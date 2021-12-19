ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

AAON: Investment Thesis

I believe there has been a lot of support for AAON, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAON) share price due to the benefit to its business from COVID-19 and potential further benefit from government support for infrastructure spending. Business description from AAON's Q3-2021 10-Q filing:

We engineer, manufacture and market air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. These products are marketed and sold to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical and other commercial industries. We market our products to all 50 states in the United States and all provinces in Canada. Foreign sales were approximately $11.0 million of our total net sales for the nine months just ended and $8.4 million of our sales during the same period of 2020.

In my previous article published Sep. 22, 2021, "AAON: Justifying A 45.6 P/E Ratio", I summed up:

The company, as a business, appears to be performing well, the dividend although meager is safe, and the balance sheet is strong with no debt. But there appears to be a real danger to the share price from potential multiple contraction, leading to negative returns. This company is worth continuing to monitor to see whether it can exceed EPS estimates and with a view to possible entry at a lower share price.

Since publication of that article, AAON missed Q3-2021 EPS estimate by $0.09 (24%) and the share price has increased by 18.63% from $65.66 to $77.89 at close on Friday Dec. 17, 2021. This just goes to show a "good story" can often trump fundamental analysis. But quoting Benjamin Graham, "In the short run the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine."

Weighing up the fundamentals again, with updated historical and projected EPS, I am more bearish than ever on the AAON share price.

Table 1 below details AAON actual EPS and share price performance from Q1-2017 to Q2-2021. It also includes SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates out to Q4-2023. I add some narrative below to tell AAON's "story."

Table 1 AAON EPS Analysis - Actual and Projected

Lines 11 to 13 show first a decline in EPS from $1.03 in 2017 to $0.81 in 2018. Then following plant improvements and expansion, EPS grew back to $1.05 for 2019, around 2% above 2017 level. However, with the prospect of future EPS growth due to plant expansion, share price grew by ~35% from $36.70 at end of 2017 to $49.41 at end of 2019 (lines 23 and 25). With share price growing at a much higher rate than EPS, P/E ratio of 35.63 at end of 2017 grew to 47.06 at end of 2019 (lines 31 and 33). At a P/E ratio of 47.06, it's obvious a lot of future EPS growth already was baked into the share price at end of 2019.

Then COVID-19 arrived and the previous plant expansion allowed AAON to take advantage of increased demand. 2020 was a bumper year for AAON and EPS increased by 41.0% (line 14). This was higher than the FY-2020 share price increase of 34.9% (line 26) resulting in a small decline in P/E ratio at end of 2020 to 45.02 (line 34). Through end of Q3-2021, YoY share price grew by 8.4% (line 27) despite negative TTM EPS growth of (9.6)% (line 15), resulting in P/E ratio increasing to 49.50 (line 35). The forward P/E ratio has continued to climb and is currently 62.31 at Dec. 17, 2021.

Taking a longer-term view, average yearly EPS growth from 2019 to projected 2023 is 10.9% (line 18). Q4 columns in lines 27 to 29 assume the current share price of $77.89 remains unchanged through end of 2023. Even with the share price remaining static for the next two years, average yearly share price growth for the 4 years 2019 to 2023 of 12.1% would exceed EPS growth of 10.9% over the same period. Based on the analysts' consensus EPS estimates P/E ratio at end of 2022 would be 45.28 and 41.21 at end of 2023. These are still very high P/E ratios and would come at the cost of no share price growth. That in turn would limit returns to the dividend yield which at current share price is 0.49%. Of course, if the P/E ratio fell to more normal levels, share price losses would be substantial.

Earnings Growth Is Not Matching The Rhetoric -

Per AAON's Q3-2021 earnings call, the poor performance in the quarter was contributed to by:

decline in unit volumes, mainly a result of a very tight labor market that limited the company's ability to ramp up production;

decline in gross profit was related to increases in material costs and wages rising quicker than our price increases could counteract;

inefficiencies caused by minor supply chain disruptions; and

COVID-19 absenteeism which reduced production of coil.

On the earnings call, AAON CEO, Gary Fields, appeared confident of resolving all of these matters. Also, the forward EPS estimates by analysts indicate significant EPS growth through end of 2023, reflecting anticipated resolution of difficulties. But even if those high EPS growth rates are achieved, the analysis above shows the share price needs to halt its growth and to fall over the next two years in order for P/E ratios to revert to anything like reasonable levels.

I trust the discussion above enables readers to better understand why I remain very bearish on AAON at current share price.