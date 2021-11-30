kenmo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

[This article was first published for our Inside the Income Factory members and trial subscribers about a month ago.]

______________________________________________________________

A Tale of Two Sibling Funds

Two popular closed-end funds that I have followed and owned over the years are John Hancock's Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) and its Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD). Despite being categorized differently by data-providers like Morningstar and CEFConnect - PDT as a preferred stock fund and HTD as a "hybrid allocation" fund - they are both remarkably similar in terms of their portfolios and apparent risk, as well as their yields and performance over many years, and even their portfolio management teams, which have the same two people managing both funds.

Despite that, the market (which I suspect may not really appreciate how similar the two sibling funds actually are), prices them quite differently.

(All data in these and other tables is from the funds' website.)

Note the similarities in performance:

Virtually identical distribution yields of 6.7%

Annualized total returns on NAV for the past ten years of 10.5% for HTD and 9.8% for PTD

Even closer over the past 5 years, with PDT beating out HTD on total return on NAV by 7.6% to 7.3%

And almost identical NAV returns for the past 1 year

But when you look at market value performance, PDT has beaten HTD 12.4% to 11.8% for 10 years, a substantial 12.3% to 8.6% for the past 5 years, and a whopping 48% to 38% over the past year.

The reason for this disparity in market value performance shows up in the current discount/premium difference, where PDT sells at a big premium of almost 20% higher than the underlying net asset value ("NAV") of its assets, whereas HTD sells virtually at par, with a small 0.3% premium above its NAV (which has dropped to a small discount since I wrote the original article). PDT accumulated that premium over time by having its market value growth exceed its NAV growth.

The management of the two funds has done pretty much the same quality job in managing the net assets of each fund. They've taken the PDT assets and earned an annualized return of almost 10% for the past ten years. Meanwhile, they've taken the HTD assets and done a slightly better job earning an annualized return of 10.5% on them over 10 years. Same thing over 5 years where both funds are within 0.3% of each other, 7.3% versus 7.6%. And for the past year they've been neck-and-neck in terms of actual NAV performance, at 24% and 25%.

We should remember that management's job is measured by the NAV return. That's the return they get managing the net assets under their control. How the market chooses to value the fund is essentially outside their control, although a good fund management company can influence that by the consistency of their performance, the quality of their marketing, how well they explain themselves and make their investors "believe" in them and what they're doing, the investor-friendliness of their distribution and fee policies, etc. That's probably why some funds tend to sell at more constant, persistent premiums than others, and it may be the absence of some of those qualities that leads other funds to sell at persistent discounts.

What makes the HTD and PDT relationship interesting is how similar the funds really are when you examine them closely, and yet how one (PDT) sells at such a big premium to the other.

The 19% premium explains the difference in the market price total returns between the two funds. Holders of PDT accumulated - since the inception of the fund - almost 19% of additional total return in the form of price increase over and above the underlying earnings of the net assets in the fund.

Holders of HTD earned the actual earnings of the net assets in the fund, but - since the fund currently sells at what is virtually par (i.e. net asset value) - they didn't enjoy as much additional market value total return as that earned by PTD in moving to its 19% premium. HTD did, by the way, achieve some additional market value return over the past 10 years merely by moving up to par, since it started ten years ago at a discount in the 5-6% range. That's why HTD's market value return is still greater over time than its NAV return, because any time you move from a discount to a smaller discount, or to par, or to a premium, it will show up as part of the fund's market value return, even though it doesn't affect the NAV return.

For whatever reason, PDT has managed to make itself appear more attractive to investors than HTD, at least as measured by the premium difference accumulated over the years, especially during this past year, when investors bid up the price of PDT by 10% more than the price of HTD, 48% to 38%, even though the NAV returns (i.e. the earnings the managers achieved on the two funds' underlying assets) was virtually the same.

Note that since I first wrote this article for Inside the Income Factory members last month, HTD's price has moved to a small discount, making it an even better buy. PDT's premium has also dropped by a small bit, although it's still substantial. Premiums are two-edge swords: investors who buy a fund whose premium grows after they bought it, enjoy the run-up in price. But it then leaves the fund vulnerable to a drop in price if and when it gives that premium up. It also means investors who buy or hold at that premium are taking more risk than they are being paid to take, since a fund at a substantial premium has to earn more on its underlying assets in order to pay its investors the same yield and total return on its inflated market price that a fund priced at par would be able to provide "naturally."

In our case, both PDT and HTD pay the same distribution yield of 6.7% on their market price (currently more like 6.8%). But because PDT's price is at such a substantial premium, it has to hold assets that pay 8.1% on their net asset value in order to pay the same distribution yield on its market price as HTD, whose assets only have to actually pay 6.7%. Since 8.1% yielding assets are riskier than 6.7% yielding assets, PDT has to take more risk in order to deliver the same yield to its investors as HTD.

Why the Difference?

Maybe the market thinks these two funds are more different than they really are. Here are the holdings of both funds:

PDT, although labeled by Morningstar and CEF Connect as a preferred stock fund, has a slight tilt to preferred stocks but a major helping of common stocks and corporate bonds. HTD is labeled by those firms as an "allocation" fund (i.e. allocated mostly but not exclusively to stocks), but like PDT, is somewhat of a blend of common stock, preferred and bonds. What's interesting to me is that, when you read how their sponsor John Hancock describes them, in both cases it emphasizes they focus on dividend paying assets (stocks, preferred and bonds), with the emphasis on the utility industry. It does not make the sort of sharp distinction between them ("preferred stock" vs "allocation") that Morningstar or CEF Connect does. The two funds are also both managed by the same people, Brad Lutz and Joseph Bozoyan, per the John Hancock website.

The similarity becomes even more obvious when you look at their "sector composition" shown here:

Now they look really similar, with utilities dominating and financials, energy and communications falling neatly in step behind it.

When you look at the actual companies whose common or preferred stock, or bonds, they buy, you see that these two siblings are very close. Here are the top ten issuers held by each fund:

Six out of ten are the same company, although in some cases PDT holds the issuer's preferred stock and HTD holds its common. These are pretty current figures, as of the end of September. The semi-annual report, as of April 30, showed even greater uniformity at that time, with 8 out of the top 10 for both funds being the same issuer.

Bottom Line

It is hard to see enough of a difference between these two funds to justify investors paying almost a 20% premium for the privilege of holding PDT rather than HTD. Is there something we are missing?

Is one riskier than the other?

Leverage. Maybe one is leveraged more and therefore arguably riskier. Nope. Both are leveraged about the same, HTD 33% and PDT 34.5%. Not enough to make much of a difference.

How about distribution coverage? Maybe one covers its distribution better and is therefore less risky in terms of a potential dividend cut.

Again, no real difference. Both funds cover over three quarters of their distribution with dividends and interest received (i.e. net interest income, or "NII"), and the rest is well covered by their overall total return (i.e. GAAP income), 494% coverage for HTD and 419% coverage for PDT. If anything, HTD is arguably slightly better covered than PDT, even though PDT gets the premium price.

My takeaway from all this:

I'm glad we sold out of our PDT and kept our HTD as the gap between them has continued to grow and HTD is the better reinvestment candidate.

PDT is obviously a good investment but holders need to realize they run the risk of giving back that excess paper profit it has run up over time in growing its premium, if and when its price ever returns closer to NAV. We saw what happened to holders of Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP), the "poster child" for a fund falling from stratospheric premium levels (many times higher than PDT's) to more normal ones (as described here). PGP has the best record of all the Pimco closed-end funds, in terms of its total return on NAV over the years, and represents real value to investors now that its price has returned to earth. But that's small comfort to its investors who were unlucky or foolish enough to buy into it a few years ago when its premium was around 100%.

My best guess about what happened to PDT and HTD is that HTD somehow got penalized by the market because it was seen, rather correctly, as a "utilities fund" when utilities got left behind somewhat in the past year's run up in price. PDT, although much the similar fund, somehow did not get tarred with the "utility" brush.

Bottom Line: In comparing them at the moment, it seems to me, unless I'm missing something, that HTD is clearly the better buy.

As always, I look forward to your questions, comments and insights, and appreciate your overall support.

Thanks, and enjoy this holiday season!

Steve