Net lease properties place the responsibility of taxes, insurance, and capital expenditures such as maintenance on the tenant rather than the owner. This has both monetary and psychological benefits. On the financial side, the cost savings trickle through to the bottom line and allow a REIT to funnel those savings to acquisitions and dividend growth. On the psychological side the time savings of not having to deal with these issues frees management to focus solely on managing and acquiring new properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) brings even more benefits to the table than other net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O) or STORE Capital Corporation (STOR). VICI has a unique business model of targeting specialty net lease properties such as casinos, which increases their moat significantly. A bigger moat results in better deals, higher profits, and more safety as these specialty properties come with significantly higher barriers to entry due to licensing requirements and the existing relationships VICI maintains with casino operators.

Snapshot

VICI owns 48 properties in 15 states, totaling almost four million square footage of casino space. They acquired almost 30 new properties since their formation in 2017 at an average of 4 properties a year. Some of their biggest and most well-known tenants include Caesars (CZR), MGM Growth Properties (MGP), The Venetian, and Hard Rock. Even during the pandemic, VICI was able to collect 100% of rents, demonstrating just how recession proof their assets are.

Source: Investor Presentation

All of VICI's leases are net lease contracts, and the vast majority have master leases. A master lease is a single lease that covers multiple properties leased from a landlord to a single tenant, the benefit of which is that even if one location is struggling, the operator cannot close down the location and must keep paying rent. Additionally, most of VICI's tenants are included in the S&P500 index, meaning they are well capitalized and likely to be able to pay rent year after year.

Finally, VICI's average lease term is an astounding 43 years compared to STOR's 14 years, and O's 9 years. Longer lease durations reduce tenant turnover and significantly reduce capital expenditures. This may seem strange as I mentioned earlier that with net lease properties the landlord is not responsible for Capex, but the exception is when the tenant vacates the property and the property owner is responsible for modifications for the next owner, such as putting in a ventilation system for a restaurant. Having such long lease terms, and leasing to mostly casino operators puts VICI in the unique positions of having lower capital expenditures during tenant turnover, on top of not being responsible for Capex during the lease term itself. Additionally, the long lease terms allow VICI to weather recessions better because recessions likely won't last four decades.

Source: Investor Presentation

Acquisitions

While many businesses were struggling in 2021 due to the pandemic and political fallout, VICI announced two major acquisitions. First, the The Venetian for $4 billion and later MGP for over $17 billion. These acquisitions will increase VICI's rent collection by over $1,250 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

These deals showcase the power of management's preexisting relationships and expertise, as their average investment per room is $0.6 million compared to the new Resorts World which is estimated at $1.2 million, resulting in a 50% discount to replacement cost.

Source: Investor Presentation

Financials

Some things in life are meant to be done and experienced impulsively, while others must be given serious thought. When investing in a company - or any other financial investment for that matter, a serious look must be taken at the financial health of the company.

VICI has a total debt of $4,080 million, a market capitalization of $18,705 million, and no debt maturities until 2024. All of their debt has a fixed rate and is unsecured, meaning no personal guarantees were given on any of the loans. VICI currently has a below-investment grade rating of BB, but with the recent mergers with MGM and The Venetian they are well on their way to earn a higher rating.

Inflation

As with any net lease REIT, we must consider how inflation affects our investment thesis. On one side, the complex topic of inflation creates large gaps between valuations and stock prices, creating buying opportunities, and on the other, inflation can compress cap rates, reducing shareholder value.

Because the tenant is responsible for most of the property expenses, the landlord is partially protected from inflation against factors such as the rising cost of materials. However, the landlord is not fully protected as inflation may outpace the rent growth outlined in the leases.

However, what makes me particularly bullish on VICI during these uncertain times of rising interest rates is that nearly all of their leases have a contractual CPI escalator built into the contract. The Caesars lease for example, which represents almost half of VICI's rental income, escalates rent with no cap in change of the CPI, rendering it a completely inflation-protected revenue source. Second, VICI has to invest far less in Capex due to their long lease duration of over 40 years, meaning they don't have to buy inflated materials every few years.

Dividend Distribution

At the time of writing this article, VICI pays out a dividend of over 5% and has consistently increased it over the past three years. Their payout ratio is also relatively safe at ~80%, leaving plenty of free cashflow to be reinvested in acquisitions and further dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Risk

As mentioned previously, rising interest rates are a concern as they act as an inhibitor on rent growth, which is the major source of income for a net lease REIT such as VICI, and they compress acquisition cap rates. However, in the case of VICI, this concern is almost negligible due to the fact that nearly all of their leases are tied directly to the CPI. Any inflation would simply result in higher rents, offsetting any losses from inflation.

Valuation

VICI is still lagging behind the broader REIT index (VNQ), most likely due to investors' fear and misunderstanding in regards to inflation. To me, this presents us with a buying opportunity, as VICI is well equipped to weather rising inflation.

Data by YCharts

Most net lease REITs currently trade around ~20x P/FFO, while VICI only trades at ~15x P/FFO. I will continue to buy VICI shares under $35 while collecting a safe and steadily growing 5% yield, waiting patiently for the market to correctly value the massive moat VICI has.

Source: Divy, a proprietary tool created by the author. VICI is currently ~10% of my portfolio.

Conclusion

"In 2021, a year in which American gaming has been one of the world's most dynamic leisure/hospitality sectors, and a year that has seen Las Vegas generate visitation levels unrivaled in global tourism, VICI has been one of the world's most dynamic and productive real estate investment managers. We have announced over $21 billion of transactions so far in 2021, with our $4 billion acquisition of The Venetian and our transformative $17.2 billion acquisition of MGM Growth Properties. Upon closing of these transactions, VICI will own 10 properties on the Las Vegas Strip, the most economically productive street in America; we will own America's highest-quality and largest portfolio of regional gaming assets; and with an estimated $45 billion enterprise value, we will have a balance sheet deliberately engineered to achieve an investment grade rating. We strongly believe owners of VICI are uniquely positioned to benefit from the quality and composition of our real estate portfolio as the institutionalization of our asset class continues." - Edward Pitoniak, VICI CEO

To quickly recap, VICI has a strong moat, collected 100% of rent during the pandemic, is well on their way to earning an investment grade rating, and is almost immune from inflation due to the CPI linked leases. The stock is discounted due to fears in regard to inflation and this presents us with a buying opportunity. While we patiently wait for the market to recognize VICI's value, we collect a 5% dividend yield.

These are my assessments. Let me know in the comments about yours.