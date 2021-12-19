Jasmina007/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most interesting REITs on the market today is a company called American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC). Despite experiencing years of growth, the company exhibited a pullback as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the picture at the company has improved, with signs of a clear turnaround in the results the company reports. Due to this, as well as the high quality of the enterprise, the market has assigned a high price for investors who want to participate in the company's prospects. Although the future for the business is bright, and there is at least one interesting catalyst that could create additional value, shares just look very expensive at this time. This doesn't mean the business is a bad opportunity in the long run. But it does suggest that investors can probably find better prospects elsewhere at this time.

Recent events are encouraging

The last time I wrote about American Campus Communities was in an article published in April of this year. In that article, I called the company a quality operator. However, I ultimately rated it a neutral prospect, stating that the high multiple shares are trading for making it an expensive prospect even though it was cheaper relative to its peers. Since then, the company has fared better than I anticipated. Shares have generated a return for investors of about 30%. That is more than double the 13% achieved by the S&P 500 over the same period of time. You would think that this move higher had to be attributable to strong financial performance for the business. It is true that the company is doing better in the current fiscal year than it did last year. The latest quarter was especially bullish for investors, but I would not say that returns were strong enough to warrant the upside we experienced.

Before we move on to more details, it probably would make sense to discuss briefly the company's core operations. As of the end of its latest quarter, the company owned 166 properties spread across 71 markets. In addition to these properties, the company also manages another 36 properties. This brings the total property count in its portfolio up to 202. These properties focus on providing quality student housing throughout the country. They also house 140,717 beds for the students in question that rent them. Of its properties, 126 are located off campuses. Another 33 are on campuses. This excludes one property that is on campus that is currently under development. And it also excludes six properties that are on campus in which it has a participating relationship with the campus in question. Management has not provided details regarding the on campus or off campus status of its managed properties.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company exhibited something of a downturn. Revenue, for instance, fell from $943.04 million in 2019 to $870.58 million in 2020. Operating cash flow declined, as did all other measures of profitability that management reported. However, this pain was short lived. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, for instance, the company reported revenue of $670.12 million. This represents an increase of 5.1% over the $637.63 million generated the same time one year earlier. Revenue growth in the latest quarter was particularly strong, with sales of $228.88 million implying a year over year growth rate of 12.9%. Obviously, things like changes and occupancy rate have a significant impact on the company. But so too does the purchase and sale of various assets. As an example, earlier this year, the company purchased some land near Arizona State University for $12.2 million. And also entered into a joint venture arrangement, in August of 2020, to acquire a 50% ownership interest for a development property. But management does not do only purchases. In 2020, for instance, the company sold off one property for $148 million in cash.

With revenue rising this year, profitability has also been on the rise. FFO, or funds from operations, totaled $193.26 million in the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year. This compares favorably to the $191.19 million generated the same time one year earlier. Much of this growth came as a result of third quarter performance, with FFO of $55.38 million representing an increase year over year of 23.1%. On an adjusted basis, FFO ticked up slightly as well, climbing from $193.72 million to $195.15 million. EBITDA managed to rise, climbing from $305.35 million in the three quarters covered for the 2020 fiscal year to $309.30 million that time this year. Operating cash flow did fall, dropping from $244.32 million to $220.57 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $216.75 million to $220.01 million.

Shares are both cheap and expensive

Such relative stability for the company means that valuing the firm is not all that difficult. But because of the pandemic, and the lingering effects associated with it, financial performance might still be weaker than it otherwise would be. Because of this, I've decided to value the company using two different approaches. One of these is to look at annualized financial performance that I expect the company to achieve this current fiscal year. And the other is to rely on performance figures from 2019 where we basically assume the company will make a full recovery.

Created by Author

Following these approaches, we end up with a price to FFO multiple of 26.5. This drops to 22.1 if the company was generating the FFO that it managed in 2019. The price to adjusted FFO is 26.7. This declines to 23 if we assume the company will eventually revert back to levels experienced in 2019. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 21, dipping slightly to 20.9 if we use the 2019 figures. And the EV to EBITDA multiple comes in at 26.7. This compares to 24.1 looking back two years. Management also provided some guidance for the 2022 fiscal year. They anticipated that FFO per share growth should range from 12% to 15%. If we take the midpoint here and assume a static share count, then the price to FFO multiple for the company would be 23.3, while the adjusted equivalent would be 23.6. The price to operating cash flow multiple drops to 18.5, while the EV to EBITDA multiple comes in at 23.5.

To put these figures in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. Using the price to operate in cash flow approach, these companies ranged from a low of 4.1 to a high of 29.5. Our prospect was cheaper than all but one of them. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, resulting in a range of 11.2 to 31.3. Once again, only one company was cheaper than American Campus Communities.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 29.2 31.0 Equity Residential (EQR) 27.2 29.3 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 26.2 29.7 Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) 29.5 31.3 Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) 4.1 11.2

Although the company is cheaper than its peers, there is no denying that shares are expensive on an absolute basis. But this lower relative valuation might be one of the reasons that the company has an interesting catalyst that most players in the market do not have. Namely, the company is currently under attack by Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management. That firm has been trying, for months, to get one of its own representatives onto the board at American Campus Communities. The objective is to utilize that leverage to try and create additional shareholder value because of the belief that the company is trading at a discount to its net asset value. This may be true if we rely on the market's current assessment of the company's assets, but it is not true from a book value perspective. Even so, this is a catalyst that could result in additional value creation, especially if American Campus Communities were to sell itself off as Land & Buildings Investment Management has said might be a viable option.

Takeaway

At the end of the day, I firmly believe that American Campus Communities is an excellent company. Management has demonstrated that the firm owns quality assets. And after a difficult 2020, growth has resumed. While it is possible that shares could rise if management acquiesces to the demands of some investors, I believe that current returns are indicative of a company that is probably fairly valued at this time. So for those who want an attractive return, I would say that while this firm is not a bad prospect, it definitely isn't the best on the market today.