Investment Thesis

Currently, the world is experiencing a renaissance in payments. While this may not be clear on the surface, there's significant disruption taking place within payments technology and how people ultimately pay at the point-of-sale (POS) with the tap of a card or with a digital wallet, all thanks to tokenization. Digital payments are a safer, more convenient payment option that often requires two-factor verification, but digital wallets also provide financial institutions and fintech companies an abundance of information and data that is used to offer consumers financial services. Today, we are seeing companies start to utilize data to offer better financial services by implementing artificial intelligence into their risk modeling, specifically Upstart and Affirm.

Significant Opportunities for Innovation Ahead

The total addressable for loan origination is massive; $4.5 trillion for mortgage loans, $672 billion for auto loans, and $81 billion for personal loans.

There's expected to be ~$74 trillion in total money movement in 2021, while there was $30 trillion in worldwide card-based payments in 2019.

The global card networks Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are worth nearly ~$1 trillion combined. Visa processed $2.35 trillion in transaction volume in Q4 of 2020 alone.

With the rise of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance applications, there's a significant opportunity for disruption within the traditional four-party model, whether that's through neobanks such as Affirm or Block, or infrastructure players like Upstart and Marqeta. Decentralized finance (DeFI) applications enable the flow of funds to be authenticated without human intervention or the need for a bank to act as a guarantor, so now data can act as the custodian. Therefore, DeFi represents an opportunity for companies to integrate their advanced AI to offer consumers more effective financial services, while also removing cost centers (the card networks and issuing banks) in the future, which were once thought to have a moat because of their wide network effects, consisting of both merchants and cardholders all around the world.

The convergence of digital payments with artificial intelligence will result in more attractive, transparent, and secure financial products for consumers, while it also removes prejudiced biases from the financial system. These new payment mechanisms will also provide value for merchants, by ultimately enabling higher average order values and higher margins.

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." - Benjamin Graham

In this note, I will highlight that the following companies are led by some of the best visionary founders and are poised to outperform the market over the next three to five years.

Upstart

Upstart (UPST) is an AI lending platform that applies AI to help banks originate better loans that are more accurate in predicting which borrowers are likely to default. Upstart utilizes all the traditional data that goes into a FICO score, as well as more than 1600 variables it uses to determine whether or not consumers will default on a loan. Upstarts AI model considers data that's traditionally not accounted for in a FICO score, compared to the traditional 15 to 30 variables banks currently rely on. Upstart uses its proprietary AI to enable higher credit approval ratings, with lower losses all while implementing a higher degree of automation, which is more profitable.

Here's how Upstart leverages its AI decision-making to enable its partners to originate better loans.

Think of it as knobs, you can turn either aggressively or not aggressively. If you want to just keep your approval rates the same, we can knock out sometimes in the range of 75% of your losses, which is pretty awesome, but that's kind of the most conservative way to turn the dials. Another way to turn them is to say, we can improve two or even three times as many people and keep your loss rate constant from what it is today. Banks will land somewhere in the middle, but the ultimate value prop is you can have a more inclusive lending program, you can improve more of your customers or new potential customers at lower rates and you can be more profitable." - Dave Girouard, Upstart CEO

This enables Upstart's to offer consumer-based lending, where Upstarts lending platform creates the loans that benefit consumers, while its platform also serves to empower enterprises as Upstart's AI lending Platform is dependent on its bank to originate the loans it approves. This results in a massive opportunity for Upstart, as consumers benefit from higher credit approval rates with lower interest rates, while banks operate more effectively and extend more loans to worthy borrowers.

Better yet, Upstart's credit decision-making can also be applied for auto loans or other lending products in the future, possibly mortgages. This gives Upstart a massive total addressable market, which will benefit the economy as Upstart provides benefits to consumers by enabling them access to credit while it also helps banks realize much lower default rates. Upstart currently has 31 partnerships with banks, which means there are hundreds of banks and financial institutions for Upstart to deploy its AI platform.

Affirm

Affirm (AFRM) offers a monopoly product that truly represents a watershed moment in the disruption of the consumer credit ecosystem. Affirm currently offers Buy-Now, Pay-Later loans at the point-of-sale (POS) for up to $17,500 for consumers to pay back over 6 weeks to 18-months, depending on the size of the loan. Affirms' loans offer no deferred interest, no late fees, no hidden fees, and no accruing/capitalizing interest on overdue accounts. Affirm's financial services are transparent and upfront if there's any interest or "hidden costs", which is a differentiator for Affirm in establishing its brand.

One of the things we set out to do from the very beginning, was to not make money on people's mistakes or misfortunes. As a result, our incentives are fundamentally aligned with our customers. We only make money when they pay us on time. If they're late or refuse to pay, we made the mistake and end up losing money. We really are a mission-driven company, we aren't just doing this to make another profitable business, which certainly is a goal. We urge our customers to not borrow money if we think they can't afford it, we help them make sense of all the prices and terms in the plainest language possible... thereby improving financial literacy." - Max Levchin

Affirm's partnered with 60% of U.S. eCommerce through its partnerships with Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Shopify. Affirm uses its partnered merchants to get distribution and develop brand awareness as this strategy doesn't require Affirm to spend aggressively on marketing costs because its BNPL solution is directly integrated with its merchants at the POS. Affirm's product is revolutionary as consumers have the option to divide their purchases into monthly installments while they don't need to worry about recurring interest or late fees. Affirm's established a strong brand recognition, highlighted by its 83 net promoter score, by offering BNPL installments that are transparent and are aligned with the best interests of consumers and merchants.

Source: Affirm Investor Presentation

Affirm will release its BNPL solution as a physical and virtual card that can be used where Visa is accepted, Affirm Debit Plus. Affirm Debit Plus, which is powered by Marqeta, represents an opportunity for Affirm to utilize the positive brand it fostered through its loans present at its partnered merchants POS. Affirm Debit Plus will play a huge role in distributing Affirm's solutions to the wallets of consumers.

Affirm recently announced that it will also offer a "pay now" feature which will allow consumers to pay upfront while earning rewards like cash back or possibly targeted discounts at merchants partnered with Affirm. Affirm could leverage its insights from the merchant as well as the consumer, to incentivize the consumers to pay back their loans on time by encouraging them with cash back rewards on future "pay now" transactions. Affirm's lending products are aligned with consumers because Affirm stands to make nothing if it were to provide loans to unworthy borrowers, hence Affirm is positioning itself to help consumers rather than take advantage of them compared to the current underlying credit ecosystem. Affirm's "pay now" feature will cement its position in offering a product that will directly compete with the consumer credit card market, which processed ~$4 trillion of payments in the U.S. this past year.

Block

Block (SQ), formerly known as Square, is the only company on this list that wasn't a relatively recent IPO. The recent pullback in its stock represents an ideal buying opportunity to invest in another disruptive fintech company that has many similarities to Affirm. Affirm's approach to distribution was partnering with large retailers and using them to offer a product at the POS that they'd be inclined to offer since it'd increase their sales. Block's taken a different approach to this by offering small to midsized businesses (SMBs) a way to accept transactions through a payment terminal that simply connects with a merchant's smartphone. This would prove to evolve the payments landscape for SMBs "making commerce easy", Block's mission.

Source: Block's September 2020 Investor Presentation

Block's expanded on this mission by offering a variety of solutions for SMBs and built out a full backend for them so that Block could better understand its Sellers and provide them with business loans. Block's carved out a niche serving the SMB market, while it started targeting consumers in 2013 through Cash App. Block's recent acquisition of AfterPay will be an extension of the Sellers and Cash App ecosystem that further enables Block to make commerce easy by enabling its consumers within Cash App and its Sellers to access AfterPay's BNPL solution at the POS.

Source: Square's Plans To Acquire AfterPay Overview

The Sellers ecosystem consists of millions of merchants while AfterPay is partnered with ~100,000 merchants and this will pair well with Cash App's 70 million users and AfterPay's 16 million. Block already offers a variety of solutions for SMBs including Block Invoices which makes it simpler for Sellers to receive funds directly through ACH within a day as well as Payroll solutions so that funds can flow to employees from a Sellers bank account, which is also powered by Block, so employees can receive their paycheck instantly through Cash App or by the next day if the employee uses a traditional bank. Now Block will offer BNPL solutions to its users in addition to its current offerings within Cash App. Cash App Pay enables users to pay Sellers directly from App as well as the Cash Card which is a Visa debit card that draws from a user's Cash App balance and is also powered by Marqeta.

Block is well-positioned to expand its ecosystems of merchants within the Sellers ecosystem as well as expand the financial solutions that it offers to consumers to make commerce fair and accessible within Cash App. Block recently announced last quarter that it will expand Cash App to families by serving teens, between 13-17 giving them access to Cash Card, direct deposits, and Cash Boosts all with parental approval. Block continues to expand its roots and presence within SMB and consumers, which will enable them to offer more attractive financial products, which Block could leverage to attract consumers to merchants in the Sellers ecosystem. As Block continues to expand its ecosystem and develops solutions built on the blockchain, the company will leverage its strong presence by offering appealing financial products that will bypass the traditional credit card networks.

Marqeta

Marqeta's (MQ) Modern Card Issuing Platform is the bridge between disruptive fintech solutions and the traditional payment processing infrastructure. Marqeta is playing a key role in the reorientation of the consumer credit ecosystem as Marqeta is crucial to enabling fintech solutions for companies such as Block, Affirm JP Morgan, Google, even possibly Upstart down the road as Marqeta recently partnered with First National Bank of Omaha, a current Upstart partner. Marqeta is at the forefront of the combination of data analytics/ machine learnings as its platform is the bridge between a company's proprietary software and the current underlying payment infrastructure present in the economy today.

Source: Marqeta: A Deep Dive Into A Disruptor (NASDAQ:MQ)

Affirm builds multiple products on Marqeta's Platform for both online and offline transactions, while more than 10 teams at Block work with Marqeta. 68% of Marqeta's revenue was generated from Block in Q3 of 2021, down from 72% the prior year. Marqeta attributed this growth to non-top 5 customers, 220% year-over-year growth. Block's revenue contribution will remain elevated over the near term, partially due to its acquisition AfterPay, which was already a Marqeta customer. However, over the next 3 to 5 years, I expect Block's revenue contribution to decrease substantially, while losing Block as a customer would be difficult considering that Marqeta's Platform touches so many components of Blocks Sellers and Cash App ecosystem, especially now with AfterPay on board, it would be difficult to rip out Marqeta's Platform from Block. More on Marqeta's relationship with Block can be found here.

Marqeta's Modern Card Issuing Platform is built for modern cloud-based technologies and is a gateway between fiat and cryptocurrencies, while it was a pioneer in building a just-in-time funding mechanism that's used by on-demand delivery services like Instacart and DoorDash.

Some of Marqeta's additional partnerships include:

Bill.com

Klarna

Coinbase

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Amount

Branch

Ramp

Uber

FigurePay

Payfare

Zip

M1 Finance (first card product powered by Deserve and $MQ)

Synctera

Apart of the Plaid ecosystem

Marqeta enables its customers to grow while Marqeta and its Platform's solutions grow alongside its customers. This will result in strong revenue growth for Marqeta, especially outside of Block. Marqeta's Platform represents "The Power of Pay" as it enables its customers to play the role of the issuer processor within the traditional four-party model that relies on card networks and an issuing bank. Marqeta brings innovative payments solutions to life and will play a key role in the disruption of the consumer credit ecosystem as well as the evolution of digital financial services.

Our vision is to democratize money movement globally. We are at the forefront of a big secular shift towards Modern Card Issuing and Global Modern Money Movement. We think this will happen over the next decade and that we're still in the early innings here. Over the next years, we will look to continue to add commerce disruptors, large tech giants, and financial institutions, and set ourselves up as the go-to-platform winners default to. Over time, we also intend to broaden our platform by introducing additional capabilities and functionality to meet the evolving money movement needs of our customer base." - Jason Gardner, Marqeta CEO

Financial Outlook

Now, let's analyze the current financial outlook for these companies and then we'll use the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to determine whether or not they are worthy long-term investments.

Now, let use the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to predict the returns of one of the stocks above, Affirm. Then I will provide the present value of the four stocks above with their expected returns over the next 10 years.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Then the model calculates a projected FCF per share value (year-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x) to reach a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model deduces an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Models

As seen above, Affirm is trading at a significant discount currently trading around $100. Affirm is expected to generate 24% annualized returns over the next 10 years, hence I label Affirm a strong buy at $100 per share.

Below is a summary of the conservative growth rates we used to project free cash flow growth for each company, as well as their expected returns over the next 10 years.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Given that these stocks are expected to generate better than 24% annualized returns over the next 10 years, they are well within buy territory considering they are expected to widely outperform our 15% benchmark at Beating The Market.

Buy Now, Pay Later? "No, Thanks"

This past week, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced its plans to launch a probe into the BNPL companies AfterPay, Affirm, Klarna, and other players. BNPL companies are seeing an increasing amount of people not pay back their debts, specifically in Australia where the BNPL market is more mature, but represents a younger demographic compared to the U.S. The CFPB will analyze how these firms utilize consumer data to provide consumers with debt. An Affirm spokesperson said they'd welcome CFPB review and support regulation "​​that benefit consumers and promote transparency within our industry." Ultimately, regulation should be viewed as a confirmation that these debt instruments have the potential to change the financial services industry by no longer depending on the friction of the consumer.

Also, it should be noted that Max Levchin held an advisory on the CFPB from 2015 to 2018.

Why Will BNPL Work for Affirm and Block?

This brings us back to Affirm and Block's mission. Affirm's mission is to provide honest financial products that improve people's lives, while Block's is to make commerce easy so that everybody can participate in the economy. The artificial intelligence that Upstart, Affirm, and Block use to power their risk modeling enables them to more accurately project who's a worthy borrower using data that's not necessarily included in one's FICO score. Affirm and Block have many similarities in how they deploy AI in their risk modeling, and part of this is attributed to Keith Rabois' time at Block when he was COO there from 2010 to early 2013. Rabois is now a board member at Affirm and his ties with Levchin stem back from when Rabois was an executive at PayPal. Nathan Gettings was an engineer with Levchin at PayPal as well as Palantir co-founder and their first chief technology officer. He also cofounded Affirm alongside Max Levchin and Alex Rampell.

Affirm and Block's business models are aligned with the best interest of consumers, merchants, and if they weren't, then they'd be out of business.

I think a lot of the financial industry had a mindset of kind of distrust and just constantly looking for opportunities to, uh, prove why people shouldn't get into the system, whereas we took on a mindset of trust and then verify, verify, verify, verify, verify. So we moved, you know, when we entered the space, only about 30 to 40 percent of the people who applied to accept credit cards would actually get through the system. We took that number to 99%. And that's because we reframe the problem. We built credible models and we had this mindset of we're going to watch not at the merchant level, but we're going to watch the transaction level" - Block CEO Jack Dorsey referencing how Block built its risk modeling for lending to Block Sellers

Source: YCharts

Block will utilize its expertise in risk modeling to provide a boost for AfterPay's risk modeling. As seen above, AfterPay's provision for doubtful accounts continues to increase as Affirm's are decreasing. Part of the reason the AfterPay sold, I attribute to their lack of implementing AI and machine learning in their risk modeling. What's more telling is that Affirm generated more revenue in 2020 than AfterPay, yet Affirm's provision of doubtful accounts is more than two times less than that of AfterPay.

As highlighted earlier, Affirm is also fully aligned with the consumers, and this means of enabling commerce represents a fair and accessible approach that doesn't discriminate against people who don't have any credit history since the BNPL companies like Block and Affirm have access to much more data. Block has a tougher road ahead because it's just starting to implement consumer lending much later than Affirm has, yet Block has advantages when it comes to offering loans for SMBs.

Conclusion

Upstart, Affirm, and Square are redefining consumers' expectations when it comes to financial services because they offer something that truly creates value for merchants and consumers. These companies create positive selection biases and consumers feel a strong connection to their brands because these companies are reshaping their expectations. This is a paradigm shift now that banks and upcoming fintech companies are in a position to offer products that reward consumers for being good customers and paying back their loans on time.

The evolution of AI will enable these companies to offer more embedded finance solutions so that Upstart, Affirm, and Block can leverage wedge strategies to catapult into launching more value-added services that benefit consumers. All while Marqeta is the modern card issuing platform that will enable these tech disruptors, like Upstart or Affirm, to connect their proprietary software with the payments infrastructure present today and tomorrow. This results in four great buying opportunities in Upstart, Affirm, Square, and Marqeta heading into 2022.

