Summary

To own airlines or not, an age-old debate. Even legendary investors such as Warren Buffett are still conflicted about it. While beliefs around this industry have seemingly become even more polarized post-pandemic, one thing is clear: American Airlines' (NASDAQ:AAL) balance sheet has changed, a lot. Specifically around its debt/equity structure. We aren’t talking about a simple draw on credit or a 1-time secondary offer either. Try $6.5 billion in debt, $3.5 billion in a revolving facility, $6.8 billion in financial assistance from the government through the payroll support program, and 26.5 million additional shares via secondary offerings. All in 2021 alone.

Looking back to 2019, total debt has now increased by 40% (excluding the government assistance portion) while common equity shares have been diluted by 51% from 428 million shares outstanding to 648 million as of Q3 2021. So what does this mean? Those who simply look at the severe decline in its share price after March 2020 and purchase equity with the belief people traveling again post-pandemic will propel shares back to 2018-2019 levels should consider factoring in how significantly American Airlines' balance sheet has changed. At an expensive enterprise value of ~$36 billion (higher than pre-pandemic) or 8x 2023 earnings, I don't believe owning equity right now is worth it as the company was only trading between 6-7x earnings before the restructuring. There is a lot of downside risk as debt takes priority over equity, and with the emergence of the Omicron variant, reduced travel could amplify downward pressure on American Airlines' share price. Additionally, a lot of the current debt outstanding uses variable rates, which could negatively impact earnings as interest rates rise. I am currently bearish with a target price of $13/share, which is based on an optimistic 5x 2023 earnings when accounting for the additional debt.

The Road To Profitability Got A Lot Harder

American Airlines is fighting an uphill battle right now. At the start of the pandemic, the company was forced to take on a ton of debt and government assistance to avoid potentially declaring bankruptcy. While common shares have impressively recovered since March 2020, American Airlines' total value doesn't appear to reflect its pre-pandemic levels. As you can see below in figure 1, there's been a divergence between its enterprise value and share price:

Figure 1: AAL's Enterprise Value and Share Price

Source: Seeking Alpha

Although this is not an indication that it should be mean reverting, it illustrates how markets in 2021 don't seem to be factoring in how much debt and dilution have affected American Airlines' balance sheet. Could it simply mean investors are now willing to accept a lower risk-adjusted return premium and pay a higher share price? Of course. Regardless, the fact that it's currently trading a higher valuation than before the pandemic is a bit questionable in my opinion. A lot of this total value increase was driven by additional debt, which has become extremely complex. Take a look at the latest breakdown of American Airlines' debt from its latest quarterly earnings report:

Figure 2: AAL's Debt

Source: Q3 Earnings Report

While the above image may appear a bit complicated, one of the biggest takeaways is that it paints a picture of future interest payments American Airlines will need to make. A few installments kick off in mid-2023 at an aggregate amount of $7 billion, including the 5.50% senior secured notes at $3.5 billion and AAdvantage Term Loan Facility also worth $3.5 billion at 5.50%. Those 2 line items alone are going to account for an estimated $400 million increase in annualized interest expenses (before principal reductions), which may have a direct impact on earnings. Another important consideration for the AAdvantage facility is that it has a variable structure at LIBOR (London Interbank Offer Rate) + 4.75%, and with additional rate hikes through the end of 2023 expected from the Federal Reserve, this may offset principal payments for some time. The $3.7 billion unsecured Promissory Notes from the U.S. government (PSP1, PSP2, PSP3) also follow a variable structure using SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) + 1% for the first five years and 2% after, which will also lead to higher interest payments as rates rise. The loan facilities are also variable, so in total it appears 8 of the outstanding debt tranches totaling $15.2 billion bears some form of a variable rate, which may be problematic for the next couple of years against earnings.

In summary, we have identified the following loans with a variable structure:

2013 Term Loan Facility: $1.77 billion 2014 Term Loan Facility: $1.2 billion December 2016 Term Loan Facility: $1.2 billion AAdvantage Term Loan: $3.5 billion 5.5% senior secured notes: $3.5 billion PSP1 unsecured promissory notes: $1.765 billion PSP2 unsecured promissory notes: $1.035 billion PSP3 unsecured promissory notes: $946 million

Rising interest rates is a notable risk factor disclosed in American Airlines' filings as it represents a “substantial portion of their long term debt”:

Source: Q3 Earnings Report

Let's take this a step further now and see how it may impact future earnings against what Wall Street is anticipating. Analysts are forecasting a (median) estimated operating profit (EBIT) for 2023 between $3.2-3.4 billion which will translate to a pre-tax profit (EBT) of $2.2-2.4 billion or $2.73 per share after taxes. From these estimates, we can see that interest expense is expected to be around $1 billion in total for 2023. For context, during the latest quarter, American Airlines reported an interest expense of $476 million, down slightly from the previous quarter but still well above previous years:

Figure 4: AAL's Quarterly Interest Expense in USD

Source: Trading Economics

As you can see, interest expense has nearly doubled since 2020. While this is not surprising given the new debt issuance, there are a few variables to consider for the future. Will there be enough principal repayments by 2023 to offset these new variable debt facilities? In my opinion, there are too many factors to consider to give a reasonable estimate but the $1 billion forecast by analysts feels optimistic given these recent quarters coming in closer to $2 billion annualized. If these expenses were to remain, it would negate a large portion of 2023's estimated pre-tax earnings. American Airlines is relying on 2022 being a banner travel year to generate high operating cash flows and reduce debt.

The company does provide an estimated breakdown of its legal obligations by year, which shows interest obligations currently at $1.6 billion for 2023 and assumes after principal reductions.

Figure 5: AAL's Future Legal Obligations

Source: Q3 Earnings Report

It does not appear that analyst expectations around 2023’s interest expense match the projected legal obligations through the same period. There is a $500-600 million difference. If interest expense does end up coming in higher than the $1 billion estimates, which I believe it will, there are going to be problems for American Airlines. Even at $1.5 billion, which management has listed, EPS would 20-30% lower than median estimates, assuming all else equal.

Can American Airlines Navigate Omicron?

Even under normal circumstances, American Airlines would need to execute at near perfection over the next couple of years to maintain confidence from investors. Unfortunately for management, another challenge has begun to emerge. With the recent surge of Covid cases attributed to the Omicron variant, investors are getting worried again. In terms of what happens next, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation this Tuesday and unveil new plans to help combat the new variant. While lockdowns are very unlikely to be announced, any future surprises or recommendations around travel would directly impact American Airlines. Analyst estimates would need to be re-calculated to account for lost revenue which could further push out its profitability estimates. Currently, 2023's EPS does not appear to be pricing in the risk of additional variants slowing travel.

Conclusion

In the case of owning American Airlines equity, the cons outweigh the pros in my opinion. There is just not a lot of upside at these current levels, and I'd recommend that investors look elsewhere for their next move. The amount of debt and dilution that has occurred over the last 2 years completely decimated this stock, and while it may eventually recover, it could take years. Seeing the 25% decline in American Airlines' share price over the last 6 months may appear as a "buy the dip" moment, but one must remember it's still trading at 8x 2023 earnings, well above 2019 and 2020 levels pre-pandemic. Don't fall for the classic gambler's fallacy, right now shares are still priced with a very optimistic view.