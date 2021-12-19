imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

The Buy Thesis

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) has materially improved its quality in terms of balance sheet, property type, growth, and dividend coverage, yet it still trades at discounted valuation relative to peers. GOOD is now positioned for stability and growth which I believe warrants a significantly higher multiple than the 13.5X at which it trades.

Reasonably flat pricing

Over the past 10 years, GOOD has returned 202%, but the majority of that has been the dividend.

The market price went from $17.01 to $23.31, so just 37% of that 202% was from price appreciation. This relative lack of price growth in a market that has been up materially has left GOOD’s multiple behind a bit.

The bars above are quarterly snapshots of P/FFO. It stands today at 13.5X.

Prima facie, the lack of multiple growth is justified by the lack of FFO/share growth.

GOOD appears to have been fundamentally stagnant for the last 10 years and it would be correct to trade a stagnant company at approximately 13.5X.

I would posit, however, that GOOD has been improving markedly. It has gone through a metamorphosis changing from a struggling overleveraged REIT barely covering its dividend to a strong REIT positioned for growth.

This quality improvement just hasn’t shown up in the headline numbers….. yet.

From struggle to prosperity

FFO/share is a great metric, but it is only comparable when looking at the same quality of FFO.

FFO generated by properties that are going to grow net operating income in the future is functionally worth more than the same amount of FFO from properties that are not growing or will require capex.

Similarly, a company can generate more FFO/share by operating at high leverage. However, since that comes with more risk, each dollar of FFO should be valued lower.

These sorts of quality changes within a REIT often go unnoticed because they are masked by the headline number.

If we look at just FFO/share, GOOD has been stagnant for 10 years, but if we dig a bit deeper, it is clear that GOOD has improved quality across the board. Specifically, I want to touch on 3 areas:

Balance sheet Property type Forward organic growth rate

To see the improvement, it helps to know where it started.

Gladstone Commercial was far too levered heading into the financial crisis. Many of the REITs that entered the crisis at 70%-80% debt+preferred to enterprise value did not make it out and most certainly did not maintain their dividend.

It was only by extremely strong tenant selection that GOOD was able to make it through. Occupancy remained remarkably high and tenants paid rent consistently. I attribute this resilience in the face of overleverage and a brutal crisis to the proprietary credit underwriting of the Gladstone Management team.

Even with strong property level performance, they were not out of the woods when the crisis ended.

Debt was still too high and the dividend was barely covered by FFO. To make matters worse, leases were starting to expire in droves and office properties do not re-lease well. They often require massive amounts of capex and tenants have negotiating power on lease terms.

Factoring in leasing capex, the dividend was not covered for a few years exiting the crisis.

Most management teams/boards would have cut the dividend, but David Gladstone is a different kind of man. He holds the dividend as sacred. He chose to maintain the dividend even as the financial crisis gave the world’s best excuse to cut it.

He was also averse to the idea of paying an uncovered dividend, so to make up the difference between AFFO and the $1.50 dividend, management voluntarily waived a significant portion of their paycheck. This still stands out in my mind as one of the greatest acts of alignment between management and shareholders. (And it came from an externally managed REIT!)

At first, they had to forgo a significant amount of compensation to keep FFO/share at $1.50, but as economic fundamentals improved, they waived less and less until the company could still earn $1.50 with normal G&A expense.

Beyond the economy recovering in 2009-2012, GOOD made some smart moves to materially increase the quality of its FFO.

Balance sheet improvement

GOOD has intentionally been financing its acquisitions with a higher percent equity and lower percent debt. The result has been a significant reduction in debt as a percent of enterprise value.

With how cheaply GOOD was trading over most of this time period, the cost of equity capital was not cheap, but they made it work by sourcing particularly high cap rate acquisitions. While everyone else was buying at ~6-7%, they were buying at 8-9%.

This helped the acquisitions still be accretive while reducing leverage.

In addition to the reduced risk of the now lower leverage balance sheet, there is a direct savings benefit that comes with a better capital structure.

As of 12/31/16, GOOD’s debt looked like this:

The weighted average cost of debt was 4.48%.

As debt levels were reduced as a percentage of EV and the higher interest rate loans matured, GOOD was able to refinance at significantly lower rates, bringing the cost of debt down to 3.45% today.

A little bit more savings will likely be realized when that $96 million 4.65% 2022 loan comes due next year and gets refinanced at a likely 100 basis points cheaper.

The combination of lower debt levels and cheaper debt has brought EBITDA coverage of interest expense up to a fairly healthy ~3.5X.

Property type improvement

In assessing triple nets, the market seems to care quite a bit about debt levels. In fact, the REITs trade in almost a perfect trendline when debt to capital is plotted on the X axis against P/FFO on the Y axis.

Data from SNL Financial, plotted by author

It seems as if debt to capital is the market’s primary desideratum as to what multiple at which a given triple net REIT should trade.

I see this as quite a mistake.

While almost all of the triple nets have stable, contractually-based revenues that would be appropriate for this sort of bond-like pricing, leases do expire eventually and that is the major point of differentiation.

Broadly speaking, the success of re-leasing will be related to the underlying property type. When a 7-Eleven or a Dollar General (DG) store is up for renewal, I don’t think the REIT is going to have much success rolling rent up. The most likely scenario will be some capex and flattish rent.

In contrast, industrial rents are rising rapidly so I think it is a mistake for the market to not give any credit to the triple net REITs that are heavily industrial.

We have previously discussed WPC as superior in this regard and GOOD is well on its way to amassing a strong industrial portfolio.

GOOD has tilted its acquisition focus toward mostly industrial and its dispositions to mostly office. The result is that it is now half industrial by rent and probably 70% industrial by asset value. Compare the slides below from a 2016 presentation and a recent presentation.

Source: GOOD 2016 presentation

The benefits of a heavily industrial portfolio show up in 2 key ways:

Lower capex on re-leasing Better organic growth

GOOD has successfully made the transition from an office triple net trying to hang on to its revenues to an industrial triple net with organic growth.

It is this organic growth that should cause GOOD to trade at a higher FFO multiple.

I think it just hasn’t been noticed yet because the organic growth has been masked by lumpy one-time events that have held FFO/share down.

Past couple years of growth hidden by timing of big vacancy

The company owns a massive office in Austin that was formerly tenanted by General Motors (GM). As GM left the property, that was about 4% of revenues gone which held FFO/share down in the mid-$1.50 range despite the otherwise strong growth.

Since then, the property has been half re-tenanted at a much higher rate per square foot and a few other temporary vacancies have been leased up. As these cash flows come in, it will cause a level of growth not seen in GOOD over a decade.

FFO is anticipated to jump to $1.69 in 2022 and $1.77 in 2023.

That is strong growth and, at 13.5X FFO, it is not priced into the stock.

Property level valuation

There has been extensive cap rate compression over the years across most real estate sectors and particularly in industrial.

As of 3Q21, GOOD was trading at an implied cap rate of 7.71%, which I think significantly undervalues the properties.

I would place triple net office at about a 7.5% cap rate and industrial around 5% so I think the fair cap rate at which to value GOOD is about 6%. This implies a net asset value of $25.68 on most recent quarter NOI.

Summary of buy thesis

GOOD is a stable triple net with a high dividend yield of 6.5%. It seems to be valued strictly on its level of debt and it is not given credit for the property quality, management quality, or growth. Taking these into consideration, I think fair value is around $26 or about 15X forward FFO.

Room for improvement

A potential risk to GOOD and potentially their next area of incremental improvement is the capital stack. GOOD has close to $700 million of preferreds with GOODN and GOODO having coupons of 6.625% and 6.0% respectively.

This is more expensive capital than what GOOD otherwise has access to making it a drain on FFO relative to if they were recapitalized into common equity and debt.

Each preferred is trading at a significant premium to the $25 par value, indicating that the market is aware GOOD has access to cheaper capital. GOODN is callable in 2024 and GOODO in 2026. I would anticipate redemption upon that option becoming available.