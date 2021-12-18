guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

I have multiple reasons for writing this article on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). The first, and most important reason is that the company is a top 3 holding in my long-term dividend growth portfolio. I have been a big fan of the stock since the merger between United Technologies and Raytheon last year and believe that's a must-have stock. The second reason is that I believe that we will get better prices to either initiate a position or add to existing positions. Reason number three is my focus on defense stocks that have underperformed because of supply-chain-related issues. The bottom line is that I will explain why I will increase the weighting of RTX in my portfolio in order for it to be closer to my top 2 positions. So, let's get to it.

Raytheon Is Growth & Value

Roughly half of my portfolio consists of industrial stocks. As a matter of fact, my top 5 holdings are all industrial stocks. My goal is not to get you to go overweight industrials as well. I am just making sure people understand why I make these decisions.

Not only do I believe that I understand industrial companies - in general - quite well, but I also like that most operate in industries with high entry barriers. Raytheon, for example, does have competition, but most companies it competes with are established players that are even partners in many cases. One example is Raytheon's production of the F135 engine used in Lockheed Martin's (LMT) F-35 or its cooperation with Northrop Grumman (NOC) on hypersonics.

What makes Raytheon unique is that the company offers a mix of 'growth' and 'value' in advanced industries. The company is at the forefront of (anti)-hypersonics, next-gen Patriot System technologies (LTAMDS), and advanced interceptor systems. The company is also, as I already briefly mentioned, the producer of the F-35 engine and will also supply engines for Northrop Grumman's B-21 Raider.

On the commercial side, the company supplies engines for Airbus' A320neo, A220, and A320ceo through its Pratt & Whitney segment.

Just two weeks ago, the company revealed the GTF Advantage engine, the most fuel-efficient and sustainable engine for single-aisle aircraft. This engine is one of the reasons why the company expects to accelerate its earnings as more than one-third of all airplanes in its target market is older than 15 years. The company is working on a massive installed base over the next 10 years and already has roughly 9,500 GTF engines in its order book.

Pratt & Whitney Canada has an installed base of 65,000 engines with 16,000 customers operating in 195 countries. Every second of every day, an airplane with a P&W Canada engine takes off. Most of the engines in its installed base did not have a shop visit yet.

Moreover, the commercial side of its business makes it less dependent on government contracts. It does cause RTX to underperform when commercial aviation takes a hit (like the ongoing pandemic), but it does provide the company with higher growth going forward. Using this year as an example, the company will likely end up with flat EBITDA. Next year, we're looking at almost 20% in EBITDA growth if commercial demand takes off.

Based on this context, I want to show you what I consider to be the most important chart of this article.

Buying Future Value

'Value' has a lot of definitions. I consider a stock a value stock when it operates in a business with high entry barriers (check), is able to grow and thrive thanks to a healthy product portfolio (check), and if it is able to generate strong free cash flow used to hike dividends and buy back shares (check after you see the next chart).

What you are looking at below is the company's historic and expected free cash flow. Free cash flow is basically net income adjusted for non-cash items minus capital expenditures. It's cash the company can spend on dividends, buybacks, debt reduction, etcetera. The higher the free cash flow, the higher the free cash flow yield. As the graph below shows, 2020 was bad. The company's distributions (dividends and buybacks) consisted of roughly 99% dividends. Even without buybacks, the dividend wasn't safe. Thankfully the world bounced back, which is now allowing the company to maintain its dividend and buy back shares on top. This year, I estimate that total distributions will likely be close to $5.0 billion with buybacks being close to $2.0 billion. The end result could be different, but that will be mainly due to buybacks. It also included a 7.4% dividend hike announced in April of this year.

The company announced the hike because it is confident in its outlook and ability to grow both defense and commercial sales. That outlook can be seen above. In 2023, the company is expected to generate up to $8 billion in free cash flow. This estimate is based on analyst expectations. The company itself sees more than $10 billion in 2025 free cash flow. This is based on five drivers:

Leveraging the commercial recovery

Grow defense backlog

Working capital/inventory management

Cost reduction and efficiency

Offsetting pension headwind

Also, and this is key, the company expects to maintain flat(ish) capital expenditures until at least 2025. This means that bottom-line growth almost certainly translates to higher free cash flow.

To give you a better idea of what this means, let's use the company's market cap of $123 billion. $10 billion in free cash flow is roughly 8.1% (free cash flow yield). The current dividend yield is 2.5%. 2025 is 4 years from now. Even if the company comes short of its target, there is a lot of room to grow shareholder distributions. Hence, on December 7, the company announced a $6 billion share repurchase program. $6 billion is more than a vote of confidence, it's a sign that the company is serious about its post-merger recovery and plans to let shareholders benefit from its success.

The More It Falls, The Better

There's a huge difference between trading and dividend investing. When trading, averaging down is not often a great idea (for starters). Cut your losses, run your winners. When dealing with proven dividend growth stocks, every decline is a blessing as a better yield is a huge benefit on a long-term basis.

In the case of Raytheon, the stock continues to hit a ceiling at $90 for a number of reasons. The first one is the pandemic. We're not post-COVID as European countries are imposing lockdowns again. The pandemic has become a never-ending mess as vaccines do not prevent transmission and the seasonal upswing in flu cases accelerates COVID cases. Add new mutation headlines and stocks like RTX have no chance to perform well.

Reason number two is supply chain issues. These are related to COVID as supply chains are broken. Material prices are rapidly rising and qualified labor is hard to come by. Hence, the company missed sales estimates in its 3Q21 quarter. It beat on earnings because of higher efficiencies.

Vaccine mandates are off the table again as they did too much damage to the industrial supply chain.

Source: FINVIZ

Last week, the stock declined 4.5%, lowering the year-to-date performance to 15.0%.

That's where the bad news ends.

The company's valuation is getting more attractive. RTX has a $123 billion market cap, $9.7 billion in total pension-related liabilities, and $22.2 billion in expected 2022 net debt. This brings the enterprise value to $155 billion. EBITDA is expected to rise to $12.3 billion in 2022 and $14.0 billion in 2023. This brings the EV/EBITDA multiples to 12.6x and 11.9x, respectively.

The graph below shows the historic EV/EBITDA ranges of the largest defense companies that did not have a merger in the past few years. In this case, the valuations below do not include pension liabilities, which means the EV/EBITDA numbers I show above are slightly higher. Based on current prices, the valuation is fair. If RTX drops to the low $75 range, I am getting really interested to buy more. Needless to say, the same goes for anything below that as I do not know how bad things can get when global lockdowns hurt the company's mid-term outlook.

So, here's the bottom line.

Takeaway

Raytheon's 2.5% yield is not a lot according to some dividend investors who like REITs, utilities, and consumer staples with yields above 4%. And that's totally fine.

However, what RTX offers is unique. A $123 billion defense company with the ability to significantly grow its free cash flow thanks to a very advanced product portfolio. Without accelerating CapEx, the company can deliver on its goals, resulting in more than $10 billion in 2025 free cash flow. These expectations can change, but it's what the company is capable of.

For now, we get to buy the company at an attractive price because its commercial business isn't likely to take off anytime soon. Europe is locking down again and several US states might follow.

Nonetheless, the company has single-aisle exposure, which is picking up much faster than wide-body demand because long-haul travel is slow to recover. On top of that, its defense exposure is recession-proof as it is mainly prone to supply risks (instead of demand).

Long story short, I believe that RTX is a great investment for long-term dividend growth investors. Its yield has risen to 2.5% due to some stock price weakness. I think it can go higher as the risk/reward isn't that great if the market finds out that COVID is here to stay and that supply chain issues will persist well into 2022 - likely even 2023.

So, if you are not long yet, buy some shares on weakness. If you - like me - are long, I think adding on weakness is the way to go. RTX is one of my favorite holdings and I have little doubt that an investment will pay off handsomely in the future - even if it comes with some frustration given current commercial aerospace weakness.

One last thing. The only reason this article has a 'neutral' rating is because of the economic mid-term headwinds I highlight. As this article explains, that's our chance to buy (more).

