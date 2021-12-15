Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Overview of Rethink Technology

As in years past, I’ve received a set of questions from SA editors regarding my views on 2022 and I thought I would start with a brief overview of my Marketplace service Rethink Technology. My equity investments are all technology-focused, and the Rethink Technology Portfolio mirrors those investments, so I have “skin in the game” for all the analysis and ratings I provide.

Most of the Portfolio consists of what I call “new paradigm” companies that combine fabless chip design with extensive software/hardware integration. Such companies include Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Also included in the portfolio are key suppliers to the new paradigm companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), the world’s largest and most advanced semiconductor contract manufacturer, and ASML Holding (ASML), the maker of the most advanced lithography systems for semiconductor fabrication. Both Apple’s and Nvidia’s most advanced chips would be impossible without these two key suppliers.

The fundamental growth thesis of the portfolio is that the new paradigm is gradually supplanting the old PC paradigm of companies such as Intel (INTC) supplying commodity processors to PC box makers using off-the-shelf components and operating systems such as Windows.

Similarly, Nvidia’s GPUs are disrupting the datacenter by taking over much of the computational load once assumed by CPUs. This would not be possible if Nvidia did not also provide extensive software packages for a multitude of tasks ranging from machine learning to big data analytics.

Starting in 2020, many tech companies and the portfolio, in particular, received a paradoxical boost from the COVID pandemic. Even as the pandemic forced massive layoffs and a sharp global economic downturn it also accelerated a so-called digital transformation. Work from home became the new normal, and purchases of new personal computing and communications devices of all types received a boost.

Also accelerated was a shift to greater reliance on cloud services both for work and entertainment. Companies adopted novel approaches to remote work and collaboration, and companies that offered software tools to support this, such as Microsoft (MSFT), saw considerable growth in their enterprise software business.

Unfortunately, the pandemic is still with us, despite effective vaccines and better treatment approaches. The world is entering a fourth wave of elevated weekly new cases, according to Johns Hopkins:

Worldwide weekly new cases, deaths, and vaccinations. Source: Johns Hopkins.

The situation is only a little better in the U.S.:

Source: Johns Hopkins.

As we enter 2022, COVID will continue to have multiple impacts on the global economy, markets, and technology companies. Fortunately for the technology companies of the Portfolio, not all of these impacts are negative.

Which domestic/global issue is the biggest risk that could adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

COVID continues to be the biggest risk because of its potential to mutate into forms for which current vaccines or treatments may be ineffective. There's already some evidence that vaccines are less effective against the recently-discovered omicron variant.

COVID continues to partially disrupt supply chains for numerous companies, including Apple and Microsoft, which both noted these as negative factors in their recent earnings reports. COVID also has the potential to disrupt retail sales as a result of restrictions on public gatherings. Apple recently announced the temporary closing of three stores in Canada and the U.S. due to COVID.

The indirect effects of the pandemic may be just as important to the markets as the direct effects. As I discuss more below, the massive deficit spending and monetary stimulus that was so successful in counteracting the brief COVID-induced recession appears to have fueled inflation. The prospect of higher inflation and interest rates could result in a stock market correction, especially in tech stocks.

Throughout the pandemic, U.S. markets have been sanguine about a COVID recovery. As the pandemic drags on, that confidence may be eroded. The economic stimulus of 2020-2021 buoyed equities and technology stocks in particular, but the markets have to some degree become addicted to stimulus. Any sign that the stimulus is being withdrawn has tended to result in panic selling.

Finally, although the chances are remote, the emergence of a more virulent COVID strain could result in another recession, one which the federal government would have more difficulty using massive stimulus to combat. The U.S. public debt rose dramatically during the brief but intense 2020 recession:

U.S. Federal Debt since 2000. Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Is rising inflation a legitimate fear that could squeeze profits and/or cause valuation multiples to contract?

Absolutely. Inflation is on the rise in the U.S. and around the world, according to this map by Pew Research:

Inflation was a fairly predictable consequence of the level of deficit spending combined with Fed monetary policy in 2020-2021. While inflation in the U.S. is relatively mild, it's forcing a shift in policy at the Federal Reserve. As reported by Reuters on Dec. 15:

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the U.S. central bank copes with a surge of inflation. "The economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference in which he contrasted the near-depression conditions at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 with today's environment of rising prices and wages and rapid improvement in the job market. The pace of inflation is uncomfortably high, he said after the end of the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting, and "in my view, we are making rapid progress toward maximum employment," a combination of circumstances that has now convinced all Fed officials, even the most dovish, that it is time to exit more fully the pandemic policies put in place two years ago. The scenario laid out by the central bank in its new policy statement and economic projections envisions the pandemic, despite the spread of the Omicron variant, giving way to a particularly benign set of economic conditions - a "soft landing" in which inflation eases largely on its own, interest rates increase comparatively slowly, and the unemployment rate is pinned to a low 3.5% level for three years.

What do you expect to be the key driver of technology stock performance in 2022? What items will impact market performance - for better or worse?

While the economy may be in for a soft landing, I’m not so sure about the markets, especially the tech sector. To some degree, the inflationary pressure that resulted from stimulus measures was first seen in equities, and tech stocks especially.

The end of stimulus is not being warmly received by the markets, and tech companies that benefited most during the COVID recession and its aftermath seem to be suffering the most now. We may already be in a correction of tech stock valuations.

In 2020-2021 I think we overshot on many tech valuations due to intense buying pressure. Many a stimulus check went into trading accounts destined to chase meme stocks. A correction in the valuation of such companies would be a healthy thing.

But more than likely, a correction will be across the board and affect less glamorous though more profitable technology companies just as much as meme stocks. For these companies, a correction may undervalue the stock and result in a buying opportunity.

Other factors that may contribute to a correction in tech stocks could be a winding down in spending on digital transformation as well as lower consumer demand. Both trends would be exacerbated by inflation.

Counterbalancing the negative trends are new technology “megatrends” that have been seen as key contributors to technology company growth in the past couple of years. These include the transition of mobile devices to 5G, the growth of machine learning for a variety of applications, and high-performance computing both in the data center and in personal computers.

These trends are still in play. Moore’s Law, the observation that integrated circuit density doubled roughly every two years, is still driving increased circuit complexity and capability, especially for customers of TSMC. These companies include Apple, Nvidia, Intel, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Artificial intelligence functions can now be embedded in smartphone and other “edge” AI devices, a smart Internet of Things.

Edge AI and HPC come together for self-driving cars. Full (and safe) autonomy has proved very difficult, but progress is being made by multiple car companies and startups. To some extent, the semiconductor shortage that has affected the automobile industry is the result of a transition to smarter, connected vehicles.

Ongoing semiconductor shortages are expected to last well into 2022, and this probably means that many semiconductor companies are effectively immune to any larger economic downturn that might take place next year.

Do you see value stocks or growth investing leading the technology sector in 2022?

I’ve tried to tailor the portfolio to consist of companies that I regard as good values as well as good growth opportunities. Good technology companies often represent the best of both worlds.

I consider such companies to be recession and correction proof. For these companies, recessions and stock market corrections have only a short-term negative effect.

I evaluate these companies based on income growth potential through a discounted cash flow model, as well as their financial strength, innovation, and stock valuation. Companies that trade at enormous P/E multiples while having only marginal profitability, I avoid.

That has meant that I passed up some easy money in the past couple of years, Tesla (TSLA) being the prime example. But I think the technology companies that combine reasonable valuations with growth are the ones that will lead the tech sector in 2022. Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia being my favorites.

How does the political/regulatory climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

The appointment of Lina Khan as FTC Chairwoman was probably not good news for Apple and other tech companies. She has been especially critical of “platform dominance,” where a company such as Apple controls a technology platform such as iOS. She sees such dominance as a form of monopoly, as she made clear in a recent article in the Columbia Law Review “The Separation of Platforms and Commerce”:

App developers claim that Apple uses its integrated model to privilege its own apps by setting unfavorable terms for third parties. A recent complaint filed by Spotify in the European Union summarizes these allegations. First, Apple charges Spotify and certain other apps a 30% fee on in-app purchases - a fee that, Spotify points out, Apple enforces selectively. Apple’s own apps do not pay the fee, and neither do many apps, like Uber, that are not in direct competition with a comparable Apple service. Second, Apple prevents Spotify from communicating directly with Apple-based users or marketing certain services to them - potentially inhibiting Spotify’s sales.

In the article, she sees spinning off platforms into separate companies as the only effective remedy for “platform dominance.” For Apple, giving up control of its iOS platform or even the App Store would seriously crimp services growth.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that Apple will be required to do any such thing, as the recent decision in the case of Epic Games v. Apple made clear. Apple was allowed to continue its policy of preventing side-loaded apps in iOS.

But I wouldn’t be surprised if we see other attempts by the Biden Administration to restrict the growing power of large technology companies. I don’t expect such efforts to have a serious impact on the portfolio, but non-portfolio companies may not be so lucky. The FTC is investigating Amazon and has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, now Meta.

As we approach 2022, are you bullish or bearish on technology stocks? In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

I’m generally very bullish on the long-term prospects of companies that meet Portfolio criteria. My approach is buy and hold. Since starting the Rethink Technology service in 2017, Portfolio total return percentage, defined as:

(Total Return)

= [(Portfolio current value) + Dividends – (Portfolio cost)]/(Portfolio cost)

= 164%

During late 2018, when technology stocks were selling off, I resisted the temptation to sell, since I viewed the market’s behavior as fear-driven. Instead, I accumulated as much as I could, despite the fact that the Portfolio total return had turned negative:

(Author)

I intend to adopt the same approach in 2022. My assets, excluding real estate, are split between the portfolio and cash. I’m probably holding more cash than normal, equal to about 5% of total portfolio value. I’m holding this in reserve to take advantage of buying opportunities that I expect the new year will bring.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, I consider technology companies in the portfolio to be solid long-term investment opportunities. Almost all companies in the portfolio are rated buys based on their long-term growth prospects.