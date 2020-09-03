ClaudioValdes/iStock via Getty Images

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) have licensed their cannabis biosynthesis intellectual property to the Cronos Group (CRON). 22nd Century Group has other interesting developments in its cannabis segment, including a collaboration with NIST to standardize cannabinoid measurements. The company still awaits approval for its Very Low Nicotine (VLN) cigarettes and has recently added the genetic improvement of the hops plant, used in beer fermentation, to its operating segments.

The company's stock price has been down 21% over the last three months, while its financial performance has shown some improvement from quarter to quarter. The company's business strategy and operations promise future growth. I rate the company as a Hold for now and recommend that investors watch the company's development. The current larger market conditions are still bearish on cannabis companies, but 22nd Century Group has positioned itself to become a key player.

22nd Century Group and Aurora Cannabis Make Agreement To License Cannabinoid Biosynthesis IP to Cronos Group

22nd Century Group and Aurora Cannabis made an agreement with the Cronos Group to license the companies' cannabinoid biosynthesis global IP. The plan is to accelerate the development and marketing of cannabinoids made through biosynthesis. The agreement serves to protect the legal rights of intellectual property, while collaborating on development.

Biosynthesized cannabinoids are made from microorganism which convert molecules through metabolism and produce complex compounds. The synthesized cannabinoids are used as active ingredients in the medical and recreational markets. The method promises low-cost cannabinoid production and cuts out the need of commercial agricultural production. The clinical application of cannabinoids requires measurable active ingredients for proper dosing. According to 22nd Century Group's press release, rare cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC can be manufactured using this process with high purity.

There are other methods of cannabinoid biosynthesis and other companies present competition in this market. A recent article on Seeking Alpha covers Amyris' biosynthetic cannabinoid production and I have covered the company in the past. Amyris makes biosynthesized cannabinoids using the sugars in yeast as the molecule transforming agent. The company already receives revenues by manufacturing cannabinoids. It uses them for its own products and sells batches on the API market.

BioHarvest Sciences (OTCPK:CNVCF) (OTC: BHSC), a Canadian and Israeli plant biotech company, has made 22 pounds of full-spectrum cannabinoid biomass using its own biopharming technology. This technology uses plant cells to grow cannabinoids. According to the company's analytics, the cannabis biomass has a trichome density 200x greater than traditional grown efflorescence.

Image of cannabis BioMass from BioHarvest's website

Cronos Group has also been in the process of manufacturing cultured cannabinoids. The company recently announced a milestone achievement with Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) whereby they will begin production of cultured CBG. The IP property from 22nd Group and Aurora Cannabis will allow Cronos to scale up cultured cannabinoid production. 22nd Century Group stands to gain from payments through the agreement and by having an early strategic position in the cannabinoid biosynthesis market. According to Aurora Cannabis' recent investor presentation, the global biosynthesis market is expected to be worth $500 billion by 2025.

Slide from Aurora Cannabis' recent investor presentation

At this time, there is no way to estimate the revenues, which each company will gain from the project being scaled up and going to market. According to its recent investor presentation, 22nd Century Group expects returns on its cannabis/hemp intellectual properties in 2022 and 2023.

22nd Century Group Gives Updates On Its Cannabis/Hemp Operations

22nd Century Group and KeyGene made a collaborative agreement with NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) with the goal of establishing the first set of standards and measurements for cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds in the hemp/cannabis industry. Through its current collaboration with KeyGene, 22nd Century will provide NIST different cannabis genetics with different cannabinoid profiles. NIST will set quality standards and measurements for the industry which will be used to indicate high quality products. The medical and pharmaceutical markets are in need of a standardized measurement for cannabinoids.

The company foresees revenues to begin for its hemp/cannabis plant lines and IP during Q4-2021. The revenue will be in the form of licensing fees and proceeds from sales of its hemp biomass and cannabinoid extract from its current crops at Needle Rock Farms. The company has applied for USDA Organic Certification for its hemp operations at Needle Rock.

22nd Century Group has ongoing partnerships with Extractas Bioscience, Sawatch Agriculture, and Folium Botanical for innovating new hemp and cannabis strains. These companies specialize in alkaloid plant breeding. More information about these partnership may be found in my last article on the company. 22nd Century Group has a large stake in finding and improving plant genetics so that the genetics are tailored to fit specific industry needs.

Updates On VLN Cigarettes

22nd Century Group awaits MRTP (Modified Risk Tobacco Product) designation from the FDA for its VLN (very low nicotine) cigarettes. The company has met with the FDA as recently as October 14th and remains positive about receiving approval. The company stands ready to manufacture and distribute its low nicotine cigarettes across the US upon approval. This product makes up the company's largest revenue potential.

Meanwhile, the company is positioned to launch its VLN cigarettes internationally. It is focusing on certain markets in Asia and Europe and has recently partnered with a US/International tobacco distributor. 22nd Century Group recently announced its interest in the New Zealand market in a response to the New Zealand Ministry of Health's Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan, which calls for a reduction of nicotine in smoked tobacco products.

Updates on Hops Genetics Development

22nd Century Group has made known its entry into the global specialty hop market, which fuels craft brewing around the world. Brewers look for the best hops to season their small batch beers and the hops market has experienced supply issues in the past, while brewers seek out the best strains. The company estimates the value of the global hops market at around $500 billion annually.

The company is in the midst of a two-year development cycle, whereby it is engaging farmers and brewers, especially in Europe, to better understand their needs. The company will use advanced genome sequencing to breed hops strains with particular traits. The company will bring in proceeds through IP and strain licensing from selling its improved genetics.

Q3-2021 Financial Performance

In Millions of USD* Q3 Sep 2021 Q2 Jun 2021 Q1 Mar 2021 Q4 Dec 2020 Q3 Sep 2020 Total Revenues 7.8 8.4 6.8 7.3 7.3 Cost Of Revenues 7.4 7.8 6.2 6.7 6.9 Gross Profit 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.4 Total Operating Expenses 8 7.2 5.8 6.8 4.4 Operating Income (7.6) (6.6) (5.2) (6.2) (4.0) Earnings From Continuing Operations (9.4) (4.2) (5.0) (6.4) (4.2) Net Income (9.4) (4.2) (5.0) (6.4) (4.2) Basic EPS ($0.06) ($0.03) ($0.03) ($0.05) ($0.03) EBITDA (7.2) (6.3) (4.9) (5.9) (3.7) Cash And Equivalents 1.6 2 1.3 1 1.5 Short Term Investments 53.5 60.3 29.7 21.3 25.3 Total Cash & ST Investments 55.2 62.3 30.9 22.3 26.8 Accounts Receivable 1.2 2.1 2 2.2 1.6 Total Current Assets 62.2 70.7 36.4 28.3 33.1 Total Assets 86.5 97.2 59.7 51.7 57.4 Accounts Payable 1.4 1 1.6 1.1 1.1 Total Current Liabilities 7 9.2 7 7.3 6.5 Total Liabilities 7.4 9.8 7.2 7.6 7.4 Current Price ** 2.33 2.96 4.63 3.29 2.20 0.64 Total Enterprise Value 326.31 422.63 722.22 470.68 281.06 63.22 Market Cap 379.20 481.70 752.68 492.23 305.49 88.98

*Financial data from Seeking Alpha

**Valuations from TIKR

Revenue increased 6.9% from previous year's same quarter, while decreasing from the prior quarter. The company received revenues from the manufacture and sales of its research VLN cigarettes. The company showed a gross profit of $87 thousand, which amounts to a 24% increase from last year's same quarter. Demand is high for the company's research cigarettes and the price to manufacture them has increased.

The company operates at a net loss because it is still bringing its operating segments to full steam. Operating expenses will be an issue until proceeds significantly increase. Future revenues and improved financial performance will come next year from the company's hemp/cannabis operations and IP licenses. The current market consensus revenue estimate for Q4-2021 is $11.2 million. For now, the company's assets outweigh its liabilities and there is plenty of cash for its operations and for fulfilling its current business strategy.

22nd Century Group's Stock Price Had Been On A 6-mo Downtrend

2-year price performance chart from StockCharts

The company's stock price hit an all-time-high of $6.36 per share back in April. Since then, it has been down 47.64% over the last 6-months, 23.36% over the last 3-months, and 25% over the last 30-days. The stock price has been caught up in the larger market's bearish outlook on cannabis. The stock trades in a higher price channel, above $2, compared to its $1 price channel in 2020.

The stock price trend is seeking higher channels overall, but not enough to merit a Buy signal yet, when coupled with the company's financial performance. It may take some time for the price to find a stable higher ground. The company should have developments throughout the year which will make the stock trend, but the larger outcome is unknown. The stock may find lower price channels before it begins a new higher uptrend.

Risk and Investment Strategy

Although I remain bullish on 22nd Century Group's business strategy and achievements, I give the company and its stock a rating of Hold for now. There is larger market uncertainty with cannabis stocks and we await improved financials from the company. The next four quarterly reports will be decisive for investors to gain an understanding of the company's future potential and stock performance trend.

There is no high risk to the company and its business strategy. The trend towards low nicotine tobacco products is certain and innovative cannabis and hops genetics have huge potential. The biosynthesis of cannabinoids is necessary for the medical and pharmaceutical markets. 22nd Century Group is far along its way in positioning itself to profit from these markets. Investors should sit back and see what happens, while preparing a future strategy for the stock.

Conclusion

22nd Century Group has entered the emerging market of cannabinoid biosynthesis. The company made an agreement along with Aurora Cannabis to supply cannabinoid biosynthesis IP to the Cronos Group. The goal is to scale up operations and prepare for commercialization. All three company's face competition in this $500 billion per year global market. Meanwhile, the company will see revenue over the next few quarters from its current hemp and cannabis operations. The company's hope genetic developments are still in its early stages. The ultimate buy signal will come when the company's VLN cigarettes are cleared for US distribution and sales. For now, I rate the company as a Hold and recommend that investors watch developments from the company.