When looking the investment landscape early last year when the COVID-19 pandemic started unfolding around us and even earlier this year, little did I anticipate that some of the biggest gainers this year would be auto stocks. I was more focused on companies like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) that were positioned to do well if we saw sector or style rotation as discussed in this Twitter thread. Auto manufacturers have had a great year, benefiting from a combination of:
M2 Money Supply Nov 2021 (source: FRED)
The biggest beneficiary of these trends this year has been Ford (NYSE:F), which has seen its stock shoot up nearly 125% this year as you can see from the chart below. The company's all electric Ford Mach-E has been a big hit and is benefiting from the fact that Ford electric vehicles are still eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. When I was considering a second electric vehicle earlier this year to replace an old gas guzzler, the Mach-E was near the top of my list and the wait time then was more than 3 months. It looks like the wait time has now increased to 20+ weeks and the Premium and GT models now have a wait time of 28+ weeks. This increase in wait time is interesting considering the company indicated during its third quarter 2021 earnings call that it has seen a significant increase in semiconductor availability. The much anticipated electric F-150 truck is expected to launch in Spring 2022.
The company saw a big increase in its operating cash flow in Q3 to $7.7 billion, reinstated its quarterly dividend at 10 cents a share and raised its full year guidance to between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion in operating earnings. The stock trades at a forward 2022 P/E of 10 and a forward EV/EBITDA of 15. Investors that may get turned off by the large net debt on Ford's balance sheet should consider that a majority of it is from its financing arm. The company's financing division has $122.52 billion of debt and liabilities partially offset by $106.37 billion of loans and leases. Ford has $25.62 billion in other debt that is more than offset by $31.42 billion of cash and short-term investments. The quality of the underwriting in its financing division is a key risk given the size of their liabilities.
Ford GM Tesla and Ferrari YTD Stock Chart (source: Yahoo Finance)
Chairman Bill Ford Jr.'s insider purchase was through a trust and eclipses his previous $8 million purchase from Aug 2019 as you can see here. The difference is that he is paying more than twice what he paid per share last year when he paid $9.51 per share. He had made a few opportunistic purchases over the years but this is his largest one thus far. I expect some near-term market volatility in Ford's stock on account of market conditions but if the company can execute well on its electrification strategy, the future looks brighter than it has in the past couple of decades.
Insider buying increased significantly last week with insiders purchasing $606.19 million of stock purchased compared to $192.84 million in the week prior. Selling on the other hand decreased to $4.06 billion compared to $5.63 billion in the week prior.
The insider Sell/Buy ratio is calculated by dividing the total insider sales in a given week by total insider purchases that week. The adjusted ratio for last week dropped to 6.69. In other words, insiders sold almost 7 times as much stock as they purchased. The Sell/Buy ratio this week was favorable compared to the prior week when the ratio stood at 29.2.
President, CEO, & Chairman Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 1,250,000 shares of this work management platform, paying $65.02 per share for a total amount of $81.28 million. Mr. Moskovitz increased his stake by 17.63% to 8,339,676 shares with this purchase.
Director Donald Gayhardt acquired 2,648,500 shares of this e-commerce focused "buy now pay later" company, paying $3.74 per share for a total amount of $9.89 million. These shares were purchased indirectly by CURO Ventures, LLC.
Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 4,032,463 shares of this biotech company, paying $3.05 per share for a total amount of $12.32 million. These shares were purchased indirectly by TAS Partners LLC.
Shares of the company formerly known as Taser were acquired by 2 insiders:
Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of this publicly owned investment manager, paying $45.39 per share for a total amount of $9.99 million. Mr. Coxe increased his stake by 255.37% to 306,148 shares with this purchase.
Executive Chairman William Clay Ford acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor Company, paying $20.62 per share for a total amount of $8.51 million. These shares were purchased indirectly by a trust.
CEO Elon Musk sold 1,868,182 shares of Tesla for $958.48, generating $1.79 billion from the sale.
Director Robson S. Walton sold 932,094 shares of Walmart for $143.38, generating $133.64 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by a trust.
Shares of this enterprise cloud applications provider were sold by 3 insiders:
Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 355,705 shares of this biotech company for $67.00, generating $23.83 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by AI Biotechnology LLC.
Chairman William B. Haines sold 1,000,000 shares of this regional bank for $22.00, generating $22 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by a trust.
After several decades of lackluster performance and coming out of the Great Recession barely alive, Ford was the only large American automaker that chose not to go through bankruptcy. This left the company at a distinct disadvantage compared to GM but the company managed to stabilize under the experienced leadership of Alan Mulally. The company is finally in a good place, benefiting from a favorable macro environment and the electrification of its fleet. Compared to pure play electric car companies, Ford looks reasonably valued at these levels and we can see why Bill Ford Jr. is buying stock.
I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions. My work has been mentioned in Barron's, Dow Jones, BNN Bloomberg and other publications.
I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes. The focus on my Inside Arbitrage service is to provide investors with the right combination of tools and analysis to help them take advantage of strategies that can perform well across market cycles.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WDAY, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Workday (WDAY) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.