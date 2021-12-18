SB/iStock via Getty Images

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies not only in Asia, but also worldwide, producing medicines used to treat cancer, neurological, gastroenterological diseases and, as a result, can improve the quality of life of millions of patients around the world.

Revenue for the company's core 14 medicines increased 23.9% in 2Q2021 versus 1Q2021, while operating income exceeded expectations, increasing 33.6% over the past 12 months versus 2020. The company has several medicines in its portfolio, each of which brings the company more than 1 billion in revenue per year. ENTYVIO's global sales totaled around ¥130.5 billion in Q2 2021, up 4.1% quarter-on-quarter and 23.5% Q1 2020. In addition, sales of another drug, TAKECAB, were 24.8 billion yen in Q2 2021, up 2.1% Q1 2021 and 25.9% Q2 2020.

Thanks to the efficient work of the company's management, Takeda's net debt was about $32.6 billion in Q2 2021, which is 27.5% less than a year earlier and 3.6% less than in Q1 2021. In addition, the improvement in the company's financial position has enabled the start of the 100 billion yen buyback of Takeda shares starting in 2021.

In the next few years, the company's management plans to obtain approval for more than 10 drugs, which will help to continue to grow Takeda's net profit. With a 5.7% dividend yield, revenue growth year on year, a significant 27.5% drop in net debt over the last year and a potential expansion of the company's portfolio in the next 3 years, Takeda Pharmaceutical is an excellent candidate for long-term investors.

Company's Financial Position. Revenue Growth Opportunities

Despite the continued difficult situation caused by the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 in the second half of 2021, which still affects the financial position of many companies in the pharmaceutical industry, including Takeda, the company's business continues to develop in a positive direction. Under the leadership of Christophe Weber, the company has remained stable in revenue, generating approximately $7.6 billion per quarter.

The decrease in revenues in Q2 2021 versus Q1 2021 is primarily due to the sale of some of its assets in 2021, namely, Takeda completed the sale of four Teijin Pharma diabetes products in the first half of 2021. In addition, the company sold five non-core medicines, mainly the prescription gastroenterology assets to Adium Pharma SA.

Nevertheless, the company's management strategy to develop the key 5 therapeutic areas is paying off, namely, the revenue of the main 14 drugs continues to grow from quarter to quarter in most regions of the world,

Namely, revenue from sales of key 14 drugs grew to 356.6 billion yen in Q2 2021, which is 23.9% more than in Q2 2020 and 6.3% more than in Q1 2021. Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on the industry, increased competition among the largest pharmaceutical companies in therapeutic areas such as oncology and neurology, sales of patent medicines continue to grow, helping to maintain Takeda's gross margin in the region of 67-68%.

The temporary decline in Takeda's gross margin is primarily related to the completion of non-core asset sales transactions, which were mentioned at the beginning of the article, and also to foreign exchange impacts on Takeda's business. In addition, I expect the company's gross margin trend to continue to improve in the coming years, thanks to the commercialization of LIVTENCITY, EXKIVITY, and other medicines. The company's management confirmed at a press conference that it expects an improvement in the situation with operating margins in the future, namely, the CEO of the company said the following:

On margins and profitability, we are on track towards our full year forecast with cooperating profit of JPY 485.7 billion and core and underlying core operating profit margins of 29%. Despite the ramp-up in R&D investment, we continue to target margins in the low to mid-30s over the medium term.

In recent years, one can observe significant progress in improving the company's operating profit, namely, over the past 12 months, it amounted to $5112.8 million, which is 33.6% more than in 2020. One of the reasons for this is the effective integration of Shire into Takeda's business structure and the sale of non-core assets.

In my estimation, the trend of increasing operating profit will continue in the coming years, as bonds are redeemed, sales of new medicines are launched, and the use of already approved patent drugs for new indications increases. As a consequence, the improved financial position of the company allows Takeda management to initiate a 100 billion yen share buyback from 2021.

It should be noted that thanks to the effective management of the company, Takeda's net debt was about $32.6 billion in Q2 2021, down 27.5% from a year earlier and 3.6% less than in Q1 2021.

Let's take a closer look at the progress in drug commercialization that has been made since my last article on Takeda.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Medicines

Takeda has an extensive portfolio in gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, with many medicines, and the bestselling of them are ENTYVIO, TAKECAB, ELAPRASE, VELCADE, VYVANSE/ELVANSE providing some of the best therapies in these therapeutic areas, allowing to improve the quality of life for millions of patients around the world.

GI Portfolio

Gastroenterology is Takeda's main and fastest-growing therapeutic area, with sales accounting for approximately 23.9% of total 2Q2021 revenue. Revenue was about 429.1 billion yen in the first half of 2021, up 13% from the first half of 2021. Thanks to numerous approvals and the expansion of indications of already approved drugs by regulators in the last 2 years, the company expects sales of about 100 billion yen in 2021 compared to 2020.

The main sales of drugs are in the USA, which accounts for 56.1% of the total revenue of the gastroenterology division of the company, but sales in Europe, Japan, Canada made the main contribution to the growth of revenue from quarter to quarter. In these territories, sales growth ranged from 13.4% to 25.6% in 1H2021 versus 1H2020, driven by significantly increased demand for TAKECAB, used to treat acid-related diseases, and ENTYVIO used to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, which is discussed in more detail later in this article. However, the more modest sales results in the US are mainly due to competition from Janssen Biotech and AbbVie (ABBV) and also to the loss of patents and the start of sales of generic AMITIZA and DEXILANT. Overall, I expect the sales trend in these regions to continue in the coming quarters, gradually improving thanks to numerous drug developments and new drug regulatory approvals since 2022.

Let's move on to discuss the key drivers that have driven Takeda Gastroenterology's revenue growth in recent quarters and why this trend will continue for at least the next 4-5 years. ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) is a drug used to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. ENTYVIO received its first FDA approval in 2014 and is currently approved in all major regions. Worldwide sales of this drug amounted to about 130.5 billion yen in Q2 2021, an increase of 4.1% compared to the previous quarter and 23.5% compared to Q1 2020.

In addition, one can see a positive trend of increasing sales of ENTYVIO from year to year, namely for the whole of 2020, sales revenue of ENTYVIO amounted to 429.3 billion yen, which is 23.6% more than a year earlier. The company does not expect a slowdown in revenue growth and Takeda management expects revenue of about 538 billion yen in 2021, which is 25.3% more than in 2020.

Let's move on to the analysis of another promising drug, which will become one of the main drivers contributing to an increase in the company's revenue and, as a consequence, attractiveness from large investment funds. TAKECAB (vonoprazan fumarate) is a drug used to treat acidic diseases such as stomach ulcers, duodenal ulcers, Helicobacter pylori elimination, and many other indications. TAKECAB was first approved in 2014 and is currently approved in Japan and some developing countries. The prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection is about 50% worldwide, while in East Asia, which includes China and Japan, this figure is 51.7-55.8%, and in the United States and Europe, this figure is slightly lower and is 35-40%.

Sales in Japan and some emerging markets totaled around ¥24.8 billion in Q2 2021, up 2.1% Q1 2021 and 25.9% Q2 2020.

Despite COVID-19, TAKECAB achieved sales revenue of 84.8 billion yen for the full year of 2020, up 16.6% from the previous year. The company does not expect a slowdown in revenue growth, and Takeda management expects revenue of about 94 billion yen in 2021, an 18% increase over 2020.

However, the company continues to work to expand the use of this drug, with a Phase 3 clinical trial aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of TAKECAB for treating patients with acid-related diseases for the eradication of Helicobacter pylori in China. In addition, the company has applied for regulatory approval in China for the use of TAKECAB as maintenance therapy for reflux esophagitis and, if approved, will help the company grow hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue over the coming years. The company entered into a deal with Phathom Pharmaceuticals, under which Takeda licensed the development and commercialization of TAKECAB for various indications in North America, Europe. Under this partnership, Takeda will receive interim payments and tiered royalty payments for the sale of this drug in the United States, Europe, and Canada for 15 years.

Currently, Phathom Pharmaceuticals already has positive Phase 3 results, which assessed the safety and efficacy of TAKECAB in the eradication of Helicobacter pylori and filed an NDA application with the FDA on September 3, 2021. The company estimates that every year about 2.5 million Americans take a course to eradicate H. pylori, and the prevalence of this bacterium is about 115 million in the United States. If approved, I estimate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals could start selling TAKECAB in the United States in the second half of 2022, which will significantly increase the potential number of patients who can use this drug, which will lead to an increase in Takeda's cash flow by tens of millions of dollars in the future.

In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals is conducting additional clinical trials in its final stages aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of Vonoprazan in the treatment of patients with erosive esophagitis. Initial data will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2021 and in case of positive results, the company will be able to submit an additional application to the EMA/FDA to expand the indications of this drug in the first half of 2022. Given the proven efficacy of TAKECAB, which exceeds that of another drug, namely Lansoprazole, I expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals to be able to successfully commercialize Vonoprazan in North America, which will also have a positive impact on Takeda's financial position in the coming years.

If the current trend of growth in TAKECAB sales continues, the sales of this drug may exceed $1 billion in sales in the first half of 2023, which will contribute to the growth of interest from large financial institutions in the company.

Product Pipeline

Takeda develops patent drugs aimed at treating diseases in therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, neurology, and gastroenterology, among others. As discussed in my previous article on the company, Takeda could get 15 approvals by 2025, which could help increase cash flow by tens of millions of dollars.

Let's take a closer look at the most interesting development from the Takeda pipeline, TAK-788 (mobocertinib), which received FDA approval on September 14th. TAK-788 is a molecule developed for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

Lung cancer is more common in men and the annual global incidence is about 31.5 per 100,000 men and 14.6 per 100,000 women in 2020. This disease is one of the most common of all types of cancer in terms of the number of new cases in 2020.

According to the forecast of the IARC, the number of annual cases will continue to grow from year to year. So, in 2040, about 2.4 million men and 1.3 million women will be diagnosed with lung and tracheal cancer, which is 60% more than were diagnosed in 2020.

In addition, according to one large-scale study by scientists from the National Cancer Institute and the American Cancer Society, the cost of cancer treatment in the United States will rise to $245 billion by 2030, a 34% increase over 2015. Between 2007 and 2013, the annual cost of treating small cell lung cancer was approximately $82,000 per patient. Combined with these factors, the rapidly growing market for lung cancer therapies provides tremendous commercial potential for TAK-788 if approved by regulatory authorities in the coming years. I estimate that peak sales of mobocertinib could be over $500 million per year. As mentioned, TAK-788 is designed to treat non-small cell lung cancer with EGFRex20ins mutations. According to several studies aimed at determining the prevalence of this mutation, it was found that Exon20ins occurs in 0.1% to 4.0% of patients with non-small cell lung cancer, and it is more common in the United States, South Asia, and Taiwan, that is, in the regions with the highest spending on health care, which I estimate also increases the probability of commercial success for mobocertinib.

In addition, it should be noted that currently, only one drug has been approved for the treatment of this disease, namely RYBREVANT from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) received FDA approval in May 2021. RYBREVANT has similar efficacy as mobocertinib, but it is a bispecific antibody, thus significantly more expensive and more difficult to manufacture, due to the various technical difficulties associated with the correct assembly of antibody fragments, while mobocertinib is a low molecular weight drug, which significantly reduces time and complexity of drug synthesis, which positively affects the final price for the consumer. The company is currently continuing clinical trials to validate the efficacy and safety of mobocertinib, and based on longer data, Takeda plans to apply for regulatory approvals in Japan and Europe.

Based on the results already shown and the high unmet medical need for treatment of this intractable mutation, I believe mobocertinib could gain a significant market share in the treatment of this disease.

Risks

One of the major risks in the pharmaceutical industry is drug development risks.

Drug Development

Drug development is a long process with numerous clinical trials aimed at proving to regulatory authorities that the molecules are effective and safe. In addition, there is a high risk that the developed drugs will not meet the standards of EMA, FDA, and other regulatory bodies, and as a result, the company's management will decide to abandon research and development of these molecules, which will not only lead to stranded costs for their development but also reduce the growth of the company's revenue in the long term. One such case occurred on October 6, 2021, when Takeda suspended clinical trials on TAK-994, an experimental oral orexin agonist that was being developed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with type 1 narcolepsy due to drug safety threats, resulting in a significant drop in company shares. According to the company's forecast, the potential peak sales of this drug could be several billion dollars.

However, thanks to the effective management of the company, Takeda has several more product candidates that are orexin agonists.

As a consequence, I believe that the decline in the company's share price associated with the suspension of the TAK-994 clinical trial is a temporary problem.

Conclusion

Takeda Pharmaceutical is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Asia. Revenue for the company's core 14 drugs increased 23.9% in 2Q2021 versus 1Q2021, while operating income exceeded expectations, increasing 33.6% over the past 12 months versus 2020. The company has several medicines in its portfolio, each of which brings the company more than 1 billion in revenue per year. Thanks to the efficient work of the company's management, Takeda's net debt was about $32.6 billion in Q2 2021, which is 27.5% less than a year earlier and 3.6% less than in Q1 2021. In addition, Takeda's improved financial position has prompted the launch of a 100 billion yen share buyback starting in 2021.

Takeda's dividend yield of 5.7%, revenue growth from year to year, potential expansion of the company's portfolio in the next 4 years will contribute to the continued growth of Takeda's net profit, which, in my opinion, will improve the company's investment attractiveness. With the risks described in this article and the delay in drug development to treat excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy type 1, I am lowering Takeda's target price from $45 per share to $38 per share and believe Takeda Pharmaceutical is an excellent candidate for long-term investors.