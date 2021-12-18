krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Speaking of comebacks, it feels good to be back writing on Seeking Alpha after another long hiatus. Since our last published article, much has changed in the World including a new US administration, multiple COVID variants, and new terms and conditions on Seeking Alpha.

At the same time, not much has changed in the investing world including the dichotomy on value vs. growth. True to our handle "Tradevestor", we still operate under the mantra that a portfolio can consist of long-term holdings that work in tandem with a few short-term positions that can be traded in and out for profits (or losses as we near the end of the tax-selling season).

The House Analogy

Think of the long term holdings as the foundation and pillars of your house. Think of the trading positions as the fancy furniture and other accessories. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has long been one of the pillars in our portfolio and in many instances, such as right now, the largest position.

When the stock was getting hammered, it wasn't an easy hold. You tend to look at companies with no revenue (yes, you read that right, no revenue) flying and wonder if you are holding the wrong stocks. That's when the house analogy comes handy. Do you replace your pillar because the neighbor has a shiny new furniture? I wouldn't because while some shiny furniture may remain in a house for a few years and get the adulation, the pillar is still doing its job. When the next storm blows, you'd be thankful for your foundation and pillars on which your shiny furniture sits.

Is it too late? Fundamentals will matter

Stocks that fall in Altria's genre have been getting some love at last as covered by Seeking Alpha here. Will this love continue into 2022? Odds are that it will. With Fed's message being loud and clear, the high risk names are bound to get less attention as free money will subside. We'd like to clarify that we don't mean all tech stocks here as the ones that make real profits will always be sought. A good example will be Apple (AAPL) or Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) that we continue to hold and add on pullbacks.

Gone are the days where a price to earnings ratio of 30 was deemed expensive. Stocks are now measured on price to sales. And some even trade having no sales. Despite an impressive few weeks, Altria is still trading at a forward multiple of 10. Fundamentals don't matter until they do.

Fed policy helps those who help themselves

Outside of the macro conditions, Altria is certainly helping its own cause by focusing on three things it knows best:

Cost reduction

Shareholder value Dividend increases on time Buybacks

Growth opportunities

Let's look at some key highlights of all three categories below.

Cost Reduction: It is hard to imagine that even a company as lean as Altria still has room to cut costs and improve operational efficiency. But each year, Altria does just that. In the first three calendar quarters of 2021, Altria saved $53 million in cost of sales. $53 million may seem like a drop for a $100B enterprise but it positively impacted Altria's earnings per share [EPS] by 2 to 3 cents per share, which is significant for an undervalued stock.

Shareholder Value: Altria's intent to pay out 80% of its earnings is well documented. Altria also increased its quarterly dividend by about 5% to 90 cents per share. If we assume a modest 4% annual increase to the dividend, the table below projects the future income potential for today's purchase at about $48.

Altria has also been purchasing its own shares, retiring about 20 million shares in the first three calendar quarters of 2021. Again, this may not look big with 1.83 B shares outstanding but let's not forget that retired shares offer double benefits for stocks that pay dividends as EPS goes up while the company's total dividend commitment goes down.

Growth Opportunities: In hindsight, one can argue that the company has been punished deservedly for "mistakes" with iQOS and JUUL. However, with classic smoking in what has been seen as terminal decline, one can hardly fault their intent as the company also took a large stake in Cronos Group (CRON). Federal legalization of cannabis has been a subject of great speculation. Let's not forget that the first two states to legalize recreational use did so less than a decade ago and more than 20 have done the same now.

Altria does have more growth opportunities outside Cannabis. In the most recent earnings call, the company specifically called out the growth in on! nicotine pouches. The company expects 5% to 6% growth from its existing segments.

Conclusion

Altria's little winning streak may be over as early as Monday. But that won't change the fact that the market looks ripe for a rotation into stocks and companies that offer any of these: (a) deep value (b) returns money to shareholders (c) inelastic in nature, thereby not impacted as much by inflation. Find a stock that meets all three categories and you've likely found a winner.

As impressive as the short to medium term prospects sound above, we are in Altria for much longer term, as long as the company continues executing on its stated policies and actions centered around shareholder value.

A couple of additional thoughts to conclude

