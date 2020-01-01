Antagain/E+ via Getty Images

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) has seen a continued slump in the share price as perhaps a kiss is needed to ignite this frog, as this could be(come) a decent investment opportunity.

In May of this year, I concluded that JFrog was getting prettier after shares fell from a high near the $90 mark just after the IPO which took place in September 2020. My more upbeat stance came after shares had retreated to levels in the mid-thirties in May. That huge reduction in valuations and expectations looked compelling given a strong net cash position and the business performing according to plan, which made that I initiated a tiny position.

With shares now trading near their lows again, it is time to initiate a position again, as the long-term potential and narrowing sales multiples look quite compelling.

Former Thesis

JFrog claims to be a "liquid" software company which is defined as software which sees continued updates, making the whole concept of versions no longer relevant. The DevOp platform, which provides these continued software releases provides frequent, faster and more secure updates.

The company had roughly 6,000 customers at the time of the offering. With software moving largely from on-premise to the cloud, and access being demanded from multiple devices and locations, the challenge of updating all software systems becomes ever more challenging.

The company went public at $44 in September 2020, as shares rose to $65 on the first day of trading, resulting in at $5.4 billion operating asset valuation. Revenues rose 65% to $105 million in 2019, a revenue number on which a $7 million operating loss was reported. Revenues were up 50% in the first half of 2021, coming in at $70 million, for a $140 million run rate. The resulting 37 times sales multiple is quite high, as I failed to see appeal, subsequently.

Revenues rose 40% in the third quarter, with revenues trending at an annual run rate at $155 million. Fourth quarter sales were up 39% to a run rate close to $170 million as the company guided for 2021 sales to come in around $200 million, with modest adjusted profits expected.

Based on the expected revenue number of $200 million for 2021 and shares trading at $35 per share, the operating asset valuation came in at $3 billion. This valuation was equivalent to 15 times sales seen this year, marking quite a big drop in the valuations, albeit that growth rates were a bit softer and the company is more or less breaking even on adjusted earnings metrics, with still some economic losses posted.

While I could not find direct competitors, I believed that the valuation started to get interesting enough to start initiating a small speculative position, believing in the potential of the business.

What Happened?

Since initiating a tiny speculative position at $35 in May I cut out of that position at $45 as shares rallied to that level within a month´s time. Ever since, the shares have started to come down a bit and at current levels of $30 per share, they are within imminent reach of their lows.

In June, JFrog announced quite a substantial acquisition. The company has reached a deal to acquire Vdoo in a $300 million cash and stock-based deal. Vdoo is very strong in security and vulnerability expertise, among others. Other areas of strength include reverse engineering and binary code analysis, allowing JFrog to provide a greater suite of solutions to its clients. While no revenue contribution has been announced, the deal is substantial, equal to roughly 10% of the enterprise value at $35, albeit that this percentage dropped a bit after shares rallied to the $40s at the time of the deal announcement.

In August, second quarter results were released with sales up 34% to $48.7 million, as the company now saw full year sales at $203.5 million. Despite the continued growth in the sales base, the company still posted an operating loss of $14 million for the quarter. While a non-GAAP profit of a penny was posted, pretty much all the discrepancy between both earnings metrics stems from stock-based compensation expenses, which I am not happy to adjust for.

Momentum was solid in the third quarter, as released early in November, with quarterly sales up 38% to $53.7 million, as the company guided for revenues at a midpoint of $58 million in the fourth quarter. While adjusted earnings of a penny were similar as the second quarter, GAAP operating losses did increase substantially to $20 million.

With 96 million shares now trading at $30, the equity of the business is valued at $2.88 billion. This valuation includes a net cash position of just over $400 million, for a roughly $2.5 billion enterprise valuation. With revenues trending at $232 million based on the fourth quarter revenue outlook, multiples have narrowed to 11 times sales. This is compelling with revenue growth seen close to 40% again. The problem is that while adjusted earnings continue to come in close to break-even, the economic losses keep increasing, and they are quite substantial, as this is a bit of a concern.

Concluding Thoughts

Given the movements seen in the stock and the operating performance so far this year, I must say that I have become more appealed to the situation right here around the $30 mark.

The sales multiple in relation to the current pace of growth and promise of the industry looks quite compelling, yet the losses are still substantial and are actually on the increase here, perhaps driven in part by the Vdoo deal. While the losses are somewhat concerning, the company has plenty of liquidity at hand, and while the technology sector at large has been selling off in recent times, I am initiating a small position here again.