Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

The outlook for inflation in 2022 derives from Federal Reserve policy, supply and labor shortages, and time lags of policy actions. This framework leads me to a pessimistic forecast, though differences in judgment about the details could lead to a milder outlook.

"Economists use the term 'inflation' to denote an ongoing rise in the general level of prices quoted in units of money," according to Lawrence H. White. The "general level of prices" is the key concept. If the price of toilet paper goes up, we don't call that inflation. But if toilet paper and cell phones and apartment rent and healthcare prices all rise, then the average gain in prices is described as inflation. This is important when thinking about oil and gasoline, as we'll see later.

"… inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output," according to Milton Friedman. The part about inflation being a monetary phenomenon has been quoted often, but the part about money growth relative to output is equally important.

In the simplest case, if the Federal Reserve (or another country's central bank) prints money and distributes it somehow to its populace, the results will be inflationary. In today's economy, the printing is virtual through electronic transactions, but the result remains that consumers and businesses and governments have more dollars in their bank accounts.

Can commodity price increases cause inflation, an ongoing rise in the general level of prices? If we are looking at a minor commodity, say lithium, its recent price gains are not inflationary. The metal's price gain may be passed through to buyers of Tesla's and other electric vehicles, but without monetary increases overall, these buyers will have to cut back elsewhere. After spending more for an electric vehicle, they economize on dining out, massages or boat accessories. The specific price increases do not affect the general level of prices.

Oil prices could be a different story. Prices jumped in 1979 as OPEC cut production. Output from their oil wells dropped almost in half by 1985, more than doubling prices. The drop in oil production relates to Friedman saying the key issue is money growth compared to output. The decline in oil production impacted world output, both directly and through making existing capital equipment less productive. So what would have been non-inflationary monetary policy before OPEC's production cuts would be inflationary policy during the production cuts.

In today's context, total production capacity in the United States and many other countries has been limited by labor and materials shortages. If we had stable money growth, price increases would not be surprising. This provides the logic for Fed chair Jerome Powell saying that 2021's inflation was transitory (a statement he has retreated from) and would come back down after labor and supply chains returned to normal.

One key issue that inflation forecasters must wrestle with is the magnitude of money growth versus the change in productive capacity. Although definitions of money are not as clear-cut as they once were, the raw figures are stark. Money (M2 definition) increased by 13% in the past 12 months. The Congressional Budget Office's projections of real potential GDP, or output capacity, run just under 2%. Whether the figures are perfect is irrelevant when money growth is so much greater than output growth. That has to be inflationary.

The inflation forecaster must also consider time lags. The economy does not react instantaneously to money changes. The impact of Federal Reserve policy on spending, production and employment takes roughly one year, and the impact on inflation takes about two years. These are crude generalizations. The impacts start small, then rise and then decline over a multi-year period. For a rough idea of what to expect, though, consider the two-year time lag between Fed action and inflation: 2022's inflation is already baked in the cake. That is a bit too simplistic, as some of the Fed's actions will have a quick but partial impact. Still, bringing inflation back to 2% is highly unlikely in 2022.

Business leaders should plan on higher inflation in the next three years at least. The consumer price index is likely to increase by 6% again in 2022 and 2023. For a business, raising prices sooner rather than later makes sense. Executives do not want to be part of a problem, but the inflation problem is not about companies raising prices but about the Fed being too stimulative relative to the economy's output growth. Businesses should also anticipate paying more for materials and more for labor.

Eventually, the Fed will respond with greater tightening. The December Fed announcement showed expectations for three-quarters of a percent increase in short-term interest rates over the course of 2022. That won't be nearly enough to bring inflation down, so they will probably hit the brakes even harder late in 2022 or sometime in 2023. Thus, business leaders should plan on higher interest rates.

If the Fed gets their tightening wrong, at some time we'll have a recession. As of this writing, 2022 looks recession-free, but later years are much dicier.

This view of the inflation forecast is gloomier than most other economists are predicting. Here's how things could go better. First, people who have taken a hiatus from work could rejoin the labor force soon. That would ease wage pressures and reduce supply shortages. Increased productive capacity lowers inflation, going back to the relative growth of money compared to output. World oil prices could drop thanks to greater production, which is another way to increase world output of goods and services.

A final way for inflation to be mild is for consumers and businesses to sit on their money and not spend it. Right now, many of the dollars held in bank accounts are not being spent very fast. So long as the dollars just sit there, it's as if they don't exist. This possibility is unlikely because consumers tend to spend when they have extra money, businesses want more equipment to make up for labor they cannot hire, and governments at the state and local level are anxious to show some projects to the voters.

The arguments for softer inflation are weak, so prepare for a wild ride.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.