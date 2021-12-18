anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

MRC At A Crossroads

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), despite the brighter industry outlook, is partially drawn back by margin concerns. On the one hand, higher crude oil prices encourage upstream energy companies to loosen their capital budget purse that would strongly assist their upstream and midstream business. More importantly, as the consumer electricity market improves, the gas utility business is snowballing into a potent lever in the company's strategy.

On the other, longer lead time, supply chain constraints, and commodity price inflation are dragging its operating margin. With dipping margin, cash flows, too, depleted alarmingly because the company built on inventory to gear up to the higher industry activity. It has initiated measures to offset the margin pressure, including increasing the forward purchase order volume and expanding the supplier base. The stock is quite reasonably valued versus its peers at the current level. Investors should hold it with an expectation of nominal returns in the short term but can expect returns to increase over the medium term.

Cost Management And Growth Strategies

One of the key aspects of MRC's strategy is commodity price inflation management. Prices of carbon steel products, particularly line pipe, have more than doubled in the past year. Supply chain management has become another critical component of its strategy. During the pandemic, lead-times of certain products, especially the manufactured or overseas assembled products, have seen significant cost rise. To mitigate the effect of commodity price inflation, the company is building inventory positions in key product categories and increasing the forward purchase order volume. Plus, it is adding to its eligible suppliers. Due to the size, it enjoys preferential access to products. Although the company expects the supply chain issues to continue, it seems we are positioned to manage them effectively in the near term.

Regarding the end market outlook, the gas utility market is expected to stay robust following strong meter replacement programs and new line hookups in the housing market. In FY2021, the management expects to record $1 billion in revenues in this operation. I expect limited revenue growth in the US upstream business due to the capex restraint. However, I think the crude oil price, which is now stabilizing at a much higher level than a year ago, should induce E&P capital budgets to increase by double-digits and significantly uplift the company's topline in 2022. The midstream pipeline business, which typically lags upstream by a quarter or two, should also benefit from higher capex. The downstream & industrial business will benefit from the increase in the MRO business following the re-opening of business after the pandemic. You can read more on the company's strategy in my previous article.

The Q4 2021 and 2022 Outlook

Typically, MRC's sales in Q4 decline due to seasonality. This year, despite reduced billing days during the holidays, the topline can hold as sales in October and November have been strong and are higher than in September. So, revenues should increase instead of the usual 5%-10% decline observed in other years. In 2022, the company aims to increase revenues by double-digits compared to 2021, due primarily to the growing backlog over the past few quarters. Higher revenue is also expected to fulfill the company's plan of achieving higher EBITDA margins. However, the key concerns are the year-end upstream capex budget constraints and seasonal delays.

Implication Of The Line Pipe Price Index Change

Source: FRED Economic Research

The line pipe price index increased by 75% in the past year until November, while relative to the previous month, it went up by 2.7%. MRC generally responds positively to cost inflation by adjusting pricing in a cost-plus arrangement. I expect the inflationary pressures to continue in the near term. As the hot-rolled coil (or HRC) prices shoot up, it will pressure MRC's margin.

MRC's gross profit percent contracted (by 250 basis points) in Q3 2021 compared to Q2. Higher Pipe Logix index caused the average line pipe spot prices to increase in Q3, resulting in higher LIFO costs than expected. The management expects an additional $30 million to $40 million of LIFO expense in Q4. Compared to a year ago, the management could reduce adjusted SG&A expense in Q3 2021.

The Key Indicators And Q3 Performance

After the sharp turnaround in the first nine months of 2021, the crude oil price has steadied in Q4. The EIA expects the Brent crude oil prices will average $73/b in Q1 2022, or marginally higher than the current level. So far, the US rig count has kept increasing (16% up) in Q4 compared to Q3. The completed well count has not changed much in this period.

The share of gas utility sales has gone up to 40% of MRC's sales mix from 39% a quarter ago. On the other hand, the upstream business lost revenues over the past quarter (8% up), while sales in the midstream sector clocked a 2% increase. Sales in the downstream and industrial industries went up by 3% in the past quarter in Q3.

Cash Flows And Liquidity

In 9M 2021, MRC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) depleted by 91% compared to a year ago, which resulted in a 94% lower free cash flow during this period. Although revenues remained unchanged, higher inventory resulted in the cash flow deterioration in 9M 2021.

MRC's debt-to-equity ratio (0.94x) (excluding preferred stock) is significantly higher than its peers' (DNOW, FAST, and OIS) average of 0.34x. The available liquidity of $492 million can meet its near-term financing requirements.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Based on the regression equation between the key industry indicators and MRC's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous four-quarter, I expect revenues to increase in the next couple of years. Revenue growth can plateau in NTM 2024.

Using the average forecast revenues, the regression model suggests its EBITDA will increase significantly in the next two years. In NTM 2024, I think EBITDA growth will decelerate.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the past average EV/EBITDA multiple (22.7x) is 32%, while returns potential using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (10.3x) is 18%. In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect superior returns (87% upside).

MRC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, typically resulting in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (31.5x) is higher than its peers' (DNOW, FAST, and OIS) average. So, the stock is reasonably valued versus its peers at this level. I think the Wall Street analysts are overestimating the returns potential.

What's The Take On MRC?

The critical challenge for MRC is to counter the commodity price inflation and supply cost escalation. During the pandemic, lead-times of certain products, especially the manufactured or overseas assembled products, have seen significant cost rise. As a result, its gross margin has taken a hit. On top of that, cash flows dried out due to higher requirements from inventory built-up. So, the stock underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the past year.

The gas utility business has benefited the most over the past few quarters due to strong meter replacement programs and new line hookups. The downstream & industrial business will benefit from the increase in the MRO business following the re-opening of business after the pandemic. Also, the steady rise in energy prices will induce a higher upstream capex budget, pushing revenues from the midstream business. Although the balance sheet is leveraged, it is protected by robust liquidity. I think the stock price will gather storm and move sideways in the short term before kicking up in the medium term.