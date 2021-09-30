BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

ASTR as a call option into the emerging private space economy with reduced risk and no expiration

For investors who want to gain some exposure to the fast-growing private Space Economy, we highly recommend investing in Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) as a call option into the space. Astra Space is a recently listed entity that went public last year via SPAC merger with Holicity and is specializing in reducing the cost of delivery of small satellites (and other vehicles) to space that weigh no more than 400kg. The company's focus is in the niche but growing market of fast deployment and dedicated delivery at a reasonable cost. Its R&D is focusing in developing small launch rockets that can be transported inside a commercial container, deployed swiftly into a small footprint launchpad anywhere in the world and launched with only 5-6 ASTR employees on-site. Based on past launches and interviews or the charismatic CEO of the company Chris Kemp, we estimate that the current delivery of a launch rocket from cradle to grave takes 6 months at a cost to the client of less than 2 million which is very competitive and very fast in the industry.

The private space economy is rapidly growing as governments around the world have started outsourcing tasks to private companies and the market for everything space-related is growing as those same governments and large telecom companies are increasing their budgets towards dominating the space frontier for military or commercial purposes. There are risks abound of course and this is not a safe investment for the faint of heart but more of a call option into the growing market with good risk/reward profile. We are not sure if ASTR will be in the right side of things. Competitors like Rocket Lab (RKLB) and Elon Musk-led private SpaceX have focused on larger, re-usable rockets that can deliver multiple / larger payloads and there is an argument to be made that only those that have re-usable vehicles will be able to be competitive in the launch business. That said, we believe that there will be a sizeable market for what ASTR is offering, which is small vehicle, dedicated delivery, fast turnaround, easy deployment at a reasonable cost.

ASTR is currently sporting a market cap of $2.2B vs. 5.5B for RKLB and somewhat in the area of $80B for privately held SpaceX based on estimates and past funding rounds. Virgin Orbit is geared to go public later this month via SPAC ticker NGCA at a $3.7B valuation and although ASTR is in an earlier state of development, they have recently reached orbit (more on that later) which we believe should give them a higher valuation or at least stay at current levels until they prove they can keep executing on schedule.

Solid Balance sheet allowing for a long runway with limited dilution

ASTR is not currently generating revenue and although it has multiple contracts and an order backlog with multiple clients, they will need to be able to sustain without dilution until money starts pouring in. We see the company in a solid footing on this front. ASTR emerged from their SPAC merger with $450 million in cash in early 2021. Since then they purchased spacecraft propulsion company Apollo Fusion which ate into their war chest and they had $380M in cash on September 30, 2021 and no debt. We project them to be running a cash burn of approximately $40M- $50M per quarter based on their latest financials, projections and headcount growth trajectory as they are expanding, which gives ASTR about 2.5 years of available liquidity. Therefore, as long as they can execute on schedule, do not foresee any dilution for existing stockholders.

There are currently two analysts covering the stock. According to analysts' projections, 2022 revenue should be in the range of $25-$60 million and the company should be cash-flow positive sometime in 2023. We are more on the conservative side but even if the company is not cash-flow positive until 2024, if they continue to execute successfully, we feel the market will reward them with a higher stock price, which might allow for dilution but at a much higher price from here.

Successful execution in the last few months and progress on schedule

ASTR has achieved a few notable milestones in the past 6 months. In particular.

We view the continued execution as delivering on promises made. We understand that some company projections about a weekly launch sometime in the future might be too optimistic but then we have to be reminded of Tesla's (TSLA) valuation and all the promises Elon Musk made in 2018, about level 5 autonomy that is far from reality and reflect on the fact that progress in complicated industries sometimes takes longer than projections.

Skillful Founder CEO, solid management team, aligned interests and sophisticated investors.

The Co-Founder and CEO Chris Kemp is a skillful operator and with the correct experience. He served as CTO of NASA and has worked with the USG, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) in developing technologies. He knows communication to investors is just as important as executing on deliverables.

Similarly, co-Founder Adam London, current CTO at Astra, has a PhD in Aerospace Engineering from MIT and has experience working with rocket technologies along with NASA and DARPA.

They both have compensation agreements that are closely tied to the performance of the company in the long run (similar to Tesla/Elon Musk), aligning their interests with that of the long-term shareholder.

Finally, Holicity, which is the SPAC that took ASTR public, was bankrolled by entities under funding from Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and telecommunications pioneer Craig McCaw, who is also a director of the company. Also, the PIPE of the merger was backed by BlackRock.

In Conclusion

We view ASTR as a real long-term play into the emerging space economy with high reward relative to the risk undertaken. Its cash-rich balance sheet can sustain them while they are continuing to execute the long game. Their solid investors, management, relations with customers and market niche in combination with future execution provides huge upside. Their small, nascent position in an industry that is still in its early stages presents risks however. We see potential for the investment to be a multi-bagger if successful in continuing on the delivery path and the risk protected by a solid background.