DanielPrudek/iStock via Getty Images

About

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC), founded in 2011 in Palm Beach, Florida, provides medical-grade interior space air sanitization solutions, such as air sterilization and disinfection, including products to eradicate harmful airborne pathogens like COVID-19, and reduce the risk from healthcare-associated infections (‘HAIs) in enclosed spaces like hospitals, outpatient facilities and aircraft. It has two products marketed under the brand name Purgo (pure go), which utilize its patented technology.

Technology

The Company’s patented technology SteriDuct uses safe, solid-state LED based UV-C emitters at the optimum wavelength that kills 99.99% of pathogens including bacteria, fungi and viruses. The SteriDuct is designed to be compact without using UV light tubes, while also meeting the highest standards required for hospital operating rooms, by continuously changing the air to provide healthy ventilation in any interior space.

(Image: SteriDuct technology; source: company website)

The Company’s technology has been tested and scientifically proven to destroy pathogens. A study with a surrogate pathogen for COVID-19, MS-2 Bacteriophage, demonstrated a 4.21 +/- 0.27 average net log reduction after just 45 minutes.

(Image source: company website)

(Image: Purgo multi-step filtration technology; source: company website)

Products

The Company has two marketed products - Purgo and Purgo Lift. Purgo is an easy-to-use, portable, continuous pathogen elimination system in the form factor of a carry-on suitcase, which can be placed wherever needed, with virtually no maintenance required. Despite its portable size, it is powerful enough to meet the air quality safety standards outlined by the CDC for hospital patient rooms, delivering 4-log kill of multiple pathogens in 45-60 minutes, through continuous sanitization and advanced multi-step filtration comprising a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a 0.3 micron HEPA filter plus the proprietary SteriDuct.

(Images source: company website)

The Purgo Lift device also uses the SteriDuct and the multi-step filtration technology albeit in a different form factor. The device can be placed vertically or horizontally and operates at 175 CFM exchanging the air every minute in a typical elevator, providing more than a 10x reduction of pathogens when people ride together.

(Image source: company website)

(Image: Purgo Lift inside; source: company presentation)

Purgo devices have many advantages over standard cleaning regimen:

While surface cleaning has no protection against airborne viruses and bacteria, Purgo kills 99.99% of airborne pathogens; Air filtration captures only dust, hair and larger particles, whereas Purgo’s UV eradication kills viruses, bacteria and superbugs, and eliminates allergens; UV lamp contains poisonous mercury gas harmful to humans, whereas Purgo’s UV LED is safe for continuous indoor use in occupied spaces, and does not generate ozone; Intermittent cleaning has increased exposure to pathogens, while Purgo’s continuous purification provides first pass kill of airborne pathogens. (Image source: company website)



Management

, built B/E Aerospace from a startup to a $13 billion public company creating a leader in the commercial aerospace cabin interiors segment. He also was a non-executive director at Synthes and Johnson & Johnson. Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer

, one of the world’s leading orthopedic trauma surgeons, is Chairman Emeritus Orthopedic Trauma Service at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is on the board of many companies including a Honoraria at Johnson & Johnson. Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer

, an engineering MS from Carnegie Mellon University, and a prodigious and creative inventor holding numerous

, was VP & GM of Business JetGroup at B/E Aerospace. CEO Jason DiBona has over 15 years of sales and management experience at GE Healthcare. CFO Ryan Tyler was at B/E Aerospace and KLX, Inc. VP of Operations and Engineering, Rao Tella was VP & GM of Oxygen Products Business at B/E Aerospace and was VP Operations at Nellcor Puritan Bennett AeroSystems Business.

Financials

AeroClean has a market capitalization of approximately $129 million with 13.86 million shares of common stock outstanding, with insiders holding 71.40% and the public holding 28.60%. The Company had on 11/29/2021 closed its initial public offering (‘IPO) of 2.5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. The stock last traded at $8.46 on 12/17/2021 near the lowest of its price range in the past 52 weeks. Trade volume averaged 3.72 million shares in the past three months. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for funding the production of its air purification devices, supporting its product development efforts for its high priority initiatives, establishing its consumables and services business, and the build-out of its organization. As of 6/30/2021, the Company had a cash balance of approximately $1.77 million, and an accumulated deficit of approximately $12.9 million.

AeroClean is currently initiating full-scale commercialization, has completed pre-submission meeting with the FDA, and anticipates 510k Class II Medical Device clearance of Purgo by 2H-2022. Purgo complies with the FDA enforcement policy for air sterilizers, and is allowed since 2020 to market and sell Purgo during the ongoing Public Health Emergency for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens including coronavirus (COVID-19), in healthcare and other settings such as enclosed public spaces. The Company announced on 12/16/2021 that Purgo devices were chosen to be installed at their fitness studios by the Florida based MADabolic Jupiter who operate around 50 fitness studios across the country. The Company anticipates sales of approximately $20 million in 2022 (at unit MSRP of $3,250), and expects recurring revenue to be over 15% of its total revenue by 2025. The production will reach 600 units per month within the next few months, and is expected to scale up to 2000 units per month by the end of 2022, with the ramp up of existing tooling.

Market

The Company has done intensive R&D over a seven year period with patented, proven and proprietary technology, and expects to drive incremental revenue growth with rapid scalability of manufacturing. The installed base is expected to propel recurring revenues from consumables and services. The ease-of-use and portability of the Company’s no-brainer products benefit from early market acceptance by hospitals, non-hospital healthcare facilities, laboratories, schools, colleges, universities, offices, restaurants and hospitality industry. The Company is scaling up at a very favorable time when CDC, EPA and ASHRAE are recommending localized, supplemental eradication of airborne pathogens with portable filtration devices, and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (‘UVGI) technologies as a proven method recommended to inactivate SARS-CoV-2. The Company's products target a total addressable market of over $26 billion in the U.S., with $12 billion in the medical-grade niche and $15 billion in the non-healthcare market, with limited competition and barriers for new entrants.

(Image source: company presentation)

Risks

The Company is an “emerging growth company” and will be subject to reduced public company reporting requirements. The Company has begun recognizing revenue since July 2021 but losses are expected to continue until the end of 2022, and there is no certainty that the losses will not continue. If the Company is unable to develop, validate and scale the technology necessary to compete successfully with existing or newly emerging technologies, its business, financial condition and results of operations could be seriously harmed. The Company’s revenue depends on continued satisfactory serviceability for which a support network is needed. If the Company fails to build such a network and/or maintain it consistently, it will lead to loss of business and revenue. The Company does not have its own manufacturing and is dependent on a FDA regulated subsidiary of a privately held company to manufacture its products, which involves sharing its intellectual property (‘IP) placing it at risk.

Bottomline

AeroClean has patented proprietary technology, an experienced team and an accepting market with encouraging regulatory status. Current low levels of the stock offer a decent opportunity.