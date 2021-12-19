Olga Kostrova /iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) reported record Q3 results and Q4 is expected to be even better. High demand and extremely high gas prices support a record dividend in 2022. European underground gas storage levels are at record lows and cold winter can be an expensive one for consumers. The danger that fossil fuels will be replaced in Germany in the near future is grossly exaggerated. Natural gas will remain an important energy source for a long time.

Motivation for this article

It is not the first time that I am writing about Gazprom. In my first article, I described my investment case for the Russian oil and gas giant and why I consider it to be an investment for generations. A few months later an update on the operations and the business was provided. At that time the extremely positive outlook was supported by rising gas prices in Europe and the approaching commissioning of North Stream 2. Returns for investors were great since then but now it's time to review the status.

In this article, I am going to discuss the latest results from Q3 2021 and the positive news for investors. In addition, there are many potential headwinds for the company that need to be considered.

Q3 / 9M 2021 - dividend outlook

I don't think anyone was really surprised that Gazprom's Q3 in 2021 was outstanding. The management highlighted all-time highs for Q3 and 9M results: sales, EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow. Natural gas production rose to a 13-year high. Q4 is expected to be even stronger due to constantly high gas prices in Europe. More details can be found here.

Gazprom is not just a dividend play like many other oil and gas majors, it's also a growth story when thinking about the Chinese market and the switch from coal to gas in modern societies. However, dividends play an important role for investors and the future looks very positive. The management announced a new dividend policy two years ago and that created a lot of excitement. The first stress test for this commitment was last year during the pandemic. It was originally planned to pay 40% of net income to investors (paid in July / August 2021), however, in order to pay a decent, competitive dividend, the company already distributed 50% to its investors. That's strong evidence for a shareholder-friendly company policy, knowing that the Russian state receives 50% of the dividends.

The 9M 2021 adjusted net income, relevant for the dividend payment, is shown below.

Source: Gazprom Q3 Results

Based on the first nine months of 2021, the expected dividend is 29.71 rubles (roughly $0.4) per share. That's already more than the payout of 2019 (RUB15.24) and 2020 (RUB12.55) combined. The 9M dividend yield based on today's stock price is around 8.5% and that excludes the expected record fourth quarter. That implies a strong double-digit dividend yield for next year.

Outlook

Winter is here and, depending on the temperatures, this can be a very expensive one for consumers in Europe. The underground gas storage levels are at record lows and the EU missed the opportunity to replenish them in the spring and summer.

Source: Gazprom Q3 Results

Germany has the largest natural gas storage capacity in the EU and the inventory has dropped below 60%. That's a historically low level in comparison with previous years. At the moment, high utilization of the storage facilities can be observed. Clearly more is being withdrawn than stored and this can result in a very low storage level in February.

Many people in Germany believe that they don't need natural gas from Russia, and North Stream 2 is certainly not needed. Energy production with fossil fuels should best be stopped immediately. But let's face the reality. The next image shows the electricity generation in Germany based on the different energy sources for Q3 2020 and 2021.

Source: Statistisches Bundesamt - Electricity Generation Q3 2021

Coal stands out as the most important energy source in Q3 2021, up 5.5% compared to 2020, followed by wind power, nuclear power, and photovoltaic. Natural gas contribution dropped by 5.7% to only 8.7% due to high gas prices. I have no idea how the German government wants to replace coal and nuclear power (46.1% in Q3 2021) within the next 10 or 15 years. Good luck with that. Natural gas is an important energy resource for the future due to much lower pollution compared to coal and the great flexibility gas power plants offer (e.g. absorbing power peaks, high efficiency, etc.).

European natural gas import prices are extremely high. Since my last article in May, the price has more than tripled. Again, this supports the outlook for a record Q4 and high dividends in 2022.

Source: YCharts: European Union Natural Gas Import Price

Risks to consider

A big uncertainty for investors is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Western sanctions can have a direct impact on Gazprom's business. North Stream 2 is completed but commissioning will probably be delayed until the middle of next year. Russia's relationship with the EU is at a multi-year low for various reasons.

Extremely high gas prices are good for business in the short-term, but can also have a negative impact in the long-term. Consumers will look for alternatives after a certain point, and that cannot be in the interest of Gazprom / Russia. It was already reported at the end of October that the gas price should be 60% below the level at that time in order to secure long-term sales in Europe.

Conclusion

Gazprom investors can look forward to very high dividends in 2022. The latest Q3 numbers are outstanding and Q4 is expected to be a record quarter supported by high demand and gas prices. The danger that fossil fuels will be replaced in Germany in the near future is grossly exaggerated. Natural gas will remain an important energy source for a long time. The bull case from my original article is fully intact.

However, the risks should not be ignored. Russia's relationship with the EU is at a multi-year low and gas prices can also be too high after a certain point. Despite the (hopefully) short-term headwinds I am extremely bullish on Gazprom and its business. Investors should benefit for many years/decades to come.