The Altria Group (NYSE:MO) isn't an investment for everyone as its wholly-owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA and John Middleton, while their equity investments include Anheuser-Busch (BUD), JUUL, and Cronos Group (CRON). This is the trifecta of vices like alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana falling within MO's portfolio. Inflation has been on the rise and investors aren't generating significant interest on cash, and Treasury bond yields aren't as enticing as they once were. While some would argue that the best hedge against inflation is investing in equities, many income investors look for investments that can generate a stable yield. The current rate of inflation is 6.8%, and even if this falls to 5% in the coming months, there aren't many stocks that can generate a consistent 5% dividend.

Luckily for investors who don't mind investing in vices, MO has inflation covered through its dividend, and the valuation is a screaming buy. For decades we have seen the warnings, and everyone understands the risks of drinking and smoking, but people do it anyway. The bottom line is that MO has increased its revenue YoY for the past decade as its business continues to grow. MO also has an attractive valuation with a low P/E, a low Price to Free Cash Flow (FCF), and declining shares outstanding. MO is currently trading around their pre-covid levels, and over the past five years, shares outstanding have reduced by -28.03%. Putting the stereotypes and industry bias aside, MO is operating a thriving business with a dividend yield of 7.46% that is fully covered. MO is a value stock with a gigantic dividend currently at buy levels.

Altria Group's valuation is a screaming buy with solid financials

What your perception and opinion of MO's business is nothing more than a personal opinion. They operate a legal business, so numbers are the only thing that matters at the end of the day. MO's revenue has increased YoY for the past decade. Over the past five years, MO's revenue has grown by $1.74 billion (9.01%) and has seen a $239 million increase YoY. MO is a low single-digit growth company, it's certainly not exciting like SaaS or AI, but the most important thing is that it's growing.

As MO's revenue increases, so do their gross profit and FCF. Since the fiscal year 2015, MO's gross profit has increased YoY. Over the past five years, MO's gross profit has increased by $2.24 billion (19.33%), outpacing the rate at which their revenue is growing by. This means that MO is becoming more efficient at generating revenue, a strong positive business metric. We can see that in 2016 MO made an acquisition according to their statement of cash flows as there is a $4.73 billion charge under cash acquisitions and a 1.58 billion charge under investments. In 2018 MO made another strategic investment as there is an additional $12.8 billion charge under the investment in marketable & equity securities line item. These have been positive from an FCF standpoint because, in 2018, MO's FCF increased by $3.45 billion (73.39%). In three of the past four years, MO has generated over $8 billion in cash from operations and in FCF.

Regardless of how someone feels about the underlying businesses within MO, this is an extremely profitable company that generates billions in FCF. In the TTM, MO has achieved a 65.67% gross profit margin that significantly exceeds the 40% level Warren Buffett considers a competitive advantage. MO's FCF margin is 38.48% which is also quite impressive. This means that more than 1/3rd of each dollar in revenue generated can be used to make acquisitions, lower debt, reinvest in the business, pay dividends, or buy back shares. When you look at MO's track record of YoY revenue increases, their FCF margin looks very attractive.

MO's solid income statement and statement of cash flows just add to the bullish cash after looking at the actual valuation. MO currently trades at a 10.46 P/E based on adjusted diluted EPS and trades at a multiple of 10.97x FCF. MO has a ROE of 143.4%, and its return on invested capital is 22.1% in the TTM. MO does an excellent job at capital allocation as their five-year average return on invested capital is 18.8%. MO has generated over $8 billion in FCF in the TTM, and 99.44% of their total liabilities could be eliminated from their FCF in five years. MO's FCF is more than enough to service their obligations from a debt and liability perspective. At today's valuation, you're getting a company that trades at 10.97x FCF with an average 18.8% return on invested capital and a 10.46 P/E.

In addition to the rock-solid financials and valuation, MO is buying back shares aggressively. Shares outstanding isn't something that many people discuss, but it's incredibly important. Share dilution is an investor's mortal enemy. If a company issues 100 shares and you buy 10 of them, you own 10% of the company. If the company decides to issue an additional 100 shares, your 10 shares now represent 5% of the company. This means that your shares now represent 5% of the revenue and 5% of the earnings generated instead of 10%. Share dilution can be detrimental to an investment. MO has been decreasing its outstanding shares over the past decade, making its existing shares more valuable as they represent more of the overall revenue and earnings. Over the past decade, MO has decreased its outstanding shares by 9.83%, and over the past five years, shares outstanding have decreased by 5.12%.

Altria Group's dividend is outpacing inflation and provides investors with substantial dividend increases

There are minimal options to generate a yield that exceeds the 6.8% inflation rate that investors have experienced in 2021. MO currently pays a dividend of $3.60, a forward yield of 7.46%. In the TTM, MO has generated $8.11 billion in FCF and paid $6.39 billion in dividends providing investors with a 78.79% payout ratio. The current yield exceeds the rate of inflation, and MO's current five-year dividend growth rate is 8.59%. MO has a long history of paying a dividend and providing shareholders with annual increases. Depending on how you look at things, MO could be considered a Dividend King with 52 years of annual dividend increases if you adjust the figures for the Philip Morris spin-off in 2008. If you view the dividend as being reset then, MO has provided investors with 13 consecutive dividend increases since 2008. At the end of the day, MO has increased its dividend 56 times in 52 years, which is one of the best track records an income investor could seek out.

The dividend is an important aspect of investing in MO, and MO's management and Board of Directors are committed to its dividend. On the Q3 call, management indicated that they remain committed to creating shareholder value through capital returns and raised the dividend for the 56th time in 52 years. Management also announced that they were expanding the share repurchasing program to $3.5 billion, which will also drive shareholder value. MO generates over $8 billion in FCF with growing revenue. Their current payout ratio creates enough room to continue their annual dividend increases. Eventually, as inflation decreases, the spread between MO's dividend and inflation will increase, especially after MO's dividend increases.

Covered calls could bring in some additional income for those who are adventurous and want to supersize MO's yield. MO goes ex-dividend on 12/22/21, and its payout date is 1/10/22. If you were to look a year out to the January 20th, 2023 call option chain, there is a $60 strike price option at $0.95. If you were to buy 100 shares today at $4,825, your $3.60 dividend would yield 7.46%. You could sell 1 call option against those 100 shares for $95, increasing your income to $4.55 and bumping the yield up to 9.43% based on the current share price. If you plan on holding MO for more than a year, the disadvantage is that you are capping your price appreciation at $60 per share. The upside is your increasing your income, and hypothetically if MO is selling for $65 at the expiration date and your shares get called away, you still generated 19.58% in capital appreciation plus the 9.43% in dividend plus option income. Covered calls are certainly an interesting way to generate additional income in your portfolio using existing shares that you own.

Investing in Altria Group isn't all sunshine and roses as there are substantial risks

Even though the financials are strong and the valuation indicates MO is undervalued, its share price has decreased by -28.03% in the past five years. There is always a risk of additional regulation or outright bans on tobacco products, and normally I would say the ladder is improbable until recently. New Zealand announced plans to prevent young people from ever buying cigarettes. New Zealand is going after tobacco as their plans call for anyone born after 2008 not being able to purchase cigarettes or tobacco products in their lifetime. Nicotine levels in cigarettes and tobacco products still available to older people would be reduced by 2025, and the number of retailers allowed to sell cigarettes would be decreased from 8,000 to less than 500.

From an investing standpoint, we have seen it become more common not to invest in companies that don't meet an investor's moral standard, which has also spilled over into funds. This has become more common for big oil and sin stocks such as MO due to ESG focuses. There is no question that the younger generation is more ESG focused than other generations, and this could become a problem for companies such as MO. Between investors and major funds not purchasing shares of companies such as MO, and possible additional regulation, there are substantial risks to investing in MO.

Conclusion

I can't predict the future, and I have no clue what regulation will look like in the U.S. or abroad in five to ten years. Regulation risk in itself is enough for some investors to pass on MO, and some will pass due to their ethical standards and moral compass. I am a capitalist, and MO does not operate an illegal business enterprise, so I am willing to crunch the numbers to see if I believe the current price presents an opportunity to generate a return. On the Q3 earnings call, MO raised the lower end of their full-year 2021 guidance as they now expect to deliver adjusted EPS between $4.58 and $4.62 per share, representing a 5-6% growth rate YoY. MO has increased its revenue YoY for the past decade, and its gross profit and FCF continue to grow. MO trades at an enticing valuation, and the dividend alone yields 7.46%. Based on the numbers, MO is very interesting here, and I plan to increase my position in the future. I also think MO is a strong candidate to utilize a covered call strategy to increase its income. Management is making the right moves, shares outstanding are decreasing, and shareholders have just experienced the 56th dividend increase in 52 years. If you look at the numbers and are willing to accept the regulation risk, MO is very interesting going into 2022.