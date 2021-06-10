Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) (NYSE:MKC.V) increased their quarterly dividend to $0.37/share in November, representing an 8.8% increase over the prior payout and the 36th consecutive year the payout has been increased. The dividend increase was in-line with the 9.1% compound annual growth rate the company has generated over the last decade. McCormick takes their dividend policy seriously:

"We are proud to be a dividend aristocrat having paid dividends every year since 1925." (from 2021 proxy statement)

A company that can grow its dividend at such a high rate more than 130 years after its founding must have an outstanding underlying business model, and that is certainly true with McCormick. A great business model and prospects for future growth make the company worthy of further analysis for both dividend and growth investors.

Outstanding Business Model

McCormick has one of the best business models around, processing commodities and distributing them with a healthy mark-up. The company has consistently generated 40% gross margins, and profit margins are over 10% after having steadily improved over the years.

Data by YCharts

The company is able to maintain healthy margins despite spending only $68.6MM or ~1.2% of revenue on research and development. For comparison, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) spent $360MM on R&D in 2020 to support $5.08B in sales, or 7% of revenues. The differentiator for McCormick is their portfolio's focus on consumer sales, which represents just over 60% of revenues. The consumer business has posted 19.7% operating income margins through FY2021 Q3 versus 13.4% for the flavor solutions segment, which primarily serves the food service and packaged food companies that are more price sensitive.

Margins have been squeezed in recent months by packaging and transportation costs, which the company hopes to offset with price increases that started to take effect in Q4. Supply chain issues have not only put a squeeze on margins, but also limited sales. The supply chain has been an issue throughout the pandemic, as McCormick had to curtail or suspend production of some of their products during FY2020 Q4 in order to assure sufficient supplies of their top selling holiday products.

On the bright side, the company believes that they will continue to benefit from consumers shifting to in-home meals even after the pandemic subsides. One of the great aspects of the business is how resilient it is throughout the business cycle; the company has only experienced one major year-over-year sales decline during the last four U.S. recessions, and even then they quickly rebounded in subsequent quarters. Calling McCormick a stable business would be short - changing the impressive growth the company has demonstrated over time.

Data by YCharts

Steady, Profitable Growth

McCormick places growth front and center as part of their business model:

Our long-term annual growth objectives in constant currency are to increase sales 4% to 6%, increase adjusted operating income 7% to 9% and increase adjusted earnings per share 9% to 11%." (2020 10-K, page 19)

McCormick has delivered 10.6% compound annual growth in free cash flow over the last decade, leading to an average total shareholder return of 18% over that period. The company has been able to grow by expanding market share, introducing new products, and via acquisition.

McCormick expects M&A to deliver approximately one-third of their long-term sales growth target of 4-6% per year and the company has completed nine deals in the last seven years. The acquisitions have helped to fortify both the consumer and flavor solution businesses, and the company has primarily focused on strengthening existing geographic markets.

McCormick acquired Cholula Hot Sauce from L. Catterton in November of last year for ~$803MM, or ~8.4x 2020 sales of ~$96MM. The deal came just two years after the private equity firm acquired the business, and it is rumored that McCormick paid a ~4x premium relative to what L. Catterton paid. The move further strengthened McCormick's consumer business in the condiment space, a business that has grown in importance for the company since its $4.2B purchase of Reckitt Benckiser's food division in 2017. The Reckitt deal came at a lower premium of 7.4x sales, as the unit generated $564MM in sales in the year prior to the deal closing and generated pre-tax profits of $179MM.

McCormick paid $710MM to acquire FONA International on December 30 of last year to strengthen the natural and clean offerings of their flavor solutions business. At the time of closing, FONA had sales of ~$114MM and adjusted EBITDA of $30MM in 2020, and McCormick expected the business to deliver mid-to-high signal digit sales growth once it is fully integrated.

McCormick has been quiet on the M&A front for the last year and I wouldn't expect another large deal any time soon given that the company has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3. However, the company uses adjusted EBITDA when determining their leverage ratio and they amended the terms of their revolving credit facility and a synthetic loan during 2021 to eliminate maximum leverage covenant, so they do have some flexibility if a good opportunity presents itself.

Although I am normally not a fan of high leverage, the company has been able to finance the two recent deals with low interest debt. They issued $500MM in five year notes in February with an interest rate of 0.90% and an additional $500MM of 10-year notes at 1.85%.

Data by YCharts

McCormick has also invested in organic growth, consistently maintaining capital expenditures above depreciation levels. Recent investments include a $40MM investment for a new Franks RedHot bottling line, additional manufacturing for FONA, and a net zero carbon emission manufacturing facility in Peterborough, U.K.

Data by YCharts

Possible Headwinds

While McCormick has a lot going for it, shareholders do face some headwinds beyond inflation and supply chain concerns. Around 12.7 million split-adjusted shares were issued in 2017 to help pay for the Reckitt food business transaction. The sized of the deal made it impractical to pay solely with cash on hand and debt, but it is painful to pay with shares that grow in value at 10% per year. Overall, the average outstanding share count increased by 12.3 million shares from FY 2017 through FY 2020, net of repurchases.

Data by YCharts

Net cash generated by share issuance and repurchases for the period was $466.7MM, an effective price of just under $38 relative to Friday's closing value of $94.12. As of August 31, 2021, the company had authorization to spend up to $581.4 million on share repurchases; however, the debt load from the Reckitt deal effectively ended the share repurchase program, which had reduced the outstanding share count by 3.9% from FY 2013 to FY2017. Shareholders will have to keep an eye on dilution to make sure that it doesn't erode earnings growth.

The Reckitt deal also led to a large jump in goodwill on the balance sheet, which has dropped McCormick's return on invested capital from an impressive 13% to a more pedestrian 8%. Lower returns on capital will make it increasingly difficult to achieve +9% earnings growth going forward, especially if M&A continues to be a major part of the capital allocation plan.

Data by YCharts

Other factors to be aware of include the company-wide rollout of SAP 2022 and high customer concentration. Sales to Walmart (WMT) accounted for 12% of consolidated net sales in 2020 and PepsiCo (PEP) accounted for another 11%. The flavor solutions business is highly concentrated, with approximately half of the unit's sales generated by the top three customers. The Frank's RedHot bottling line expansion in South Bend was rumored to be a repositioning of the site after they lost a large amount of business with McDonald's (MCD), so there are real risks to highly concentrated customer bases. This could become a major issue in the coming quarters as companies decide who will bear the costs of inflation.

Are Shares A Buy?

McCormick has a sound business model and a long track record of rewarding shareholders; the only question is if shares are a buy at current levels or if investors should wait for a better entry point. Shares are currently trading at ~31x FY2020 free cash flow after gaining 20% from an October low of $78 a share, which is above their 10-year median price to free cash flow of 26.5.

Data by YCharts

While shares don't appear to be a bargain right now, sometimes it is worth paying up for quality. The 31x free cash flow turns into 24x after 3 years if the company can grow free cash flow at 9% per year, which isn't unreasonable given the corporate goals and 10.6% FCF growth rate they have averaged in the last decade. Similarly, the 1.57% dividend yield doesn't sound that great relative to the 1.4% yield on a U.S. 10-year, but three years of 8% dividend growth would raise the yield on cost to 1.98%.

Q4 earnings should come out in late January and with interest rates scheduled to increase next year, I am inclined to wait for shares to retest the October lows before purchasing more shares. Given that the two share classes trade in lock-step, I prefer to own the more liquid non-voting shares (MKC).

Conclusions

McCormick is able to maintain high margins with very little capital investment and they have been able steadily grow their top and bottom lines, making it a company that I will gladly hold onto for the long-term. That being said, the 20% appreciation in shares over the last two months on no news and the fact that the shares trade above their historical average on a free cash flow basis has me on the sidelines for the near-term until unless shares return to the low $80s.