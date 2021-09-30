Golar LNG: Proposed LNG Carrier Fleet Spin-Off Strengthens The Company's Debt And Liquidity Profile

Summary

  • Discussing terms of eagerly-awaited LNG carrier fleet spin-off.
  • Transaction will result in materially lower debt levels and add an estimated $200 million in liquidity.
  • Company to focus on its FLNG operations going forward with discussions for a new, large-scale project utilizing the company's Mark III new-build design still ongoing.
  • Adjusted EBITDA generated by the FLNG segment expected to quadruple from current levels over the next 2-3 years.
  • With commercial contributions from its Gimi flagship FLNG conversion project not expected before late 2023, shares continue to lack material, near-term catalysts.

Note: I have covered Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, Golar LNG announced the proposed terms of its eagerly-awaited LNG carrier fleet spin-off:

Golar is pleased to announce the formation of Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo” or “Company”), and the entry into a pre-commitment agreement (the “Terms Agreement” or the “Agreement”). CoolCo targets to become a growth vehicle and consolidator of modern LNG carriers and provide investors with direct market exposure to an expected continued strength in the LNG freight market.

The consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Terms Agreement would result in CoolCo acquiring Golar’s 8 TFDE LNG carriers with plans to raise equity and separately list on Euronext Growth in Oslo during Q1 2022. CoolCo is also expected to acquire the commercial and technical organization associated with the operation of Golar’s owned and operated shipping and FSRU assets to become a fully integrated operating platform with capacity for fleet growth. The anticipated IPO proceeds will, together with a contemplated debt refinancing, be used to acquire the 8 TFDE vessels from Golar, secure attractive financing and provide CoolCo with working capital to position the company for further growth. Outstanding Contractual Debt associated with the 8 vessels was $858 million as of September 30, 2021.

In addition to a cash release, Golar intends to retain approximately 1/3rd of CoolCo as contemplated by the Terms Agreement. Eastern Pacific Shipping (“EPS”), one of the world’s largest privately-owned shipping companies, has as part of the Agreement pre-subscribed for $150 million in CoolCo equity based on an average TFDE ship valuation of $145 million, making EPS the largest shareholder of CoolCo. Subject to market conditions, the Terms Agreement contemplates an equity private placement to outside investors during Q1 2022. Alongside Golar, EPS will take an active role in the further development of CoolCo and will chair the Board of Directors.

Going forward, Golar LNG will focus on its FLNG operations with the company's flagship "Gimi" FLNG conversion project currently scheduled to enter commercial operations in late 2023 which in combination with expanded production from the "Hilli Episeyo" FLNG should result in adjusted EBITDA generated by the FLNG segment to quadruple from current levels over the next 2-3 years.

The contemplated transaction would benefit Golar LNG in several ways:

  1. Contractual debt will be reduced from $2.1 billion to approximately $1.25 billion.
  2. An estimated $200 million in cash proceeds from the sale of the LNG Carrier fleet.
  3. A significantly less volatile earnings performance going forward.
  4. Simplified corporate structure provides for increased transparency.
  5. Strengthened balance sheet and liquidity should help the company pursuing additional, large-scale FLNG projects.
  6. Publicly-listed CoolCo venture backed by Eastern Pacific Shipping could see future share price appreciation.

Please note that Golar LNG is unlikely to distribute its anticipated 33.3% stake in CoolCo to common shareholders for now given management's stated intent of "maintaining significant and attractive exposure to the LNG carrier business".

Unfortunately, Golar LNG's management has not exactly covered itself with glory in recent years.

For example, investors might still remember the ill-advised derivative bet on its own shares which resulted in massive cash losses or last year's failed IPO of subsidiary HYGO Energy Transition and its subsequent sale to New Fortress Energy (NFE) with Golar LNG mostly getting paid in materially overvalued shares of New Fortress Energy which have depreciated by more than 60% since the transaction was announced in early 2021.

Clearly, it is about time for management to execute and successfully completing the proposed spin-off of the LNG carrier fleet would make for a good start.

Bottom Line

The proposed spin-off of the company's LNG carrier fleet will significantly strengthen Golar LNG's balance sheet and liquidity profile thus enabling the company to aggressively pursue new, large-scale FLNG projects like the Mark III new-build design for phase 2 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

But with commercial contributions from Gimi not expected before late 2023, Golar LNG continues to lack material, near-term catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

