Ernesto Tereñes/iStock via Getty Images

GeoPark (NYSE: NYSE:GPRK), with its almost $700 million market capitalization has dropped almost 25% over the past few months. Despite a difficult 2020, the company has continued to perform incredibly well. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has a unique financial profile and the ability to drive significant shareholder returns.

GeoPark Long-Term Value

GeoPark had a difficult 2020, like every other oil company, however, the company has a long history of generating value.

GeoPark Long-Term Value - GeoPark Investor Presentation

GeoPark has managed to keep costs low with a high-success rate drilling program. The company has grown production by 18% annualized and reserves by 14% annualized. 2021E production is expected to be almost 40 thousand barrels/day showing GeoPark's overall strength. The company still has roughly a decade of reserves despite market fluctuation.

Additionally, from 2015+, the company has been FCF positive. At a $650 million valuation, the company has significant FCF which has the ability to drive significant cash flows.

GeoPark Asset Portfolio

The company's long-term value is based on an impressive asset portfolio which will enable continued returns.

GeoPark's Asset Portfolio - GeoPark Investor Presentation

GeoPark's impressive asset portfolio is based across several countries and impressive basins. The company is the second-largest operator in Colombia with 141 million barrels of reserves spread across 3.7 million gross acres and 33 thousand barrels/day worth of production. The company has more than doubled acreage in the last few years.

The company's 3P reserves are almost 20 years showing the company's impressive portfolio. In Ecuador, the company has 33 thousand exploratory acres with 2 exploratory blocks and continued asset acquisition. This asset with its increased stability and location near the Colombian assets could help additional growth.

Across Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, the company has more mature assets. Here, it has 34 million barrels in reserves and almost 7 thousand barrels/day in production. Here, the company has a 13-year reserve life and 3 million acres. Here, the company is selling off various non-core assets looking to refocus on Colombia and Ecuador.

In Colombia, the company is planning 12-15 potentially high-impact exploration wells over the next ~1 year going into early-2023.

GeoPark FCF Potential

GeoPark, from this asset base, as evidenced by its history, has significant growth potential.

GeoPark FCF Potential - GeoPark Investor Presentation

GeoPark has assumed a base case of roughly 36.5 thousand barrels/day of production with Brent at roughly $67.5/barrel. Current Brent crude prices are just under $72/barrel indicating that this is a lofty but not unreasonable assumption (i.e. the company is anticipating minimal weakness if any through 2022). With Omicron that might be unfounded.

The company is planning to invest heavily in its business with $170 million in capital expenditures drilling 15-20 gross exploration wells. Out of this, a relatively substantial $75 million is being spent on exploration or more than 10% of the company's market capitalization. The company's capital expenditure program is significant.

The company's substantial spending is expected to result in ~$115 million in FCF. That's significant given that it's an almost 18% FCF yield after a >10% exploration yield. That's an almost 30% total yield. The company has roughly $700 million in total debt and its FCF includes ~$40 million (or ~6%) worth of debt servicing.

The company does have more debt than many of the other companies we like to follow, however, it's still a reasonable investment on that basis.

GeoPark Shareholder Returns and Value

GeoPark has the ability to generate long-term shareholder rewards through its three-faceted strategy.

Debt Repayment Growth Capital Additional FCF

The company is setting aside ~$30-40 million for debt re-servicing in 2022. The company's current debt is equal to its market capitalization and costing it ~$35 million in annual interest expenditures. In our view, the company's debt level is one that most smaller cap companies don't have which presents a risk to it.

Second, the company is continuing to invest ~10% of its market capitalization in growth. The company has a strong history of growing production and if it can continue doing so that'll enable its long-term FCF to increase. It needs to utilize that capital well; however, whether it pans out remains a risk worth paying attention to.

Lastly, after the above two priorities, the company will be left with more than $110 million in FCF. It hasn't announced how it plans to utilize that cash flow but whether it's buybacks, debt paydown, or additional growth, it's FCF equivalent to more than 15% of the company's market capitalization. That's a significant amount of FCF.

GeoPark Risk

GeoPark's risk is the small-cap company's continued exploration (~10% of its market capitalization) spending. The company is forecasting Brent prices near $70 per barrel, a reasonable and also semi-lofty target. Given the company's debt and exploration spending, it's more reliant than other companies on being able to hit these targets.

Conclusion

GeoPark has a unique portfolio of assets. The company is recognizing the strength of its Colombia and Ecuador assets. As a result, the company is selling side assets and focusing on its core assets. While 2020-2021 was a difficult year for the company, it's focused on improving past that point and recovering production.

Going forward, we expect the company to increase its FCF. It's already expecting to earn ~$115 million in FCF post ~5% debt paydown and significant growth capital. The company will be able to continue growing and current prices and generating substantial long-term shareholder returns. At current prices, the company is a valuable investment.