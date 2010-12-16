Tempura/E+ via Getty Images

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) continues to expand its promotional products and branded merchandise business. In December, Superior Group’s BAMKO branded merchandise division announced it will acquire Sutter’s Mill Specialties. Arizona-based Sutter’s Mill specializes in laser engraving, embroidery, and printing on a robust line of products including keychains, glassware, and custom specialty items like earbuds.

The BAMKO unit is also receiving accolades as a top tier employer. The company was listed as one of the "Top 3" places to work in Los Angeles for the third time in four years by the Los Angeles Business Journal. PPB Magazine also named BAMKO as one of the “greatest companies” to work for in the promotional products industry.

On the heels of a stellar year of increased sales of personal protective equipment, Superior Group’s WonderWink healthcare apparel line is teaming up with apparel wholesale distributor SanMar to get more product to customers faster. SanMar has ten national distribution centers and delivers merchandise in two days or less to 99% of the United States. SanMar distributes wholesale products for other popular clothing manufacturers including Nike, Eddie Bauer and Champion.

When considering these current stories about Superior Group, we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. Increased sales of PPE due to the pandemic may led to short-term increases in sales. Conversely, Superior Group’s acquisition of more businesses in the branded merchandise industry may have long-term impacts on the company’s revenue growth.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if SGC is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 72/100. Therefore, Superior Group is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. SGC has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for ROE. It has low scores for ROIC, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that SGC seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of 2019 where share price declined before increasing again in 2020 and 2021. Overall, share price average has grown by about 424.89% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 20.23%. This is an excellent return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. Earnings fell in 2012 before increasing in 2013 and 2014. Earnings continued to grow, although at a slower rate from 2015 to 2018. After a drop in 2019, earnings soared in 2020.

The apparent surge in many of the fundamentals of Superior Group’s 2020 performance, including earnings, is driven by two components. First is the COVID pandemic. The company produces PPE (personal protective equipment) and uniforms used at medical facilities. During the pandemic, demand soared for this equipment and the company responded by deploying even more resources to meet customer needs. Additionally, Superior Group acquired a new company, BAMKO, and revenue from that company impacted Superior’s bottom line. In the 4th quarter of 2020 alone, BAMKO accounted for 38% of Superior’s sales revenue.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, SGC is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity declined between 2016 and 2019 before surging in 2020. Rather than focus on a specific year, it is often more insightful to look at the ROE figures averaged over several years. Five-year average ROE is slightly below my expectations at around 14%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 51 Apparel companies is -8.19%.

Therefore, Superior Group’s 5-year average of 14.16% and current ROE of 23.5% make this company a stand-out performer among its industry.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been declining over the past five years, with the exception of 2020. Five-year average ROIC is below expectations at around 10.18%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, SGC has been lower than I prefer.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

While the graph for gross margin percent (GMP) shows fluctuations over the last five years, the difference from the low point in 2019 and high point in 2017 is less than 2 percent. Five-year GMP is good at around 35%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, SGC has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

SGC’s Current Ratio of 2.76 is satisfactory, indicating that it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so SGC exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company is in solid shape in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation is strong.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 9.3 indicates that SGC might be selling at a low price when comparing SGC’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of SGC has typically been between 18.2 and 16.7, so this indicates that SGC could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to SGC’s average historical PE Ratio range.

SGC currently pays a dividend of 2.30% (or 2.20% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 20%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that SGC has bought back a small number of shares from time to time, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.29% to 2.95%. This stock pays out a moderate dividend. Dividend payouts have increased somewhat consistently over the 5 year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

If I were currently interested in buying SGC now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat low point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s not an ideal good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with SGC is slightly above average. On the positive side, the stock pays a regular and consistently increasing dividend. Also, the payout ratio is low, which leaves plenty of room to grow the dividend.

On the negative side, the dividend yield is at a low point when compared with the past 10 years, which indicates that it might not be the best time to buy, if your goal is attracting the highest dividend profits.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS ttm of 2.25. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, SGC is undervalued.

If SGC continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If SGC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If SGC continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If SGC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If SGC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to SGC’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, SGC is undervalued.

If SGC continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is slightly overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $34 per share versus its current price of about $22, this would indicate that Superior Group of Companies is undervalued.

However, if I want to be even more conservative, I could analyze the value a bit differently. The above analysis considers the high growth earnings of SGC caused by the lofty earnings of Superior Group’s pandemic protective gear sales from 2020/2021.

As a result, I will remove these outlier years and analyze the value from the pre-COVID sales up to 2018.

With this much more conservative valuation analysis, removing the high earning years from COVID, we see that SGC is currently overpriced. The value would be around $16 versus a current price around $22.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Superior Group of Companies is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including EPS and Gross Margin Percent. Whereas, ROIC could use improvement and ROE is borderline satisfactory.

The dividend situation is slightly better than average as the company pays a moderate dividend that has been steadily increasing over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued, but if we remove the higher earning COVID sales years, the stock is overpriced.

A positive point is that this high-growth stock typically performs as good as, and often better than the general market. Below, we can see how SGC performed against the S&P 500 (VFIAX) from 2007 to 2021. SGC easily outpaced the market.

In periods of recession, the company is not overly vulnerable because Superior Group mainly produces uniforms and apparel for workers in essential industries like healthcare. This fact should add some stability to the stock during down markets.

If we look closely at the beginning of the COVID scare around March 2020, the stock took a deep dive. Likely this was a result of a drop in the workforce and less perceived demand for employee uniforms and apparel.

Then suddenly, the stock shot up as the demand for healthcare protective gear went through the roof and surpassed supply levels.

This historical chart provides insight and indicates that SGC can provide a good long-term return (often better than the market return). It should not be a risky stock to hold during economic downturns. Finally, pandemic news or situations affecting healthcare professionals can have a drastic effect on the company’s stock price. In general, it could be a hedge against pandemic scares. In general, when most stocks are falling because of COVID news, this stock can perform contrary to the market.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the one analyst that follows this company is expecting it to lose earnings at an average annual rate of -12%. The same analyst is expecting an earning’s growth next year of 4.2% over this year's forecasted earnings” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth). Since this stock is not widely analyzed we should take this one analyst’s opinions with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, if you invest today, with this one analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about -12% loss per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 2.3% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around -9.7%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on SGC’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods (removing the high-earnings COVID period), the average EPS growth rate was about 12.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 2.06%. So, we’re at a total return of 14.46 % to 4.36%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 6.4% and 24.5%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 8.46% to 26.56 %. Therefore, when averaging all of these growth situations, our annual return could likely be around 8%-9%., and keep in mind that this is not including any upside from COVID revenue.

If considering actual past results of Superior Group, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 8 and 4-year return results (Pre-COVID).

______________

8 Year Return Results if Invested in SGC:

Initial Investment Date: 12/16/2010

End Date: 12/16/2018

Cost per Share: $4.97

End Date Price: $17.91

Total Dividends Received: $2.31

Total Return: 306.84%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 19%

_______________

4 Year Return Results if Invested in SGC:

Initial Investment Date: 12/16/2014

End Date: 12/16/2018

Cost per Share: $13.36

End Date Price: $17.91

Total Dividends Received: $1.41

Total Return: 44.61%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 10%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have still produced results from 10% to 19%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in SGC, and its existing products (uniforms, service apparel, and protective gear), you could expect SGC to provide you with around at least 8% annual return with more significant returns if you feel that the demand for virus protective gear (gloves, masks, etc.) will continue to have some ongoing demand in the future.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Superior Group is a chance to own a solid company with positive and improving long-term fundamentals. It operates in an industry that provides necessary uniforms and protective gear for the workforce, so it should maintain fairly stable demand.

At a minimum, the company was doing fairly well prior to COVID and was able to perform as good as or better than the average market return (S&P 500). If the added revenue from COVID disappears, the company should still manage to generate 8% return during most years. But the upside is that if viruses persist or if virus protective gear demand stays above levels prior to COVID, then this stock could be a good hedge against the general market. Overall, I see good upside potential with SGC, which outweighs its small risk. I’m interested in taking a position, if I can grab this stock at a bargain price.