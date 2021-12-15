Driving In Traffic - Intel

Dec. 19, 2021
Summary

  • Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell did a masterful job last week of delivering a dovish message that was fundamentally hawkish.
  • Investors should now pay attention to companies that serve markets of significant demand and are well-positioned financially.
  • Intel fills the bill given the unabating need for chips, its war chest of cash within a well-capitalized balance sheet, and low P/E.

Triumphal Arch

Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

Tapering will accelerate and the fed funds rate will rise. Any investor who doesn’t believe this wasn’t paying attention to the Fed Chairman’s remarks last week:

  • "Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday that inflation is now enemy No. 1 to keeping the U.S. economic expansion on track and returning the labor market to something approaching ebullient pre-pandemic levels."
  • "In an abrupt policy pivot, the Fed sped up the drawdown of its asset-purchase program and laid out a road map for a series of interest-rate increases over coming years, starting with three hikes in 2022."
  • "Powell also raised the possibility that the central bank might begin to withdraw liquidity from the financial system before too long by reducing its massive balance sheet."

No sooner had CNBC left Powell’s press conference, than equity markets turned positive with the Dow, S&P 500, NASDAQ ending up 1.4%, 1.9%, and 1.2%, respectively, for the day.

But the excitement was not to last. As if orchestrated with the Fed, the next morning, on Thursday December 16th, the Bank of England raised their overnight for the first time in three years. The European Central Bank and others fell in line to scale back monetary stimulus and/or raise interest rates. Meanwhile, here in the US the Dow S&P 500, and NASDAQ finished down 0.1%, 0,9%, and 2.5%. Reality had begun to set in, heavy traffic ahead.

Chips & Intel

Two chip darlings that we own got clipped late last week. Across Thursday and Friday, Nvidia (NVDA) was down 6.8% followed by 2.1%, Qualcomm (QCOM) -5.9% and -0.8%.

However, two similar equities that we recently bought (again) fared better. IBM (IBM) – a company I love to hate – rose 2.3% on the day after Jerome Powell’s remarks and another 1.2% to close the week. Helping to spur its stock was IBM’s announcement with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) that they had achieved a breakthrough in vertical transistor design that promises to significantly reduce energy consumption and increase battery life in smartphones.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), the primary subject of this article, managed a lift 0.3% last Thursday but gave it back the next day to close the week more-or-less flat against the indexes that all continue to lose ground. Let’s look at how these four stocks performed comparatively, and against those indexes over the two days following Chairman Powell’s remarks:

Chart

Strategically, three things draw me to Intel, aptly described as a turnaround. First, CEO, Pat Gelsinger, sees the chip shortage lasting until 2023. IMO, he is right but also wrong – the chip shortage is here to stay simply because of our insatiable demand for the technology. Sure, the supply-chain problems may abate in a year or two but, look around, we have built our world on and by chips. Forget about your laptop and handheld for a minute, chips find use in most everything that matters – building design, machine tooling, power and water management, environmental monitoring, motion control, ag production, vehicle and appliance operations (including our dishwasher), you name it. (I’m loss to explain why World Semiconductor Trade Statistics has not forecast long range demand.)

Secondly, Malaysia. Intel is, primarily, a US manufacturer. However, the company has recently announced that it will bring thousands of jobs to Malaysia in a chip-testing and packaging factory. Although I have been unable to find relevant comparative labor statistics, looking at these tables it’s not a stretch for me to believe that the cost of doing business in Malaysia is well below the US. In other words, margin control seems to be central to Intel retaking its position on the chip design/manufacturing curve that it led for so long.

Mobileye

Third, Mobileye. Intel has made serious progress with their self-driving technology, notably in the Bay Area, and they now have now turned their sights on European cities – including Paris. Those of us who have lived, visited, and driven in the UK and EU know their streets to be extremely challenging especially around massive traffic circles such as the Arc de Triomphe (pictured above) and Piccadilly Circus.

Frankly, I was surprised when Intel announced plans to spin off Mobileye via an IPO. However, the move may turn out well as far as giving up control may allow Mobileye to focus more as Intel books an estimated $25 billion in cash while maintaining a majority equity position in the new entity. This model has worked well with companies that are reinventing themselves, Siemens (OTCPK:SMAWF) (OTCPK:SIEGY) being a case in point in its Healthineers, Energy, and other spin off moves.

Financials

Add that cash to a fortress balance sheet that, at the end of Q3, boasted working capital of $32 billion and total liabilities to equity of 0.86x. My instincts tell me that, together with their strategic plans, this should position Intel to build power and consistency top-to-bottom in its P&L and across to operating cash flow. Let’s take a quick look at these stats comparing Intel to Nvidia and Qualcomm, throwing in IBM for good measure (numbers courtesy of Seeking Alpha):

Q3

Intel

Nvidia

Qualcomm

IBM

Working Capital

$32B

$22B

$8B

-$6B

Liabs. to Equity

0.86x

0.71x

3.14x

5.48x

P/E Multiple

9.58x

64.15x

16.61x

12.63x

Okay, I cheated and added the four companies' P/E ratios to the table above. However, my intensions were pure, to demonstrate that if one believes in leadership and strategy, a fortress balance sheet and low relative stock price may carry the day for investors especially in these times.

Reluctant as I am to report them given Powell's posture, finally here are the professional analyst ratings and 12-month target prices on our four ‘comparable’ companies / stocks (statistics courtesy of MarketWatch).

12/17

Sell

UnderW

Hold

OverW

Buy

Target

Price

Apprec.

INTC

6

3

21

2

9

$54.74

$50.66

+8%

NVDA

2

1

5

5

30

$341.51

$279.75

+22%

QCOM

0

0

10

2

19

$210.32

$178.01

+18%

IBM

1

0

12

0

5

$142.07

$127.89

+11%

One's Beliefs

As we all know, investing comes down to what you believe. Beliefs are relative to circumstances that have just changed, perhaps dramatically. Tapering and rising rates will lead to other traffic jams including realization and tax avoidance selling, funds ‘pushing through’ gains to investors including so their managers can ‘lock in’ performance bonuses, even securitized MMF product becoming riskier if/when underlying collateral is impaired.

As noted, we own all the four stocks above, NVDA and QCOM in reduced amounts. I like INTC under today’s circumstances because of its prospects for turnaround, its fortress balance sheet, low multiple and, of course, its 2.75% dividend against essentially no yield in ‘risk-free’ assets. Faisal Humayun, writing for Investor Place, also made the argument that the stock is undervalued.

Now retired after forty years in financial services: a) analyzing corporate, bank, and sovereign risk, b) predicting bankruptcies and conducting commercial workouts, restructurings, and dissolutions, c) financing grain, soft commodities, oil, and the precious metal trade internationally, d) overseeing interbank finance and arbitrage, e) modeling and assessing the productivity of financial business units, f) directing aspects of M&A due diligence and post-acquisition integrations, g) serving as Chief Information Officer of a major full-service broker-dealer, h) consulting including as interim management to global banks, investment advisors, trust companies, and alternative investment / hedge funds, and i) serving as managing general partner of a family farm. An MBA, educated in economics, with a near minor in math, who held various securities industry licenses including Series 7, 63, 24, and 14 (all now expired). A donor and volunteer now focused on: a) public works landscape projects, b) helping motivated, first-in-family, degree and certificate-bound kids achieve their education, and c) developing STEM skills in primary and secondary school students. Formerly, an advisory board member of The Trust for Public Land involved with park and conservation projects including creating the first piece of a 10,000 acre metro wildlife area, and a produce farm in a distressed inner-city neighborhood. (All my proceeds from writing on Seeking Alpha go to charity.) Like I do when investing, always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial/investment advisor(s) who puts your interests ahead of their own; if you don't have one, find one.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, NVDA, QCOM, IBM, SIEGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Like I do when investing, always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial/investment advisor(s) who understand your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are additional considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with ADR sponsorship, buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and higher fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)

