The moves made by the Federal Reserve this past week were just fine.

As I wrote on Thursday morning, the Federal Reserve moved on Wednesday, investors liked what they saw, the stock market rose Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and then the Bank of England moved.

And, as one can see from the following chart, around 10:30 Thursday morning, stock prices began to fall.

The Bank of England raised its rate of interest.

This was totally unexpected and caused a flurry of uncertainty to fill the stock market.

Then later in the day, the European Central Bank announced that it would end its emergency quantitative easing program and would also moderate its pace of balance sheet expansion.

Again, the move was unexpected and resulted in further uncertainty in the stock markets.

All the major stock indices in the United States closed down for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average went from 35, 971 at the close on December 10, to 35,365 on Friday, December 17, a drop of 1.7 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 Stock Index fell from 4,712 to 4,621, a drop of 1.9 percent. And, the NASDAQ index dropped from 15,631 to 15,170 a fall of 2.9 percent.

Of course, the drops from 10:30 Thursday morning were greater,

What To Say?

The first thing I would like to say about this performance is that I believe that the focus on the Federal Reserve highlights the dislocations that exist within the United States financial sector, as well as the dislocation that exist within the United States economy.

The economy is "out-of-whack"!

And, why do I say this?

Well, I say this because we, myself and other interpreters are spending so much time discussing what the Fed is doing and what the Fed is not doing,

This is not the way it should be.

I learned that a central bank should not gather attention to itself. The central bank was supposed to function in a way that no one really noticed what it was doing The Fed was really doing its job when it conducted its monetary policy and no one really knew what it was doing and could concentrate on how the economy was performing.

Now, it seems as if all that really matters is the Federal Reserve.

This is not the way it should be.

That's The Way It Is

But, that is the way it is and we must work with what we have.

The lead editorial in the Financial Times has it about right in its headline: "A Divide In Responses To The inflation Threat."

"The week's decisions illustrate, above all, how hard it is to formulate monetary policy when the outlook is both very uncertain and very volatile."

The timing of the three decisions was uncoordinated, with each decision focusing primarily upon what was happening in their geographic area.

As a consequence, the result turned out to be muddled and contradictory for the whole, even though each policy decision was "well-reasoned" on its own.

My headline on Thursday claimed that "The Stock Market Likes The Fed's Decision." And, it did.

From its Wednesday low, the stock market "shot up" as soon as it got the news about how the Fed was changing policy.

Things seemed to be all in the favor of investors.

Furthermore, the value of the U.S. dollar rose in the foreign exchange markets supporting the action.

The conclusion: the Fed was going to taper its purchases of securities and then the Fed was going to raise its policy rate of interest.

Investors saw this as a necessary move because of the inflation that had been building in the economy, but, the Fed was going to continue to put reserves into the banking system and there was only one policy rate move in the future.

This was "good" news.

Bam!

Then the Bank of England raised its rate of interest.

Now, the competition began.

The market response: If the Bank of England was going to raise its rate of interest then that will probably mean that the Fed will have to go through more increases than just one.

The Fed confirmed this by implying that it would probably go through three increases in the next year or so.

Then the European Central Bank came out with its list of changes in what it was going to do and this just added to the fuss created by the Bank of England.

And, now investors really saw that maybe the Fed would have to do more in the way of fighting inflation. That the Fed could not just "ease" its way toward a more stable economy.

In today's global economy, the impacts of central bank policies are not independent of what other central banks are doing. It is all relative.

So the focus of investors turns on the relative efforts of the world's central banks. We read in the Wall Street Journal,

"U.S. stocks ended the week on a downbeat note, with all three major indexes dropping as investors worried about rising interest rates...."

And, Then There Is The Spread of Covid-19

Then the concern turns to the spread of Covid-19 cases and the virus's latest variant.

Here, again, is more radical uncertainty.

And, this is what the investment community faces at this time.

Still, we come back again and again to the Federal Reserve, and to the actions of other central banks around the world.

Inflation seems to be rising around the world. One reason for this spread is because central banks, in an effort to protect everyone from the spread of the pandemic and any subsequent economic collapse, have flooded the world with liquidity.

This has been one major reason for all the "new" historic highs that the stock markets have hit over the past eighteen months. It is also behind all the debt that has been issued, all the investment in SPACs, and private equity and venture capital that has taken place.

And, if one looks at the figures for the U.S. banking system, there is still about $4.2 trillion in cash sitting around on the ledgers of commercial banks that will be used at some time.

That is unless the Fed removes it from the banking system.

So, the Federal Reserve is going to continue to play a role in the future of stock prices. However, what the Fed will do is hidden within the clouds of radical uncertainty.

So, just wait for my outlook for the stock market in 2022 that will be posted in the next week or so.