Thesis

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) went public in September 202, raising over $300 million.

By using a mobile-first approach to disrupt the global remittance payments industry, the company has positioned itself as a long term player in the move to global financial solutions.

The company's growing customer base, send volume and large addressable market make it a great play on the global finance solutions, especially when considering its low price-to-sales ratio.

Company

Remitly is a Seattle startup founded in 2011, looking to disrupt the $500 billion remittance industry by creating a more convenient and less expensive way for immigrants to send money back home. The company went public through a $300 million IPO in late September of 2021.

The company is led by Co-Founder and CEO Matt Oppenheimer, whose prior experience in the mobile banking industry lends itself well to his overall vision.

Cross-border remittances are complex. Through its S1 filing and latest quarterly report, Remitly tries to untangle this process through its own four-pronged approach:

"Providing a simple and reliable way of sending money with our mobile-centric suite of products. Today, over 90% of our customers engage with Remitly on their mobile phones, shifting what traditionally required waiting in line to speak with an agent to the palm of their hands. Our mobile app currently has a 4.9 iOS App Store rating with more than 582,000 reviewers and a 4.8 Android Google Play rating with more than 279,000 reviewers. We have achieved this level of engagement and these high ratings by designing mobile-centric products that make the customer experience simple and convenient and give our customers complete peace of mind.

Conveniently putting money safely in the hands of our customers' families, wherever they are, by relying on our global network. Our global network of funding and disbursement partnerships enables us to complete money transfers in over 1,800 corridors without the need to deploy local operations in each country. We have partner relationships with top-tier banks and leading global payment providers to give our customers an array of payment (or pay-in) options, including with a bank account, credit card, or debit card, and alternative payment methods. Our disbursement network provides our customers with a choice of delivery and enables us to send (or pay out) funds within minutes, to more than 3.6 billion bank accounts, over 660 million mobile wallets, and approximately 380,000 cash pickup locations (including retail outlets and banks). These partner relationships help drive a better customer experience, including faster transfers, higher acceptance rates, and enhanced reliability.

Creating trusted and personalized experiences with our localization expertise at scale. We believe our expertise in localizing our marketing, products, and customer support at scale is a key differentiator. For example, we tailor our customer experience with over 14 native languages and we drive peace of mind with our global customer support team. Additionally, for the disbursement of funds, we partner with local brands that are among the most trusted and recognized by our customers, their families, and their other recipients.

Using our data-driven approach to better serve our customers and provide more value. We have a data-driven approach to how we grow our business, prioritize our investments, and manage our operations. Because our customers initiate transfers digitally, we capture and leverage a body of transaction-related data that provides insight into customer behavior and customer experience. This data and the analytics we perform inform our marketing investments and product development prioritization. In addition, we leverage our data platform and proprietary models to manage pricing, treasury, risk, and customer support."

All of this culminates in revenue generated primarily through transaction fees charged to its customers along with a foreign exchange spread applied to the customer's principal.

When analyzing the company's performance, two key metrics to view include:

Active Customers: Increased to approximately 2.6 million, or 51% growth, when comparing Q3 2021 to Q3 2020.

Send Volume: Increased 61% to $5.2 billion when comparing Q3 2021 to Q3 2020.

Market

Remitly estimates its total addressable market to be $1.5 trillion and growing. This figure includes total migrant remittance inflow volume in 2020. It is important to note that consists of formal and informal person-to-person channels.

Global remittance flow is highly dependent on travel. So it's no surprise that this market actually dipped in 2020, but not as much as one might expect. According to worldbank.org, officially recorded remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries (Remitly's core customer base) reached $540 billion in 2020, just 1.6 percent below the 2019 total of $548 billion.

Regarding future growth of this overall market, some projections show an estimated CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026, leaving it at just over $930 billion midway through this decade. While that is not a high growth rate, Remitly has only captured 3% of this market, leaving plenty of room for growth:

Recent Performance

Top line revenue has steadily increased, even though the overall remittance market contraction in 2020:

Gross Profit followed the same trajectory:

Operating Income remains a bit unpredictable but the company has shown the ability to dial back expenses when needed. For now, it is in full growth mode, trying to increase that active customer count noted earlier:

Since going public in September of 2021, Remitly has declined over 60% while the S&P 500 is up roughly 6%:

Competition and Valuations

The global remittance market is highly fragmented. Remitly faces competition from more established players that have a brick-and-mortar presence as well as traditional banks. From a longer-term view, Remitly needs to focus on the emerging players that are focused on providing all-in-one digital solutions for financial services. Below is a snapshot showing how the company stacks up to some of these competitors. From a price-to-sales comparison, it looks relatively cheap, especially given its overall addressable market and room for growth.

Final Commentary

On November 10, 2021 Remitly reported its Q3 earnings, its first as a public company. As noted earlier, active customers and send volume increased nicely YoY. In addition to this the company noted the following metrics:

Revenue totaled $121.2 million, compared to $71.8 million, up 69% year over year.

Net loss was $13.0 million, compared to $2.4 million net loss. The increase in Remitly's net loss was primarily due to the $6.9 million non-cash donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, as well as incremental stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $0.3 million, compared to $0.6 million.

Send volume increased to $5.2 billion, from $3.2 billion, up 61% year over year.

Active customers increased to 2.6 million, from 1.7 million, up 51% year over year.

Average revenue per active customer increased 12% year over year to $47.34.

The company remarked it has plans to share annual guidance as opposed to quarterly. For 2021 it expects the following:

Total revenue in the range of $445 million to $450 million, representing a growth rate of 73 to 75% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(17) million to $(19) million.

Within the conference call CEO Matt Oppenheimer stressed the amount of work involved in building a mobile-first solution to remittances. The multiple layers of security, paired with the company's machine learning approach to fraud scoring, jump out as something very difficult to replicate. In addition to this, a mobile first solution solves on of the key pain points for its customer base; limited store hours and long wait times. These key differentiators should help the company build out its customer base. Beyond that, its long-term plan to offer more financial services is a great play. This optionality should give it even more growth.

Remitly is solving key pain points for its customer base through a digital and mobile first solution. If the company can keep building out its active customer base, it can leverage its digital presence to get itself to profitability. With a lower price-to-sales ratio than its peers, it presents a great opportunity to buy a global player in the ever-evolving payments space.