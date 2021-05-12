Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) went public in September 202, raising over $300 million.
By using a mobile-first approach to disrupt the global remittance payments industry, the company has positioned itself as a long term player in the move to global financial solutions.
The company's growing customer base, send volume and large addressable market make it a great play on the global finance solutions, especially when considering its low price-to-sales ratio.
Remitly is a Seattle startup founded in 2011, looking to disrupt the $500 billion remittance industry by creating a more convenient and less expensive way for immigrants to send money back home. The company went public through a $300 million IPO in late September of 2021.
The company is led by Co-Founder and CEO Matt Oppenheimer, whose prior experience in the mobile banking industry lends itself well to his overall vision.
Cross-border remittances are complex. Through its S1 filing and latest quarterly report, Remitly tries to untangle this process through its own four-pronged approach:
All of this culminates in revenue generated primarily through transaction fees charged to its customers along with a foreign exchange spread applied to the customer's principal.
When analyzing the company's performance, two key metrics to view include:
Remitly estimates its total addressable market to be $1.5 trillion and growing. This figure includes total migrant remittance inflow volume in 2020. It is important to note that consists of formal and informal person-to-person channels.
Global remittance flow is highly dependent on travel. So it's no surprise that this market actually dipped in 2020, but not as much as one might expect. According to worldbank.org, officially recorded remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries (Remitly's core customer base) reached $540 billion in 2020, just 1.6 percent below the 2019 total of $548 billion.
Regarding future growth of this overall market, some projections show an estimated CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026, leaving it at just over $930 billion midway through this decade. While that is not a high growth rate, Remitly has only captured 3% of this market, leaving plenty of room for growth:
Top line revenue has steadily increased, even though the overall remittance market contraction in 2020:
Gross Profit followed the same trajectory:
Operating Income remains a bit unpredictable but the company has shown the ability to dial back expenses when needed. For now, it is in full growth mode, trying to increase that active customer count noted earlier:
Since going public in September of 2021, Remitly has declined over 60% while the S&P 500 is up roughly 6%:
The global remittance market is highly fragmented. Remitly faces competition from more established players that have a brick-and-mortar presence as well as traditional banks. From a longer-term view, Remitly needs to focus on the emerging players that are focused on providing all-in-one digital solutions for financial services. Below is a snapshot showing how the company stacks up to some of these competitors. From a price-to-sales comparison, it looks relatively cheap, especially given its overall addressable market and room for growth.
On November 10, 2021 Remitly reported its Q3 earnings, its first as a public company. As noted earlier, active customers and send volume increased nicely YoY. In addition to this the company noted the following metrics:
The company remarked it has plans to share annual guidance as opposed to quarterly. For 2021 it expects the following:
Within the conference call CEO Matt Oppenheimer stressed the amount of work involved in building a mobile-first solution to remittances. The multiple layers of security, paired with the company's machine learning approach to fraud scoring, jump out as something very difficult to replicate. In addition to this, a mobile first solution solves on of the key pain points for its customer base; limited store hours and long wait times. These key differentiators should help the company build out its customer base. Beyond that, its long-term plan to offer more financial services is a great play. This optionality should give it even more growth.
Remitly is solving key pain points for its customer base through a digital and mobile first solution. If the company can keep building out its active customer base, it can leverage its digital presence to get itself to profitability. With a lower price-to-sales ratio than its peers, it presents a great opportunity to buy a global player in the ever-evolving payments space.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.