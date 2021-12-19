PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) silicon chip project is one of the biggest hardware changes to the Mac lineup in years, according to analysts, pundits and consumers.

For the uninitiated, AAPL has been producing their own chipsets for the iPhone and iPad for years, but had never used these chips in Macs until 2020. The M1 chip will allow users to enjoy a "...more consistent user experience across devices," according to Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty, bringing the iPhone and iPad experience to the Mac.

The only problem is, Mac users have never asked for iPad or iPhone functionality on their $3,000 laptop, while iPad users have been asking for more Mac-like functionality on the iPad since they first came out.

Meanwhile the Microsoft (MSFT) Surface device has seen steadily increasing sales numbers and in the last annual report showed a record $6.6 billion in revenues, and the Surface seems to have dominated the niche market that sits between tablets and laptops.

But could Apple Silicon be the start of AAPL's shift away from traditional iPad OS and move the iPad into a more dynamic Mac-lite, effectively eating into the Surface market's stranglehold?

The short answer is no, but the longer answer suggests the reason not to try might be due to internal thinking at AAPL rather than any market or consumer demand / expectation.

The History: Why The iPad Never Was A Laptop (And Where Microsoft's Surface Found It's Market)

In 2018 AAPL released the "What's a computer?" advertisement, implying the iPad would be the successor to laptops and desktops. The ad showcased multi-tasking, word processing, presentation design, messaging and video calls all in one device.

AAPL has run TV advertisements for years saying "the next computer won't be a computer". Unfortunately for AAPL, consumers have taken a literal translation of that marketing line, lamenting how an iPad was far too limiting to completely replace their computer.

Source: Apple

Meanwhile, MSFT's Surface product was built almost as if to prove that "portrait mode" was only for people who played candy-themed video games, and that every device was really just a PC.

Focusing on users who need computer-like functionality, combined with better mobility and flexibility of a tablet device, the Surface outclasses iPads as a remote work tool. The Surface's downsides however include a lack of computing power, a second-rate 'tablet mode' when compared to an iPad, and deplorable battery life for remote work.

Why Isn't The iPad A Laptop Replacement

We should start by addressing the problem AAPL has at hand, the tech's inability to live up to the marketing slogans around iPads as a laptop replacement.

There are issues with the Microsoft Office suite of products usability on an iPad, Joshua Beck writes that the limitations are not the ability to do certain tasks, but rather the way you go about doing them.

For example, many keyboard shortcuts are unavailable, you can't "shift click" to highlight text or paragraphs, and you'll find yourself having to use the toolbar at the top of the screen for a lot of tasks you normally wouldn't (i.e., footnotes or page breaks). He summarises the experience of swapping out your laptop for your iPad as:

Compromise Where You Can. Where You Can't, Don't.

Another issue for the iPad is the input controls, specifically, the lack of a physical keyboard.

I imagine part of what made the Surface so successful as a tablet is that it came with a physical keyboard, but also offers an onscreen keyboard.

The iPad on the other hand requires additional accessories (in true AAPL style…) which can work great, but usually the better optimized products come with a hefty price tag.

The most recommended keyboard, The Magic Keyboard, retails for around $450, remembering that's on top of the $500+ the consumer has already spent on their hardware ($1,199 for the iPad Pro), putting them well within the price range of most mid-range laptops, and even close to the cost of a MacBook. (However it's worth noting that the iPad buyer is not looking for a laptop in the first place, so this issue may be quite forgivable.)

The biggest issue facing the iPad as a computer replacement is one of an operating system challenge. The iPad is just not built to be a laptop. So APPL's marketing claims are perhaps too big and too bold for the device, but we shall see what the future holds for the world of the "next computer".

How Apple Could Come Good On Their Promise

If AAPL wants the iPad to be viewed as a laptop replacement, then there are two ways to go about it.

Option 1: Mac-Lite

By redesigning the iPad OS to more closely resemble that of the Mac iOS, including input support for a mouse or touchpad (a-la Magic Keyboard) and more traditional Mac-like functionality of apps and software, the iPad would very quickly resemble that of a Mac-Lite style device.

This would immediately place the iPad in the realm of the MSFT Surface and present a challenge to the dominance of MSFT in this space.

Option 2: Shift The User's Expectations

It's possible that in the long run, AAPL could convince users that they don't even need a laptop or a computer to begin with.

If you consider AAPL's work in making the iPad the education tool of choice for schools, it's easy to see how these consumers are growing up only ever needing a tablet, and so might be so familiar with the operating environment that they consider a laptop too cumbersome and over complicated for daily use.

The Case Against: But Why Sell One Device When You Could Sell Two

It's easy to recognise why AAPL wouldn't want to recreate the iPad into a Mac-Lite.

The iPad would begin competing with the MacBook, obviously a situation AAPL would find unpalatable, given an entry level iPad retails for $500, while the entry level Mac starts at $1,500.

While AAPL wants the world to believe the iPad is the future of the laptop, they would be hesitant to cause damage to their Mac segment, given it represents some 18% of their revenue, vs iPad at 16%.

Further, if the iPad could take 100% of the Surface market (worth $6.6 billion), that would add only 2% to the firm's revenues, potentially at the cost of a reduced Mac segment and changed product mix.

In the meantime, AAPL has the ability to differentiate two different products to service two different needs, allowing them to sell two devices.

What If AAPL Did Create Mac-Lite?

If AAPL did cave to the consumer's demands of a Mac style OS for the iPad, and managed to successfully convert Surface users to MacOS, then we would could only estimate the change-over would be roughly in line with estimates of market share between Windows users and Mac OS users.

Note that the below estimates are based on web traffic for desktop machines, and is considered flawed, and indicative only.

Source: gs.stat counter.com

This implies the best AAPL could hope for is to convert around 16% of Surface users to the Mac-Lite iPad, assuming Mac-Lite was seen as a roughly equal OS to MacOS in terms of functionality, and the iPad's current lack of physical keyboard was entirely overlooked.

If that were the case, this scenario would bring AAPL an additional 15.92% X $6.6 Billion = $1.05 billion in revenue. This would represent a 3.29% increase on current iPad annual revenues, and only 0.2% increase in overall revenue - hardly a case for making significant changes to iPad OS.

Summary: AAPL Is Unlikely To Make The iPad A Surface Killer

While the iPad community that also uses a Mac has been asking for a Mac-like experience on the iPad, AAPL does not seem to be heading in that particular direction. However that's not to say a standardization of user experience isn't already underway, with the Silicon chip likely to bring the iPad experience to the Mac. In the long run, this could be the smarter play if AAPL thinks the market isn't ready yet to ditch their laptops.

I believe though that outside of the insignificant revenue opportunity on offer to AAPL, the main driver for not creating a Mac-Lite is related to their marketing slogan "Your next computer won't be a computer", meaning AAPL's refusal to move the tablet iOS into the laptop space comes more from ideology than a short term market opportunity.