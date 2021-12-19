Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When we last looked at Progenity (PROG) in January of this year, the company was on a roll. We stated given the recent rally in the stock, the shares were worth a small 'watch item' at best at the moment. Like most small biotech and healthcare stocks, the shares have not fared well since the opening part of the year. However, the company has had an eventful year and it seems a good time to revisit this diagnostic firm as 2021 comes to a close. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

When we last visited Progenity, it was a small medical diagnostic company based in California. The company was focused on developing and commercializing molecular testing products in the field of precision medicine and had several molecular and Covid-testing products on the market. The company also has a suite of investigational ingestible devices that it was developing that are designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. This equity now trades just above $2.50 a share and sports an approximate $450 million market capitalization.

Recent Events:

The company has certainly had an event-filled year which has taken shareholders for one wild ride in 2021. Trouble started to mount for the company less than two months after we penned our original piece on it. Volume from its core molecular testing and COVID-19-testing business sequentially slipped some three percent in the fourth quarter when the company reported quarterly results in mid-March. This caused quarterly numbers to miss both top and bottom line estimates badly, and tanked the stock.

Source: November Company Presentation

Then, in early June, management surprised the markets again by announcing it would transition from being a genetic testing company to being a developmental company, whose pipeline drug candidates would utilize Progenity's own drug delivery platform for topical delivery and liquid formulations to improve uptake of gastrointestinal therapeutics. At first, investors did not take kindly to the bet the company move. However, the shift in focus will result annualized cost savings of approximately $130 million in SG&A even as the company lost its revenue sources. Going forward, Progenity would only need $5 million to $6 million a month to cover all operational expenses. Not surprisingly, a few months later, the company named a new CEO with a background in product development.

Source: November Company Presentation

The company is betting the farm that it can develop new products based on its oral biopharmaceutical delivery system. This creates an ingestible device shaped like a capsule which can deliver a medication directly to the gastrointestinal tract. Progenity's lead product candidates now are drug device-delivered versions of Xeljanz 'PGN-600' and Humira 'PGN-001'. It has been encouraging the company has been awarded multiple new patents (I, II) around this technology so far in 2021. Progenity is initially targeting ulcerative colitis with this technology. However, it could also be used to monoclonal antibodies, peptides, and nucleic acids rather than using an injection.

Source: November Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Given the challenges the company has faced in 2021, it is not surprising to see the analyst community sour on it since we last revisited this name. Three analyst firms including Wells Fargo and Robert W. Baird have downgraded or reissued Hold or Sell ratings since our last piece on this concern. H.C. Wainwright ($4 price target), Piper Sandler ($5 price target), and BTIG ($12 price target) have maintained Buy ratings on the shares.

Source: November Company Presentation

Two beneficial owners added approximately $10 million in aggregate to their stakes in several transactions in the first half of June. The other theatre the company has been active in recent months is transforming its balance sheet via a couple of transactions (I, II). As a result of these efforts, management has stated that its current liquidity position will provide a cash runway to achieve critical research and development milestones through 2022.

Verdict:

Since we last visited it, Progenity has completely changed its business model and focus areas. When we last analyzed it, it was a diagnostic testing concern with some additional early-stage developmental assets in its pipeline. Now those early-stage assets will determine the company's future. Progenity is aiming at some potential big markets but it will be years before investors will know if management made the right paradigm shift.

The company should have some early-stage trial milestones in 2022. However, outside of being able to license its Preecludia rule-out test efforts for preeclampsia or other assets for a significant upfront payment, the company is going to have to return to the capital markets in the year ahead.

Given all this, all I can give Progenity at the moment is an 'incomplete' pending further developments.

