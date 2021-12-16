HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

Despite increased efforts to diversify away from its core offshore oil and gas business, seismic data provider ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) or "ION" continues to suffer from ongoing weakness experienced in its so-called "E&P Technology and Services" segment.

On the Q2 conference call in August, management openly admitted to the issue:

However, our core seismic market is expected to remain challenging in the near term as energy company's capital discipline remains firmly in place with a priority on cash flow generation. The majority of spending today is tied to legacy projects and existing commitments with very limited discretionary funds.

While ION successfully completed a debt restructuring in April and recently reported better-than-expected third quarter results, the company's ongoing liquidity issues have resulted in another going concern warning being included in the most recent 10-Q:

In the fourth quarter, the following amounts totaling $16.8 million will become due and payable: (i) principal and interest on the Old Notes of $7.7 million; (ii) interest on the New Notes of $4.6 million and (iii) an escrow payment of $4.5 million with respect to the India litigation described in Footnote 8 "Litigations". Based on the Company's current available liquidity, these near-term payment obligations, and its obligations from the Company's on-going operations, such as amounts due to its seismic acquisition partners and royalty obligations, there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Furthermore, any failure to make the above-described required payments on the Old Notes or the New Notes would likely result in a default under that indebtedness and likely cause cross-defaults under the Company's other indebtedness further limiting its ability to access capital, including under its Credit Agreement.

In September, ION initiated a review of strategic alternatives which, at least in my opinion, is now likely to result in a pre-packaged bankruptcy after the company missed an aggregate $12.3 million in bond principal and interest payments last week:

On December 16, 2021, ION Geophysical Corporation disclosed that it elected to miss the December 15, 2021 due date to pay the outstanding principal and interest (a combined total of $7.7 million) on its 9.125% Notes (the “2021 Notes”), as well as the interest payment (totaling $4.6 million) on its 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due in 2025 (the “2025 Notes”). Missing payment on the 2021 Notes does not result in any cross default on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness or its credit facility. Under the 2025 Notes, the Company still has a 30-day grace period to cure missed interest payments. As announced on September 15, 2021, the Company initiated a review of its strategic alternatives. This review has since advanced to the stage where the Company may implement one or more transactions to improve its capital structure and achieve a more stable financial position. Pending the outcome of these potential transactions and ongoing discussions with its key stakeholders, the Company elected to defer making these payments in order to protect the value of the enterprise and preserve liquidity as these matters continue to advance. During this process, ION will continue servicing its clients and operating the business as usual.

As of September 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $24.1 million and outstanding long-term debt principal of $142.7 million. For the first nine months of FY2021, ION generated negative free cash flow of $34.3 million.

As business prospects remain muted, cash flows won't be sufficient to service the current indebtedness thus the requirement to right size the company's capital structure.

With ION's thinly-traded senior secured bonds currently changing hands at 80% of face value (down from 102% in July), market participants are obviously preparing for some sort of haircut.

Given the large amount of secured debt ranking ahead of equity holders, it's difficult to envision anything else than a token recovery for current shareholders in a likely pre-packaged bankruptcy.

Bottom Line

The endgame is approaching quickly for ION shareholders as the company has stopped to service its debt ahead of a likely comprehensive restructuring.

At this point, I would expect the company to announce a pre-packaged chapter 11 filing in the not-too-distant future with current bondholders and providers of fresh funds becoming ION's new majority shareholders.

In this case, existing equity holders are unlikely to receive a meaningful recovery given the sheer amount of debt ranking ahead of them.

While at least in theory ION could still cure the missed payments, the apparent need to right-size the company's capital structure leaves little room for anything else than a restructuring under chapter 11.

With equity holders unlikely to receive more than a token recovery, investors should sell existing positions and move on.

Even a short position could yield decent results. At the time of this writing, Interactive Brokers has almost 100k shares available for borrowing at a rate of 17.75%.