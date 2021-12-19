Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It is a good time to update our thoughts on Bombardier (BDRBF), due to its recent price declines, and the coming of the usual turnaround month of January for equity markets. We believe that the recent Bombardier quarter establishes that the thesis that private jet markets will be benefiting from the on-the-fence wealthy acquiring or taking advantage of private jet charter services over commercial aviation holds. We also recognise that while Bombardier has a premium brand, the current uncertainty around long-distance travel favours smaller business and general aviation players at the moment. We continue to view Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) as a strictly superior investment from a risk-reward standpoint, but think that things are moving in the right direction for the long misunderstood B&GA market to take permanent share from commercial aviation in the coming years.

Looking at Deliveries

The key to the thesis lies in what is going on with the Bombardier deliveries. In the last quarter, the deliveries were more focused on larger cabin jets, consistent with Bombardier's better brand positioning within that segment, but also with the fact that travel restrictions had eased and the possibility of new variants like Omicron wasn't at the forefront of people's minds. This quarter we are seeing more deliveries from mid-sized and light jets collectively, especially light sized jets. This is consistent with the idea that a lot of wealth was redistributed during the pandemic, and that some of the newly-rich would be looking for more affordable jets to take advantage of. Moreover, private jet leasing or private jet chartering companies that own their own assets, might be focusing on medium and light jets for their fleet as it is more suitable for an environment where variants that could lead to lockdowns might resurface and limit long-distance, intercontinental travel. This is a good moment in time to be launching the Challenger 3500, which has been a decent contributor to the Bombardier orderbook.

On Leverage

The other big thing concerning Bombardier investors was the situation with the financials, which were obviously quite beleaguered in 2020, and the debt situation, where Bombardier had been holding a pretty excessive amount of debt on the balance sheet. As far as the financial performance is going, things look to be improving, and with Q4 often being the stronger quarter for private jet manufacturers, where many deliveries get made towards the end of the year, we can expect further improvement and a strong quarter sequentially to be able to reach the updated guidance figures. The Global 7500, currently a key earnings driver and a major portion of the large cabin sales, is continuing to benefit from learning economies post launch, and the margin expansion we are seeing in Bombardier's financials is largely a consequence of that.

On the topic of margins, supply chain issues should be at the forefront of questions about any thesis in the current environment. So far, the effects have been minimal on Bombardier financials, with the only evident complications in the Bombardier supply chain being logistics, which the company says they were able to tackle with no problem and no spillover into performance. Pricing power is a hallmark of any industry that sells to wealthy end-clients, and pricing has already been constructive, so we believe that as far as there might be commodity inflation concerns for a manufacturer like Bombardier, they are as insulated as it gets. However, from a volume point, we believe that if shortages remain protracted, eventually volumes will have to be affected. For now Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers are coming in clutch to keep the Bombardier assembly line moving.

In terms of debt, it has been reduced by about 30% since the beginning of the year, and the situation looks substantially better with a pro-forma net debt at around $5 billion. While leverage is still high, the maturity profile has been shifted, with no debt maturing before December 2024.

Leverage remains a legitimate concern for investors. However, with the EBITDA now annualising at around $600 million in an optimistic scenario ahead of guidance, it is becoming far more manageable, and we believe that a 3 year horizon of cash flow generation will be a way for Bombardier to continue to attenuate the debt load and also benefit from interest expense savings, especially with the developments we expect in the B&GA market.

Conclusions and Valuation

The business trades at around a 13x EV multiple on EBITDA. Relative to the implied valuation of Gulfstream within General Dynamics (GD), which lies at around 16-17x, a 13x multiple is not bad. However, we think that there are risks to the business with better alternatives that make it not an ideal investment. Reliance on the Global 7500 for driving earnings is a problem if people see a lot of travel restrictions on the horizon, refreshed by Omicron. While fleet owners are investing ahead of the recovery in flight hours, represented by the larger portion of revenues coming from deliveries versus aftermarket, an eventual peak in confidence will be a problem for Bombardier's margin profile. The Challenger will be a successful launch and will likely bolster the mid-sized profile, but it'll be a while till those deliveries and learning economies are realised and reflect in the financials. While Gulfstream will have similar concerns, we see no reason to invest in Bombardier despite its discount when Dassault Aviation is on the market with a stub value after non-operating assets of $0, where its operations are literally given a 0 value by markets despite being premier in B&GA, with a great defense exposure with the Rafale in light of recent successes with the massive UAE sale. There is no competition in our minds, we would never invest in Bombardier, which has to manage leverage and has a decent multiple, when Dassault is an option. With the Falcon being more focused on mid and light cabins, we think that Bombardier's results signal good things to come for Dassault when they release H2 earnings.