Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) is due for some notes as I have been covering the fund since its launch. No other time seems more appropriate for an update than when the fund is in full-on meltdown mode. In the last month alone, the price is down 24.03%, and the net asset value has declined 15.01%.

Going back to the fund's inception just earlier this year, on March 26th, 2021, the fund is down even further on a price basis. However, the NAV decline has held up only marginally better. It points to the fact that the NAV had been doing okay since the fund's launch. It was more of the latest market declines that have brought the fund down.

Finally, to be fair, closed-end funds will provide most of their returns in the way of their distribution. So to come up with a more accurate performance figure, we have to look at the total returns the fund has delivered.

In this case, we see that the fund's total NAV return is even better yet. Its NAV is in correction mode while its share price is in full bear mode!

I highlighted this point more in my previous article. I also went more in-depth with the fund's basics, its term structure, etc. This update is more focused on what has been going on recently, taking a deeper dive into its holdings to see if it's time to bail or if it's time to start averaging down.

I also wanted to reiterate my conclusion in the previous article. In particular, I wanted to highlight the volatile nature of the fund once again. This is exactly what we are seeing at play, as it is a much riskier position. Despite an attractive distribution, that doesn't change the underlying holdings' volatility.

BIGZ might have been a bit of a disappointment so far, but this is a long-term investment, in my opinion. It will take a good 5 to 10 years' worth to see if this investment pans out or not. In the meantime, investors can receive the monthly distributions. At this time, it seems that the fund has mostly covered its distribution. However, it has only been a shorter time since we've last updated on the fund. The simplest way to tell if BIGZ's distribution is covered on an ongoing basis would be to monitor its NAV continually. Until recently, the fund's NAV had sunk quite a bit from the launch. That would have indicated a shortfall in coverage. It will be a more volatile fund as they focus on small and mid-sized companies. So it didn't take long at all for the NAV to snap up higher towards its NAV price once again.

Going to the point that this NAV has been holding up relatively well compared to its share price that is in bear mode. I think the most basic point becomes pretty important here for CEFs, and that is a discount/premium mechanic at play. The performance of this fund has driven out the discount to the deepest depths this fund has had since it launched. While we have a short history since its launch, this is still worth mentioning. If it is set to continue, the panic selling will likely only drive this even further.

Management Investing Exactly How They Should Be

It is an important reminder to closed-end fund investors that CEFs are what they hold. They are essentially wrappers to hold underlying securities. The overall innovation and tech meltdown are in full swing bringing this fund down.

Some investors might suggest that since it is BlackRock (BLK), the largest asset manager in the world, they are supposed to avoid this. Well, that just isn't really how it works in a lot of CEFs. These investment managers are still set between parameters of what they can invest in for most cases. In the case of BIGZ - they invest in innovation and growth. They predominately hold equity securities and focus on mid-and small-cap growth companies. They then employ an options writing strategy overlay.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust’s (BIGZ) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that the Trust’s adviser believes have above-average earnings growth potential. In selecting investments for the Trust, the Trust’s adviser focuses on mid- and small-capitalization growth companies that are “innovative.” These are companies that have introduced, or are seeking to introduce, a new product or service that potentially changes the marketplace. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to generate current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust’s risk-adjusted returns.

At this point, that is precisely what they are holding. This isn't a fund designed to make drastic changes to fixed-income to avoid any sort of decline. It isn't a hedged fund at all, at least not hedged outside of the slight defensiveness that writing calls can produce. That is only going to be minimal in the grand scheme of things.

This is an important point why you don't see me really mention management in most of my articles. Instead, I focus more on the fund sponsor itself and its holding. Now, to give an example of a scenario where I'll really present the manager front and center is BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT). This is because that fund is specifically designed to invest in just about any way you can imagine. Here are the brief basics on BCAT to see why its flexibility is more important to note and why the manager might be considered.

To meet their objective, they simply "invest in a portfolio of equity and debt securities." They add a bit more color with, "the Trust may emphasize either debt securities or equity securities." Along with this, they will "utilize an option writing strategy in an effort to generate gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust's risk-adjusted returns." BCAT is a genuinely multi-asset approach offering from BLK.

In my previous article on BCAT, I mentioned the manager in the second opening paragraph.

To be fair, that fund has been getting rocked a bit, too, with the overall market volatility. However, not nearly to the same degree. This is that fund's performance in the last month. That can be compared with BIGZ above.

Innovation Is In Meltdown Mode After Reaching High Valuations

Knowing that BIGZ will be quite a volatile fund and right now, the innovation play isn't working out at all. We can measure that decline by looking no further than the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). There isn't really an innovation SPDR; the closest you'll get is the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK). XLK only looks at the S&P 500 Index, and therefore, we are left with just large-cap plays. When comparing these, it is quite clear that innovation and smaller tech companies are really getting sold off, not the MAMAA names so much.

These holdings will be riskier, and we see that play out. Last year, innovation was all the craze, and valuations had ramped up considerably. Now, this is unraveling. When does capitulation set in, and do we get a reverse? Those aren't questions I can answer. However, I can answer that I'm a long-term investor, and I see this as an overall buying opportunity.

BIGZ's Portfolio

With all that being said, we can take an updated look at this fund's holdings. The fund carries only 75 positions, so besides investing in smaller companies that can be more volatile - they also invest at this time in a rather narrow portfolio. That can be great when things are rising; however, it doesn't add diversification that can often offset risk when things aren't working out.

The average market cap of BIGZ's underlying holdings comes to just $10.8 billion. For comparison, the average market cap of the S&P 500 comes to around $77 billion. Therefore, even more evidence to reinforce that we couldn't possibly expect the performance between BIGZ and something like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to always align.

Due to significant market appreciation from the innovation space over the last couple of years, many of the holdings will still qualify as large-cap according to the $10 billion market capitalization cutoff. That translates into BIGZ's portfolio is represented by a fairly large allocation to large-cap names. Still, it isn't the large-cap names that are represented in something such as SPY.

In particular, we can use today's actions as another example of BIGZ being just a wrapper for its holdings. At the time of writing on 12/6/2021, shares of BIGZ are down 2.83%.

At the same time, markets are in rally mode for the day. Even the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 1.13%.

What this comes down to are several of the largest BIGZ holdings are in decline mode for the day. At least, the fund's largest holdings as of October 29th, 2021. A CEF can change holdings daily, but these seem to be somewhat consistent with the type of performance we are seeing from BIGZ at this time.

As we can see below, only 3 of the 10 positions are in the green for the day at the time of writing. However, Bill.com Holdings (BILL) is about flat.

The biggest laggard here is Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR). This is an incredibly high P/E stock at 75.61. There had been no news announcement to accompany this stock's collapse as far as I can tell. Just the simple fact that sentiment has turned from hits overly pricey stock. To be fair, in the last year, the position is still up 68.02%.

(Source - MPWR Seeking Alpha)

What is unfortunate for BIGZ's position here is that it hadn't held the stock for the last year due to its launch only in late March. This position also didn't show up as the largest position in either of my previous updates.

However, it does show up in their Semi-Annual Report for the period ending June 30th, 2021. At that time, the position was 280,584 shares and approximately valued at $104.776 million. At that time, it would have been around 2.17% of the fund's assets. So it would appear that the position's appreciation since then likely propelled the growth to push it into BIGZ's largest holding. Since then, the position had delivered a nearly 34% return for the BIGZ, all else being equal.

One more interesting note on MPWR is this is one of the positions they hold that pays a dividend. Not to mention that it has been a growing dividend over the last several years as well.

Over the last 3 years, we can see exactly what the market caps have done due to the appreciation these names have all experienced.

On this basis, we can look at Phreesia (PHR) and Amyris (AMRS) as the laggards here. Though since they were going off of a smaller base, to begin with. Looking at the percentage market cap change, we can see a very different story due to coming off of that smaller base. Here we have AMRS as the leader by far. PHR comes in the middle of the pack.

In their previous commentary, the managers aren't too worried about their portfolio position. However, that was as of September 30th, 2021, though I suspect they have similar feelings at this time.

Finally, despite recent market volatility, the fundamentals of the companies in our portfolio are strong. During the second quarter reporting cycle, 72% of our holdings beat earnings expectations and 96% beat on revenue. The companies we own also grew their revenues by an average of 77% during the second quarter. These results reaffirm our long-term conviction in the strategy and the future earnings potential of our companies. We also believe these results highlight the profound impact of technology and innovation on our economy, and the investment opportunity that exists as a result in small and mid-cap companies

One of the quirks of this portfolio is that they are also ramping up their exposure to private investments. They are targeting 25% of their portfolio to be comprised of these private investments. In that commentary update, they had allocated 11.2% of their portfolio.

We have been very active on the private side of the portfolio and will continue to ramp up exposure to private companies in the coming months, with a target of 25% total allocation to these entities. Over the past six months, we’ve invested in $519 million (11.2% of the portfolio) across fourteen private companies and expect our cadence to continue as we build up this side of the portfolio. Importantly- and like the public side of the portfolio- our private investments span a diversified slate of sectors including consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, industrials, and technology, areas we feel are ripe with innovation. As these companies valuations do not fluctuate daily like public equities traded on exchange, we expect the portfolio may experience a J-curve effect over time as the valuation of these holdings becomes more fully accounted for in the performance of the portfolio.

Along with that note from management is the important note about a "J-curve." That's what they anticipate their private investments to do as they aren't being valued daily such as the public companies. A J-curve may suggest that their NAV's value could be even higher than it is now, but they aren't valuing underlying holdings daily. Conversely, it could be even lower depending on when they last valued these private positions.

On June 30th, 2021, the total value of these private investments was around $244.264 million.

Since they've been ramping this up, it is quite impossible to know if this valuation has come up or not. However, taking a look at the quarterly commentary, we can see some more details.

When looking at an even deeper look provided by the Semi-Annual Report, we can see precisely the costs and that they hadn't updated the Ideal Image valuation from 05/05/2021 to 06/30/2021.

On the other hand, some different positions had been. For example, apparently, Snorkel AI's position was acquired on 6/30/2021, and its value immediately went up as the Semi-Annual Report is for the period ending that same day.

To be fair, though, they didn't have only gainers in their private positions. Relativity Space was acquired on 5/27/21 and had declined slightly.

Conclusion

One last note about the fund overall. The distribution, being that it is so reliant on capital gains to cover it, could be under pressure. If they don't eventually start rising they may decide to cut the distribution. I'm not so sure we are at that point yet, but it will be something to consider if this downturn goes deeper and more prolonged.

BIGZ is being sold off heavily. Discount is widening materially. I think it presents a buying opportunity for a long-term investor. But most definitely not for a conservative investor, if the latest market thrashing didn't make it obvious enough.