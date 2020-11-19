nespix/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend growth stocks aren't always the most exciting investments out there. They often times aren't grabbing the headlines; they aren't the stocks running up hundreds of percentages in a year. In fact, they are often some of the least exciting stocks. And that is precisely their biggest selling point. With such a vast world of dividend growth stocks available out there, it is important to screen through to see if there are any worthwhile investments to explore.

They are stocks that provide growing wealth over time to income investors. Dividend growers are often larger (not always), more financially stable companies that can pay out reliable cash flows to investors. Some are slower growers than others. Some are going to be cyclical that require a strong economy. Some are going to be secular, which doesn't generally rely on a more robust economy.

Dividend growth can promote share price appreciation. Of course, that is if these companies are growing their earnings to support such dividend growth in the first place. There are definitely yield-traps out there, trust me - I've owned a few that I'm not particularly proud of.

These dividend growth stocks can be even more critical in the current environment as it combats inflation. With the rising prices, an income investor needs a growing income to compensate for the price erosion.

Data by YCharts

Finally, one last important thing about every dividend stock out there. When a company makes a dividend payment, and you receive that cash in your account - that's a "guaranteed" return. Unless you reinvest that cash (and many do), you have no way of losing those dollars or having them taken back the way you could with stock appreciation alone. Of course, a company can cut a dividend at any time or even suspend them altogether.

I like to think of investing in dividend stocks as a perpetual loan of sorts. Essentially, every dividend is repayment of your original capital. Eventually, holding long enough, you have the position "paid off." From that point forward, it is all just return back into your pocket.

All of this being said, it is important to understand my approach to dividend stocks and why screening of dividend stocks can be important for income investors. Today, I will be looking at 5 dividend growth stocks that might be worthwhile for a deeper exploration. As is the case with any initial screening, this is just an initial dive - more due diligence would be necessary before pulling the trigger.

The Parameters For Screening

I'll be using some handy features that Seeking Alpha provides right here on their website for this screen. In particular, I will be screening utilizing their quant grades in dividend safety, dividend growth and dividend consistency.

Dividend Safety is relatively self-explanatory. These will be stocks that SA quants show to have reasonable safety compared to the rest of their various sectors. The grade considers many different factors but earnings payout ratios, debt and free cash flow are amongst these. This category will be stocks with A+ to B- ratings.

We have factors such as the CAGR of various periods relative to other stocks in the same sector for the dividend growth category. Additionally, the quants also look at earnings, revenue and EBITDA growth. As we will see, this doesn't mean that every stock with a higher grade has the growth we are looking for. This just factors in that the dividend has grown or earnings are growing to possibly support dividend growth. For these, the grades will also be A+ through B- grades.

Finally, for dividend consistency, we want stocks that are going to be paying reliable dividends for us for a very long time. In particular, hopefully, they are raising year after year, though that isn't an explicit requirement. We will also include stocks with a general uptrend in dividend payments, which means that there could have been periods where they paused increases for a year or two.

Taking a look at those factors alone. We are left with 438 stocks at this time. I'll link the screen here, though it is a dynamic list that constantly updates regularly. When viewing this article, there could be more or less when going to the link.

From there, I wanted to narrow down the list a lot more obviously. I then sorted the list by forward dividend yield, highest to lowest. Since these are going to be safer dividend stocks in the first place, screening for those among the higher payers shouldn't hurt.

From there, I will share the top 25 that showed up as of 12/2/2021.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Some of these positions might look familiar as holdings in the Cash Builder Opportunities Portfolios. Some names in the Core Income Builder Portfolio and the Satellite Income Builder Portfolio both.

After this, the next step was to narrow down to just 5 stocks that I wanted to highlight here. Before doing that, I wanted to ensure that the dividends had been trending higher. For example, Global Self Storage (SELF) shows up in second place on this list. However, they haven't raised their dividend since what would appear to be around 2012. Therefore, I would have skipped past that name.

All that being said, here are the 5 names that could be worth exploring further.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 5.76% Yield

PM needs little introduction to the dividend growth community as an income investor favorite. Though, a controversial stock in its own right as well due to being a tobacco giant.

This stock has been growing its dividend since it was spun off from Altria (MO) in 2008. MO, of course, is another income investor favorite. That means going on 13 years now of consecutive growth and consecutive payments.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The actual dividend growth has been about the middle of the road when compared to the consumer staples sector. That being said, it is not as though tobacco stocks are a booming industry. Growing earnings and revenue in an area of the market where consumers are turning away from is quite an impressive feat.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Similar to all the tobacco giants, they have been trying to pivot away from cigarette sales. This includes vaping devices and potential marijuana initiatives to help boost sales in products that consumers are picking up.

There are significant risks here that these efforts don't pay off. Regulatory pressures are a constant headache in the industry, so it certainly isn't for the risk-averse investor. However, being such a value at this time means that there is some margin of safety - at least if its historical P/E ratio is any consideration. As the chart below shows, we are on the cheaper end, and the market's latest volatility is certainly helping drive it lower as well.

Data by YCharts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 4.39% Yield

Now here we have a bit of an interesting play since it is an office REIT. Admittedly, this isn't a position I've ever had on my radar. I'm a big fan of REITs due to their consistent cash flows. However, the office space is an area that really isn't too attractive at this time.

Despite the industry's headwinds, this REIT has been delivering a growing dividend for several years now. Going back to 2003, it appears they had cut their dividend then had a long decade or so of maintaining the same payout. That's what makes it all the more interesting that they still stuck to raising earlier this year despite the pandemic that has ravaged the industry going on almost two years now. To be clear, this was after 6 quarters of the same $0.48 payout from February 2020 to May 2021.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

To help explain why this REIT didn't have a problem raising, even having a lot of capacity to raise from here, is the 53.4% payout ratio. They have a forward FFO of $3.74, and based on the $2 annual dividend is how we arrive at that figure. So while the dividend growth had really gone nowhere for a significant period of time, it would seem that they finally have the capacity to start growing it once again. The only problem is that COVID is likely making these decisions more difficult.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 4.6% Yield

Prudential is a fairly well-known financial company. They operate through several different subsidiaries of "insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally."

Being in the financial sector, the company has been benefiting from the tailwind of higher rates coming down the road. The financial sector has provided some of the best returns for the year. Of course, that could be set to continue into 2022, depending on the Omicron variant, which could set the recovery back some.

At one time, PRU was paying an annual dividend but switched it to a more regular quarterly payout to investors. Their dividend growth goes back to 2008 when they cut their dividend, just as so many financial companies were forced to do at that time.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Since that time, the company has proven to be among the leaders in its sector in terms of dividend growth over the years. The current payout ratio at 32.96% means they have plenty of room left in their tank for future growth as well. At the same time, the higher yield of this company can be quite tempting at this time. Though revenue and EPS growth will be something to watch here going forward.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

At this time, PRU seems to be quite cheap on a forward P/E basis of 7.17. Adding to the overall attractiveness of this company as a worthy investment, they have recently announced an authorization to repurchase $1.5 billion in common stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 4.56% Yield

Now, this is one of those stocks that I was hoping to run across during these screens. The ones that are really under the radar, at least in my realm of investing. This is a midcap company with just $3.46 billion in market cap.

They are in the communication services sector that provides "through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services" worldwide.

What makes this company more unique is the fact that it has been raising its dividend every single quarter going on 9 years now. That is rather than the traditional annual increases.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

It took quite a while to become more financially stable to pay out a dividend, but it has been growing quite rapidly since it has. Though I don't believe this is the type of stock for risk-averse investors. There is some significant volatility, and the stock seems quite expensive with forward EPS expected of $0.84 and a dividend rate of $3.32. However, earnings are expected to grow quite rapidly.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

2020 and 2021 appear to have sent their earnings into a volatile spin from an otherwise steady trend of rising somewhat.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Additionally, in this case, it is cash flows that still seem to be able to cover this dividend rather than EPS. Cash flows have been growing healthy over the last decade, with once again hitting some rough patches it would seem throughout 2020. Going forward, if they can continue the cash flow growth, the dividend appears viable.

Data by YCharts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 4.12% Yield

Finally, we have GILD to touch on. This company doesn't have as long of a dividend history as the other names we discussed. It also means they haven't had many years of growth. Though coming in at 6 years of growth and the pace of growth has been exciting here. It's taken many years since the company's founding, going back to 1987. However, it appears that they have finally become stable enough where the Board has been putting cash into investors' pockets.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

GILD is a biotech stock, so it can naturally be more volatile to the overall market. That being said, as a healthcare name, it isn't necessarily the current stage of what business cycle we might be in. Instead, it is more a factor of FDA approvals for whatever various drugs they concoct.

Interestingly, since they began paying a dividend, it would appear that the stock has been on the decline. At least, around when they initiated the dividend it was a rather steep decline followed by years of sideways movement at this point.

Data by YCharts

They've been among the top for CAGR dividend growth in the healthcare sector. However, they haven't been providing significant increases in earnings or revenue. Paying out a dividend at all for a biotech company can be throwing in the towel that the years of considerable growth are behind them. Instead of putting all of their capital into research and development, they pay investors.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Not to get off-topic, but evidence of maturity can be seen between Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Moderna (MRNA). Each of these companies has a vaccine for COVID. Yet, MRNA is the only stock to have acted like they cured the entire world going back to performance from January 1st, 2020.

Data by YCharts

How can this be? Well, MRNA had never distributed a medicine before the COVID vaccine they produced. Unlike PFE and JNJ, which have sprawling businesses with many segments of earnings flowing in. Essentially, MRNA is only the COVID vaccine, which means it meant more to them in terms of profits and revenue.

Said another way, these businesses have become bloated, and approval of any drug isn't going to have the same positive impact as a biotech that is just coming up. This is where GILD is, they had their biotech days of gaining approvals, and now with multiple medicines on the market, each subsequent drug means less and less.

Case in point, GILD has Veklury, which is its COVID-19 pill that helped the stock beat its earnings. However, a drop in HIV drugs sales meant some of this was offset. HIV is the largest segment of the company, so it requires more to offset these declines.