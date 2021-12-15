Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

Tapering will accelerate and the fed funds rate will rise. Any investor who doesn’t believe this wasn’t paying attention to the Fed Chairman’s remarks last week:

"Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday that inflation is now enemy No. 1 to keeping the U.S. economic expansion on track and returning the labor market to something approaching ebullient pre-pandemic levels."

"In an abrupt policy pivot, the Fed sped up the drawdown of its asset-purchase program and laid out a road map for a series of interest-rate increases over coming years, starting with three hikes in 2022."

"Powell also raised the possibility that the central bank might begin to withdraw liquidity from the financial system before too long by reducing its massive balance sheet."

No sooner had CNBC left Powell’s press conference, than equity markets turned positive with the Dow, S&P 500, NASDAQ ending up 1.4%, 1.9%, and 1.2%, respectively, for the day.

But the excitement was not to last. As if orchestrated with the Fed, the next morning, on Thursday December 16th, the Bank of England raised their overnight for the first time in three years. The European Central Bank and others fell in line to scale back monetary stimulus and/or raise interest rates. Meanwhile, here in the US the Dow S&P 500, and NASDAQ finished down 0.1%, 0,9%, and 2.5%. Reality had begun to set in, heavy traffic ahead.

Chips & Intel

Two chip darlings that we own got clipped late last week. Across Thursday and Friday, Nvidia (NVDA) was down 6.8% followed by 2.1%, Qualcomm (QCOM) -5.9% and -0.8%.

However, two similar equities that we recently bought (again) fared better. IBM (IBM) – a company I love to hate – rose 2.3% on the day after Jerome Powell’s remarks and another 1.2% to close the week. Helping to spur its stock was IBM’s announcement with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) that they had achieved a breakthrough in vertical transistor design that promises to significantly reduce energy consumption and increase battery life in smartphones.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), the primary subject of this article, managed a lift 0.3% last Thursday but gave it back the next day to close the week more-or-less flat against the indexes that all continue to lose ground. Let’s look at how these four stocks performed comparatively, and against those indexes over the two days following Chairman Powell’s remarks:

Strategically, three things draw me to Intel, aptly described as a turnaround. First, CEO, Pat Gelsinger, sees the chip shortage lasting until 2023. IMO, he is right but also wrong – the chip shortage is here to stay simply because of our insatiable demand for the technology. Sure, the supply-chain problems may abate in a year or two but, look around, we have built our world on and by chips. Forget about your laptop and handheld for a minute, chips find use in most everything that matters – building design, machine tooling, power and water management, environmental monitoring, motion control, ag production, vehicle and appliance operations (including our dishwasher), you name it. (I’m loss to explain why World Semiconductor Trade Statistics has not forecast long range demand.)

Secondly, Malaysia. Intel is, primarily, a US manufacturer. However, the company has recently announced that it will bring thousands of jobs to Malaysia in a chip-testing and packaging factory. Although I have been unable to find relevant comparative labor statistics, looking at these tables it’s not a stretch for me to believe that the cost of doing business in Malaysia is well below the US. In other words, margin control seems to be central to Intel retaking its position on the chip design/manufacturing curve that it led for so long.

Mobileye

Third, Mobileye. Intel has made serious progress with their self-driving technology, notably in the Bay Area, and they now have now turned their sights on European cities – including Paris. Those of us who have lived, visited, and driven in the UK and EU know their streets to be extremely challenging especially around massive traffic circles such as the Arc de Triomphe (pictured above) and Piccadilly Circus.

Frankly, I was surprised when Intel announced plans to spin off Mobileye via an IPO. However, the move may turn out well as far as giving up control may allow Mobileye to focus more as Intel books an estimated $25 billion in cash while maintaining a majority equity position in the new entity. This model has worked well with companies that are reinventing themselves, Siemens (OTCPK:SMAWF) (OTCPK:SIEGY) being a case in point in its Healthineers, Energy, and other spin off moves.

Financials

Add that cash to a fortress balance sheet that, at the end of Q3, boasted working capital of $32 billion and total liabilities to equity of 0.86x. My instincts tell me that, together with their strategic plans, this should position Intel to build power and consistency top-to-bottom in its P&L and across to operating cash flow. Let’s take a quick look at these stats comparing Intel to Nvidia and Qualcomm, throwing in IBM for good measure (numbers courtesy of Seeking Alpha):

Q3 Intel Nvidia Qualcomm IBM Working Capital $32B $22B $8B -$6B Liabs. to Equity 0.86x 0.71x 3.14x 5.48x P/E Multiple 9.58x 64.15x 16.61x 12.63x

Okay, I cheated and added the four companies' P/E ratios to the table above. However, my intensions were pure, to demonstrate that if one believes in leadership and strategy, a fortress balance sheet and low relative stock price may carry the day for investors especially in these times.

Reluctant as I am to report them given Powell's posture, finally here are the professional analyst ratings and 12-month target prices on our four ‘comparable’ companies / stocks (statistics courtesy of MarketWatch).

12/17 Sell UnderW Hold OverW Buy Target Price Apprec. INTC 6 3 21 2 9 $54.74 $50.66 +8% NVDA 2 1 5 5 30 $341.51 $279.75 +22% QCOM 0 0 10 2 19 $210.32 $178.01 +18% IBM 1 0 12 0 5 $142.07 $127.89 +11%

One's Beliefs

As we all know, investing comes down to what you believe. Beliefs are relative to circumstances that have just changed, perhaps dramatically. Tapering and rising rates will lead to other traffic jams including realization and tax avoidance selling, funds ‘pushing through’ gains to investors including so their managers can ‘lock in’ performance bonuses, even securitized MMF product becoming riskier if/when underlying collateral is impaired.

As noted, we own all the four stocks above, NVDA and QCOM in reduced amounts. I like INTC under today’s circumstances because of its prospects for turnaround, its fortress balance sheet, low multiple and, of course, its 2.75% dividend against essentially no yield in ‘risk-free’ assets. Faisal Humayun, writing for Investor Place, also made the argument that the stock is undervalued.