6 billion in 2013. It has also enabled a number of "bolt-on" acquisitions including gas and pipeline assets of Dominion Energy (D) acquired in 2020 for a combined debt/equity amount of about $9 billion. One of the advantages to these acquisitions was that the companies no longer needed to pay dividends and enjoyed Berkshire's lower cost of borrowing so that they could invest 100% or more of cash flow. Recognizing the importance of these subsidiaries Buffett reorganized them into Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2014. In his 2020 Shareholder Letter Buffett characterized BHE as the 4th of Berkshire's 4 "crown jewels." It's also the part of Berkshire from which Buffett's newly anointed successor, Greg Abel, emerged.

In 2010 Berkshire acquired Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for $44 billion including assumption of debt. In the years since he bought it BNSF has returned approximately its purchase cost in cash for reinvestment (again guaranteed by regulatory bodies). In the 2020 Shareholder Letter Buffett ranked it as tied for with AAPL for 2d place among Berkshire's "crown jewels," adding that he thought of AAPL as a business unit. This implies a value of at least $120 billion. Insurance businesses as a group remain #1. BNSF and BHE leave all previous wholly or largely owned subsidiaries in the dust. See's Candy now occupies a place similar to that of Coca-Cola among publicly traded stocks as a cash source (lightly taxed inside a corporate portfolio). Buffett's recent purchases of Verizon (VZ) and four Japanese trading companies fit in this same niche.

Apple became Berkshire's vehicle for participation in the tech run-up. Finding a unique investment like Apple isn't easy. Buffett has expressed regrets for having missed Amazon and Alphabet when they were on the way up despite the fact that the experience of his own businesses should have told him that they were on their way to being big winners. There was no easy bridge, however, to areas in which he felt comfortable as he did with AAPL. The one company with which he did feel comfortable was his own company, Berkshire itself, with its constant incoming cash flow which needed to be invested. The solution was what he has done for the past three years, buying back Berkshire's own probably undervalued shares on a scale of about 4-5% of the share float annually. I have written on this extensively and will refer readers to my several articles on the subject. The short version is that he has done the equivalent of a roughly $25 billion acquisition annually in a reliable company about 25% of which also happens to be an add to his position in Apple. It's another variation on the core principle: let your winners run and shrink the components which are losing relative ground.

This section would not be complete without a brief mention of Berkshire positions in very young growth companies on the way up. Berkshire's stock portfolio includes a few in appropriately small size. My favorites at the moment are Snowflake (SNOW) and Nu Holdings (NU). Neither qualifies for the S&P 500 or is likely to anytime soon (probably never for NU, which isn't a US company). Neither is profitable. Both have wonderful growth. If I take a flyer on either it will be miniscule.

What Should You Do And Not Do Right Now?

It's hard to miss the fact that a large chunk of the market is wildly overpriced and has been for a while. The high tech growth side of the market broadly represented collectively by the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) rose to the top of the S&P 500 over the last decade and gradually displaced the leaders that were in place in 2010. Little by little their rise became a bubble of sorts. An important thing to remember about bubbles and the process by which they unwind is that there's a huge difference in large market corrections which happen mainly because of overpriced markets and those which are accompanied by underlying problems in the economy.

As severe as the dot-com crash of 2000 may have been it was a market event more than a fundamental event. The NASDAQ 100 had gained 400% between 1995 and 2000 and then gave almost all of it back by losing 78% of its value over three years. Meanwhile small cap stocks, financials, REITs, and Berkshire Hathaway, among others, actually rallied after a small correction. The recession which accompanied the NASDAQ crash was quite mild. People whose lifestyles were not predicated on stock portfolios hardly noticed it. The 2007-2009 collapse of housing, financials, and mortgage CDs was fundamental. It resulted in major bankruptcies and for about a year the whole financial system seemed in danger of collapsing. The population as a whole suffered.

The current tech bubble which is showing some signs of breaking right now does not appear to be accompanied by a major economic problem. It's just a matter pf unusual overpricing in the top seven companies of the S&P 500 and a few others. The pin which popped bubble pricing was the realization that the Fed was serious about raising rates at all maturities including long term bonds. Because Treasury rates provide the discounting factor for future earnings and cash flows, the source of the denominator for the long series of earnings and cash flows, the discount factor, could well double. Because the returns of rapidly growing companies are largely in the future this increase in the discount factor could cut their current market value in half. The companies themselves are perfectly fine, and their decline will probably bring the top seven of the 500 back to an area in which they are good buys. Companies like banks and Berkshire Hathaway, for which much of the return is closer to the present, should suffer less from rising rates.

The denominator problem is far worse for companies which have no present earnings at all and depend upon dreams of a distant future for their elevated valuations. Starting two or three years ago the established leaders began to drag along a number of these future wannabe companies with no earnings, and price to sales ratios as high as 50 to 100 or more. For me those are the two best indicators. Never own one of these companies in any size until it has actual earnings, or is clearly about to announce that it has become profitable. Set a general limit on price to sales of about 30. If you already bit on a few of these stocks, including pandemic lock down beneficiaries, SPACs, most of this year's IPOs, and all of the popular meme stocks favored and pumped up by newbie "investors," my best advice is to take your profits if you still have any and get the heck out without delay. A few of these companies may eventually grow, make money, and work their way up through the S&P 500 but it's a sucker bet. Most of these companies do not presently qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500, and if they eventually do qualify and succeed grandly the index itself will enable you to participate automatically via the core principle of cap weighting.

What you should ABSOLUTELY NOT do is dump your position in the S&P 500 if you acquired it as a long term vehicle. On the other hand I would forget any attempt to buy the current dip. The odds are that quite a bit more of a correction needs to happen before a meaningful opportunity to buy. It's important to understand that the current makeup of the S&P 500 is abnormal. It is especially important to recognize this fact if your experience of investing is recent and brief. Your default assumption about the future is that the overpriced tech leaders will fall back until their valuation is reasonable in comparison to companies like Berkshire and JPMorgan (JPM), the next two stocks in the index following the seven techs. Once the correction has run its course the techs may return to outperforming on the upside.

This recent article by Morningstar, The FAANG Market May Be Fading, with a subtitle saying this may be good for investors, contained the following bar chart providing a comparison of the recent and the normal. There's little doubt that we are living in abnormal times and it will likely take more than a brief dip to fix it. The bar chart below makes it clear that the current performance of the index is out of whack.

In an ideal world it would be possible to buy rapid growth tech companies early, when they aren't yet prominent, hold on as they climb in the index, and then dump them. The new Direct Indexing approach enables you to attempt this. This approach would require clairvoyance, however, even if you didn't have capital gains taxes to consider. The great second best is to simply buy the whole index and let it do the work for you. Cap weighted indexes do a pretty good job of that as long as you aren't fixated on buying at the absolute bottom. Unlike the NASDAQ 100, the S&P 500 is well diversified across sectors. A major downdraft might initially have an impact on all but the most defensive areas such as utilities and consumer staples, but the major thrust is most likely to impact tech leaders for at least a year or two. Meanwhile new leadership should begin to work its way up to challenge for the top spots. Be reassured: nothing in the large cap tech sector today looks quite like Cisco did in 2000. If the S&P 500 is your major investment for retirement, the best advice is to hold and take a vacation from checking your 401(k). Any action you take has a high probability of being untimely.

How Correlated Are Berkshire And The S&P 500 Index?

Berkshire Hathaway is ranked #8 in the S&P 500 by market cap but #1 in the Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund. The classification as a value stock is a little deceptive, however, in that Berkshire has had outstanding growth in the past and continues to have very solid growth. In fact, many of the top 10 stocks in the Vanguard Value Fund combine value with growth, some appearing in both categories, and all are worth consideration if you are putting together a portfolio of individual stocks at this moment.

Over the 55 years since Buffett took over, Berkshire has beaten the S&P 500 soundly but Buffett has said in recent years that this will become harder to do because of its size. Unlike the S&P 500 index which is constantly updated to reflect the increased importance of its most successful companies Berkshire is a single company.

Being a conglomerate in structure, Berkshire has the opportunity to make new investments which rise to increasing prominence among its many businesses and groups as Apple has done. The core principle of an index applies, but it is neither automatic nor smooth. Buffett must take specific actions among limited choices and thus operates as if he had one hand tied behind his back. To an extraordinary extent Buffett has succeeded in this task, even in the recent past. No other investor in history has demonstrated by performance the skills to do as well. As suggested at the beginning of this article, this is probably the reason that Buffett's will places 90% of his wife's bequest in the automatic and robotically updated S&P 500.

The negative side of the two edged sword has the same impact on Berkshire that it has on the S&P 500. When their big winners get overextended and fall, their dominant stocks have a disproportionate impact on the index. For the index that's the top seven tech stocks which make up over 27% of the index. For Berkshire it's a single tech stock, Apple, which amounts to 25% of the total market cap, about 33% of the market cap after subtracting cash.

We know exactly what the governing committee at the S&P 500 will do. The answer: nothing.

We also know with great certainty what Buffett will do about his overweight position in Apple. The answer: nothing.

A major clue is that Buffett includes Apple among his "four crown jewels." As such he treats Apple as a business rather than a stock position. His measures of performance for Apple include the usual criteria for analyzing a business: revenues, earnings, cash flow, internal reinvestment, acquisitions, dividends, share buybacks and such important intangibles as shareholder friendliness and management competence. Apple has clearly passed the Buffett standard on all of these categories and continues to do so. As he pointed out clearly when the FASB Rule ASU 2016-1 began to require reporting of unrealized gains and losses he simply ignores volatility as a distraction from the important long term operational data and encourages his shareholders to do so the same.

Over the 55 years since Buffett took over, Berkshire has beaten the S&P 500 soundly but Buffett has said in recent years that this will become harder to do because of Berkshire's size. He might add the fact that ideal use of the cap weighting advantage is much easier when 500 stocks are updated daily than when active management is required to accomplish the same thing in large chunks. Twenty years is clearly a more useful period than the 55 year history of Berkshire, and the four charts below reveal some interesting details.

CHART NUMBER ONE: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY AND S&P 500 YTD

Chart Number One is a snapshot of the present year through December 17. What it shows is that Berkshire has led narrowly through most of the year. The difference increased as tech stocks started to pull down the S&P 500 index in February, but the S&P resumed its rally and almost caught up until the last two weeks saw Berkshire once again outperform.

CHART NUMBER TWO: BERKSHIRE AND APPLE 2016-2021

The above comparison of Berkshire and Apple shows exactly how powerfully the cap weighted core principle works in the case of Berkshire's position in Apple. Buffett bought most of his Apple position in 2016 through 2018 and one can see clearly Apple's remarkable rise from a $31B initial position to $160B current value which is now 25% of Berkshire (33% after subtracting cash). But that's not the main thing. The comparison of Apple's moonshot since early 2020 does not appear to be fully reflected in Berkshire's more modest rise. This suggests that the market takes Buffett at his word that Apple is to be treated in terms of operating results as a business rather than as a stock. The important implication is that Apple's stock price does not appear to be a major element in the market's view of Berkshire so that an adjustment involving a drop in Apple's stock price should have less impact on Berkshire than one might think. Could it be that the bad side of the two-edge sword cuts less deeply for a big winner held within another company?

CHART NUMBER THREE: BRK.B, SPY, AND QQQ THE PAST DECADE

Chart Number Three shows the exponentially rising value of the top tech stocks with the Nasdaq 100 as their proxy. QQQ ran away from both Berkshire and the S&P 500 index. The NASDAQ 100 was clearly much more focused on tech than either, but the S&P 500 held enough of it to pull ahead of Berkshire starting in 2016. The question now is how much those gains will be given back in a correction.

CHART NUMBER FOUR: BRK.B, SPY, QQQ 2000-2011

Buffett and his sidekick Charlie Munger have often said that Berkshire Hathaway tends to trail the market in strong bull markets but recover and make it up in bear markets. Chart Number Four shows clearly how this worked during the dot.com crash and bear market of 2000-2003. Notice the two inverse spikes at the far left of the chart. The date was March 10, 2000. That marked the peak of the Nasdaq 100 and on the exact same day the bottom reached by Berkshire after underperforming and working off its own two year mini-bubble. For a brief period starting in 1998 Berkshire's price to book (P/B) ratio exceeded 2, a rarity for Berkshire, and Buffett publicly discouraged potential buyers.

Despite ups and downs in the market over 21 years Berkshire has never undercut that March 10, 2000, low. That includes the housing/financial crash of 2008-2009 when Berkshire was dragged down with other financial stocks. Note that as hard as it fell in those two years it did not fall enough for SPY and the NASDAQ 100 to make up the ground opened up by Berkshire's rallying as the other two indexes crashed in 2000-2003. The chart that follows give the summary view of how the two periods fit together for the entire 2000-2021 period:

CHART NUMBER FIVE: BRK.B, SPY, QQQ Jan 1, 2000 TO THE PRESENT

This chart presents a complicated and very interesting picture. The NASDAQ 100 did not catch up with Berkshire until 2019, and didn't truly break out until the huge run up of lockdown stocks which started on March 20, 2020. Its exponential rise since then is the part of the tech rally which many market observers characterize as a bubble. The NASDAQ 100 is a tech heavy index unrepresentative of the total market, specifically having no financials, which helped it considerably in the disaster of 2008-2009.

Although helped by the rising weight of its high tech components the S&P 500 never caught up with Berkshire Hathaway and trails for the period since January 1, 2000, by 49% in total return. This further reinforces the Buffett/Munger view that Berkshire's outperformance in bear markets is a major strength. It also reflects a point that financial professionals often stress with clients who have a speculative bent: if a stock position drops 50% it has to go up 100% to make it back to the top. If choosing between two otherwise similar investments, the one with lower volatility is preferable. Large losses make a large difference.

Conclusion

Cap weighted indexes benefit from a core principle which causes stocks rising in price to also rise in the weight they have in the index. In normal times this serves to let successful companies assume increasing importance while demoting or replacing companies which have done less well. Both the S&P 500 and Berkshire Hathaway benefit from the impact of this principle, the S&P automatically because of its cap weighting, Berkshire because of active decisions.

This principle is a double-edged sword, dragging down the total index when its popular leaders become wildly overpriced and suffer a reversal. This happened in the Crash of the dot-com bubble in 2000, and something similar may be happening now on the assumption that the Fed is about to raise rates. The Treasury 10-Year Note is often used as the denominator for the discounted value of future revenues, earnings, and cash flow. For expensive rapidly growing companies the doubling of that rate could cut the prospective value of future earnings in half.

The increase in the discount of hoped for profits in the distant future will have an even stronger negative impact on stocks without current earnings which trade on their extremely high price to sales ratios of 50 to 100 or more. Prudence suggests avoiding such companies or owning them on the most minuscule scale. Stocks favored by inexperienced investors with a frivolous approach to the market should be avoided altogether.

The present correction may have some distance to go but is not likely to be as hard on leading tech stocks as the decline in 2000-2003. The current leading high tech companies are real businesses with real growth unlike many of the dot.coms, and their aggregate P/E ratios are nothing like the aggregate 200 P/E ratio of the NASDAQ 100 at its 2000 high. Long term investors in an S&P 500 Index fund or ETF in retirement accounts should not sell unless likely to need cash over the next three or four years. These are abnormal times in the economy and the market but fundamentals for most companies and the economy as a whole look okay. Those with cash to invest might look at financials, consumer staples, and health care stocks with growing dividends. Many stocks in the first ten to 20 components of the Vanguard Mega-Cap Value Index Fund combine value and growth and are reasonably priced. The number one stock in that fund is Berkshire Hathaway.