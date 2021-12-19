Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Although it may not seem like an attractive area to some, the automotive and automotive retail space can offer nice prospects for investors who like companies that are trading on the cheap. The latest example of this is a company called Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI). Despite experiencing some pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has exhibited attractive growth over the past few years. That growth has resumed this year, with cash flow figures rising in tandem. Even if we see financial performance revert back to lawful experienced during the pandemic, shares of the enterprise look to be trading on the cheap. Add on to this that management is very active and making acquisitions and divestitures as they see fit, and the company is clearly a quality prospect for investors to keep in mind.

Taking Group 1 Automotive for a test drive

Group 1 Automotive operates today in the automotive retail space. The company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks. It also provides vehicle financing and sells service and insurance contracts. On top of this, the company generates revenue from automotive maintenance and repair services, as well as through the sale of miscellaneous vehicle parts. Using data from its 2020 fiscal year, 51% of its revenue and about 19% of its gross profit came from the sale of new vehicles. 31% of revenue and 12% of gross profit was attributable to used vehicles. The real cash cow for the company was the parts and services category. Although this accounted for just 13% of the company's sales last year, it made up an astounding 42% of gross profit. The remaining 4% of revenue came from finance and insurance operations, but that particular segment generated 26% of the company's sales.

In all, Group 1 Automotive is a fairly large enterprise with a significant and vibrant network of operations. As of the end of its latest quarter, for instance, the company had 191 dealerships worldwide. It had 248 franchises, 49 collision centers, and sold 33 brands of vehicles. 78% of the new vehicle unit sales that it engaged in came from the 120 dealerships located in the US. The company also had 55 dealerships in the United Kingdom. The company got 18% of its new vehicle unit sales from there. And it had a further 16 dealerships in Brazil that accounted for 4% of new vehicle unit sales. In the U.S. market, the company's greatest exposure, of the 15 states in which it operates, is Texas. 37% of its new vehicle unit sales came from that state alone, with 16% attributable to Houston.

Over the years, management has made some major changes. For instance, as of the end of its latest quarter, the company owned 115, or 61%, of its dealerships. This compares to the 46% that were owned in 2016. Over that same window of time, its leasing exposure went from 54% of locations to just 39%. Although this is expensive for the firm, it has the benefit of owning $1.4 billion of net real estate value that is now sitting on its books.

The company has also made other movements as of late. For instance, recently, it struck a deal to sell the 17 dealerships that it owns in Brazil. Given current foreign currency exchange rates, the company will bring in $89.5 million from the sale of these properties. Though this may not sound like much, it is worth noting that these operations accounted for just 2.3% of the company's overall sales. Meantime, management recently closed on its acquisition of Prime Automotive Group in a transaction that will add 27 dealerships and three collision centers to its portfolio. That particular company will bring on $2.4 billion worth of annualized revenue for the company and increase its portfolio by 27 franchises. This particular deal comes at a cost of $880 million. Despite this high cost, management also decided to reward shareholders recently. On top of buying this asset, the company decided to increase its share buyback plan by $116.1 million to $200 million.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Group 1 Automotive did well in growing its top line. Revenue grew from $10.89 billion in 2016 to $12.04 billion in 2019. Then, in 2020, sales dropped to $10.85 billion. Fortunately, that decline in revenue was short lived. In the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, revenue came in at $10.22 billion. This compares to $7.86 billion generated the same time one year earlier.

From a profitability perspective, things have generally been positive for the company too. Net income grew, admittedly unevenly, from $147.1 million in 2016 to $286.5 million in 2020. Operating cash flow followed a similar trajectory, eventually rising from $384.1 million to $805.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would see that growth was more measured and more consistent. Over the past five years, this figure grew from $268.5 million to $468.6 million. Of similar consistency has been EBITDA. After dropping from $445.3 million in 2016 to $438.2 million in 2017, it expanded to eventually hit $631.9 million last year.

This year, things continue to look up for the company. Net income in the first nine months this year totaled $465 million. This compares to the $186.4 million achieved the same time one year earlier. Operating cash flow has totaled $1.12 billion so far. This dwarfs the $712.7 million achieved at the same time frame of 2020. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen still, climbing from $327.2 million to $576.3 million. And EBITDA jumped from $443.3 million to $743.9 million.

Shares look cheap

Management has not provided any detailed guidance for the current fiscal year. But if we annualize figures seen already this year, we can get some idea as to what the company might be worth. Based on my estimates, the company should generate earnings this year of about $714.7 million. Operating cash flow, on an adjusted basis, should be about $825.3 million. And EBITDA should come in at about $1.06 billion. Using these figures, we can effectively price the company. On a forward price to earnings basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 4.8. This compares to the 11.9 if we use figures from 2020. Its price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple would be 4.1, up from the 7.3 achieved in 2020. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of 4.5 beats out the 7.5 from 2020.

To put these figures in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.5 to a high of 16.2. Our prospect was the cheapest of the group if we lie on 2021 figures. Relying on the 2020 figures would result in three of the five companies being cheaper. I then did the same thing with the price to operating cash flow multiple, ending with a range of 3.1 to 7.2. In this case, two of the companies were cheaper than our target, while the 2020 figures would have resulted in ours being the most expensive. Finally, I looked at the picture through the lens of the EV to EBITDA multiple. This gave me a range of 5.4 to 11.9. Once again, Group 1 Automotive was the cheapest if we use 2021 estimates, while if we use 2020 figures, two of the five firms were cheaper.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA TravelCenters of America (TA) 16.2 3.5 11.9 OneWater Marine (ONEW) 6.7 3.1 5.4 AutoNation (AN) 6.5 4.9 5.8 Penske Automotive Group (PAG) 6.8 5.1 7.6 Murphy USA (MUSA) 14.2 7.2 8.8

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, I must say that I am rather impressed with Group 1 Automotive. Management is active in transforming the company in the way that they view is best for shareholders. They don't forget to reward shareholders through stock buybacks. And despite the pain experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has continued to expand if we ignore that short period of time. Cash flow figures are attractive and shares are trading at levels they look to be rather cheap. Due to all of these reasons, I must say that Group 1 Automotive is definitely an attractive opportunity at this moment.