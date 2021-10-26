rzoze19/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 8th, 2021.

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) is an actively-managed ETF investing in dollar-denominated high-yield Asian corporate bonds. Although the fund's holdings are diversified, it focuses on securities issued by Chinese real estate developers.

Risk, volatility, and the possibility of losses are quite high, as the Chinese real estate market is in tough shape, and several developers are almost certainly going bankrupt. Significant, irrecoverable losses are possible, if perhaps not likely.

Prospective returns are quite high as well, with the fund offering investors a fully-covered 7.3% forward dividend yield, and the possibility of moderate capital gains if economic conditions were to stabilize. Potential returns are lower than losses, as bond prices can only go up by so much.

In my opinion, although the fund is likely to perform relatively well in the future, risks and potential losses are excessively high. The risk is simply not worth the (potential) reward. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.

KHYB and Chinese Real Estate Industry Overview

KHYB is an actively-managed ETF investing in dollar-denominated Asian high-yield corporate bonds. KHYB focuses on Chinese real estate and financial bonds, with smaller allocations in India and other Asian countries, industrials and other industries. Fund allocations are as follows:

(Source: KHYB Corporate Website)

As KHYB focuses on Chinese real estate, I thought to start with a quick overview of said industry.

The situation is not pretty.

China invests about 29% of its GDP in housing construction. This is an incredibly high, unprecedented figure. China is more dependent on housing construction than most developed countries, and more dependent than the U.S., Ireland, and Spain prior to the 2008 housing bubble and attendant financial crisis. The Chinese housing market today makes the U.S. housing market circa 2008 look prudent, small, and cheap.

(Source: Voxeu.org)

Chinese real estate is such a massive industry for two key reasons.

First, is the fact Chinese citizens invest most of their wealth in real estate, driving up demand, prices, and construction. Local interest rates are low, at least for retail investors, there is little interest in local equity markets, and there are capital controls preventing most citizens from investing heavily abroad. Its real estate or nothing, so real estate it is. Combine excessive demand for investing in real estate with a burgeoning economy and rapidly increasing middle class and, well, it is not surprising that real estate is such a massive percentage of the country's economy.

Second, is the fact that Chinese local governments are dependent on real estate, specifically land sales to developers, for tax revenue, and so are incentivized to boost real estate prices. In simple terms, higher real estate prices means higher land prices which means higher local tax revenue, and so local governments take action to boost the housing industry / prices.

Due to the above, Chinese housing prices are incredibly high, and much higher than that of comparable global cities. Top-tier Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, have house price-to-income ratios higher than 40x, meaning the average worker would need to save 100% of their salary to buy the average home. 'Unaffordable' U.S. cities, including San Francisco and New York, generally carry price-to-income ratios lower than 20x, with lower mortgage rates too. Housing is two, three times as affordable in San Francisco as it is in Beijing. Chinese real estate prices are stratospherically high, not even comparable to the U.S. or other developed markets.

(Source: Voxeu.org)

As should be clear from the above, there is a massive bubble in Chinese real estate, and I think few would dispute the fact. Importantly, the Chinese government seems to agree, and has taken steps to rein in the sector, starting with limiting the growth and issuance of debt by excessively indebted real estate developers. No more debt means no more fuel for the bubble, which has caused the industry to shrink, prices to go down, and for developers to (almost certainly) go bankrupt. The situation is in flux, but Chinese authorities seem intent on deflating the bubble while minimizing economic harm. So far, at least.

The situation is extremely concerning for investors, especially for foreign investors. The Chinese real estate industry is imploding, and there is no guarantee that authorities will succeed in keeping the situation under control. A repeat of the U.S. housing crash and attendant financial crisis is possible, if perhaps not overly likely: Chinese authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent this from happening, plus the world has learned some lessons from the U.S. financial crisis. On the other hand, these measures include prioritizing the construction of pre-sold apartments, as well as payments to suppliers and contractors. Although there have been no official statements, one would assume foreign investors will be the last to be paid, if at all. Losses seem certain, significant losses likely, irrecoverable losses possible, but everything depends rapidly evolving Chinese economic conditions and policy.

Due to the above, investing in the Chinese real estate industry is an incredibly risky proposition, and one I would avoid. KHBH focuses on said industry, and so I would avoid investing in the fund altogether. The specifics of the fund do somewhat matter, but industry issues and risks take precedence, in my opinion at least.

For what it's worth, KHYB's holdings seem to exclude the riskiest, most indebted Chinese real estate developers, including Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) and Kaisa Group (OTCPK:KKPFF). There is a small allocation to Sunac China Holdings (OTC:SCCCF), a troubled developer, although one with less issues than Evergrande or Kaisa. There are larger allocations to more established, resilient Chinese real estate developers like New World Development too. The fund's top ten holdings are as follows:

(Source: KHYB Corporate Website)

Risks are, as previously mentioned, extremely high, and significant, irrecoverable losses are possible. The fund is down 14% since September, when Chinese real estate issues first arose.

Data by YCharts

Prospective returns are quite high as well, but not high enough to compensate for the fund's risk. The fund offers investors a forward dividend yield of 7.3%, as per its SEC yield. KHYB's trailing twelve months yield of 8.6%, the figure shown by Seeking Alpha and other information providers, is accurate, but backwards looking, and not indicative of the fund's expected generation of income or yield. It is a strong yield, but risks are high as well.

(Source: KHYB Corporate Website)

Potential capital gains are low too, as the fund's holdings trade very close to par. There could be some gains if interest rates were to decrease, but these are simply not securities with significantly low prices.

In my opinion, the likeliest scenario is for the fund to perform reasonably well, and earn its 7.3% dividend yield without experiencing significant capital gains. The Chinese authorities seem to have the situation mostly under control, plus the fund's holdings themselves are (mostly) not from the riskiest issuers. The issue is, I'm not certain of this, and the risk does not seem worth the (prospective) rewards. KHBY's investors are taking a lot of credit and political risk for a 7.3% dividend yield, and I simply don't think that this is an attractive value proposition. Remember, the fund has seen capital losses of about 14% these past few months, and the issues in China have barely started. Losses could continue to mount, and I don't believe that a 7.3% dividend yield is worth more than the very real possibility of double-digit losses.

Conclusion

KHYB invests in Asian high-yield corporate bonds, and focuses on Chinese real estate developers. Although the fund offers investors a strong 7.3% dividend yield, risk, volatility, and potential losses during downturns are extremely high. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.