gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rollercoaster ride for investors in the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with the ETF starting the year with a more than 10% gain before falling into deeply negative territory. One name that's been hit especially hard by the selling pressure is Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), attributed to weaker production and higher capex than planned at Rochester POA 11. The good news is that after a 60% drop, Coeur now trades at a much more reasonable valuation and is short-term oversold. So, while I think there are more attractive ways to play the sector, I would view any pullbacks below US$4.45 as a buying opportunity from a swing-trading standpoint.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Coeur Mining released its Q3 results in October, reporting quarterly production of ~2.5 million ounces of silver and ~87,100 ounces of gold. This translated to a 4% and 9% decrease, respectively, on a year-over-year basis, with lower production at Palmarejo and Rochester. Given the impact of a weaker gold price, this led to a sharp decline in revenue and earnings, with Coeur reporting revenue of $208 million and a net loss of $0.01 per share vs. $0.16 in earnings in the year-ago period. This has set the company up for a sharp decline in annual EPS, and its development pipeline is less impressive, with its La Preciosa Property sold for a fraction of what the company paid to Avino (ASM). Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Coeur noted in its Q3 results that it remains on track to meet its FY2021 production guidance mid-point (~345,000 ounces of gold, ~10.9 million ounces of silver) despite weaker production at Palmarejo. However, even with production on track to meet guidance, production is expected to come in well below FY2019 levels and nearly 20% below the FY2017 peak. This is based on estimated FY2021 production of ~490,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] vs. ~515,400 GEOs in FY2019 and ~580,000 GEOs in FY2017. So, while it does have meaningful growth on deck at Rochester POA 11 in FY2023, it's difficult to call this growth given that it's simply replacing lost production from San Bartolome. Meanwhile, Coeur's development pipeline is now less impressive.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

For those that missed it, Coeur sold its La Preciosa Project that it acquired for over $350 million to Avino for $20 million and 14 million Avino shares plus additional half-warrants. There are significant contingent payments if Avino can bring the project into production, which includes:

an $8.75 million payment within 12 months of initial production

a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on Gloria/Abundancia

a 2.00% gross value royalty on all areas of La Preciosa outside of Gloria/Abundancia

a payment of $0.25 per silver-equivalent ounce of reserves declared outside of the current mineral resource area, subject to a cap of $50 million.

However, even factoring in these payments, this represents a fraction of what Coeur paid for the project. So, like Silvertip's performance to date, La Preciosa was a huge disappointment. On the topic of Silvertip, Coeur noted that its recently received capital estimates that were exploring a smaller, accelerated expansion/restart at Silvertip came in at higher than anticipated levels. This has taken a near-term restart off the table. Coeur noted that it is now exploring a larger operation with a higher throughput rate. Still, with major construction underway at Rochester, I would be surprised if Silvertip restarted before mid-2024, with a low likelihood work will begin until the Rochester Expansion is complete.

(Source: Company News Release)

Assuming Silvertip can be restarted in H2 2024, this could provide a meaningful boost in annual metals production, and the company is confident that exploration success combined with a larger operation should improve economics. However, with Silvertip's history, it's difficult to be overly optimistic until we see the results of an updated study that factor in inflationary pressures that could impact operating costs relative to the 2018 Technical Report. Therefore, it's hard to place too much value on the asset for the time being. The good news, though, is that lead and zinc prices are much stronger than they were in 2018/2019 when Silvertip was being operated, which should partially offset what will likely be higher operating costs from inflationary pressures.

Moving over to Rochester, the company noted that upfront capex to expand the project could come in 10 to 15% higher than planned, due to the impact of inflationary pressures on the four remaining unawarded packages. Based on what we've seen sector-wide from revised estimates for projects under construction (Magino, Cote Lake), I would not be surprised if costs came at the top of this range or even slightly above this range. The good news is that, unlike Equinox's (EQX) Greenstone, a massive project that could also see cost overruns, Rochester was already 42% complete as of Q3 and will likely be close to 50% complete by year-end. If we assume costs come in 15% above estimates, Rochester's capex will come in closer to $460 million.

Production Growth Per Share

Coeur has highlighted on its website that it's a well-diversified growing precious metals producer; the growth depends on where one measures from, as noted earlier. This is because even if Rochester can add ~50,000 ounces of gold production and ~4 million ounces of silver production per annum to the production profile, FY2023 production is still expected to come in at ~570,000 GEOs in FY2023. This would still be slightly below FY2017 production. More importantly, while absolute production growth is important, the real metric to watch is shares outstanding per gold-equivalent ounce produced. As the chart below shows, this metric is going in the wrong direction.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

The above chart shows the shares outstanding per gold-equivalent ounce produced (red line), and as we can see, Coeur was producing roughly 1 GEO per 235 shares outstanding as of the end of 2014. This was based on the production of ~439,000 GEOs and roughly ~103 million shares outstanding at the end of 2014. If we look ahead to FY2021 guidance, this figure has more than doubled to 524 shares per gold-equivalent ounce produced. This is based on an estimated ~490,000 GEOs produced in FY2021 and ~257 million shares outstanding.

Some investors will argue that this metric is set to improve materially, with the Rochester Expansion on track to be completed by the end of 2022 and a lower likelihood of share dilution going forward. This is a valid point, and this is a lot of production that is bought and paid for and not reflected in the 2021 production per share figure. Having said that, if we assume ~5% share dilution looking out to the end of 2023 (~270 million shares) and production of ~570,000 GEOs, the shares outstanding per ounce produced will drop closer to 475, but this figure will still have doubled relative to FY2014 levels. When it comes to the highest-quality producers, we should see this figure trending down, or at a bare minimum, up less than 30% over the past several years.

Given the capital destruction we saw in the last bull market cycle, it isn't easy to find many producers that have grown production per share. This is because we saw several untimely acquisitions with projects and mines acquired at exorbitant prices, with one example Kinross' (KGC) acquisition of Red Back. However, one name stands out as being disciplined through all cycles, and this is Agnico Eagle (AEM), which has actually grown production per share from FY2014 to FY2021. So, for investors looking for the highest-quality names that are growing production on an absolute basis and on a per-share basis, the premier pick is Agnico Eagle. When it comes to Coeur, its track record growing production on a per-share basis has been poor, to say the least.

Having pointed out all the negatives, Coeur is now down 50% since I warned against owning the stock, and the stock is also becoming short-term oversold. Let's take a closer look below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

As shown in the chart above, Coeur Mining is on track to see a significant decline in annual earnings per share [EPS] in FY2021 based on current estimates of $0.08. This would represent a more than 60% decline year-over-year and push annual EPS back below FY2016 levels despite a much higher gold price. This can be partially attributed to the sale of San Bartolome, which has led to lower production and significant share dilution. The good news is that annual EPS is expected to hit a new high in FY2023 on the back of the Rochester Expansion, with estimates of $0.34. So, while Coeur trades at an insane valuation of more than 50x FY2021 earnings estimates at a share price of $5.00, it's trading at less than 15x FY2023 earnings estimates.

While 15x FY2023 earnings estimates is an improvement from the exorbitant valuation the stock was trading at in Q1 of this year, it still isn't cheap on a relative basis to other producers. In fact, Agnico Eagle can currently be purchased for less than 14x FY2023 estimates with higher margins, more attractive jurisdictions, a more diversified production profile, a better development pipeline, and the bonus of a nearly ~3.0% dividend yield. In summary, while Coeur is becoming more attractive from a valuation standpoint, there are several more attractive ways to play the sector.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving to the technical picture, though, Coeur does have one thing going for it, an oversold condition and an improved reward/risk ratio. As shown below, Coeur has no meaningful resistance until $6.05 and less than $0.70 in resistance to support at $4.30. If this decline were to continue, and the stock was to fall below $4.45, the stock would have a reward/risk ratio of better than 7 to 1, making it a decent swing-trading candidate. So, while I don't see Coeur as investable given its track record, I do believe it's setting up a buying opportunity from a trading standpoint if this correction continues.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Coeur Mining has had a satisfactory year, but the capex increase at Rochester and a pushed-out restart at Silvertip have overshadowed the fact that it is on track to meet its guidance. Meanwhile, the development pipeline has seen a bit of a haircut, with the massive La Preciosa Project unloaded to Avino. Given the worsening situation in Mexico, this isn't a terrible move; the real mistake was paying nearly $400 million for the asset in 2013. Having said all that, Coeur is becoming more reasonably valued and would drop into a low-risk buy zone if it dips below $4.45 before February. So, while I think there are several more attractive gold producers out there, I would consider the stock from a trading standpoint below $4.45.