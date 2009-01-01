Start Your Free Trial of High Dividends Opportunities Now!

The following text is a transcript for our readers who would like to follow along:

Daniel Snyder

Hey, everyone. My name is Daniel Snyder, as I mentioned. And on behalf of Seeking Alpha, I wanna welcome you to this special webinar. Today we've asked Scott Kaufman and Will Barton to join us. Scott and Will are part of the team of expert analysts at High Dividend Opportunities, the number one income research service down here on Seeking Alpha marketplace. Now, I'm gonna have one of my colleagues drop a link to the service in the chat box so after the webinar you can check it out for yourself and sign up through your free, that's right, free two-week trial. During this webinar, Scott and Will are going to share a proven process to help use the best opportunities in certain categories of stocks, which have a very compelling risk to reward ratio. Not only are they gonna break down this trend step-by-step, but they're going to give you two stocks to add to your watch list so you can start tracking them for entries. Now here's the thing, what you'll learn today doesn't just apply for this year. You'll be able to use this process year after year for as long as you continue to invest. So, we'll talk about the strategy for the next 20 minutes or so, and then we'll open things for a live Q&A session. So don't be shy. We have our team monitoring the chat box so that we can answer your questions at the end. If you haven't already, throw in your favorite dividend company into the chat, but also your questions throughout this webinar. So before we get started, I wanna go ahead and throw a poll question. You'll see a pop on your screen here, and I would love for everyone to interact real quick. It's are you looking to sell losers in your portfolio to offset your gains this year for tax purposes? Yes, no, or I haven't even thought about it? Now, while you guys are answering this, I wanna introduce the guys you came to hear from. So let's go ahead and bring in Scott and Will into the conversation. Welcome, guys. So great to have you here today.

Scott Kaufman

Thanks for having this, Daniel.

Will Barton

Thanks for having us, Daniel. Happy to be here.

Daniel Snyder

Perfect. I'm gonna go ahead and end this poll. I think we got about a lot of our answers already trickling in. We got a lot of nos actually, so that you guys can kind of run with this from there. So, first of all, why don't you take a few minutes and tell us what you've focus on as part of the team at High Dividend Opportunities and maybe a little bit of your background?

Will Barton

Well, Daniel, my name is Will Barton and my professional background is in real estate appraisal. I worked my way up to being the head of an appraisal department for a county doing appraisals for tax purposes. And when I retired from that, I repatriated some of my money from the mutual funds that the retirement program insisted on putting me into and started focusing on managing my own investments that I started writing about my picks. Mostly just challenge my own thinking. It helped push my due diligence a little bit further to have the challenge back from commenters on Seeking Alpha. And I'm a numbers guy. I live on spreadsheets. I actually enjoy going through a 10Q or a 10K and crunching the numbers and figuring out what a company is actually doing and seeing if it matches what they say that they're doing. And that's what I've been focusing on with HDO. I always keep my eye out on the portfolio, keeping up with any news that happens, digesting it and interpreting it and passing along my analysis to members.

Scott Kaufman

I cut my teeth in the banking realm myself. First off, I was at Regions Financial, which is a large regional bank in the Southwest United States. And then I moved onto Navy Federal Credit Union, which is the largest credit union in the world. Working at these different institutions, I really got to see firsthand how average consumers and investors spent their money and how they live their lives, which gave me kind of a unique perspective versus someone who mainly just approaches it directly out of the gate from the stock market view. I also got to work side by side with financial advisors who frequently shared their outlooks with their clients. And I got to see how it was often constrained by what their employer said it was allowed to be. Some of these skilled men and women were really the ones that turned me on to dividend investing and into the immediate income philosophy. I probably ripe for HDO. There are educational articles, articles on requirement topics and issues as well as present different high yield, immediate income opportunities for our members and for the public. I started writing on Seeking Alpha under the moniker, Treading Softly before joining HDO's team. And I still have retained that name to this day. Together, Will and I make up two thirds of the management team for High Dividend Opportunities. The third piece of the puzzle being our founding partner, Rida Morwa.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, I think a lot of us know Rida and really appreciate the knowledge that comes from Rida as well. Now, when it comes to income generation, you guys are proven experts. If anybody's ever seen the issue articles, they know that. But I have to ask because we're at an all time highs in the market again, after again, after again, especially after the Fed announcement, right? Anytime the overall index starts to fall, it seems to be bought by a relentless bid. So if we do a market check, we see that the Dow is up 17% year today. The S&P 500 is up 25% year today. And then NASDAQ is up around 21%, 22%, somewhere around there. Even with those types of numbers, you guys are here to talk about stocks that can be picked up at a bargain, is what you said, a bargain at all-time highs though. I don't know if that makes sense for all of us. Can you break down how these stocks are bargains right now?

Scott Kaufman

That's definitely there.

Daniel Snyder

Oh, Will, I think we might've lost your audio. Would you check your mic real quick for us? Okay. But while you're managing your audio... Will, are you with us? I think you going out a little bit. Let's see here. Will, can you hear us?

Will Barton

In the market at any given period, there's gonna be stocks that are doing far better...

Daniel Snyder

Will, sorry to stop on you real quick. We lost you for a little bit, probably due to internet. Would you mind just backing up a little bit to go over this again?

Will Barton

Yeah, basically, the market's not gonna be consistent when you're always looking at averages. So, some stocks will be up, some will be down, and you're always gonna have some stocks they'll be doing better than the market. You'll also have others that are doing worse. So, not just talking about travel companies that you know are at some big risk, sometimes it's just, the market gets a little moody, strong companies that have great market positions, strong cash flows, very positive futures. In a given period, they can underperform for a variety of reasons. And one of those reasons is tax loss selling.

Daniel Snyder

So, if these are quality companies, why are people selling out with them right now?

Scott Kaufman

So, there can be any kind of number of reasons why a short term sell-off can occur, right? One major force we often hear people talk about in the market is sentiment, which is really just a nice way of saying that emotions drive the market, especially in short-term stance. When investors hear that a stock is hit by bad news, suddenly they get that kind of panic, worry feeling, and they start to sell. And often what could be a small dip can turn into a sharp sell-off in a matter of moments simply because fear is compounding on itself. On the other side, when good news hits, we have investors get that good feeling, that euphoria, and they start buying even more. Others may jump in on a fear that they're missing out on something that they don't really know what's going on, but they see the stock moving and they buy it. However, in this kind of situation with tax loss selling, what we're seeing here is something that's much more logically driven and seasonally driven. It doesn't just happen 2021. It didn't just happen at 2020. It happens year after year from the past as going into the future.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, I got say that's really a great point, especially, I mean, the timing of this is perfect with what you guys are talking about with emotions after the FOMC yesterday, and we saw the massive run-up and then we're seeing what's going on in the market today. But the interesting thing that I wanna make sure people understand is you're talking about the tax loss selling strategy that happens every year. And that's when losers get sold off to offset the winners in a portfolio. Correct?

Will Barton

Exactly. People are looking around, instead of looking for something to buy, they start looking for opportunities to sell. They're facing a huge tax bill in the face in there. I don't wanna , right? And so, they start looking through their portfolio for excuses to sell, and that causes companies to be sold off for really no reason other than they might've pulled back from their summer highs. The investors try to lock in a large loss. And a lot of times they have the intention of coming back 31 days from now and buying back into that same company 'cause they still have a lot of confidence in that company. They bought it for a reason initially. And we see that happening throughout the market, investors cleaning house. And they're looking to start off fresh next year and offset some of their taxable gains by realizing some losses.

Daniel Snyder

Hmm. Yeah. That's really interesting. 'Cause it kind of makes me wonder if that's kind of what's going on with the Cathie Wood names right now. I've seen that's popped up a couple of times in the media. But shouldn't we be following the large money flow if those investors, and especially the institutions could be selling these stocks here, like why are we looking to buy them right now?

Scott Kaufman

Okay. No, those are some great questions. It really comes down to a matter of perspective, right? If we unpackage this time of the year a little bit, when we look at the market, we look at it either from a short term, a medium term or a long term perspective. As income investors, we're really here for the long game. We're not looking to make quick moves or turn a dollar really fast. We're here looking at the market from a five to 10-year window. So this means is when investors are making short-term moves to benefit themselves and their tax bills four months from now, we're not interested in following those moves, mainly because we're looking at five to 10 years down the road. Likewise, institutions are doing something that's called window dressing. That's where they go through beautifying their holdings by the end of the year. And we often see this on a quarterly basis as well. And what they're really doing is trying to get rid of any laggards or any names that are controversial because they don't want their clients knocking on their door asking why they're holding those things. As the average investor, we don't need to worry about that. We might need to worry about our spouse asking us why we're holding something, but we don't have to worry about hundreds of others asking us why we're holding a specific stock. So, you really get to worry about it for yourself. And that gives us a unique vantage point to really take advantage of what other people are doing to benefit themselves, we can also benefit from it. The other aspect too, is we're not just buying any company that's dipping, a common mistake that a lot of investors make, especially when they're starting out income investing is they'll simply look at the yield of a security and they'll reject it out of hand, whether that is a yield that's too high. And so they instantly deem it too risky or yield is too low, and they instantly deem that it's not worthwhile looking at. What we have to do is we look past that seasonal selling dip and we identify excellent stable income producing companies and we invest in those. I do wanna mention, we're not opposed to tax loss selling or tax loss harvesting as some of people may have heard it from their advisors. We definitely think that the idea of maximizing the impact of your tax bill is beneficial. What we advise High Dividend Opportunities members is if they wanna do tax loss selling to do it strategically and tactically throughout the year. So that way when December comes, they're not busy with the crowd selling when they could be buying. Buying here allows us to snag those yields at higher than normal levels and any income offsets, any additional dipping that may happen through the year as the year wraps up.

Daniel Snyder

So Will, I can't help, but to wonder, I'm sure some of the people here watching as well, might have the same thought, does this have anything to do with the January effect? How would that come into play here?

Will Barton

Well, the January effect has sort of a mythical reputation now, but January is historically the month of the year that has the highest returns, and it really is all part of the same cycle. Why does the January effect occur? Well, as we've been talking about, there's a lot of tax loss selling that happens in December. Investors are selling off their companies that are down for the year. And if you do that type of selling, you have to wait a minimum of 31 days before you can re-buy your position. Otherwise the IRS doesn't allow you to use it to write off as a tax loss, which defeats the whole purpose of selling in the first place. So what happens is after 31 days, these buyers are looking to move back into the stocks. They sold to realize some savings on their taxes. Not because they lost confidence in the company or there was some news that came out that made them lose confidence and not wanna hold it anymore. So typically, we start seeing people moving back into the market after Christmas. It's often been called the Christmas or Santa Claus Rally. People are slowing down from selling. They've already done their tax loss selling and they start moving back into the market, buying a little bit. And as January goes on, more and more people are getting...

Daniel Snyder

Will, are you still with us? Let's see. Will, are you there?

Daniel Snyder

Hey, Will. But let me interrupt you again one more time. We got you cut out when you were talking about January.

Will Barton

Okay. Where did I cut out?

Daniel Snyder

Take it back about 20 seconds.

Will Barton

Okay. So what happens is in December, you have a lot of selling going on, and as you get towards the end of the month, that pace of selling starts dying down. We usually start seeing a bounce after Christmas, it's often called the Santa Claus rally or the Christmas rally, and people will start moving back into the market. As more and more people get past that 31-day mark, they can buy back into the stock and still write off the tax loss. They'll start buying back in and you see that building throughout January. At High Dividend Opportunities, we're in for the long investment. So, we're not looking at doing a quick flip where we'll buy now and sell it 31 days from now, some traders do that. They make great money doing it, good for them. But we're looking at it as an opportunity to get in cheaper into stocks that we already wanna hold for the next three, five, 10 years, because that's where we're gonna get our long-term games from collecting the income over the years.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah. Now, once you identify the companies which are offering good discounted entries, how do you decide when to get in? 'Cause, I mean, myself and everybody else doesn't wanna catch a falling knife. Is there a specific day or week to buy?

Scott Kaufman

So, the season is often really tied in many people's mind to strictly being in December, yet for dividend paying securities, the season really starts once the last ex-dividend of the year occurs. From then on, you can buy or sell the security without missing an income payment or dividend payment at all. Furthermore, that immediate dip from the ex-dividend can increase the selling pressure. And then we see that pressure continue throughout the rest of the year. So that's really when we start watching our various holdings or the sector in general for great opportunities. As the year progresses, we can often see an acceleration of that selling as investors really wanna get their tax loss selling done before December is over and the year closes out. We can often see the prices get driven down even further, even faster, offering an even more attractive yield if you're able to wait a little bit. The idea is really to get in before December ends at a yield that's greater than the historical normal, but also attractive to your income goals.

Daniel Snyder

Okay. So, I just wanna take a second, let's review this, right? You're looking for quality companies with a strong history of paying dividends, which have seen their price sell off for any number of reasons, but more than likely because of tax loss selling. And you're looking for an entry after it goes ex-dividend for the last time of the year, right?

Will Barton

Exactly. And the keyword that you said, Daniel, was quality. We're not just buying any stock that happens to adept. We're buying stocks that we've really already done our due diligence on, that we've already identified as companies that we want to buy and own for the next several years. And that way, we're just...

Daniel Snyder

Hey, Will, are you there? I'll wait for him. He seems to come back about after 10 seconds. Doesn't he?

Will Barton

Did I... Yeah. I can hear you.

Daniel Snyder

You're cutting out on me. All right. Let's go ahead and take it back to when you were talking about the length of time that you wanna hold it.

Will Barton

Yeah. Basically we're looking at long-term holds, one, three, five years plus. So, you wanna make sure...

Daniel Snyder

All right. This is just how we like it. While we have some issues going on with Will's internet, I wanna go ahead and we'll just continue on here. I wanna throw up a poll question for everybody. We're really interested, and go ahead and look at your screen. How much of your portfolio is invested in dividend-paying companies? The options are none. You have one to 25%, about a quarter, 26 to a half, 51 to 75, or 76 to all the way invested. How much of your portfolio is invested in dividend-paying companies? As that comes in, I love all of these responses. We've got some big dividend portfolios here. Majority as of right now is 76 to a hundred percent of their portfolio is invested in dividend-paying stocks. Fantastic. All right. Now the part that everyone has been waiting for, your two stock picks. So Scott, can you give us an example of a stock you're looking at this year?

Scott Kaufman

- Sure, definitely. The first one that I would mention out of head would be Enterprise Product Partners. Their ticker is EPD. Enterprise is one of the largest midstream companies of the world. Their primary job is to offer pipelines and the ability to move base materials from point A to point B. I often like to tell HDO members that I would rather own a toll road to get into town or out of town than to own a store that operates in the town or the factory that produces the goods that consumers wanna buy. Everyone has to travel there, whether they're leaving or coming, everyone has to go through the road, especially if you're the only road in town. So, you're the one that regardless of what's going on with all those different companies. Enterprise is that road for producers of oil and gas, for the end consumer to get from point A to point B for so many of their clients, they're the only road in or out of town. This is all on the back of strong, natural gas demand. Natural gas demand is only expected to continue to be robust and grow from here. And natural gas liquids and the refined products that come from them, we're also seeing rapidly growing demand. You can't build a solar panel or an electric vehicle or many of these different products without some form of plastic, which is where natural gas liquids really plays a key part. And we've also seen the natural gas prices in Europe, which are extremely high compared to the United States. And Enterprises, the pipes that get that natural gas from the producer to the terminal to be shipped overseas. What we saw with Enterprise is a classic tax loss selling pattern here. Once the last ex-dividend happened for the year, the selling pressure has increased and the prices have dipped. And the price has actually returned a positive percent this year. Currently the returns on price alone is 8%, but it's down 17%, almost 17% from its peak in June. So, people who are buying near that peak are very likely to loss sellers who are taking advantage of its dip now. Enterprise has a long history of growing consistent evidence. They have 22 years and counting of dividend payments coming out. They have an investment grade credit rating, and that distribution is covered 1.6 times. So buying Enterprise here gives you a yield of 8.6% while its historical yield is in the six to 7% range, which means that you can offer an excellent yield above its norms with little fear of that distribution ever going away.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, so it sounds like a great energy play really. I mean, obviously with all the oils, especially lately have been continuing to increase. Now, I wonder if... Scott, we were gonna have Will give us a second pick. I know he's working on...

Will Barton

I just turned off my video.

Daniel Snyder

All right, Will.

Will Barton

So that I can answer without cutting out.

Daniel Snyder

Let's try it. Will, what do you have for us there?

Will Barton

Well, one of my favorites is AGNC. Ticker is AGNC. They're an agency mortgage REIT. And that means what they do is they're buying up mortgage backed securities that are guaranteed by government sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac. If a borrower defaults on their mortgage, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac comes back and buys it back at par value. So as a result, you're not carrying any credit risk. What AGNC does is they borrow short-term debt and then they turn around and buy 15 to 30 year mortgages making a profit on the difference between long-term interest rates and near term interest rates. Now over the summer, we saw the market panic when its book value came down, treasury rates were coming down and MBS prices declined. So, a lot of traders who like to chase book value were selling it off. And that set it up as a perfect tax loss selling candidate. It's sitting there much lower than it was back in July. And while others are telling to realize their tax losses, I'm buying it up. AGNC's consistently earned more than double their dividend. That means that their dividends are very likely to come back and go up next year. And so, I can buy a company with over 9% yield, very likely to raise this dividend next year. That's the kind of deal that really gets my blood pumping.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah. So you got skin in the game, right? So the first stock, just to review, is Enterprise Products Partners, ticker symbol EPD, and the second stock was AGNC Investment Corp, ticker symbol AGNC. But there's no way that these are the only two stocks that meet your criteria for quality at a bargain, right?

Scott Kaufman

That's correct, Daniel. That's why we put together a special report that we called our tax loss survival guide. It details not only the two stocks that we've talked about in this webinar, as well as an additional stocks that meet our criteria that we follow on High Dividend Opportunities. They've not only good history of paying consistent dividends, they have a strong future outlook and growing cash flows, but they're also seeing higher than normal yields due to that tax loss selling pressure.

Daniel Snyder

So, the tax loss document that you send out, how can viewers of this webinar get their hand on that report?

Will Barton

Members of HDO can access that right now, the best ideas are already posted and ready for buying. If you sign up for the two-week free trial, you'll gain access to it right away.

Daniel Snyder

All right. So, before we turn it over to the audience for some questions, if you guys wanna grab this exclusive report from Scott and Will, as you just heard, sign up for your free two-week trial of High Dividend Opportunities on seeking off a marketplace. I'll also ask for our team to drop a link to that in the chat box so you can easily find it as well. Let's get to everybody's favorite part, some Q&A from the audience. So just kick this off, I have coming in from our team, do institutions which buy and sell most of the stocks have the same swings and emotion as individual investors?

Scott Kaufman

I'll take this one. Institutions are viewed as almost like these monolithic objects that run strictly on logic and devoid of feelings or concerns of their own. Yet we seen that often hedge funds play a big role in institutional holdings. We see big names come out of people who are like, the Bond King or who predicted the last fall. And suddenly everyone wants to follow what they do. I think there's a good mixture there. Institutions are really limited onto some of what they can hold. Passive indexes really operate without that emotional pattern, but the actively managed ETFs or CFs or hedge funds even dare gonna be heavily driven by the experience of the person running them and their emotional view. Some of them will have recency bias where they will refuse to hold a particular name because they were burned by a similar name before, right? We have a lot of people who will say that they've been kindered. Well, they'll never hold Kinder Morgan again because of what occurred with them. Institutions are not devoid of that either. So, there is gonna be a mixture of the more passively run funds aren't gonna really be based on algorithms and following an index. But the actively run funds will be involved in some emotional reactions selling as well.

Daniel Snyder

All right, Will. Let's see if you can take this next one for us. What if your portfolio is mature and there's no need to add, is tax selling something to still consider?

Will Barton

Well, we're not gonna ever tell you that you shouldn't tax sale, you know your tax situation. And tax loss selling can be a great way to save a few extra dollars better to keep it in your portfolio than send it along to the government. I definitely understand that. What we suggest is when you tax loss sell, don't join the crowd. Start tax loss selling in August, September, October. When you have an opportunity to do it throughout the year, go ahead and do it. But when it comes down to the day, you wanna be selling when everybody else is buying, and be buying when everybody else is selling. If you're joining the crowd, you're probably getting bad prices.

Daniel Snyder

All right. Let's go back to you, Scott. Does it make sense to hold your investments for long-term if you gain four to five years' worth of dividends now by selling it?

Scott Kaufman

That's a good question. And one that we actually feel a lot. I will only sell an investment for typically three or four criteria for selling. One of the first reasons I'll sell it is if the income's ever at risk, if a company's fundamentals start deteriorating, I'm out of there. My income is my priority. Once we're past that, the risk factor, then it starts looking at an opportunity just to walk to something else, right? If you can get another investment that offers you better income at the same risk level, then I'm gonna swap, especially if it doesn't affect the diversification of my portfolio. if I can get another investment that gives me more income and it gives me less risk or equal risk like before, then I'll swap that as well. And then if I can get an investment that de-risks my portfolio so I make the same amount of income, but it's less risk, I'll swap around as well. So, in that instance where you're holding something and you've now gained four to five years' worth of income in price movement, if you can find another opportunity that has less risk or equal risk, but gives you the same amount of income or more, then I would be moving that around in my portfolio because I wanna maximize my current level of income.

Daniel Snyder

All right. Will, this one's for you, is ONL a tax loss sale candidate? I think that would be a candidate for a very good capital gain once it reports and declares a dividend, would you concur?

Will Barton

ONL, I'm very bullish on ONL. I believe it's a company that's going to do very well and it's sold off immediately after a spun off and just kind of expected everybody who held realty income for how long they had it. They're very loyal to the company. Was this O&L thing in my portfolio, I'm gonna sell it off. So, that's definitely one of the companies that I'm very bullish on. And if you wanna check to see, it's one of our tax loss selling candidates for this year, you can click on the link in the chat there and get all of our current picks.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah. The free report that we were talking about earlier, right? If you put in that question, so I don't have your name, but like he mentioned, go ahead and check the chat for that link to sign up for the free two-week trial and get that report from High Dividend Opportunities. Scott, can I buy EPD in my IRA portfolio?

Scott Kaufman

So EPD is a master limited partnership, which means that it issues that the K-1 tax form. I know a lot of investors and retirees have this mythic fear of the K-1 form, because advisors will tell you, or if you look up tax documents, start Googling things online, you'll start seeing big red flags about having to pay taxes in your IRA, which is the whole point of having IRA, is to avoid that. So why in the world would you wanna pay taxes? EPD does issue K-1 form. What the big thing is with those forms is that you're trying to avoid a thousand dollars balance of what's called UBTI, or unrelated taxable business income. This is income that the partnerships make that doesn't technically fall under what a master limited partnership is allowed to make income for and avoid taxes for it. If you get over a thousand dollars of that, then anything in excess of a thousand dollars has to be paid at a trust tax rate from your IRA holder. So like fidelity, Schwab, TDA, they will have to pay taxes on that amount that's over that amount. So you can't hold EPD. They actually produce very little UBTI in its history, which will vary year to year. So, there's no promise it won't start making more in the future. It is best to hold it in a taxable account because the tax benefits of the delay taxation, each dividend you get will actually reduce your cost basis of your EPD until your cost basis is zero. So you actually pay little to no tax on those dividends whatsoever, and holding it, IRA kind of raises that benefit. So you can, but it's not the best to.

Daniel Snyder

Gotcha. And Scott, we got a follow up question for you here because of EPD and the energy sector. What do you think about New York City banning new natural gas, or goes for new housing and commercial properties? Any thoughts there?

Scott Kaufman

So, that's not gonna impact EPD directly because they're really not a player in the Northwest category area for those pipelines. I have read about different pipelines trying to get built and facing resistance. If you know people who live in New York City especially, it can be hard in the winter to have pay your gas bill because it gets so high with the demand and the lack of supply. It would really be nice to see New York set up something better for the people who live there. With EPD, their real big focus is gonna be in the Southwest United States. They operate one of the largest terminals for oil and gas along with Magellan midstream, but they're really focused on the export of LNG as well from the terminals in Louisiana. So, that impact is gonna be muted to them. But if that kind of mindset starts spreading to other states, it can start having a negative impact on their downstream clients though.

Daniel Snyder

Gotcha. All right. Will, we have a few questions about AGNC here. So, let's get you back into this. Is AGMC internally or externally managed?

Will Barton

AGNC is internally managed and I guess that's all there is to say about it.

Daniel Snyder

So, will AGNC go down in value as rates rise?

Will Barton

Well, here's the thing with interest rates, AGNC is interest rate sensitive. So, one of the big benefits to them right now is the Fed is holding rates at 0%, which allows them to borrow very cheaply and get those mortgages that are at two and a half percent, 3% coupons. And what happens is when short-term rates start going up, that will inevitably increase their cost of borrowing. So, their returns will get compressed a little bit, but what AGNC does is they use what's called interest swaps. They make an agreement that, okay, we're going to pay a little bit of extra interest right now and then in the future, if their rates go up, then the counterparty will start paying them. One party pays a variable rate, AGNC pays a fixed rate. They use that to look in their spread. And what we've seen here really over the past two years is the price of these interest rate swaps has just gotten very low. They're talking about paying 14 to 20 basis points in interest going out for many years. And that's just way lower. For example, back in 2009, 2010, they were paying 180 basis points to 200 basis points for interest rate swaps. And so that locks in that low interest. Initially when the Fed raises rates, you'll see a huge spike in book value because the value of the interest rate swaps will go up so much 'cause everybody will wanna buy out that contract. And it also maintains their cost of debt very low. I believe AGNC's current average maturity is about 4.2 years. So they have a nice long runway of making increased spreads.

Daniel Snyder

So just to clarify, to make sure everybody understands, is it the four years, the full duration of the four years that they'll see that increase in book value? And then what?

Will Barton

Well, what you'll see is, it'll be gradual because 4.2 years is their average maturity. Over time the industry possible will expire at different times and you'll see their cost of funds creep up slowly over time. Now, if the fed is raising aggressively, you should see long-term rates start going up as well. So they'll also be getting larger returns on the assets that they invest in. So, it's not a sudden overnight, oh my God, the Fed raises interest rates, dump off AGNC. It's much more gradual of initially, life will be more profitable for them.

Daniel Snyder

Life will be more profitable for them. I love the internet thing going on here. Scott, let's go on and come back to you. We have a question about the infamous AT&T. What are your thoughts about that company with this tax loss selling and everything else that's going on?

Scott Kaufman

So AT&T is one of those ones that have been really a beaten down company for a number of years. A lot of people felt management made a lot of risky acquisitions, added on a bunch of debt and then turned around and started spinning off of some of those acquisitions add values less than what they paid for, right? You never wanna see a company with management that is buying things for more expensive and then selling them off for less. With AT&T, we're really excited about that merger. We released a public article on it when it first came out with why we were buying AT&T. We stated that we see that there's more value in holding through the merger, getting the spinoff shares of the new co with Discovery, and then looking and taking the next steps from there, something that we've kind of advised HDO members on in the past. This is really the mindset and the process that we're following through with AT&T. If AT&T is on the list, that is definitely something that you'll wanna check out the article for. 'Cause really, we're not gonna say what's on that list today. HDO members have access to that list and they can see it. But AT&T is definitely one that's gonna be seeing that selling pressure.

Daniel Snyder

Scott, it sounds like you just gave us a freebie. I mean, we came here for two stocks. You just gave us a hint at three. Maybe it's on the list, right? Maybe it's not. But we know in the game. And just talking about the merger, are you referring to the deal with Discovery? Is that the right one?

Scott Kaufman

Yeah. AT&T is gonna be spinning off Time Warner and that's gonna be kind of a cross merger with Discovery. And so, AT&T will be one company and then the new company will be Time Warner and Discovery merged together.

Daniel Snyder

Right. All right. Now I've got a question for both of you that came in. Do you have a favorite dividend stock in Europe specifically? Anything come to mind?

Will Barton

Personally, I don't do a lot of investing in the stocks that aren't traded on the stock exchange. I find it way more convenient and usually higher returns to invest through the U.S. Stock Exchange. There are some companies I hold that have a lot of European exposure. Like WP Carey is one, they've been expanding in Europe a lot and starting to make up a lot of their business. And we also have a few funds through HDO that have international exposure. And I just find that easier from a tech sense, easier from an execution sense to gain much exposure that way.

Scott Kaufman

So, I will say, do I have some companies internationally that I really do enjoy holding? A lot of the people may not know off head, I'm actually a Canadian by birth. And so I like to hold different Canadian companies as well as other international firms simply because I liked that kind of international exposure at all sources of dollar hedge for me. So, when I started looking at Europe, I really like Atlantic Sustainable Infrastructure. I actually traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker of AY, but they're heavily in primarily based renewable energy in Spain. And so, they're really exposed to the regulated prices of renewable energy in Spain. Looking kind of outside of the edges of Europe, I also like holding different Russian securities, Gazprom, Bank, mobile television systems. The issues you start getting when you start leaving the United States and moving into international companies is that the accounting rules are different. So you can start seeing things that were reporting earnings, but that might not mean the same thing as what you're used to seeing as gap earnings, which can start causing you to believe something's good when it's not. The other issue is that a lot of European and over international companies, they don't pay quarterly or monthly dividends. They pay annual or semi-annual. And at that point, you're kind of getting the equivalent to a bond, a level of income where you're only getting one or two deposits a year, and that can be really hard for a retiree, an investor. I mean, I personally don't really like waiting to get one or two payments in a year. I'd rather get them quarterly or monthly. So, that can be a limitation for a lot of people is the accounting and the payment rate. But those are some companies that I really like.

Daniel Snyder

Nice. Will, let's go ahead and have you answered this next one, if you don't mind. Does this have anything to do with dogs of the Dow?

Will Barton

Well, dogs of the Dow is basically a strategy of let's go and buy the highest yield that's sold off the most right now, what's doing the worst. So, it's kind of a contrarian outlook, which is also very similar to the idea of tax loss selling, right? It's a contrarian outlook. You're buying when other people are selling. The key difference in my mind is that the...

Daniel Snyder

Scott, maybe you can pick this one up.

Scott Kaufman

Okay. So, with the dogs of the Dow, it's really a trading philosophy, right? You're buying the worst performers hoping that they're gonna outperform. And it's been a strategy that's kind of existed for a long time. There's some authors who are dedicated to that trading philosophy on Seeking Alpha. Sometimes they do it monthly or they'll do a quarterly or even yearly. The big thing here is that you're not really doing a large, deep, fundamental review of these companies. You're buying companies that are just the worst performers previously expecting that they'll recover the most over the next timeframe. And that's a very different than income addressing where we are looking to buy quality companies to hold them for years or even decades and glean tons of income off of them and walk away with a positive principle. So dogs of the Dow is much more of a trading philosophy versus a long-term investment strategy as far as what we're doing.

Daniel Snyder

Gotcha. All right. Next question is, do we only buy dividend stocks which are beaten up this year or can we buy dividend stocks which are also doing really well?

Will Barton

Well, Daniel, if you want a company, you wanna buy it, right? So, here's my process is I start all of my buying by looking at my portfolio. Where do I wanna be? What allocations do I have? What sectors do I wanna be moving into? Because that's gonna be fed by my macro outlook on the economy, what I think is going to happen. And so, I start by going, okay, what do I wanna own more of? What do I need? And then I start looking for what's the best price. If you need something that's gonna fill your allocations and you believe you're getting it right now, by all means, go ahead and buy it. The idea of the tax loss selling is to get a little bit better price on something that you already wanted anyway, or something that you are already need it more of in your portfolio and you're just timing the sale a little bit. And so definitely, you wanna make sure your allocation is right first, take advantage of these opportunities when they fit into your overall portfolio plan. And more often than not, you'll find some things in your portfolio are probably underperforming for the year. They're probably tax loss selling candidates.

Daniel Snyder

Gotcha. So, is this just for income stocks because don't grow stocks also partake in tax loss selling? It's a question that came through.

Scott Kaufman

So yeah, the tax loss selling is a market-wide phenomenon. It's not something that just occurs with income investment stocks or dividend paying stocks. We'll see it with growth names as well. Really the basic principle is anybody that's doing bad in your portfolio throughout the year or from when you purchase it till now is a candidate for it, right? Because the investors will be looking to glean those losses to claim them on their tax form. And so, if a tech stock or a company that doesn't do dividends is having a bad year, or it's just doing bad from when you purchase them, then it can definitely happen. We often see more structured timeframes for tax loss selling with dividend stocks versus other companies, namely because people will sell off tech names or non-dividend paying names throughout the year more often just whenever bad news hits, they may take advantage of it then, but it is that can happen market wide with any name.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, that's true. Scott, EPD has been stagnant for years price-wise. Why should I jump on such an investment?

Scott Kaufman

So, EPD definitely has been stagnant, it's really been raged frowned. It's had a hard time breaking through that long-term level of resistance and kind of having that price grow. It seems some of its peers run away from it as far as price wise. MPLX, which is marathons. MOP definitely jumped up ahead of it when they started doing buybacks and some large dividend increases. The thing with a good income investment doesn't always mean that it's a good total return investment outright out of hand, right? And you're not something that you're gonna see, necessarily see a massive price increase in the next year. And it may not be something that looks attractive on a chart, but if you have a company like EPD that has strong fundamentals that slowly and steadily growing their dividend and that you can reinvest those dividends or disruptions for years, then what you have is you have a continual place you're getting a high yield that you can keep seeing that income grow and compound, is kind of like in some ways, getting a CD from a bank where you know that money goes back in, you're getting that same rate and you're gonna get it in compound it and compound it. I think one of the things that we hate the most as income investors, as much as we love capital gains is when you find a good company with an awesome yield and you invest in it and you wanna put more on later and the price just takes off. Next thing you know, that company is got a lower yield and it's not really the bracket you wanna pay for anymore. And you're like, "Man, I wish I would have bought more." EPD and some other income names, when they get range-bound like this become just an awesome place to see your income compound and your money grow without having to worry about that opportunity not necessarily being there in the future. With tax loss selling, giving an even higher yield than normal, you're able to get a moment to kickstart that even here.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, no, the capital gains on top of the dividends is definitely what we all want. So, here's a specific question about age and dividends. Dividend investing seems like a retirees thing. Why should someone under 40 even consider it?

Will Barton

Well, Daniel, our answer to that is it's never too early to start building your income. I've always been a dividend investor from day one because I always thought, why would I bother investing in a company that isn't gonna pay me? And what happens is, you start building your income stream. The earlier you start building it and you're reinvesting in it, the amount of dividends you have coming in every single year is just going to grow, and it's gonna compound over time. And it's just incredible how much your income can have that ability to reinvest 100% of your dividends. Once you retire, you might only be able to reinvest 30, 40, 50% of your dividends, but when you're in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and you can reinvest hundred percent, you're gonna have a very large income stream by the time you retire.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, no, that's true. So next question, I'm sitting on cash for tax loss selling. Should I buy your suggestions or wait to re-enter into my old picks that I'm guessing they just sold out of?

Scott Kaufman

So, that's really going to heavily depend on which ones you decide, evaluate are better, right? I'm gonna think that the picks that we have, they're gonna have very strong Januaries. Well, they're gonna rise from where they are. So if you were just, let's say you finished tax loss selling today, and you've got 31 days. You're looking at January the 16th that the earliest before you can re-enter, which means that the cash is gonna miss out on the Christmas rally, it's gonna miss out on the beginnings of the January rally. Then it's better to have it in the market and climbing with the market. And then if you do wanna end up selling and switching back over to what you had before, that's an option. Often, cash right now, especially with inflation being so strong, all your cash is doing is slowly eroding in its ability to buy things, right? We've all been to the grocery store. We've all been to different places and seeing how inflation is climbing, a 30-year records of how high inflation is this year. So leaving your cash idle waiting to re-enter can often be a losing proposition because now whatever you buy, you may be buying at a higher price than you sold it for. So you've already lost there. And then you're missing out on that initial climb up. So I would definitely, if I was selling something, I would put it into something else and get that cash working.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah, Scott, that's fine. I mean, we've seen this week after week now, whether it's Dow, you'll come back out saying cash is trash. Whether you wanna talk about the Feds speeding up the tapering to 30 billion, right? Trying to get to the point where they can potentially raise interest rates that they need to, inflation is definitely there. I think it's got everybody a little spooked and the value of the dollar, right? It's growing, but how far does your money go? So, I think you have a really great point there though, to switch into a new stock and let it ride in the market until your 31 days or 30 days?

Scott Kaufman

You can buy it after 31 days.

Daniel Snyder

31 days is up. There you go. Will, here's a question for you. I've always avoided K-1 issuing company, or sorry. Scott, this is for you. K-1 issuing companies like EPD, why do I hear they are hard to own in an IRA?

Scott Kaufman

So the IRA issue really comes back to that, the UBTI, the unrelated business taxable income. A lot of people have that fear, right? Because you'll start getting those K-1 forms in the mail. If you own an IRA, they're gonna mail you with that form. And some brokerages will ask you to forward it to them or give them electronic version of it. And so, there's been a lot of fear built up around the unknown, right? 'Cause it's not a usual tax form. It's not like a 1099 that you get from work. And so people will see these forms or they'll hear of others having core stories where they had to then pay taxes out of IRA because of hitting that limit and then that fear spreads. Holding a small amount of MOPs or MOPs that don't issue any UBTI that are very focused on that sort of thing are not a problem at all in your IRA. It's gonna be making sure that you kind of glance at those tax forms before you send them forward to kind of know the direction of how much you each guys being generated before you add more. And the thing is that limit is per account, which means if you've got a Roth, you've got a traditional and a couple of different brokerages or your and your spouse's name, those limits of a thousand dollars are for each account. And so, you can spread out your MOP exposure and really avoid any future headaches at all.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah. Will, why don't you take this next one? HDO recommends 40% fixed income, How does a fixed pension affect this recommendation?

Will Barton

In my mind, whatever you have going on in your life outside your portfolio doesn't impact what you should be doing inside your portfolio. The reason why we recommend a high percentage to fixed income is because that really provides a good stabilizing effect to your total returns. You have that consistent income coming in and fixed income is the last thing to get cut, which means that when the market panics because COVID-19 comes around, and oh my gosh, companies might start cutting their dividends, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Well, in March, we were getting a ton of dividends that we were able to reinvest in the market at low prices. So, you wanna make sure that you have that stability of income coming into your portfolio no matter what curve ball the world throws at you. And that's really what the strength of fixed income is. It's reliable, predictable payments into your portfolio that you can then use what you need to use it for.

Daniel Snyder

Yeah. For retirement, for sending kids to college, for nice vacations, for buying a car, for whatever. I mean, that's the greatest thing. Guys, we really did cover a lot today. We've talked about the tax loss harvesting. I know some people joined late. So just to go back over the two stocks that you guys gave out today, Enterprise Product Partners, ticker symbol EPD, that was Scott's recommendation and AGNC Investment Corp, ticker symbol AGNC for all of you that joined late. There was also another mention of a stock that they have the game on. If you wanna know what that is, if you missed that, you're gonna have to watch a replay. But if you guys also wanna grab the exclusive report from Scott and will and the High Dividend Opportunities team, make sure you click on the link down in the chat. We'll also send you a follow up email for that so that you make sure you don't miss it. And we really appreciate you joining us today to have a nice discussion with Scott Kaufman and Will Barton. You guys have a great rest of the day.

