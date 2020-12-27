Win McNamee/Getty Images News

If you read a recap of the recent Federal Reserve meeting, you will learn that we can expect three interest rate hikes in 2022 as well as an accelerated taper.

That appears to be the main takeaway for most investors.

But if you actually take the time to listen to the whole thing, you will note that this was just one topic of discussion among many others.

My main takeaways of the meeting are that the Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, is losing confidence in his thesis that current inflation is only transitory, and as a result, he also fears that current stock market valuations aren't sustainable.

Actually, if you paid attention, he said this himself.

When asked about the key areas to look for as they assess financial stability risk, he replied:

“I would say, asset valuations ... are somewhat elevated.” Powell said.

He also added that companies have a lot of debt today and that the Omicron variant could hurt businesses, but despite that, they need to accelerate the taper program, likely because they just have to get the inflation under control:

“Moving forward the end of our taper by a few months is really an appropriate thing to do. Omicron doesn’t really have much to do with that.” Powell said.

This comes shortly after inflation hit 6.8%, the highest rate in 30-plus years.

Coincidence? I don't think so.

So to recap:

We got warned that stock valuations are high and possibly unsustainable.

Businesses are highly leveraged even as interest rates will soon be hiked.

Omicron could hurt business by suppressing demand and hiring.

Regardless, the Fed needs to hike rates and speed up the tapering.

Finally, inflation is at a 30-year high, it's more persistent than previously anticipated, and the Fed slowly getting worried about it.

If that isn't bearish, I don't what is. Yet, contrary to all logic, the S&P500 (SPY) actually rose to new highs:

Data by YCharts

That's making me nervous

Share prices have risen by 15-20% annually for the past five years, which is way above historic averages, and as a result, earnings multiples have expanded to levels that may not be sustainable if the inflation remains persistent and interest rates are hiked. That's precisely what the Fed Chair just warned us about:

source

Currently, the S&P 500 is priced at 28x earnings, which is near double its historic average. That may be reasonable in a deflationary, ultra-low interest rate world, but if inflation remains persistently high and interest rates rise substantially, that's a different story. The impact on most businesses is two-fold:

(1) Higher inflation results in higher discount rates in DCF models, which reduces the present value of future cash flow, and results in lower valuations. It is as simple as that.

(2) Moreover, higher inflation hurts companies by increasing costs, and higher interest rates also reduce profitability by increasing interest expense of heavily leveraged companies.

This is perhaps why some legendary investors, including Jeremy Grantham and Ray Dalio have warned that we could be facing a 'lost decade' with near-0% total returns.

This may sound like fear-mongering, but such "lost decades" are actually a lot more common than it may seem, and we are long overdue for one to happen:

source

But there's good news.

Not all stocks are created equal, while the broader market may be pricey and risky, there are some sub-sectors of the market that actually benefit from inflation and remain undervalued.

The most obvious one is real estate

Real estate is one of the best inflation hedges in the world because it leads to higher rents and property values, even as the debt used to finance the property is gradually inflated away.

Let's take the example of an apartment community:

Source: AvalonBay Communities

You buy it for $1,000,000.

It generates $55,000 of annual net operating income.

You finance 60% of it with a fixed-rate 3% mortgage.

And as such, it earns you $37,000 per year, net of interest, on a $400,000 equity investment, resulting in a near-10% cash-on-cash return. Not too bad!

But now, let's assume that rents rise by 7%, matching the rate of inflation. This means that your NOI now rises to ~$58,850, and assuming cap rates don't change, the value of your property rises to $1,070,000.

This 7% increase in NOI actually result in a 17.5% increase in your equity value because you only had to invest $400,000 into the deal. That's the beauty of real estate that's financed with long-term fixed-rate debt in an inflationary world.

Add the 17.5% appreciation to the ~10% cash yield, and you get a 25%+ annual return. Not too shabby.

That's precisely what's happening right now and REITs are profiting. To give you an example, BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF), a small-cap apartment REIT, recently reported that its net asset value per share had risen by 21% over the last quarter, and 41% over the past 12 months.

Source: BSR REIT

And best of all, many of these REITs are still undervalued. That's because they dropped heavily early into the pandemic, and many failed to recover and/or did not recover as fast as their properties appreciated.

To get back to BSR, it's up a lot lately but it's still undervalued because its net asset value has risen faster than its share price. As result, it's currently priced at a near 10% discount to the value of its underlying properties, net of debt, which is rather exceptional for a REIT that's growing so rapidly and so defensive in today's inflationary world.

And that's just one example.

Just to give you another one: Armada Hoffler (AHH), which owns mainly apartment communities, and currently enjoys ~20% rent growth across its portfolio, is still priced at a steep discount to its pre-COVID levels. Its share price crashed early into the pandemic and failed to recover, and as a result, it is currently priced at an estimated 20% discount to net asset value:

Data by YCharts

This is what I'm buying at the moment.

With REITs like BSR and AHH, you get good margin of safety, inflation protection, and prospects for attractive total returns even as most stocks could be facing a "lost decade."

So why are REITs priced so cheaply?

There are two main reasons, both of which stem from misconceptions.

First off, the market sentiment of REITs took a hit due to the pandemic. Many investors falsely believe that REITs mainly invest in office buildings, malls, and hotels, all of which suffered from the pandemic. In reality, only ~10% of REITs invest in these challenged property sectors, and most others invest in other sectors like apartment communities, single-family homes, farmland, self-storage, industrial parks, data centers, etc. that actually benefited from the pandemic. We think that as we move past the pandemic, increasingly many investors will get back to REITs in search of inflation-protected income.

Secondly, the market sentiment of REITs also suffers from the false belief that REITs do poorly during times of rising rates. This misconception has been debunked time and time again, but still to this day, a lot of investors keep sharing this misconception in REIT articles and comment sections. In reality, REITs have historically done very well during times of rising interest rates with 17.4% average returns in the 12 months following rate hikes, which is near twice the return of regular stocks:

Source: Cohen & Steers

REITs do so well during times of rising rates because rising rates are generally the result of elevated inflation and a strong economy, both of which are highly beneficial to real estate investments.

Today specifically, inflation is at 6.8%, but interest rates are near-0%. Even if the Fed hiked rates three times next year, interest rates will remain ultra-low, and certainly below the rate of inflation.

That's an ideal environment for REITs because the net impact is clearly positive for them. They benefit from the high inflation, which leads to higher rents and property values, all while their debt is also slowly inflated away.

Since REITs use mostly long-term fixed-rate debt, the impact of rising rates is minimal, but the impact of inflation is substantial.

Today, 10-year TIPS (inflation-protected treasuries) continue to trade at a negative yield, which indicates that we are likely to remain in an ultra-low real yield environment for quite a while. This is particularly beneficial for REIT investments:

Data by YCharts

We think that these misconceptions are an opportunity for investors. It allows us to buy REITs at discounted prices and as the narrative shifts from...

"avoid REITs due to pandemic and rising rates"

to

"buy REITs to profit from inflation"

... we expect REIT valuations to rise substantially, rewarding those who bought them early when others were fearful. That's why we continue to accumulate undervalued REITs and expect our strong performance to continue into the new year: