Earnings of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) will likely dip next year due to a higher provision expense. On the other hand, strong loan growth will likely support the bottom line. The loan growth will likely return to the pre-pandemic level on the back of management's efforts. Further, the rising interest-rate environment will boost the margin and limit the earnings decline. Overall, I'm expecting First Commonwealth to report earnings of $1.33 per share in 2022, down 6% from the anticipated earnings of $1.41 per share in 2021. Next year's target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Additionally, First Commonwealth is offering a modest dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I'm maintaining a bullish rating on First Commonwealth.

Strong Loan Growth to Return

The loan portfolio of First Commonwealth dipped by around 0.3% in the first nine months of 2021. The loan growth for 2022 will likely return to the pre-pandemic average of mid-to-high single-digits due to the following factors.

Strength in credit markets. Limited balance of Paycheck Protection Program loans remaining. Launch of the equipment finance business. The hiring of new team members.

First Commonwealth operates in the states of Pennsylvania and Ohio. Even though both states have worse unemployment rates than the national average, their credit markets appear promising. The management mentioned in the third quarter's conference call that it is seeing nice activity in the commercial real estate segment, including multifamily and industrial warehouse loans. The strong credit demand was already visible in the third quarter when total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, grew by 8.2% annualized from the previous quarter, as mentioned in the presentation.

Further, the bulk of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") forgiveness has already passed. PPP loans outstanding made up only 2.3% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven before the end of 2021. Due to the small size of the remaining PPP portfolio, the forgiveness will have a limited impact on the total loan portfolio size.

Moreover, the new equipment finance business is likely to boost the loan portfolio next year. First Commonwealth announced the launch of this business in the mid of 2021. The management is targeting $200 to $250 million of equipment finance assets by the end of 2022, before hitting stride in 2023 and 2024, as mentioned in the conference call. This means that the management is expecting loan growth of 300 to 370 basis points from equipment finance alone.

Additionally, the management is planning to hire new bankers through 2022, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I'm expecting loan growth of around 7.2% in 2022. Further, I'm expecting deposits to move mostly in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Moderately Sensitive Margin to Benefit from the Rising Interest-Rate Environment

Apart from loan growth, First Commonwealth's revenue will also receive support from net interest margin expansion. Non-interest-bearing deposits made up 33.5% of total deposits at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. These deposits will make the total deposit cost sticky in a rising interest-rate environment. Therefore, the anticipated hike in the federal funds rate will benefit First Commonwealth's earnings. The Federal Reserve has projected an interest rate hike of around 75 basis points in 2022.

The management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis shows that the net interest income can increase by around 2.42% over 12 months if rates are increased by 100 basis points. The following table from the 10-Q filing gives the results of the management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by four basis points in 2022. In my last report on First Commonwealth, I had expected the average margin in 2022 to be seven basis points below the margin for 2021.

Higher Provisioning for Loan Additions to Counter Reserve Releases

First Commonwealth's provisioning for loan losses remained subdued in the first nine months of 2021. The allowance level made up 247% of non-performing loans at the end of September 2021, as mentioned in the presentation. Due to the relatively high level of allowances, further reversal of provisioning is likely in the coming quarters. The management also mentioned in the conference call that it is seeing pressure on the modeling to release some reserves.

On the other hand, expansion in the loan portfolio will require provisioning for expected loan losses. Equipment finance will require more provisioning than the average for the portfolio because it is by nature a risky business. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects net charge-offs of 55 to 75 basis points from the equipment finance business. In comparison, the net charge-offs for the overall loan portfolio were only 19 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.

Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to make up around 0.11% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the provisioning expense made up around 0.23% of total loans from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

To summarize the above discussion, higher provisioning will likely drag earnings next year, while loan growth and margin expansion will support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.33 per share in 2022. For the last quarter of 2021, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which will take full-year earnings to $1.41 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Compared to my last report on First Commonwealth, I have slightly increased my earnings estimates for both 2021 and 2022. The upward revision is attributable to an improvement in the outlook for both net interest margin and loan growth.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron variant.

Total Expected Return Calls for a Bullish Rating

First Commonwealth Financial is offering a dividend yield of 3.0% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.115 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 35% for 2022, which is below the 2016-2019 average of 42%. Therefore, I'm not worried that a drop in earnings could threaten the dividend next year.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value First Commonwealth. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.7 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $9.4 gives a target price of $16.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 6.7% upside from the December 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 13.0x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.33 gives a target price of $17.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 13.1% upside from the December 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $16.8, which implies a 9.9% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 12.9%. Hence, I'm maintaining a bullish rating on First Commonwealth. I had adopted a bullish rating on the company in my last report as well. Although the market price has rallied since my last report, there is still some upside left.