Back in September, I discussed the Mexican ultra-low-cost carrier Volaris (NYSE:VLRS), which has been growing rapidly both in Mexico and Central America. While the subsequent Q3 earnings proved solid, and passenger traffic numbers continued to grow, the stock's performance has been disappointing in recent months.

In my opinion, three factors have weighed on investor sentiment of late: the company's decision not to hedge its fuel consumption, the resurgence of Covid with the threat of the Omicron variant, and the increased competitive pressure in Mexico. All of these concerns are overblown, in my opinion, and I took advantage of the recent weakness in the share price to add to my position.

Concern Number 1: Volaris Didn't Hedge Against Higher Oil Prices

When Volaris released its Q3 earnings results, management guided towards lower EBITDAR margin rates in Q4 due to higher fuel costs. The absence of hedges caught the market by surprise, and Volaris' CFO Jaime Pous' stance during the Q3 earning's call didn't go down well with investors: "we don't have anything hedged right now, and we are not thinking about hedging".

To be fair, Mr. Pous didn't close the door on hedging and offered some explanations as to why the company wasn't doing it at that point:

If it's an opportunistic decision, we will do it. Currently, our evaluation is that we are not going to proceed with hedging. We have a strong balance sheet. We have the advantage of the Neos in our fleet which consume less fuel. And we have also the size in the market. [...] If possible, we may pass through something to the passengers.

It's important to remember that the discussion took place when the WTI benchmark had reached $80/Bbl, and analysts were starting to consider $100 /Bbl as a realistic target in the near future. Fast-forward a few weeks, and it now looks like Volaris' decision will not harm them that much in Q4:

Going forward, it could make sense for the company to buy some protections, but I do understand the CFO's point about their fuel efficient fleet, compared to competitors.

Concern Number 2: New Covid-19 Strain Threatens Air Traffic Recovery

The recent drop in oil prices (or at least, the pretense for that drop) was of course the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, another factor which has weighed on airline stocks. Volaris was no exception, but the subsequent selloff was overdone, in my opinion, for several reasons.

First, Volaris operates mainly domestic routes, which are less prone to Covid disruptions than international flights. Secondly, the company has shown its ability to weather the various Covid waves. After all, the solid Q3 results were recorded in the face of a Covid resurgence in the summer in Mexico:

Source: worldometer

In fact, the company has regularly hinted that Covid favors air traffic domestically, as passengers feel safer taking a short flight rather than spending 10 hours on a crowded bus.

Concern Number 3: Competitive Pressure Is Increasing In Mexico

Since 2020, Volaris and Viva have been the clear winners of domestic competition in Mexico, with the demise of Interjet and the restructuring of legacy carrier Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ). In fact, the market share of Volaris was at its highest ever at the end of Q3:

Source: Volaris' presentation

However, competitive pressure was mentioned during the Q3 earnings call and management conceded that Volaris could see downward pressure on fares as a result:

We're observing that the market is slowly coming back to a demand-supply equilibrium with capacity being added into the main markets in Mexico, especially Mexico City airport. And as that market comes back into equilibrium, we are going to see a normalization of fares and TRASM levels closer to a normal year. Volaris' EVP, AirlineCommercial & Operations Holger Blankenstein

Among the three concerns I've discussed, this is the one that should be taken most seriously, in my opinion. While oil prices and pandemics are temporary headwinds, competition can have a lasting impact. Aeromexico has been adding capacity in recent months, and there is talk of Interjet resuming operations in 2022 (albeit with only 10 airplanes initially).

That being said, looking at the bigger picture, Mexican airlines are competing for a growing pie. As evidenced by Volaris' continued passenger traffic growth (+26% vs. 2019 in November 2021), the market is big enough to accommodate several players. The secular tailwind of a growing middle class in Mexico, and the bus-to-air switching trend will continue to support Volaris' growth, not to mention the company's expansion in Central America. In the words of Mr. Blankenstein:

As I remind everybody, we have a lot of routes that have only bus competition with very little air competition. And our business model is all about driving low fares in the market and stimulating demand and offsetting those lower fares through ancillaries. So that's very important to point out. Our Ultra Low Cost Carrier business model makes money at TRASM levels where our competitors do not make money. So we are very comfortable with a normalization of TRASM levels in the market.

Takeaway: Overblown Fears Create Buying Opportunity In Volaris

The concerns that have weighed on Volaris' share price in recent weeks are, in my opinion, temporary, even if competitive pressure always has to be taken into account. These concerns should not distract investors from the bigger picture, that of a fast-growing company whose business model has seen it rise to the top of the Mexican airline industry, and that is set to make inroads in Central America as well.

Analysts have lowered their expectations for Q4, which potentially opens the way to another positive surprise when the annual results are released in February 2022. But no matter the fluctuations of a few quarters, it is the long-term growth trajectory that makes the Volaris story interesting, and this is why I took advantage of the recent weakness to increase my position in the stock by 50%.