They think it's all over ….

The Fed may be poor at reading the economy, but it is much better at reading Mr. Market. By feeding Mr. Market's self-confirming bias, in the belief that he is setting the monetary policy agenda, the Fed's algorithm manipulates him. Currently, Mr. Market's volatile nature is being manipulated. Just in case the manipulation backfires, the Fed has raised its financial stability game.

The Fed has understood the "Ledru-Rollin" hack of informing Mr. Market that he is right, rather than to admit that it is wrong. Consequently, Mr. Market rewards himself by taking off positions that bet against the Fed when the central bank recognizes and applauds his perspicacity. Indeed, so skilled has the Fed become in its manipulation that it can purchase expensive monetary policy flexibility options, from Mr. Market, for the consideration of cheap words in its guidance.

Mr. Market, quite rightly, believes that inflation is a big problem. The Fed listens sympathetically to him and promises to respond with alacrity, and with such brio, that it risks killing the economic recovery. Having, seemingly, got the Fed's attention Mr. Market then wishes to reward himself for being right. He consequently buys the dip that he created to attract the Fed's attention. Did he create said dip, really, though; or was he encouraged to do so?

On the latest occasion, of possible manipulation, the FOMC threatened to accelerate the pace of tapering even faster than James Bullard's Hawkish prescription that, hitherto, the central bank had hastily adopted. Mr. Market lapped it up, patted himself on the back for being right, bought the dip, and rewarded himself with a euphoric dopamine shot. He, then, anxiously second guessed his thesis, thereby, leaving himself wide open for some more potential manipulation. In the absence of any actual changes interest rates, by the Fed, Mr. Market is buying the rumor and selling the rumor; rather than traditionally buying the rumor and selling fact, or vice versa.

Despite the threat of higher interest rates, occurring much sooner, the Fed's net monetary policy stance is still an easing; albeit at a slower pace than during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Monetary inflation is, thus, compounding at a slower rate whilst price inflation tightens real financial conditions, in the real economy, at a much faster rate. A five/six handle, on the rate of price inflation, will eat the best part of GDP growth; so monetary policy, in real terms, is already very tight. Some would argue, with some justification, that this real monetary policy tightening is enough to slow the US economy without the need for additional interest rate hikes.

Asset prices do not strongly reflect the tightness in real economic financial conditions. If anything, asset prices actually reflect the expected monetary policy easing in response to tight real economic conditions. This divergence, between real economic growth and asset prices, is a growing threat for the Fed and Mr. Market.

There is, unfortunately, a problem for the Fed in feeding Mr. Market's pecuniary narcissism. This problem is a financial stability one, since risk assets continue to move higher as the underlying real economic fundamentals worsen. The successive dips that Mr. Market creates, thus, pose more of a threat to unravelling the whole pyramid than the prior ones. Market volatility, therefore, needs to be managed before it becomes a bigger problem, than either COVID or inflation.

The Fed must, therefore, in response, broaden and tighten financial stability policy; with the hope that Mr. Market is well capitalized enough in the event that the weaker economic fundamentals assert themselves, too assiduously, when he is creating his dips in order to reward himself, Pavlovian style, through buying when the Fed says that he is right.

A priori, before the latest dip-buying FOMC trigger, the Fed reiterated "its supervisory expectations" for its precocious children, nicknamed SIFIs, who are running a huge side business in asset management, commensurate with the Fed's expanded balance sheet, in addition to their traditional monetary policy transmission franchise through lending.

As interest rates have fallen, this asset management side line has become a significant profit center for these SIFIs. Indeed, the Fed has effectively subcontracted the process of monetary inflation creation to them in the form, of asset management mandates, of its various QE programmes. The Fed and these SIFIs are, thus, one and the same in relation to monetary policy execution; whilst still appearing to be at arm's-length in contractual terms from managing the Fed's balance sheet.

The sublime message, in the Fed's reiteration, is that it's okay to continue inflating the risk asset bubble so long as you are systemically important, well capitalized and well risk-managed by the Fed's own estimation. The next leg higher is asset prices will, hence, allegedly, be in firm hands. Unfortunately, it will also be in the hands of a shrinking minority of Americans. The sooner the Fed can get back to being seen as "broadly inclusive", the better in relation to dealing with the optics and blowback of this expanding wealth disparity. Chairman Powell is keenly aware of this disparity. He has prepared for hostile interrogation about his role in the creation of it. He has also prepared his current guidance to address it.

Fed flexibility, by way of Powell's legal ambiguity ….

The latest FOMC decision, commensurate with what this author calls Powell' Law, strictly followed the legal interpretation of the Fed's Congressional mandates.

Whilst legal, and above board, Chairman Powell's ensuing press conference was decidedly ambiguous. There was specific ambiguity about full employment. The current inflation spike and the responding dropping of the word transitory, in reference to it, has put the two mandates in conflict. By prioritizing the inflation mandate, the Fed is now putting the employment mandate at risk. Clearly, there is a risk that this blows up in the form of a self-inflicted recession.

To mitigate the inherent inflation risk, the Fed has been careful to adopt St Louis Fed president James Bullard's tactics, and guidance, for a short sharp taper shock followed with a threat, but no guarantee, of rate hikes. The latest warning of a potential accelerated taper and rate hike schedule requires some mitigation in case it gets out of hand. Consequently, Chairman Powell has begun to insinuate a note of ambiguity into his legal taper syntax.

Powell's ambiguity takes the form of seeking to subjectively define what full employment is. He fully accepts that employment will not return to pre-pandemic levels, even though the Fed may soon be embarking on a monetary policy tightening cycle. Powell's ambiguity implies that the tightening cycle will not take monetary policy settings back to pre-pandemic levels. By default, therefore, the Fed's balance sheet will remain significantly expanded; and may even grow further as full employment replaces inflation as the Fed's mandate bogey. Consequently, the taper and potential tightening may be over swiftly. If this swift taper/tightening phase is successful, Powell will then have the flexibility to subjectively pursue the employment mandate.

The latest FOMC decision and statement was also ambiguously silent about the major global issues, sans COVID-19, which are impacting Fed monetary policy. Hence, the elephant in the room, named China, was absent.

Whilst China may have been absent, from the monetary policymaking executive posturing, it was a very clear and present danger over at the elected executive branch.

They shall not pass ….

The last report explained how a combination of Fed monetary policy tapering/tightening and Cryptocurrency, along with a little nudge from China, were pulling the nations South of the border out of the American sphere of influence. Tighter US Dollar global financial conditions are gradually weakening Cryptocurrencies and, thereby, the tractor beam from them that is pulling Latin American nations away from the US Dollar's reserve status. Despite progress on weakening the pull of Cryptocurrencies, however, there is still work to be done to keep these nations in orbit around the US Dollar.

The Mercosur nations are currently engaged in fighting a protectionist war of attrition, amongst themselves, purportedly in response to inflation and supply chain woes, that is shrinking the GDP of the bloc on aggregate. US Dollar liquidity is tightening, in response to this negative backdrop, thereby reinforcing, and exacerbating, the national policies that are creating it. The denouement, of this negative doom-loop, is flashing a warning signal in Washington in the form of waves of economic refugees moving North en masse.

Brazil isn't so much being pulled by China as being pushed by the US Dollar reserve currency financial architecture and governance system. Brazilian President Bolsonaro recently ejected the IMF's nuncio from the country.

Columbia has just completed its third consecutive central bank meeting rate hike, in an unfolding process that shows no sign of ending anytime soon, even before the Fed has started hiking.

The regional litany, of tightening US Dollar liquidity drivers, lengthens as the Fed tapers.

Those who are still struggling to understand what it is that VP Kamala Harris actually does, for a day job, were recently reminded. The VP has been charged with stemming/reversing the waves of migration, from Central America, which are frustrating the creation of a bipartisan platform for "Build Back Better" policymaking within the USA.

Recently, VP Harris has launched a new economic initiative to shore up the economies and US Dollar reserves of region. The infusion of American capital, designated for this initiative, is clearly constrained by the current partisan situation in the Capital. So, the VP has had to be creative with the funding of this initiative. For creative, read private sector. Unfortunately, the current level of private sector funding is trivial in comparison with the funds available to local Narco Barons, the market capitalization of Cryptocurrencies, and China's regional Belt and Road budget.

The current, underfunded, White House initiative is, therefore, doomed to failure; and a larger Congressional initiative will be required. The White House initiative is, however, a marker, and tracer shot, for the targeting of a larger strategic regional initiative. Imagine the money spent in Iraq, and Afghanistan, and then multiply it.

This larger regional initiative risks being earmarked, exclusively, for specific military spending rather than pure economic stimulus, though, if it is framed purely as a national security threat mitigator. This national security framing may be required to actually get the spending passed since, currently, there is a partisan impasse in the way of the whole economic stimulus package and the wider, yet related, "Build Back Better" fiscal stimulus.

Since the larger stimulus initiative is most likely to be deficit funded, the Fed (and its balance sheet) must be on hand to make sure that it can be financed as cheaply as possible. This financing will involve the Fed's balance sheet and the associated manipulating of long-term interest rates. Creative headlines and extended forward guidance will become a virtue of necessity. The riddle of a Peso/Real Crisis may get reprised, inside a mystery US Dollar Crisis, and wrapped in the enigma of a Cryptocurrency Crisis in 2022.

It's show me, don't tell me time ….

Unless the Fed appears to be successful, in suppressing inflation, all the good bipartisan stuff about re-prioritizing full employment, and defeating the Sino-Latin American threat, whilst upholding the US Dollar's reserve status will be for nought.

Consequently, Mr. Market must be convinced of the Fed's credible commitment, in words, with commensurate timely actions. In the vernacular, Mr. Market must be given more opportunities to create another (possibly several) dip(S), and to buy, in order to derive the meme and create the volatility that creates economic uncertainty. A modicum of uncertainty, and its incorporated volatility, should, then, be enough of a real economic headwind to show up in the Q1/2022 economic data.

Ultimately, the assumption behind an accelerated taper will first be questioned and then reversed. Along the way, Mr. Market will be rewarded for playing the volatile price-discoverer role with guidance that is commensurate with the volatile price action. The flattening US yield curve will stop flattening and begin to steepen again, but not until the inflation and growth data provide this pivot fulcrum. Currently, the wisdom of the accelerated taper schedule is being challenged, and reversed, out in the forward's market. Spot market volatility is now converging basis these lower volatility, and lower interest rate, forwards.

The Fed's speakers, for their part, are encouraging this basis convergence on the forwards. Mr. Market is the one being encouraged/rewarded to/for drive/driving this convergence process.

A "dismal science" for "useful idiots" ….

Fed Governor Christopher Waller has swiftly affirmed the Fed's intentions and capabilities, to deliver on the accelerated taper time line, with a speech in which he referred to inflation as "alarmingly high".

Waller's speech also contained the common theme of arcane, and seemingly absurd, ambiguity currently being spoon fed to Mr. Market by Chairman Powell. On this occasion, Waller was addressing the cohort of Mr. Markets known as economic forecasters. It was with some irony, therefore, that Waller tiptoed around the Fed's failure to forecast the inflation that has been unleashed. Waller's ambiguous message has, thus, put forecasters on watch for the Fed's hoped for pivot point, in 2022, that will make their forecasts for tightening monetary policy become obsolete.

New York Fed president John Williams has also recently opined Powell's ambiguous message in market parlance terms. In Williams's vernacular, the Fed is creating optionality to hike interest rates in 2022. In this author's terms, the Fed is buying expensive volatility option straddles, on interest rates, from Mr. Market in exchange for cheap accelerated taper words.

The Fed's talk is cheap, but the options it is buying are extremely rich. This optionality, first, allows the Fed to write expensive financial stability rules; to cover the risk to Mr. Market from the rich options that he is selling cheaply to the Fed.

Secondly, the optionality also gives the Fed the flexibility not to hike rates aggressively.

Thirdly, the optionality gives the Fed the flexibility to ease, in the event that the volatility that Mr. Market is creating shows up as a stronger headwind, for the real economy than was envisaged when the Fed bought it with cheap words.