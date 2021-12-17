Julia Rendleman/Getty Images Entertainment

Intro

The healthcare sector has lagged the broader market over the past few years and appears to offer the best risk-adjusted returns today. One of my highest conviction names in the healthcare sector today is Cigna (NYSE:CI). Cigna's third quarter results continue to show strong performance, while management reiterated their long-term goal of achieving 10% to 13% bottom line growth. When quality and valuation align, the opportunity for outsized gains presents itself, and Cigna currently offers both. I rate Cigna a buy at this time.

Business

Cigna's foundation was built through their managed health insurance business. This segment consists of Medicare and Medicaid products, mainly offered through large employers, as well as government organizations, and unions. They also offer health, accident, and life insurance to individuals.

In late 2018 Cigna completed a merger with pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Express Scripts for a whopping $67B. This followed in the footsteps of other large names in healthcare, such as with CVS Health's (CVS) merging of their PBM business, Caremark, with that of health insurer, Aetna.

Finally, in 2020 Cigna brought many of their health services together, including Express Scripts, under one brand, which they named Evernorth. Evernorth aims to use a data-driven approach, as well as their large size and reach, to reduce the growth of the healthcare cost trend. This will benefit both Cigna and its customers by keeping cost cheaper for current members, as well as attracting new clients to Cigna's business.

Earnings Beat

Cigna saw revenues rise by 8.6% Y/Y to $44.3B, beating analyst estimates by $1.4B. While net income of $1.6B delivered growth of 17%. This equates to an adjusted EPS of $5.73, $0.50 above consensus estimate.

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow came in at $2.12B and $1.77B respectively. Management expects a total of $7.5B in total cash flows for 2021. At the current share count of 331,400, Cigna pays out over $5.3B in dividends, leaving $2.2B left over for share repurchases and investing back into the business.

Management gave guidance for total revenues of $17B for the full year, an increase of 11% over 2020. Expected, adjusted EPS of $20.35 would represent 10% growth, which is consistent with the low end of managements goal of 10% to 13% EPS growth.

Lastly, we will take a look at Cigna's return on equity (ROE). ROE measures how many dollars of profit are generated for each dollar of shareholder's equity. This tells us how well the company manages its equity in order to generate profits. Cigna was able to maintain an ROE of 14% percent or higher in the years leading up to the Express Scripts merger, which is in-line for this industry. Yet perhaps more impressive, after dipping down to 10% in 2018 following the merger, Cigna has managed to bounce back to an impressive 18% ROE. For comparisons sake, CVS' ROE is currently around 11%, while UnitedHealth (UNH) sports an impressive 24% ROE. Consistency is king when it comes to ROE, and Cigna has proven capable of maintaining a high return.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

So Why The Underperformance

Cigna has delivered returns so far this year of just 5.8%, which is quite disappointing considering the market, as measured by the SPDR SP 500 ETF (SPY), has managed an astounding 24.8%. Yet things are even worse for those who bought at Cigna's high of $272 dollars back in May of this year, as they are now faced with an abysmal paper loss just shy of 20%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, what gives? If Cigna's underlying business has performed so well, why are shares drastically underperforming?

Well for one, the healthcare sector as a whole has lagged the overall market. Frankly, investors have been more focused on the names of company's which have participated in the reopening trade. Well-known names such as Lowe's (LOW) and Broadcom (AVGO), as well as energy name such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), have found themselves on the winning side of this trend.

Meanwhile, healthcare stocks have constantly been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Mainly as easy targets for politicians with an agenda, who take aim at the high cost of prescription drugs, as well as looking to lower the cost consumers must pay for health care.

Also, a key reason for Cigna's double-digit decline following Q2 results, was the 15% increase in their medical cost ratio (MCR). Medical insurers receive upfront premiums from the customers, and in return, assume responsibility for future insurance claims. The insurer then invests these premiums, mostly in low risk investments such as bonds or T-bills, in order to generate extra returns. The medical care ratio is calculated by dividing total paid medical expenses, by the total collected insurance premiums.

Such a large increase is generally concerning, yet in this case, can mostly be attributed to trends involving covid-19. Many customers put off doctor visits, surgeries, and procedures during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Now, as the world returns to a sense of normalcy, people have begun catching up on all the missed doctor's appointments and elective surgeries they put off during the pandemic. At the same time, Cigna's insurance business has been responsible for paying for many of the test and vaccines their clients have received, which in turn has eaten into the premiums.

Light At The End Of The Tunnel

As scientists develop better treatments, as well as more effective vaccines, the cost for health insurers associated with covid-19 should abate. In the meantime, Cigna's business continues to perform very well as they work to find new ways to offset these extra costs.

Cigna is pursuing different avenues to accelerate growth and expand margins. Three keys to success involve expanding their addressable market, leveraging their existing customer, and focusing on higher margin segments of healthcare.

In 2022, Cigna has plans to expand their addressable market in 3 new states and 93 new countries, with the hope of reaching up to 1.5 million new customers.

Cigna also recently expanded their relationship with the Department of Defense. This involved inking a new 7-year contract, which provides healthcare services to 9.6 million active duty service members.

Cigna's government team looks to tap into existing partnerships, while reaching out to those customer nearing the age of Medicare eligibility. The hope is to leverage existing relationships in order to get customers enrolled in their programs during retirement.

Finally, Cigna will look to place more of their focus on high margin segments of their business, such as specialty pharmacy business, Accredo. Accredo manages patients with complex, chronic conditions. These include afflictions such as HIV, hepatitis C, and cancer, which require life sustaining medication, that come with a steep price tag.

Cigna has also focused on the selling of non-core businesses, placing more of their time and efforts on core healthcare services. Most recently, Cigna reached an agreement with Chubb to sell their life, accident, and supplemental benefits business. This transaction brought in a cool $5.4B after tax dollars, which Cigna used to pursue share buybacks. This leads us to the final piece of the puzzle.

Shareholder Returns

Since 2007, Cigna chose to forgo dividend raises, keeping the dividend steady at a mere $0.04 annually. This changed in a big way in January of 2021, when Cigna's management responded with a dividend raise of 10,000%, for a total of $4.00 per year. At the current price of $220, this puts Cigna's yield at 1.8%.

By taking Cigna's total dividend paid over the trailing twelve months (TTM) and dividing that by total earnings, we come up with a payout ratio of right around 16%. If Cigna's earnings and share count stayed exactly the same for the next 5 years, management could potentially provide investors with yearly raises of 20%, and the payout ratio would still only rise to a comfortable 39%. Yet, management has no plans to keep earnings flat, which means we could see this trend last even longer than the next 5 years.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

If management sticks to the schedule, Cigna's next dividend announcement should be delivered sometime in either January or February of 2022, which should see management provide another generous raise. Ultimately, I believe this announcement, along with their hefty buybacks, will be the catalyst that causes the share price of Cigna to take off.

Buybacks

Since issuing more shares to fund the Express Scripts merger in 2018, management has lowered the total shares outstanding by over 8%. For my money, share buybacks are just as good, if not better than, dividends. While dividends are taxed at rates as high as 20% depending on your tax bracket, buybacks are not directly taxed, meaning the full amount goes towards increasing investors ownership in the company.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

As long as buybacks are performed during times when the share price is trading at fair or better value, buybacks can have a significant effect on EPS, and in turn, the share price. This is exactly what management did this year, buying back around 26.5 million shares for a total of $6.3B, which equates to an average of around $237 per share, or just shy of 9% of the total business. This was done in just the first three quarters of the year!

The message has been sent that management is ready to return significantly more capital to shareholders. Studies have been done that show the correlation between the initiation or resumption of dividend raises, to share price, and found that this can be tied directly to gains in a stock's value.

Valuation

With a closing price of $219.62 on Friday, December 17th, Cigna has a blended P/E of 10.8X. This compares favorably to their 5-year P/E of 14.68X, as well as their 10-year P/E of 12.64x.

Analyst expect EPS growth of 9.95% in 2022, rising to 12.13% in 2023. If Cigna were to trade at the average 10-year P/E, we could expect annualized returns over the next 2 years of 20.62%. While Cigna's average 5-year P/E would net shareholder an astounding 30% returns!

(Source: Fast Graphs)

With expected double-digit growth over the next few years, Cigna should easily be trading in the 13x to 15x range. At management's FY2021 EPS guidance of 20.35, this would put us in an expected price range of $265 to $305, which from current prices gives us an upside of 20% to 39%.

When looking at Seeking Alpha's quant rating, we can see Cigna sits in the very bullish range. We can also see that on the five factors used, Cigna receives grades ranging from B+ to A+. Both Seeking Alpha authors, as well as wall street analyst, view Cigna in a bullish light. Currently there is only one bearish rating out of 29 total ratings issued over the last 90 days.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

How To Play It

At Cigna's current price of right around $220 dollars, you could open a position and expect to receive marking beating returns moving forward. Though, you could also look to buy shares at a lower price, and receive income while you wait.

By selling out of the money, (OTM) cash-secured puts, this will allow you to essentially have your cake, and eat it too. OTM, Cash-secured puts are an option strategy that involves choosing a future date and strike price, then selling a put contract at a lower price than what shares currently trade for. If at any time during the life of the option shares trade at or below your strike price, shares may be assigned to you by the buyer. Otherwise, shares expire worthless, and you walk away with the premium, free to sell another option contract if you so wish. The risk here being that shares could drop substantially lower than the strike price and you would still be forced to buy at that price. In order to compensate you for this risk, the buyer will pay you a premium up front, that is yours to keep no matter what.

This strategy is not right for everybody, yet if your intention is to buys shares at the current price, then you can't really go wrong by selling cash-secured puts. You get the chance to buy shares at a discount, while guaranteeing yourself an upfront commission.

I have sold the January 21st, 2022 put option, with a strike price of $210, netting myself a premium of $3.75, or $375 per contract (100 x $3.75). This contract offers a margin of safety of 4.5%, and annualized return of around 18.75%. This option contract is one of the larger ones I do, requiring a cash balance of $21,000.

Concluding Remarks

As the overall market continues to push higher, there continue to be less and less true values available in the market. Yet, the healthcare sector is still ripe with quality businesses trading at a fair price.

Talks of healthcare reform have been a drag on this entire sector, while Cigna's elevated medical care ratio has caused the share price to slide even further. Cigna is currently down just shy of 20% from their 52-week high, although the underlying business continues to perform in line, or better, than expectations.

As Cigna continues to divest non-core assets, with more of management's attention being placed on higher growth segments, we will continue to see Cigna grow their bottom line at a double-digit pace. The massive share buy backs currently being implemented, with shares trading at attractive valuations, will only help to precipitate this growth.

In my opinion, the final catalyst needed to get Cigna's share price moving in a positive trajectory, is the announcement of another healthy dividend raise in early 2022. With a payout ratio of just 16%, I believe we see a raise of at least 20%. This would bring the dividend up to an annualized payout of $4.80, which at the current price of $219.62, bumps the dividend yield up to 2.19%.

If you wish to participate in the gains Cigna may soon experience, then the current share price offers a great opportunity to do so. I am currently long Cigna with a $182 cost basis. I am looking to possibly add more in the $210 area and will be selling cash-secured puts with 30- to 45-day time frames in order to do so. If you would like further break down on selling puts, leave me a comment below. I rate Cigna a buy below $245. Happy holidays and best wishes to all!