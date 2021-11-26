grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

In scanning for investment opportunities, I tend to hunt for broken stocks belonging to companies with a strong financial position. WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) fits this criterion as the stock has been unjustly punished, falling from $196 on October 25th to as low as $125 as of the date of this writing. Meanwhile, WEX's strategy and narrative remains unchanged: grow into a global fintech juggernaut. WEX has cemented itself as a well-rounded leader in the financial payment space, offering a vast array of B2B solutions. WEX is led by Melissa Smith, CEO, who has been with WEX over 20 years and previously served as CFO.

Traditionally known for its legacy Fleet Solutions business, WEX has now increased its reach by focusing on similar but unique verticals. With 5,300 employees across the Globe and numerous channel partners, WEX has become a disciplined pioneer; recognized as both a payment processor, card issuer and financier. WEX's business premise was founded on fleet solutions with the Company providing consolidated billing, fuel performance reporting, physical and virtual fleet cards, and receivable factoring. This segment continues to generate the majority of WEX's revenue and operating income. Payment processing is the primary source of revenue, but WEX also generates meaningful income through late fees, receivable factoring, and account services. Those charged with safety, logistics, and controlling costs can utilize WEX's platform to ensure their fleet is operating at an efficient level minimizing the risk of wasteful spend. Small companies navigating choppy working capital can leverage WEX to smooth out cash flow by selling their receivables for a fee to WEX.

As a former Controller for a dealership with a fleet of more than thirty F-350's that serviced heavy construction equipment using WEX's Fleet Solutions program, I can attest to the value that WEX created for our fleet. Fuel cards can be distributed with established financial controls to guarantee controlled spend. Among other roles, WEX acts as the eyes in the sky giving companies customized control, instant notifications of erratic spend, and visibility into their transportation activities. As of December 31, 2020, 15.8m vehicles use WEX's payment solutions.

Beginning in 2015, the Company began diversifying into Employee directed health solutions (F.S.A, H.S.A, Cobra) and Corporate Travel & Purchasing. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the percentage of revenue derived from Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions was 59%, 18%, and 23%, respectively.

Recent financial performance was noteworthy

WEX reported Q3 2021 results to the market on October 28th, 2021 and while the Company reported a top and bottom line numbers that exceeded market expectations, (actual revenue of $483M vs. expectations of $475M and adjusted EPS of $2.45 vs. expectations of $2.27), the share price slid from $180 to $164 indicating the market was not impressed with WEX's 4th quarter guidance which called for revenue in the range of $468M - $483M and adjusted EPS of $2.25 to $2.45.

The Company reported a very health set of YoY increases in both purchase volume and segment revenue with all three segments increasing by double digits. Gains were led by Travel & Corporate Solutions as economies reopened and business travel improved.

Historically strong margins and recent sequential improvement

Most established SaaS based companies carry strong gross margins, but best-in-class are keen on developing scalable frameworks that bear strong operating margins. In reviewing WEX's historical gross profit and operating margins, it is evident the Company has maintained strong margins as gross profit has held steady, north of 70% since 2019. Operating income has declined slightly from the 25-28% range seen in 2019 to 17% for the twelve months ended September 2021. This can be attributed to the Company's acquisitive strategy, which in the short-term, can result in temporary margin compression as the Company unwinds acquired costs, many of which can be duplicative in the short-term. Operating margins, however, appear to have bottomed and now have increased for two consecutive quarters.

The improvement in operating margins can be tied to the Company's focus on eliminating redundant costs the eNett and Optal acquisition and focusing on shifting to more of a fixed cost structure that excels as the Company focuses on growth. WEX is focused on eliminating as many "middle-men" fees in their network including hosting expenses and processing fees.

Within Corporate Travel and Purchasing, the sequential improvement was cited by Roberto Simon, CFO during the Company's third quarter conference call.

So if you think where we are today, especially in these 3 quarters, you recall, Q1, we had an adjusted operating income margin of 10%. We went to Q2 '21 22% and now it's 34%.

Growing operating cash flows presents case for future stock appreciation

In solidifying a prospective investment, I focus heavily on operating cash flows because it tells me what shareholders can expect from free cash flow generation. Operating cash flow growth can stall or turn even negative if Companies do not effectively integrate acquisitions and simultaneously manage their leverage.

Beginning in 2018, the Company has seen an explosion in cash flow generated from operations. WEX's asset light acquisition model and focus on investing on their platform to cutout unnecessary costs results in more drop-through revenue. Capital expenditures (not shown) are averaging a reasonable ~$85M year therefore the Company should have no problem in paying down its debt over the course of 2022 and 2023.

Transforming to a subscription-based Company

Helping drive the strong margins are customer retention rates that hover near 95% and a growing revenue base that is subscription based in nature. Subscription revenue now accounts for 30% of the Company's revenue which helps create a more consistent cash flow cycle. From Q3 2020 to Q3 2021, the average number of SaaS based accounts in the Health & Employee Benefit segment grew 16%. A larger subscription base commands a higher P/E multiple. However, WEX trades less than 12x FY 2022 EPS estimates.

One notable area of concern, and likely one that drew attention during the last quarter's results, was the deteriorating Net payment processing rate (NPR), a metric that measures the percentage of the dollar value of each payment processing transaction that WEX records as revenues less fees and discounts given to customers and network fees. Net payment processing rate is down 17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 vs. the prior year as the mix of customers continues to shift to long haul fleets (eg. JB Hunt, Knight Transportation, etc) which carry lower NPR versus smaller and medium size entities. On the positive side, financing fee income increased more than 46% vs. Q3 2020, demonstrating that WEX is becoming more and more adept in extending credit to its customer base.

The leverage is not excessive but the current shareholder return strategy needs improvement

Up and until the year ending December 2016, the Company carried modest levels of debt. Beginning in 2016 with the acquisition of EFS, for $1.44B, the Company began using larger sums of debt to finance its bolt-on acquisitions in lieu of diluting its stock through share issuance. In January 2020, the Company acquired eNett and Optal, a premier Corporate travel play for $577M. In June 2021, the Company acquired benefitexpress, an Employee & Benefit solution provider, for $275M. Both acquisitions were funded through the Company's credit facility.

Further, the total number of shares outstanding have kept steady over the last four years, totaling only ~45M shares which tell me Management believes it can balance the leverage and adequately fund operations while opportunistically creating additional shareholder value M&A and buybacks. WEX has a compelling history of growing and successfully deleveraging and managing its covenants. As of the date of this writing, total gross long-term debt is $2.8B or $2.3B net of cash.

More than 80% of the total debt balance is comprised of two separate tranche term loans (Tranche A & B) which, as part of the Company's credit agreement, which was amended April 1, 2021, mature on April 1, 2026 and April 1, 2028. This gives WEX several years to use its growing cash operating cash flows to de-lever. Management's targeted leverage range is a conservative 2.5x - 3.5x which is notably below the maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 6.25. WEX reported leverage of 3.7x, which was unchanged vs. the end of 2020, during its Q3 2021 earnings call.

WEX will have to improve this leverage ratio in order to demonstrate its commitment and to limit the impact of interest expense. Share re-purchases have been limited as the Company has only formally committed to two repurchase plans. In August 2021, WEX extended its $150M repurchase plan from 2017. In reviewing the Company's financing cash flow section, share repurchases from 2017 to 2021 total less than $60M. I do see the lackluster share repurchase strategy and a non-existent dividend as deterrents in the current market environment which is favoring companies with not just strong balance sheets, but also material share repurchase programs, and healthy dividends. WEX certainly doesn't qualify for the latter camp, so it has to begin thinking about a stronger buyback policy once it reaches its targeted leverage ratio.

Recent sell-off pressure drives WEX into bargain territory

The market's recent sell-off in technology related stocks, particularly payment processors, was notable beginning in October 2021. On November 17th, Amazon announced it would no longer accept Visa (V) credit cards issued in the UK. A few weeks later, WEX's RSI triggered a reading of 27.5 on 11/26/21 in the wake of a new COVID-19 variant emerging in South Africa. As shown below, the short-term performance of these companies presented investors with a window to establish positions as Mastercard (MA) (-8.22%), Visa (-12.37%), Fleetcor (FLT) (-19.35%) (WEX's primary competitor) and finally WEX (-26.48%), all sold off hard.

Just how inexpensive is WEX at this point? Enterprise Value (EV) divided by Sales has plummeted from 8x in April 2021 to now below 5x. WEX's current market capitalization ($5.9B) now trails its enterprise value by more than $2.5B. Patient investors should look to this sell-off as a prime time opportunity as WEX has reached a multiyear low.

Final thoughts

WEX's track record of organic growth, strong operating margins, and its disciplined approach of deleveraging provide investors with an ideal window to capitalize on the current weakness in the share price and establish a starter position. 2022 offers strong tailwinds as the US economy continues its reopening and business travel continues its recovery. Recent selling pressure on technology stocks, particularly payment processors, has pushed WEX into oversold territory. I rate WEX as a BUY.