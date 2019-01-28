VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) is one of the fastest-growing telehealth companies to date, going public in only 4 years of launch. Since its SPAC merger, the stock has gone through a roller coaster ride, up to as high as $25, and now withering down to just $6. There are many factors that contributed to the selloff, including concerns of slowing growth, negative SPAC market sentiment, growth stocks selloff, inflation fears, and most recently, rising competition.

I want to touch on the last point: competition.

Operating in the telehealth sector, H&H faces fierce competition from the likes of Teladoc (TDOC), Amazon (AMZN), and a flurry of new entrants. While this may be true, I believe H&H is playing a different ballgame and remains as the most promising company in the DTC telehealth sector. Only one other company stands in the way: Ro.

In this article, I'll do a side-by-side comparison of the two companies, specifically their business models, marketing strategies, cultures, and valuations. I'll conclude by putting together my thoughts as to why H&H is a Strong Buy at current prices.

Let's get started.

Business Model

When it comes to business models, both companies are almost identical. They essentially position themselves as vertically integrated health platforms that make healthcare affordable and accessible to everyone. The two companies sell generic drugs direct-to-consumer, cutting out the middlemen and offering customers better prices as a result. Both companies also have a telehealth component where consumers can connect with licensed medical professionals for a more intimate diagnosis. For example, H&H has 332 licensed providers in the US.

Based on their LinkedIn profiles, Ro was founded in February 2017 while H&H was founded in November 2017. Both started out by offering men's hair loss and sexual dysfunction treatments through the Hims (for H&H) and Roman (for Ro) brands. They then extended to the women's category by launching Hers (for H&H) and Rory (for Ro). The product offerings from each brand are very similar which primarily includes generic prescriptions, although H&H offers miscellaneous items such as condoms and vibrators which Ro has yet to launch.

What's different between the two companies is that Ro also operates Zero, which offers physician-prescribed medication to help people quit smoking. Ro also runs Ro Pharmacy, which is a mail-order pharmacy that offers 1,000+ FDA-approved generic medications. But despite their subtle differences, H&H and Ro seem to be almost identical in terms of product offering.

However, as a result of capital injections from the markets and investors, H&H and Ro have gone into an acquisition spree recently, which gives us clues on managements' visions as to how their companies' business model will look like in the future. Let's start with H&H.

In June this year, H&H announced two acquisitions. First is Honest Health, which is a London-based vertical health platform. Honest Health currently owns two brands: men's hair loss solution Freshman (launched) and skincare brand Remedy (coming soon). The company is also working on a new product. Clearly, the goal of this acquisition is for H&H to quickly expand into UK & Europe. In fact, Freshman has already been converted into Hims UK. I expect H&H to expand into additional countries in 2022 and beyond, which should contribute meaningfully towards growth.

(Source: Honest Health Website)

H&H's second acquisition is Apostrophe, which is a health platform that specializes in dermatology and skincare. Apostrophe offers personalized skincare medications fulfilled by the affiliated Apostrophe pharmacy, which is currently board-certified in over 40 states. Dermatology is a highly competitive industry so I do not expect Apostrophe to be the main revenue driver for H&H. Nonetheless, the acquisition opens the door for H&H to expand their skincare offering, which should increase AOV (Average Order Value). According to the earnings call, revenue from Apostrophe was $5 million, which is about 6.7% of total revenue.

Now let's turn over to Ro's acquisitions.

In December 2020, Ro acquired Workpath, "a software platform that enables healthcare companies to offer on-demand, in-home care and diagnostic services with a simple API". Using its powerful dashboard and world-class app, Workpath helps healthcare companies coordinate with their patients. Ro is a customer of Workpath and it enables Ro to send medical professionals to a patient's home and conduct in-home care such as blood draws and vaccinations, all under the Ro platform. Through this acquisition, Workpath will operate independently and its software will continue to be available to other healthcare companies. According to Workpath, the company's network reaches 95% of the US population and 250k+ appointments have been completed.

(Source: Workpath Website)

Ro's next acquisition was announced six months later. Modern Fertility is an at-home fertility, ovulation, and pregnancy test company. The company has taken a $1,000+ fertility hormone test to just $159, an incredible value for those with ovaries. Modern Fertility also has a standalone app to help women track their cycles. This acquisition is a huge step up for Ro's lagging women's line.

(Source: Welcome Modern Fertility by Zachariah Reitano)

Finally, Ro acquired Kit in June this year. Kit is an at-home health and lab testing solution - such as finger-prick blood assays, blood pressure tests, and weight measurement tools - delivered directly to the patient's home. The patient is "guided step by step by video and on-demand support through the Kit app", to perform the test himself/herself. Once the test is complete, the patient sends the samples back to Kit's lab, which will produce a report of the results for the patient. This eliminates the need for patients to travel to clinics. As a result of the acquisition, Kit will be integrated into Ro's platform, enabling a Ro licensed provider to send personalized Kit diagnostic tests to a patient's home. As with Workpath, Kit will continue to operate independently and serve its existing customers.

As you can see, H&H and Ro have entirely different acquisition strategies. H&H's acquisitions are more focused on hard goods and getting their products out to more customers as quickly as possible. The Honest Health acquisition also gives H&H exposure in the European market - I expect H&H to continue expanding to other countries such as Australia and Indonesia, for instance. The Apostrophe acquisition also points to H&H's goals of expanding to other product lines, which should increase AOV.

It also seems that H&H aims to operate under just the Hims & Hers brands rather than numerous brands under one umbrella. This is good as customers will only have to go to a single platform to access all of H&H's products. The development of its mobile app should also accelerate consumer purchases.

On the other hand, Ro is centered towards at-home testing and in-home care, a space that is virtually untouched. Workpath, Modern Fertility, and Kit all seemed to complement each other as Ro offers customers the option for at-home testing, which could translate to additional purchases of generic drugs from the Ro platform, based on the test results. Furthermore, Ro is reported to be in talks to acquire Dadi, an at-home sperm storage startup. So put simply, Ro is investing heavily into at-home healthcare as it solidifies its position as a vertically integrated telehealth company. For the sake of saving face and saving time, I can see why patients would favor at-home testing over a visit to the clinic.

To wrap up this section, we can see that H&H's and Ro's business model looks similar from the surface. However, digging deeper into their acquisition strategies, we can see that H&H's main focus is to capture market share as fast as possible by expanding horizontally and geographically. On the other side, Ro is more concerned about expanding vertically, as shown by their hunger for in-home care. Therefore, in terms of being a vertically-integrated telehealth company, Ro looks to be the clear winner. However, H&H is faster to scale and it has a mobile app, which amplifies distribution.

(Source: Welcome Workpath by Zachariah Reitano)

Marketing & Distribution

In terms of marketing, H&H primarily targets a younger audience as this demographic is more tech-savvy and that the majority of them will be future senior citizens. H&H has a more casual vibe while Ro maintains a more professional stance. This can be seen from H&H's marketing efforts through influencers such as Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, and Rob Gronkowski, who each have a large Instagram following of 154 million, 186 million, and 4.4 million, respectively. This is also one of the reasons why H&H trumps Ro in terms of social media following - H&H has a total of 148k Instagram followers, as compared to 41k followers for Roman and Rory.

It is also important to note that H&H has a unique, catchy, and distinct brand name. In contrast, Ro is quite difficult to search among search engines, which could limit brand exposure for Ro.

H&H is also proactive in its distribution strategy as the company leverages its strong brand to reach as many customers as possible. Specifically, H&H has established a large brick-and-mortar and online retail presence other than its own online stores:

As compared to H&H, Ro has only launched its products in Walmart (WMT) stores. As a result of a stronger retail presence (both online and offline), H&H will land more customers from third-party retail stores, which should eventually translate to higher DTC sales. Furthermore, H&H has already expanded internationally through the Honest Health acquisition mentioned earlier.

Despite a stronger brand name, H&H has lower consultations and patient touchpoints. But do keep in mind that most of the partnerships were announced in Q3 and Q4 this year. Therefore, I expect these metrics to ramp up significantly in the next few quarters.

H&H: 4.6 million consultations and 19 million+ touchpoints

Ro: 6 million consultations and 46 million+ touchpoints

(Source: H&H 2021 Q3 Investor Presentation)

Moreover, H&H is expected to release its mobile app in a few weeks, which should accelerate telehealth adoption and consumer purchases. The app consists of three modules. First, Programs features original content to educate members regarding common health issues. Second, Care enables members to engage with their virtual care team through video, phone, or chat. Finally, the Member Store provides members easy access to H&H's product portfolio, increasing the likelihood of conversion or transaction.

Educate. Engage. Convert. H&H's mobile app's simple, yet effective layout should drive more consultations, touchpoints, and ultimately, sales.

(Source: Hims Website)

To sum up, H&H's superior brand, marketing, and distribution strategy should help the company accumulate more members and market share in the years to come.

Management And Culture

While having the right business model and distribution strategy is crucial, the people leading the company and the type of culture they set forth will eventually make or break the company. Fortunately, based on my research, both companies excel in this area. However, there are some subtle differences worth discussing.

First, let's look at company mission. Here's how each CEO describes his company's mission:

H&H CEO Andrew Dudum - "Our mission is to make the highest quality personalized healthcare accessible to everyone."

Ro CEO Zachariah Reitano - "Ro's mission is to build a patient-centric healthcare system."

Personally, I like H&H's mission better. It is clear and concise - the company wants to make quality healthcare available, affordable, and accessible. A crystal-clear mission like that should set the right tone and mindset for all employees in the organization.

As for Ro, they too have a bold mission, but it can lead to some confusion as to what a "patient-centric healthcare system" actually means. A recent TechCrunch article pointed out some cultural flaws at Ro. CEO Zachariah Reitano responded immediately by releasing a Medium article. While the TechCrunch article shed a negative light on Ro, the company's Glassdoor ratings seemed to paint a completely different picture.

(Source: Ro Glassdoor)

As you can see, Ro has an excellent Glassdoor rating of 4.6/5.0. H&H, on the other hand, has an overall rating of 4.2/5.0. A few months ago, H&H's rating was hovering between 4.5 and 4.7. I believe that complications from the recent SPAC merger and company acquisitions might have caused ratings to drop slightly - I wouldn't get too worried about it. Bottom line is, both companies are led by visionary CEOs and have great company cultures as shown by their high glassdoor ratings.

(Source: H&H Glassdoor)

Financials And Valuation

In this section, I will go over why H&H is a strong buy.

At $6.44 per share, H&H has a market cap of $1.25 billion. Minus cash, H&H has an enterprise value of $998 million. In January 2019, H&H raised $100 million at a pre-money valuation of $1 billion. So at today's price, investors can purchase H&H at the same valuation that was set by VC investors almost three years ago.

In the span of just three years, H&H grew revenue by 10-fold from $27 million in FY2018 to an expected $264 million in FY2021, all while growing gross margins from 29% to around 74% as of Q3 2021. At the same time, 94% of GAAP revenue is recurring with an 88% long-term revenue retention rate.

So on an EV/Revenue basis, H&H is valued at:

During 2019 Series C round : $1 billion / $27 million FY2018 revenue = 37.0x

: $1 billion / $27 million FY2018 revenue = 37.0x During 2020 SPAC merger : $1.6 billion / $149 million FY2020 revenue = 10.7x

: $1.6 billion / $149 million FY2020 revenue = 10.7x Today: $998 million / $264 million FY2021 revenue = 3.8x

H&H is valued at only 3.8x today whilst growing revenue at 70%+ year-over-year and subscribers have almost tripled from 190k in Q4 of 2019 to 551k in Q3 of 2021. H&H is incredibly cheap for a company growing at this rate.

(Source: H&H 2021 Q3 Investor Presentation)

Now let's compare it to Ro's valuation. In March 2021, Ro raised $500 million in a deal that valued the company at $5 billion. According to CEO Zachariah Reitano's Medium post, Ro did $200 million in revenue in 2020 and ARR is currently above $300 million. Let's assume Ro reached $300 million of revenue in FY2021. That means Ro is valued at a sales multiple of 16.7x.

Again, here's the valuation comparison:

H&H at 3.8x with $264 million revenue growing 77% YOY

Ro at 16.7x with $300 million revenue growing 50% YOY

The disconnect has never been more obvious. H&H is massively undervalued. Even CEO Andrew Dudum agrees - he recently scooped up $481k worth of HIMS stock.

Conclusion

In this article, I did a deep dive into H&H and its closest competitor, Ro. Based on my analysis, both H&H and Ro are great companies with a massive growth runway in the telehealth sector. They are also the most dominant players in the DTC healthcare subsector.

Both companies have similar business models, although Ro seemed to be more vertically integrated as shown by its recent acquisitions. Conversely, H&H's acquisition strategy is predicated around scaling as quickly as possible, both horizontally and geographically. H&H's stronger brand and distribution strategy should also boost growth, especially with the anticipated release of its mobile app.

The two companies are also led by visionary CEOs. Short and sweet mission statements, as well as High glassdoor ratings, support the thesis that both companies are run by excellent management.

However, the disconnect lies in their valuations - H&H is extremely undervalued, both historically and comparatively. As such HIMS is a strong buy at current prices.

The main risks here are competition and unprofitability. H&H faces tough competition from Ro, copycats, and giants like Amazon. In addition, management still expects $(36) million of Adjusted EBITDA loss as the company continues to burn cash through heavy marketing and R&D.

Despite the risks, the risk-to-reward for HIMS at these prices is just too good to ignore. Sound business model. Strong brand. Awesome management. Cheap valuation. Long growth runway. These are ingredients for generating significant alpha.