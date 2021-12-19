Phynart Studio/E+ via Getty Images

From Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) 2020 10-K:

We are a leading diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America (U.S. and Canada), serving our customers for more than 80 years. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 U.S. states and in 13 countries outside the U.S., Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products, to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. We focus on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. We have made significant investments in our businesses in recent years, including investments in advanced, start-of-the-art value-added processing equipment to better service our customers that has led significant improvements in our gross profit margin and pretax income margin.

Reliance Steel: Investment Thesis

In my May 29, 2021 article on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., "Reliance Steel: The Bubble Worsens," the share price stood at $170.43. By the time of my September 16, 2021 article, "Reliance Steel: Still Too Pricey", the share price had fallen by 12% from $170.43 to $149.85. In that article I wrote:

I believe the downside risk is high and the upside potential very limited for an investor buying with a view to a long-term hold. There may be an opportunity for short-term share price gain if the planned infrastructure bill is passed. But for buy and hold investors now is likely not the best time to enter a position in Reliance Steel.

For anyone buying at that time, the share price is now up by 6.27% (annualized return 20.8%). Add in the dividend received on Dec. 3, 2021 and the annualized return is 22.8% - not a bad result. But, I continue to believe the shares are not suitable for investors with a longer term investment horizon. The downside risk is high and the upside potential very limited for an investor buying with a view to a long-term hold.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19, and compare to projections out to the end of 2023 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go). These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question. Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Dec. 17, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on the 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from seven analysts because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of the value of Reliance Steel shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Dec. 17, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 5.84% (line 49). Dividends and dividend growth account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Reliance Steel, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Dec. 17, 2021, and holding through the end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $19.51 from the present $159.24 to $178.75 at the end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to the end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Reliance Steel, the P/E ratio at buy date needs to increase by 47.3% through the end of 2023 for the 7.5% return to be achieved. Needing an increase in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at the end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Reliance Steel, the share price needs to increase by $58.99 from $119.76 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $178.75 at the end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $178.75, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Reliance Steel, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $119.76*(1+6.3%)^4 = $152.89 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $152.89*(1+16.9%) = $178.75 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $33.13 ($152.89 minus $119.76) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth continues. The increase of $25.86 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($178.75 minus $152.89) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Reliance Steel's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through the End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2023.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Reliance Steel

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Dec. 17, 2021, and holding through the end of 2023 (or longer if sufficient analysts' estimates are available). There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Reliance Steel's P/E ratio is presently 9.19, which is below historical levels per Table 3 above. Table 3 shows an increase to historical level P/E ratios in 2023 would still result in poor to negative returns under all but the 9.2% estimated return under high EPS scenario.. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Reliance Steel shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Reliance Steel. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratio at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Q3-2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 21 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q3 2021, plus the current P/E ratio in Q4 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Reliance Steel, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 9.19, based on current actual P/E ratio, in place of Reliance Steel's historical median of 12.57. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple continuing at current levels, rather than reverting to historical levels. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are six analysts covering Reliance Steel through the end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 6.7 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is towards the high side, suggesting some degree of uncertainty, and thus lesser reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Reliance Steel is conservatively indicated to return between negative (14.9)% and negative (5.1)% average per year through the end of 2023. The negative (14.9)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the negative (5.1)% on their high EPS estimates, with a negative (9.1)% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Reliance Steel, the indicative returns range from negative (2.2)% to positive 9.2%, with a consensus of 4.5%. The high return estimate of 9.2%, requires a P/E ratio of 12.69 at the end of 2023, and the highest of the analysts' EPS estimates to be met.

Review Of Historical Performance For Reliance Steel

Reliance Steel: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Reliance Steel.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Reliance Steel were double-digit returns, ranging from 17.0% to 44.2%, for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They're very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 17, 2021. I believe the high returns are contributed to by a share price which is presently well above intrinsic value. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Reliance Steel's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Reliance Steel Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows an increase of $1,712 million in shareholders' equity, which was used to fund an increase of $913 million in net operating assets, and a reduction of $799 million in net debt, over the 4.75 years Jan. 1, 2017 to Sep. 30, 2021. The combination of the increase in equity and the reduction in net debt resulted in net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity reducing from 30.3% at Jan. 1, 2017 to 14.7% at Sep. 30, 2021. Outstanding shares decreased by 10.0 million from 72.7 million to 62.7 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $1,712 million increase in shareholders' equity over the 4.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Reliance Steel Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this is not the case with Reliance Steel.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to Sep. 30, 2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.75-year period totals to $3,234 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $47.68.

Over the 4.75-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes a net $75 million (EPS effect $0.80) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Reliance Steel. These items decrease non-GAAP results below GAAP results.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in the following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Reliance Steel, these items were a $13 million gain (EPS effect $0.19) over the 4.75-year period.

There were share issues to employees. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $166 million ($2.43 EPS effect) over the 4.75-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be $163 million ($2.39 EPS effect). The difference of $3 million is not material in the context of non-GAAP earnings total of $3,234 million over the 4.75-year period, and not of concern from a "leaky equity bucket" aspect.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $47.68 ($3,234 million) has increased to $48.71 ($3,325 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $724 million, and share repurchases of $1,052 million were adequately covered by the $3,325 million generated from operations, leaving a balance of $1,549 million added to equity. Shares to staff at market value of $163 million further increased this $1,549 million to $1,712 million added to shareholders' equity per Table 5.1 above.

Reliance Steel: Summary and Conclusions

Reliance Steel dividend yield has declined from 2.09% at end of 2020 to the current yield of 1.65%, due primarily to an increase in share price over the same period. So, for an investor looking for total return of 7.5% per year, most of that return will need to come from share price growth. Share price growth is driven by EPS growth and/or multiple expansion. Based on SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates, Reliance Steel EPS growth rate for the four years 2019 to 2023 is expected to be 6.30% per year, per line 24 Table 1 above. But, buying at current share price, in order to achieve a return of 7.5% average per year through end of 2023 requires share price to grow at a much higher average yearly rate of 10.53%. The issue for the Reliance Steel share price is the current good earnings have caused it to likely overshoot. The business is to some extent cyclical and a decline in EPS over the next few years will likely result in a decline in share prices from current levels. Based on SA analysts' EPS estimates, that decline may worsen beyond 2023. This is likely not the best time to enter a position with a view to a long-term hold.