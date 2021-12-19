DaLiu/iStock via Getty Images

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance in 2022? What items will impact market performance - for better or worse?

For better, the COVID pandemic becomes endemic. We simply learn to live with it and make accommodations. Most people get vaccinated and then get on with their lives. Mild variants spike the case count but the death rate doesn't keep up. Large numbers of people with common cold-like symptoms is only dramatic for people in the business of dramatizing such things toward the end of their 15 minutes of fame. Early COVID-era winners won't come back. Earlier this year, I laid out my favorite hedges, a majority of which were ARK ETF shorts. They have just begun to work and remain ideal hedges for 2022.

The seven equity shorts declined by an average of 17%, underperforming the total return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same period by over 40%. I expect this basket's dramatic underperformance to continue in the months ahead as market participants rotate out of unprofitable technology into other sectors.

For worse, we're reopening into a world of simmering geopolitical risk with American credibility at a low for the current century. Russia could invade Ukraine and China could invade Taiwan next year, with or without explicit coordination. Russia has amassed 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. US opposition has thus far amounted to a whimper that we might oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe. But Germany needs that pipe more than Russia does, so the Germans would be unlikely to ultimately deny it. Putin should feel encouraged. More likely than not, Russian troops will cross the border into Ukraine in 2022, which could send a shock through the equity markets.

Far more importantly for the world's economic and trading systems, China is increasingly belligerent toward Taiwan. Like the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, this year's summer Olympics in China could delay any crossing of international borders, but things could accelerate thereafter. From a market perspective, Taiwan is Taiwan Semi (TSM). In a world already reeling from the chaos of supply chain disruption, the real risk that TSM goes offline could make things far worse for their customers reliant on their foundries.

As we approach 2022, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks? In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

Since the last century, I've been consistently bullish enough to max out every tax-advantaged opportunity and to put it in 100% equities. Nothing about my current view changes that. It's always good to have a lot of tax-efficient passive beta in almost any year if given a long enough timeframe. That being said, today equities appear expensive, risky, and vulnerable. So do bonds. So does cash. I'm not enamored with the S&P 500 (SPY) median P/E ratio for predicting subsequent market moves with any precision. But all else being equal, I'd prefer to add when prices are low than high and today's are about as high as they've ever been.

Here's how I'm positioned: I have a large stake in a small bank, BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC) that has a thriving mortgage origination business that has thrown off so much cash that they have returned more than my entire cost basis in regular and special dividends but the remaining exposure is still my biggest position.

(Author image)

It cost $16.69 when I first disclosed my position on SA, costs $37.80 today, but could be worth twice that amount to the right strategic buyer. Its management team is completely aligned with shareholders. They will keep returning capital to the owners at a furious pace until someone hits their ask to sell. That could easily be in 2022. A sale has been delayed so far, but long enough to return $14 per share to shareholders this year while buying back shares so the delay has been more than worth it.

Secondly, we have upstream oil and gas exposure to a company that has an undervalued share with a lot of leverage to commodities that we think could boom next year. This is a reopening play, inflation hedge, and my way to express a short thesis on how ESG is getting implemented. A huge part of the market as well as many government leaders and organizations are all in on the idea of renewable energy before the reality has been achieved at scale. Simultaneously, they're choking off capital and approvals for the petrochemicals still necessary to power today's population and economy let alone tomorrow's. The only way out is nuclear but that will take years to ramp back up and many of the same people who talk the loudest about climate change are also the shrillest opponents of the most efficient energy source that doesn't produce carbon. So oil and gas prices will have to rise a lot for these distorted markets to clear.

My third top position is my favorite stock for 2022, soon to be disclosed on Sifting the World. It's my favorite within the category of SPAC bank shots - securities that indirectly can benefit from SPACs with better risk to reward ratios. In this case, there's a hard catalyst that will resolve this event-driven opportunity in the latter half of next year. It might work and it might not, but it's no value trap. The probability of the upside is about 90% (with reasonable estimates ranging from 75% to 95%). The current market-implied probability is less than 50%, which is simply wrong. In a bad outcome, you will lose about 60% of your invested capital. In a good one, you will make over 2.5x your money. Size accordingly, but it's a terrific investment.

So why doesn't everyone do this? Each of these three top positions have terrific risk to reward ratios and IRRs, but none are that scalable. A basket of the three could make 50% over the next year on $1 million to $10 million of capital, but none would be of any interest to a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) because they aren't big enough to move that heavy needle. Warren Buffett once said,

If I was running $1 million today, or $10 million for that matter, I'd be fully invested. Anyone who says that size does not hurt investment performance is selling. The highest rates of return I've ever achieved were in the 1950s. I killed the Dow. You ought to see the numbers. But I was investing peanuts then. It's a huge structural advantage not to have a lot of money. I think I could make you 50% a year on $1 million. No, I know I could. I guarantee that.

Buffett here, as usual, is right. And these three positions are three that could make you 50% a year on $1-10 million.

Which domestic/global issue is the biggest risk that could adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

War. Wars launched by Russia, China, Iran, or all three. Wars with the potential for miscommunication and misjudgments that could spread to a world war. War that could reach the US mainland in the form of cyberattacks and other forms of attack that lead to confusion and chaos. If public policy is generally rife with unintended consequences, our recent wars seem to have only unintended consequences.

Is rising inflation a legitimate fear that could squeeze profits and/or cause valuation multiples to contract?

Yes.

How does the political/regulatory climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

Fanatically aggressive US regulatory agencies are hampering M&A, thwarting efficiency and distorting markets. It has made merger arbitrage less attractive and instead led me to pivot my attention from owning deal spreads to picking over the wreckage that regulators leave in their wake. I like broken deal targets such as Willis Towers (WLTW), Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH), and especially Magnachip (MX) and expect many more next year. One could put together a diversified portfolio of broken deal targets. Many of these will re-trade if a saner and more market-friendly administration gets elected at some point in the future.

What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

Too big.

Do you see value stocks or growth investing leading the markets in 2022?

Value.

The U.S. dollar rallied strongly in the second half of 2021. What's the outlook going forward?

Grim. I'm looking to reduce my preferred allocation to cash from over 30% to 0% and I like diversifying with crypto especially Bitcoin.

(Author image)

Our current monetary and fiscal policies are unserious but their consequences will be profoundly serious. Ultimately, that will debase the US dollar.

Thank You

Thanks to Seeking Alpha for the questions and for hosting StW. Thanks to my investors, StW members, and readers for your trust, confidence, and interest. We approach the new year with my all-time favorite opportunity set. We are building significant exposures to my best ideas. We're exploiting a few unusual structural advantages to get some of these exposures at prices that are deep discounts to market prices. In almost any likely combinations of outcomes, our winners should pay for our losers with enough left over for a decent return. With any luck, enough win to leave us with an indecent return.

Happy New Year

A year ago, I disclosed my biggest investments and best ideas in my previous New Year post.

These ideas have an average total return of 48% year to date. I described OTCQX:BNCC above. It was and is my largest position. When I discussed it a year ago, I wrote that holders would get $8 in special dividends, they got $14.

Regarding EBC, I wrote that,

Eastern is my largest position in my personal account and also a position at work. It was a great IPO at 63% of tangible book value and still a good opportunity in the public market. This is worth owning and ignoring; it is a perfect candidate for long-term tax treatment.

Since then, they were added to the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (KRX). They also bought Century Bancorp (nee CNBKA).

On WOW,

WideOpenWest was our best idea for 2020. It cost under $7 at the time, now cost about $10 and is still worth around its $17 IPO price. I am impatient and things always take longer than I'd like, but that lowers my taxes. This is another great candidate for long-term tax treatment. Buy it, ignore it, and wait for an acquisition someday at a premium to today's price.

Since then, they sold five service areas in two deals totaling $1.8 billion. That deal price implies a value for the remaining company of closer to $30 than its current $20 per share.

FRG:

This is 2020's best dividend growth opportunity. It is my second largest position behind OTCQX:BNCC. It is an asset light annuity stream that will steadily grow over time. This month, they bumped their dividend by 50%. Enjoy paying taxes as little as I do? As with each of the above, barring an acquisition at a premium to today's price, this is a long-term investment that should suffer only capital gains taxes of the long-term variety (unless you buy it in your tax-advantaged accounts, then not even long-term cap gains tax). Buy it, ignore it, and keep the dividends. You will stand between a growing annuity stream and an acquisition premium.

The company and its stock have both been on a tear. They bought Pet Supplies Plus, Sylvan Learning, and W.S. Badcock, sold Liberty Tax Service, and increased their dividend by 67%.

ASLE: It was one of very few post-deSPACed equities I loved. Most were worth avoiding or shorting. I suggested a SPAK short or put as a convenient hedge. Since then, the company has been added to the Russell 2000 (IWM).

SSSS:

Our best equity idea for 2021, Suro's NAV and market price are both likely to be far higher by this time next year.

Since then, they've been performing well and returning capital to owners. They started the year with a $0.25 dividend last winter followed by a $2.50 dividend in the spring, $2.25 dividend in the summer, and $2 dividend in the fall.

In summary,

There is a large quantity (and hopefully great quality!) of ideas on StW. Values, prices, and analysis are in constant flux. But if it all seems like a lot to take in as you try to catch up, the above offers six ways to jump right into my best ideas and biggest investments - today, they offer positive expected values with high probabilities of safety and profit over the long-term. If you equal weighted them, you'd start with a portfolio that is a decent facsimile of my best ideas. One might own them all and wait for good things to happen in 2021.

Good things happened in 2021.

Conclusion

These are exemplary of the kinds of securities I love to research, own, and discuss. I hope and expect that this next round of ideas will do even better. Good things, maybe great things, will happen next year and I'm prepared to exploit them for profit.

Be kind to everyone, but be mistrustful of politicians and the Fed. Our private sector elites are hit-and-miss but our public sector elites are careening off of a cliff. Or rather they careened off a cliff, then the wreckage is swept up and tossed off another, then another, all without diminution of expense, enthusiasm, or hubris.

TL; DR

Buy takeout candidate OTCQX:BNCC and broken arb target MX, diversify some dollars into BTC-USD.